Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
During Thursday's morning session, 1209 stocks hit new 52-week lows.
Things to Consider:
- The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Exxon Mobil (NYSE: XOM).
- The smallest company by market cap to hit a new 52-week low was CBD Life Sciences (OTC: CBDL).
- Pyxus International (NYSE: PYX) saw the biggest bounce back on, as shares traded up 7.42% to rebound after it hit its new 52-week low.
Here are all the stocks that set new 52-week lows as of 10 a.m. ET on Thursday:
- Exxon Mobil (NYSE: XOM) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $51.71. Shares then traded down 3.45%.
- Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) stock hit a yearly low of $43.31 this morning. The stock was down 2.54% for the day.
- Royal Dutch Shell (OTC: RYDBF) shares set a new 52-week low of $45.11 today morning. The stock traded down 3.08% over the session.
- Royal Dutch Shell (OTC: RYDAF) stock set a new 52-week low of $44.82 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 3.09%.
- Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE: RDS-B) stock hit $22.50 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 3.48% over the course of the day.
- Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE: RDS-A) shares hit a yearly low of $22.00 today morning. The stock was down 3.56% on the session.
- Chevron (NYSE: CVX) stock hit a new 52-week low of $95.72 to begin trading. The stock was down 3.01% on the session.
- Cisco Systems (NASDAQ: CSCO) shares set a new yearly low of $41.10 this morning. The stock was down 2.4% on the session.
- Boeing (NYSE: BA) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $300.37 on Thursday. The stock was down 3.85% for the day.
- Fomento Economico (NYSE: FMX) shares hit a yearly low of $84.83 today morning. The stock was down 2.21% on the session.
- Anheuser-Busch InBev (OTC: BUDFF) stock set a new 52-week low of $60.65 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 7.8%.
- Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE: BUD) shares set a new yearly low of $60.45 this morning. The stock was down 8.97% on the session.
- HSBC Holdings (NYSE: HSBC) shares reached a new 52-week low of $34.20 on Thursday morning, later moving down 4.29% over the rest of the day.
- PetroChina Co (NYSE: PTR) stock set a new 52-week low of $39.93 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 1.36%.
- BHP Group (NYSE: BHP) stock moved down 2.78% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $45.30 to open trading.
- Total (NYSE: TOT) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $43.36 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.54% on the day.
- BP (NYSE: BP) stock hit a yearly low of $31.90 this morning. The stock was down 2.97% for the day.
- BHP Gr (NYSE: BBL) stock moved down 3.54% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $38.33 to open trading.
- The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE: TD) shares set a new yearly low of $53.13 this morning. The stock was down 4.74% on the session.
- Allianz (OTC: ALIZY) stock hit a yearly low of $22.50 this morning. The stock was down 2.43% for the day.
- Diageo (OTC: DGEAF) shares moved down 2.38% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $36.25 to begin trading.
- Diageo (NYSE: DEO) stock set a new 52-week low of $146.91 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 3.6%.
- Petrobras Brasileiro (NYSE: PBR-A) stock hit a yearly low of $12.00 this morning. The stock was down 5.02% for the day.
- Petrobras Brasileiro (NYSE: PBR) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $11.30 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 5.9% on the day.
- Rio Tinto (NYSE: RIO) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $47.84. Shares then traded down 4.62%.
- United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $91.44, and later moved down 3.34% over the session.
- Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG) shares moved up 1.51% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $1,612.98 to begin trading.
- Itau Unibanco Holding (NYSE: ITUB) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $6.92 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded 0.0% (flat) on the day.
- Basf (OTC: BASFY) shares reached a new 52-week low of $15.21 on Thursday morning, later moving down 1.37% over the rest of the day.
- Ambev (NYSE: ABEV) shares set a new 52-week low of $3.17 today morning. The stock traded down 8.42% over the session.
- ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $49.50. Shares then traded down 5.43%.
- Vale (NYSE: VALE) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $9.80 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 3.83% on the day.
- Equinor (NYSE: EQNR) shares moved down 3.76% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $15.29 to begin trading.
- Westpac Banking (NYSE: WBK) shares reached a new 52-week low of $15.82 on Thursday morning, later moving down 1.8% over the rest of the day.
