100 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX) shares jumped 107% to $18.42. Co-Diagnostics reported $4.2 million registered direct offering priced at the market at $9 per share. Shares of several vaccine companies are trading higher on renewed coronavirus fears.
- Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ: VXRT) climbed 96.4% to $3.24 after gaining more than 36% on Wednesday. Shares of several vaccine companies are trading higher on renewed coronavirus fears.
- Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSE: APT) shares jumped 70% to $21.04 after the company said it expects to fulfill the remainder of $14.1 million in currently-booked orders for face masks as the demand rises due to the COVID-19 virus spreading in the second-quarter.
- Gain Capital Holdings Inc (NYSE: GCAP) shares climbed 66.3% to $5.87 after the company agreed to be acquired by INTL FCStone for $6 per share in cash.
- Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIR) rose 44% to $50.30. Shares of several vaccine companies are trading higher on renewed coronavirus fears.
- Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: AHPI) gained 52% to $5.59 after surging around 8% on Wednesday.
- Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: LAKE) rose 33.7% to $21.79.
- Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBLI) shares rose 32.7% to $4.50 after jumping around 49% on Wednesday.
- NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSE: NNVC) rose 24.4% to $11.41 after climbing over 16% on Wednesday.
- Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ: CYAN) gained 24,4% to $2.80.
- Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) shares rose 20.2% to $11.08 after surging 16% on Wednesday. Shares of several vaccine companies are trading higher on renewed coronavirus fears.
- Alimera Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: ALIM) rose 19.8% to $7.20 after the company reported Q4 results. The company also issued FY19 sales guidance above analyst estimates.
- Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE: TDOC) rose 16.4% to $135.98 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results and issued strong sales guidance.
- Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPT) gained 16.4% to $20.60 after reporting upbeat Q4 results.
- BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCRX) gained 15.3% to $2.9165.
- Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) rose 15% to $4.59 after gaining around 7% on Wednesday.
- Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRMD) gained 14.8% to $8.08.
- BOQI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: BIMI) rose 14.4% to $4.61.
- Clearwater Paper Corporation (NYSE: CLW) shares gained 13.6% to $30.68 after reporting upbeat quarterly results.
- vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VTVT) shares surged 13.5% to $3.77.
- BOQI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: BIMI) gained 12.5% to $4.53
- RigNet, Inc. (NASDAQ: RNET) surged 12.5% to $4.60.
- Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) shares rose 12.3% to $32.74. Moderna shares jumped over 22% on Wednesday after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 earnings.
- Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ABUS) jumped 11.8% to $3.13
- Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ: DYAI) gained 11.6% to $5.86
- Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE: REZI) gained 11.5% to $9.49 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results.
- Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ: TEDU) shares climbed 11.5% to $4.26 after the company appointed Mr. Kelvin Wing Kee Lau as chief financial officer.
- Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ: LGND) jumped 11.4% to $114.31 after the company raised FY20 guidance.
- Teekay Corporation (NYSE: TK) gained 11% to $3.1950 after reporting Q4 results.
- Elastic N.V. (NYSE: ESTC) rose 9.8% to $70.05 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 sales and issued strong sales guidance.
- Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ETSY) shares rose 9.7% to $55.62 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results. The company also issued FY20 sales guidance above estimates.
- ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SERV) gained 9.5% to $36.94 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results.
- Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEMI) surged 8.3% to $4.1599.
- Patterson Companies, Inc (NASDAQ: PDCO) jumped 7.2% to $24.30 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results. The company also raised FY20 EPS guidance above analyst estimates.
- Square Inc (NYSE: SQ) shares rose 6.4% to $81.58 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 earnings.
- Allied Esports Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: AESE) rose 5.8% to $2.57 after the company withdrew its proposed public offering $2 million worth of common stock.
- 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE: DDD) rose 5.1% to $10.76 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: WLL) shares tumbled 40.7% to $1.3399 after the company reported a loss for its fourth quarter. Shares of several oil and gas companies are also trading lower as growing coronavirus fears continued to hamper oil demand outlook.
- Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ: DMRC) fell 26.8% to $19.30 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 results.
- Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ: NTNX) shares fell 26.5% to $23.99 after the company issued Q3 earnings guidance below estimates.
- Cocrystal Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: COCP) dipped 25.2% to $1.3250 after the company priced its 8.461 million share common stock offering at $1.30 per share.
- Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) dropped 22.8% to $22.27 after the company reported Q4 net loss of $72.743 million versus a loss of $49.752 million in the same quarter last year. The company also reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results. Credit Suisse downgraded Virgin Galactic from Outperform to Neutral.
- Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE: PLAN) fell 22.1% to $45.26 after the company reported Q4 results.
- Pyxus International, Inc. (NYSE: PYX) shares dipped 20.8% to $3.2172.
- PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ: PAVM) fell 20.4% to $2.11.
- Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTLA) shares declined 20.3% to $9.98 after reporting Q4 results.
- ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEY) fell 20% to $4.4379.
- Kraton Corporation (NYSE: KRA) shares declined 19.5% to $10.02 following Q4 results.
- Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNPX) fell 19.1% to $3.8651 as growing coronavirus fears hamper economic outlook.
- CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CORR) declined 19% to $34.87 following Q4 results.
- Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE: GEL) dipped 18.4% to $8.81.
- China Online Education Group (NYSE: COE) shares slipped 18.4% to $28.44.
- Lianluo Smart Ltd (NASDAQ: LLIT) dropped 17.8% to $0.7401 after the company priced its 4.9 million share common stock offering at $0.70 per share.
- FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLIR) dipped 17.4% to $44.69 after missing Q4 estimates.
- NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEO) fell 17.1% to $24.87 after reporting Q4 results.
- Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE: DKL) dropped 16.8% to $19.36.
- Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ORMP) tumbled 16.1% to $3.9450 after reporting a common stock offering.
- WPP plc (NYSE: WPP) shares fell 15.5% to $48.77 after the company reported Q4 results.
- Seadrill Ltd (NYSE: SDRL) tumbled 15.4% to $1.0150 after the company said the recent recovery of rig markets has slowed and it would continue discussions with creditors concerning its debts.
- QEP Resources Inc (NYSE: QEP) dipped 15.4% to $1.8350 after the company a loss for its fourth quarter.
- Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CROX) fell 15% to $28.79 after the company issued weak sales forecast.
- Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE: CLR) dropped 14.7% to $17.73 after reporting Q4 results. KeyBanc downgraded Continental Resources from Overweight to Sector Weight.
- Carvana Co (NYSE: CVNA) fell 14.6% to $86.71 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 earnings. The company also issued FY20 sales guidance below estimates.
- scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SCPH) dipped 14.6% to $8.22.
- WPP plc (NYSE: WPP) fell 14.5% to $49.36.
- Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WKHS) tumbled 14.4% to $3.055.
- Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AGRX) dipped 14.3% to $2.695.
- Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRTA) tumbled 13.7% to $12.30.
- Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE: PRGO) fell 13.6% to $52.22 after the company reported Q4 results.
- Harsco Corporation (NYSE: HSC) shares dipped 13.5% to $10.24.
- Yuma Energy, Inc. (NYSE: YUMA) shares declined 13.5% to $2.43.
- FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) fell 13.4% to $1.98.
- SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SAGE) shares tumbled 13.3% to $55.22 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales.
- REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ: RGNX) shares dipped 13.1% to $41.29 following Q4 results.
- Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE: GSAT) fell 12.8% to $0.41 after the company reported Q4 EPS results.
- Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE: DO) tumbled 12.6% to $2.35.
- Perrigo Company plc (NYSE: PRGO) shares declined 12.4% to $52.97 following Q4 results.
- Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE: SRI) dipped 12.2% to $23.35.
- Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDP) fell 12.2% to $9.21 after dropping 5.75% on Wednesday.
- Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) fell 12.2% to $4.1650.
- LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LHCG) tumbled 11.9% to $132.51 following quarterly sales miss.
- RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RICK) dipped 11.9% to $22.01.
- Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE: VVNT) fell 11.3% to $17.81.
- Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLSD) dropped 11.2% to $2.23.
- Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE: ETRN) dipped 11% to $7.72 after the company reported a Q4 loss and disclosed a 15-year gas gathering deal with EQT.
- Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KOP) shares fell 10.9% to $21.00 after reporting downbeat quarterly results.
- IMV Inc. (NASDAQ: IMV) fell 10.9% to $2.38.
- New Age Beverages Corporation (NASDAQ: NBEV) shares declined 10.8% to $1.9873.
- ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANIP) dropped 10.7% to $53.00.
- Taronis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRNX) fell 10.6% to $0.3399 after dropping around 11% on Wednesday.
- U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SLCA) dipped 10.4% to $4.81.
- Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) fell 9.4% to $705.49. Potential catalysts include market-wide weakness, profit taking from recent highs and the recent announcement that Panasonic will stop joint solar cell production at company's NY plant.
- Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE: BUD) fell 7.7% to $61.20 after reporting Q4 results.
- Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ: AMRN) fell 7.6% to $15.04. Amarin shares fell 7% on Wednesday after reporting Q4 results.
- Medifast, Inc. (NYSE: MED) shares fell 7.6% to $87.29 after the company issued Q1 and FY20 guidance below analyst estimates.
- Crown Castle International (NYSE: CCI) fell 7.3% to $150.83 after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
- WPX Energy Inc (NYSE: WPX) dipped 6.5% to $9.60 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 earnings.
- Realty Income Corporation (NYSE: O) fell 6.4% to $74.68 after the company reported commencement of 9 million share common stock offering.
- L Brands Inc (NYSE: LB) fell 5% to $21.70 after the company issued Q1 earnings guidance below analyst estimates.
- Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) fell 3.5% to $164.29 after the company said it does not expect to meet its Q3 revenue outlook for its Windows and personal computing segment due to coronavirus.
Posted-In: Mid-Day MoversNews Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.