BREAKING: Carriers Notified Of Hacker Data Breach Of TQL's IT Systems

Carriers were notified around 11 a.m. on Thursday that external hackers had breached Total Quality Logistics (TQL) IT systems and may have gained access to customers' business information.

According to an email sent out to carriers by Kerry Bryne, president of TQL, hackers may have gained access to carriers' "tax ID number, bank account numbers and invoice information, including amounts and dates."

"One of our highest priorities has been and continues to be the security of your information," Bryne said in the email.

TQL has set up several ways for carriers to find out more information about the data breach and are urged to visit www.tql.com/carrierhotline or call its dedicated hotline at 800-822-5980.

"We have taken immediate steps to close security gaps in our systems," Bryne said in the email to carriers about the data break.

According to TQL's website, it works with a network of more than 85,000 carriers and moves more than 1.8 million loads of freight each year. TQL is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

This is a developing story

Image by John Collins from Pixabay