- Enterprise Prods Partners (NYSE: EPD) stock hit $23.10 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 3.42% over the course of the day.
- Eni (NYSE: E) stock set a new 52-week low of $25.60 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving up 0.08%.
- Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ: WBA) stock hit a new 52-week low of $46.90 to begin trading. The stock was down 3.29% on the session.
- Danone (OTC: DANOY) stock hit a new 52-week low of $14.34 to begin trading. The stock was down 2.12% on the session.
- National Australia Bank (OTC: NABZY) shares set a new 52-week low of $8.10 today morning. The stock traded down 2.73% over the session.
- Daimler (OTC: DMLRY) shares hit a yearly low of $42.28 today morning. The stock was down 1.49% on the session.
- Daimler (OTC: DDAIF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $10.50. Shares then traded down 1.68%.
- Sumitomo Mitsui Financial (OTC: SMFNF) shares were 0.0% (flat) over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $6.33.
- Sumitomo Mitsui Financial (NYSE: SMFG) shares set a new 52-week low of $31.81 today morning. The stock traded down 1.63% over the session.
- EOG Resources (NYSE: EOG) stock hit $60.59 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 6.07% over the course of the day.
- General Motors (NYSE: GM) shares set a new yearly low of $31.30 this morning. The stock was down 4.15% on the session.
- Schlumberger (NYSE: SLB) stock set a new 52-week low of $27.70 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 4.51%.
- Marriott International (NASDAQ: MAR) stock hit $116.75 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 2.03% over the course of the day.
- Pernod Ricard (OTC: PDRDY) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $33.17, and later moved down 1.13% over the session.
- Cie Financiere Richemont (OTC: CFRUY) stock moved down 3.25% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $67.25 to open trading.
- Cie Financiere Richemont (OTC: CFRHF) stock hit a yearly low of $6.69 this morning. The stock was down 4.2% for the day.
- Illumina (NASDAQ: ILMN) shares reached a new 52-week low of $263.15 on Thursday morning, later moving down 4.08% over the rest of the day.
- Simon Property Group (NYSE: SPG) shares fell to $129.91 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 3.57%.
- Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE: BK) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $40.45 on Thursday. The stock was down 1.02% for the day.
- Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) shares were down 5.04% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $78.46.
- FedEx (NYSE: FDX) stock hit a new 52-week low of $137.64 to begin trading. The stock was down 4.32% on the session.
- Central Japan Railway (OTC: CJPRY) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $16.57. Shares then traded down 3.47%.
- Glencore (OTC: GLNCY) shares reached a new 52-week low of $5.07 on Thursday morning, later moving down 0.77% over the rest of the day.
- Glencore (OTC: GLCNF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $2.60, and later moved down 3.63% over the session.
- Valero Energy (NYSE: VLO) shares set a new yearly low of $69.37 this morning. The stock was down 5.65% on the session.
- Nidec (OTC: NNDNF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $28.88 on Thursday morning, later moving down 1.14% over the rest of the day.
- Nidec (OTC: NJDCY) stock hit $117.50 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 3.69% over the course of the day.
- DuPont de Nemours (NYSE: DD) shares fell to $45.82 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 3.77%.
- Aflac (NYSE: AFL) shares were down 1.72% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $45.55.
- Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE: BSBR) shares fell to $8.49 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved 0.0% (flat).
- Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) stock hit $44.32 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 5.58% over the course of the day.
- Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL) stock moved down 4.93% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $46.56 to open trading.
- Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $33.08 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 7.43% on the day.
- Amadeus IT Group (OTC: AMADY) stock hit $66.42 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 3.4% over the course of the day.
- Telefonica (NYSE: TEF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $6.20, and later moved down 1.2% over the session.
- Ford Motor (NYSE: F) shares reached a new 52-week low of $7.11 on Thursday morning, later moving down 3.59% over the rest of the day.
- Carnival (NYSE: CCL) shares set a new yearly low of $32.35 this morning. The stock was down 6.27% on the session.
- Dow (NYSE: DOW) stock moved down 6.71% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $40.42 to open trading.
- Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) stock hit a yearly low of $10.36 this morning. The stock was down 4.26% for the day.
- Travelers Companies (NYSE: TRV) stock set a new 52-week low of $126.95 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 1.12%.
- East Japan Railway (OTC: EJPRY) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $12.77 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 2.31% on the day.
- VF (NYSE: VFC) shares hit a yearly low of $74.62 today morning. The stock was down 2.28% on the session.
- Banco do Brasil BB Brasil (OTC: BDORY) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $10.19, and later moved down 0.68% over the session.
- Airports Of Thailand (OTC: AIPUY) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $19.14, and later moved 0.0% (flat) over the session.
- Denso (OTC: DNZOY) shares set a new yearly low of $18.87 this morning. The stock was down 0.93% on the session.
- Public Service Enterprise (NYSE: PEG) shares fell to $55.26 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.55%.
- Standard Chartered (OTC: SCBFY) shares fell to $14.48 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 6.82%.
- Carnival (NYSE: CUK) stock hit a yearly low of $30.96 this morning. The stock was down 5.27% for the day.
- China Unicom (NYSE: CHU) stock set a new 52-week low of $8.07 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 0.92%.
- Southwest Airlines (NYSE: LUV) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $47.15 on Thursday. The stock was down 5.19% for the day.
- Heineken Holding (OTC: HKHHY) stock hit a new 52-week low of $46.00 to begin trading. The stock was down 2.9% on the session.
- Discover Financial (NYSE: DFS) shares set a new 52-week low of $67.36 today morning. The stock traded down 3.67% over the session.
- Shiseido Co (OTC: SSDOY) shares were down 0.98% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $60.00.
- Shiseido Co (OTC: SSDOF) stock moved down 1.15% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $58.02 to open trading.
- Naturgy Energy Group (OTC: GASNY) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $4.75 on Thursday. The stock was down 0.21% for the day.
- MPLX (NYSE: MPLX) stock set a new 52-week low of $20.21 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 6.3%.
- Telenor (OTC: TELNY) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $16.42. Shares then traded down 1.5%.
- Bridgestone (OTC: BRDCY) stock set a new 52-week low of $16.80 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 2.07%.
- Williams Companies (NYSE: WMB) shares reached a new 52-week low of $18.86 on Thursday morning, later moving down 3.59% over the rest of the day.
- Nutrien (NYSE: NTR) stock set a new 52-week low of $40.11 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 3.4%.
- Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE: RCL) stock hit a yearly low of $79.51 this morning. The stock was down 11.79% for the day.
- Xilinx (NASDAQ: XLNX) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $80.47 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 2.87% on the day.
- Imperial Brands (OTC: IMBBY) shares set a new 52-week low of $21.16 today morning. The stock traded down 2.2% over the session.
- Palo Alto Networks (NYSE: PANW) shares set a new yearly low of $184.50 this morning. The stock was down 2.57% on the session.
- A. P. Moller Maersk (OTC: AMKBY) stock hit a yearly low of $5.00 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.
- A. P. Moller Maersk (OTC: AMKBF) shares moved down 3.84% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $1,031.00 to begin trading.
- Continental (OTC: CTTAY) shares set a new yearly low of $10.99 this morning. The stock was down 1.61% on the session.
- Baker Hughes (NYSE: BKR) shares set a new yearly low of $17.28 this morning. The stock was down 3.61% on the session.
- Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ALXN) stock moved down 3.1% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $92.91 to open trading.
- Woodside Petroleum (OTC: WOPEY) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $18.73 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.56% on the day.
- Nissan Motor Co (OTC: NSANY) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $8.50. Shares then traded down 1.48%.
- Nissan Motor Co (OTC: NSANF) stock hit $4.25 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 3.02% over the course of the day.
- Repsol (OTC: REPYY) stock set a new 52-week low of $11.36 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 1.86%.
- Komatsu (OTC: KMTUY) shares set a new 52-week low of $20.01 today morning. The stock traded down 0.79% over the session.
- Komatsu (OTC: KMTUF) shares were down 7.31% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $19.42.
- ViacomCBS (NASDAQ: VIACA) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $28.56 on Thursday. The stock was down 2.91% for the day.
- ViacomCBS (NASDAQ: VIAC) shares moved down 3.5% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $23.95 to begin trading.
- IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ: IAC) shares set a new 52-week low of $201.30 today morning. The stock traded down 3.08% over the session.
- Corning (NYSE: GLW) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $24.29, and later moved down 4.51% over the session.
- Synchrony Finl (NYSE: SYF) shares were down 2.84% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $29.88.
- United Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ: UAL) stock hit a yearly low of $62.85 this morning. The stock was down 4.94% for the day.
- Cheniere Energy Partners (AMEX: CQP) shares moved down 4.36% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $33.50 to begin trading.
- Unibail-Rodamco (OTC: UNBLF) shares fell to $124.10 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.97%.
- Astra International (OTC: PTAIY) stock set a new 52-week low of $8.30 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 3.38%.
- Restaurant Brands Intl (NYSE: QSR) shares were down 2.47% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $60.41.
- Check Point Software Tech (NASDAQ: CHKP) stock hit $101.96 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 1.93% over the course of the day.
- Imperial Oil (AMEX: IMO) shares fell to $21.65 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 4.05%.
- Telia Company (OTC: TLSNY) stock hit a new 52-week low of $8.09 to begin trading. The stock was up 0.25% on the session.
- Rolls-Royce Holdings (OTC: RYCEY) shares set a new 52-week low of $7.75 today morning. The stock traded down 2.76% over the session.
- Hess (NYSE: HES) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $53.52 on Thursday. The stock was down 6.46% for the day.
- Brookfield Prop Partners (NASDAQ: BPY) shares set a new 52-week low of $17.25 today morning. The stock traded down 6.87% over the session.
- Nucor (NYSE: NUE) shares hit a yearly low of $43.21 today morning. The stock was down 4.01% on the session.
- Credicorp (NYSE: BAP) shares were down 1.07% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $187.48.
- Discovery (NASDAQ: DISCK) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $25.39. Shares then traded down 7.33%.
- Discovery (NASDAQ: DISCA) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $24.00, and later moved down 7.41% over the session.
- Omnicom Group (NYSE: OMC) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $71.32 on Thursday. The stock was down 3.25% for the day.
- West Japan Railway (OTC: WJRYY) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $71.48, and later moved 0.0% (flat) over the session.
- Korea Electric Power (NYSE: KEP) shares fell to $9.62 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.83%.
- WPP (NYSE: WPP) stock moved down 13.89% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $48.81 to open trading.
- Sodexo (OTC: SDXAY) shares reached a new 52-week low of $19.65 on Thursday morning, later moving down 1.53% over the rest of the day.
- Cheniere Energy (AMEX: LNG) shares set a new yearly low of $47.04 this morning. The stock was down 5.73% on the session.
- Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ: PFG) stock hit a new 52-week low of $47.36 to begin trading. The stock was down 3.96% on the session.
- Hasbro (NASDAQ: HAS) stock set a new 52-week low of $81.21 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 1.77%.
- Waters (NYSE: WAT) shares were down 1.55% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $199.01.
- Asahi Kasei (OTC: AHKSY) stock moved down 4.25% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $16.90 to open trading.
- Lyft (NASDAQ: LYFT) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $37.05 on Thursday. The stock was down 9.08% for the day.
- Informa (OTC: IFJPY) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $17.76 on Thursday. The stock was down 4.36% for the day.
- Magellan Midstream (NYSE: MMP) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $56.14. Shares then traded down 2.84%.
- Nippon Steel (OTC: NPSCY) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $11.11 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.76% on the day.
- JXTG Holdings (OTC: JXHLY) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $7.77 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 8.59% on the day.
- HeidelbergCement (OTC: HDELY) stock hit a new 52-week low of $12.19 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.06% on the session.
- Plains All American (NYSE: PAA) shares set a new yearly low of $13.77 this morning. The stock was down 6.61% on the session.
- CenterPoint Energy (NYSE: CNP) shares set a new yearly low of $24.01 this morning. The stock was up 2.86% on the session.
- Darden Restaurants (NYSE: DRI) shares reached a new 52-week low of $104.42 on Thursday morning, later moving down 4.81% over the rest of the day.
- Suntory Beverage & Food (OTC: STBFY) shares set a new yearly low of $19.35 this morning. The stock was down 2.99% on the session.
- Vistra Energy (NYSE: VST) shares hit a yearly low of $21.29 today morning. The stock was down 3.18% on the session.
- Franklin Resources (NYSE: BEN) stock hit $22.47 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 2.35% over the course of the day.
- Swatch Group (OTC: SWGAY) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $11.57. Shares then traded down 1.66%.
- Continental Resources (NYSE: CLR) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $15.50 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 19.54% on the day.
- Vornado Realty (NYSE: VNO) shares were down 2.7% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $56.73.
- Liberty Global (NASDAQ: LBTYK) stock hit a yearly low of $18.82 this morning. The stock was down 3.33% for the day.
- Mitsubishi Heavy Indus (OTC: MHVYF) stock set a new 52-week low of $32.08 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 2.79%.
- Celanese (NYSE: CE) shares set a new 52-week low of $94.52 today morning. The stock traded down 2.7% over the session.
- China Eastern Airlines (NYSE: CEA) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $22.05 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.95% on the day.
- Tenaris (NYSE: TS) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $18.37, and later moved down 2.75% over the session.
- Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE: TAP) stock set a new 52-week low of $49.81 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 4.14%.
- Ally Financial (NYSE: ALLY) shares were down 3.66% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $25.29.
- Bollore (OTC: BOIVF) shares moved down 1.69% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $3.52 to begin trading.
- Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ: FANG) stock hit $60.43 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 7.24% over the course of the day.
- Koninklijke KPN (OTC: KKPNY) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $2.60. Shares then traded down 1.16%.
- Host Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: HST) shares fell to $14.54 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 3.22%.
- American Airlines Group (NASDAQ: AAL) stock hit a new 52-week low of $20.82 to begin trading. The stock was down 9.35% on the session.
- Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE: NCLH) shares moved down 7.24% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $35.07 to begin trading.
- Renault (OTC: RNLSY) shares were down 3.88% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $5.99.
- China Southern Airlines (NYSE: ZNH) shares moved down 0.52% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $26.97 to begin trading.
- InterContinental Hotels (NYSE: IHG) shares moved down 1.96% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $56.58 to begin trading.
- Davide Campari-Milano (OTC: DVDCY) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $8.53, and later moved down 1.73% over the session.
- Accor (OTC: ACRFF) stock moved down 2.28% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $7.21 to open trading.
- Accor (OTC: ACCYY) stock moved down 2.78% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $36.45 to open trading.
- Sanlam (OTC: SLLDY) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $8.69 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 6.66% on the day.
- Lincoln National (NYSE: LNC) stock hit a yearly low of $49.54 this morning. The stock was down 4.9% for the day.
- Cenovus Energy (NYSE: CVE) shares set a new 52-week low of $7.58 today morning. The stock traded down 5.82% over the session.
- Publicis Groupe (OTC: PUBGY) shares moved down 5.2% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $9.73 to begin trading.
- Toray Industries (OTC: TRYIY) stock moved down 2.41% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $11.77 to open trading.
- Textron (NYSE: TXT) shares were down 4.54% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $40.67.
- Regency Centers (NASDAQ: REG) shares reached a new 52-week low of $60.23 on Thursday morning, later moving down 1.4% over the rest of the day.
- Burberry Group (OTC: BURBY) stock set a new 52-week low of $21.24 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 3.15%.
- Sasol (NYSE: SSL) stock moved down 5.43% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $12.24 to open trading.
- Aker BP (OTC: DETNF) shares set a new yearly low of $23.10 this morning. The stock was down 7.04% on the session.
- Reinsurance Group (NYSE: RGA) stock hit a new 52-week low of $134.09 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.36% on the session.
- ACS Actividades (OTC: ACSAY) stock set a new 52-week low of $5.88 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 1.09%.
- MTN Group (OTC: MTNOY) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $5.14. Shares then traded down 3.59%.
- Tokyo Gas Co (OTC: TKGSY) stock set a new 52-week low of $10.10 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving up 0.1%.
- C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ: CHRW) stock hit a yearly low of $70.31 this morning. The stock was down 1.84% for the day.
- Japan Airlines Co (OTC: JAPSY) stock set a new 52-week low of $11.95 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 4.11%.
- Noble Energy (NASDAQ: NBL) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $14.69 on Thursday. The stock was down 6.05% for the day.
- Federal Realty Investment (NYSE: FRT) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $121.67 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.54% on the day.
- AIB Group (OTC: AIBGY) stock hit $4.62 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the course of the day.
- Banco Santander Chile (NYSE: BSAC) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $17.66. Shares then traded down 3.0%.
- Melco Resorts and Enter (NASDAQ: MLCO) stock moved down 1.61% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $17.89 to open trading.
- Dentsu Group (OTC: DNTUY) stock hit a new 52-week low of $26.26 to begin trading. The stock was down 2.68% on the session.
- Advance Auto Parts (NYSE: AAP) stock hit a yearly low of $129.79 this morning. The stock was down 2.37% for the day.
- Marathon Oil (NYSE: MRO) shares hit a yearly low of $8.00 today morning. The stock was down 6.67% on the session.
- Shaw Communications (NYSE: SJR) shares hit a yearly low of $18.36 today morning. The stock was down 1.18% on the session.
- Deutsche Lufthansa (OTC: DLAKY) shares were down 4.85% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $13.21.
- Western Midstream (NYSE: WES) stock moved down 5.65% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $13.04 to open trading.
- CF Industries Holdings (NYSE: CF) stock hit $36.66 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 2.37% over the course of the day.
- Comerica (NYSE: CMA) shares fell to $54.17 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 4.22%.
- South32 (OTC: SOUHY) stock hit $7.17 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 2.25% over the course of the day.
- UGI (NYSE: UGI) shares fell to $38.02 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.05%.
- Under Armour (NYSE: UAA) stock moved down 3.95% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $14.02 to open trading.
- Under Armour (NYSE: UA) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $12.72, and later moved down 4.2% over the session.
- Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ: EEFT) shares were down 4.19% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $128.40.
- Abiomed (NASDAQ: ABMD) shares fell to $150.10 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.49%.
- Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) shares fell to $15.83 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 7.13%.
- Raiffeisen Bank Intl (OTC: RAIFY) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $5.21, and later moved down 4.93% over the session.
- Invesco (NYSE: IVZ) stock moved down 4.2% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $15.06 to open trading.
- Aegon (OTC: AEGOF) stock moved 0.0% (flat) over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $3.60 to open trading.
- Aegon (NYSE: AEG) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $3.56 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 3.14% on the day.
- DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) stock hit a new 52-week low of $24.50 to begin trading. The stock was down 5.46% on the session.
- Daito Trust Construction (OTC: DIFTY) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $25.66, and later moved down 4.42% over the session.
- Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SAGE) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $54.18. Shares then traded down 18.34%.
- Husky Energy (OTC: HUSKF) shares hit a yearly low of $5.04 today morning. The stock was down 11.67% on the session.
- Sumitomo Metal Mining (OTC: SMMYY) shares reached a new 52-week low of $6.23 on Thursday morning, later moving down 2.46% over the rest of the day.
- Kohl's (NYSE: KSS) shares reached a new 52-week low of $38.75 on Thursday morning, later moving down 5.28% over the rest of the day.
- Aluminum Corp of China (NYSE: ACH) shares were down 0.87% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $6.80.
- Westlake Chemical (NYSE: WLK) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $54.82, and later moved down 3.84% over the session.
- Dairy Farm Intl Hldgs (OTC: DFIHY) shares were down 5.22% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $24.24.
- KOSE (OTC: KSRYY) stock set a new 52-week low of $23.95 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving 0.0% (flat).
- Juniper Networks (NYSE: JNPR) shares hit a yearly low of $22.00 today morning. The stock was down 3.08% on the session.
- Covestro (OTC: COVTY) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $20.00 on Thursday. The stock was down 2.02% for the day.
- Wayfair (NYSE: W) stock hit a yearly low of $69.02 this morning. The stock was down 2.44% for the day.
- thyssenkrupp (OTC: TYEKF) stock hit a yearly low of $9.97 this morning. The stock was down 0.9% for the day.
- Kumba Iron Ore (OTC: KIROY) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $6.60 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded 0.0% (flat) on the day.
- Norsk Hydro (OTC: NHYDY) shares set a new yearly low of $2.85 this morning. The stock was down 2.73% on the session.
- Spirit AeroSystems Hldgs (NYSE: SPR) shares set a new 52-week low of $57.67 today morning. The stock traded down 3.22% over the session.
- Mosaic (NYSE: MOS) stock moved down 4.16% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $17.02 to open trading.
- Sensata Technologies (NYSE: ST) shares fell to $42.25 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.78%.
- Singapore Airlines (OTC: SINGF) stock hit $5.90 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 4.4% over the course of the day.
- Oil Search (OTC: OISHY) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $18.68. Shares then traded down 4.68%.
- Isuzu Motors (OTC: ISUZY) shares were 0.0% (flat) over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $9.32.
- Donaldson (NYSE: DCI) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $45.79. Shares then traded down 3.12%.
- Amerco (NASDAQ: UHAL) shares hit a yearly low of $329.67 today morning. The stock was down 3.51% on the session.
- HollyFrontier (NYSE: HFC) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $34.91 on Thursday. The stock was down 6.4% for the day.
- SES (OTC: SGBAF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $11.35 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 5.17% on the day.
- Teck Resources (OTC: TCKRF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $9.95 on Thursday morning, later moving down 4.87% over the rest of the day.
- Teck Resources (NYSE: TECK) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $11.24 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 12.8% on the day.
- Valeo (OTC: VLEEY) shares reached a new 52-week low of $12.65 on Thursday morning, later moving down 3.27% over the rest of the day.
- BorgWarner (NYSE: BWA) shares moved down 3.94% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $29.67 to begin trading.
- Inter Pipeline (OTC: IPPLF) stock set a new 52-week low of $14.65 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 3.98%.
- A.O. Smith (NYSE: AOS) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $38.87. Shares then traded down 0.63%.
- Parsley Energy (NYSE: PE) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $12.83, and later moved down 7.57% over the session.
- Electrolux (OTC: ELUXY) stock hit a yearly low of $41.29 this morning. The stock was down 2.91% for the day.
- Robert Half International (NYSE: RHI) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $50.98, and later moved down 1.88% over the session.
- Gap (NYSE: GPS) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $14.28. Shares then traded down 7.11%.
- Johnson Matthey (OTC: JMPLY) shares fell to $65.46 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.49%.
- San Miguel (OTC: SMGBF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.60 to begin trading. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
- Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ: COLM) shares hit a yearly low of $82.96 today morning. The stock was down 1.59% on the session.
- LATAM Airlines Group (NYSE: LTM) stock moved down 5.11% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $6.97 to open trading.
- EQM Midstream Partners (NYSE: EQM) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $20.60. Shares then traded down 18.65%.
- Ryohin Keikaku (OTC: RYKKY) stock hit a yearly low of $13.83 this morning. The stock was down 4.25% for the day.
- Sabre (NASDAQ: SABR) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $15.74. Shares then traded down 6.93%.
- Ipsen (OTC: IPSEY) stock set a new 52-week low of $17.00 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 2.37%.
- TUI (OTC: TUIFY) shares fell to $4.27 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 4.69%.
- Synovus Financial (NYSE: SNV) shares were down 4.4% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $30.23.
- Sonoco Products (NYSE: SON) shares were down 2.23% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $50.77.
- Berry Global Group (NYSE: BERY) shares were down 4.82% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $36.97.
- Popular (NASDAQ: BPOP) stock hit a yearly low of $48.83 this morning. The stock was down 2.78% for the day.
- Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE: COG) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $14.01 on Thursday. The stock was down 5.32% for the day.
- EPR Props (NYSE: EPR) shares hit a yearly low of $62.24 today morning. The stock was down 4.4% on the session.
- Companhia Brasileira (NYSE: CBD) stock set a new 52-week low of $16.68 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 4.4%.
- Sealed Air (NYSE: SEE) shares hit a yearly low of $32.28 today morning. The stock was down 2.23% on the session.
- Acuity Brands (NYSE: AYI) stock set a new 52-week low of $102.79 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 3.35%.
- Unum (NYSE: UNM) shares set a new yearly low of $24.58 this morning. The stock was down 5.58% on the session.
- Mazda Motor (OTC: MZDAY) shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.50 on Thursday morning, later moving down 4.68% over the rest of the day.
- Taisho Pharmaceutical (OTC: TAIPY) shares set a new yearly low of $15.02 this morning. The stock was down 2.05% on the session.
- ManpowerGroup (NYSE: MAN) stock moved down 3.48% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $76.68 to open trading.
- Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE: HLF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $32.55, and later moved down 2.65% over the session.
- WiseTech Global (OTC: WTCHF) stock hit a yearly low of $11.02 this morning. The stock was down 9.67% for the day.
- Telenet Group Holding (OTC: TLGHY) shares fell to $18.90 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.3%.
- AGCO (NYSE: AGCO) stock moved down 2.28% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $61.00 to open trading.
- Allison Transmission (NYSE: ALSN) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $41.09. Shares then traded down 2.35%.
- Macy's (NYSE: M) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $13.07 on Thursday. The stock was down 7.06% for the day.
- Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: PK) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $19.36, and later moved down 6.26% over the session.
- First Solar (NASDAQ: FSLR) shares moved down 3.77% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $44.68 to begin trading.
- SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ: SDC) shares set a new 52-week low of $7.44 today morning. The stock traded down 8.25% over the session.
- Crane (NYSE: CR) shares were down 3.49% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $72.54.
- Hanesbrands (NYSE: HBI) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $12.46. Shares then traded down 2.29%.
- Webster Financial (NYSE: WBS) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $40.05, and later moved down 4.65% over the session.
- Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE: ESRT) shares set a new yearly low of $12.34 this morning. The stock was down 3.35% on the session.
- Katanga Mining (OTC: KATFF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.07 on Thursday. The stock was down 2.6% for the day.
- Saipem (OTC: SAPMF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.83 to begin trading. The stock was down 9.88% on the session.
- Alliance Data Systems (NYSE: ADS) shares fell to $88.42 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 4.35%.
- Ryman Hospitality Props (NYSE: RHP) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $70.76 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 3.48% on the day.
- H&R REIT (OTC: HRUFF) stock hit a yearly low of $15.23 this morning. The stock was down 3.82% for the day.
- Maximus (NYSE: MMS) stock hit a yearly low of $65.10 this morning. The stock was down 1.89% for the day.
- ISS (OTC: ISSDY) shares set a new yearly low of $8.72 this morning. The stock was down 7.25% on the session.
- H&R Block (NYSE: HRB) shares reached a new 52-week low of $21.16 on Thursday morning, later moving down 3.21% over the rest of the day.
- Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE: SHLX) shares hit a yearly low of $16.64 today morning. The stock was down 3.91% on the session.
- Cielo (OTC: CIOXY) shares fell to $1.50 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 3.95%.
- W R Grace (NYSE: GRA) stock set a new 52-week low of $55.95 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 2.17%.
- Cimarex Energy (NYSE: XEC) shares set a new 52-week low of $32.26 today morning. The stock traded down 8.59% over the session.
- Capri Holdings (NYSE: CPRI) stock hit $24.00 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 3.11% over the course of the day.
- Micro Focus Intl (NYSE: MFGP) shares set a new yearly low of $9.25 this morning. The stock was down 6.24% on the session.
- CIT Group (NYSE: CIT) shares set a new yearly low of $40.32 this morning. The stock was down 5.27% on the session.
- bluebird bio (NASDAQ: BLUE) shares hit a yearly low of $71.27 today morning. The stock was down 5.19% on the session.
- Kirby (NYSE: KEX) shares set a new yearly low of $66.27 this morning. The stock was down 3.92% on the session.
- DCP Midstream (NYSE: DCP) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $15.85 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 6.19% on the day.
- MSC Industrial Direct Co (NYSE: MSM) shares set a new yearly low of $64.38 this morning. The stock was down 3.26% on the session.
- ALLETE (NYSE: ALE) shares moved down 0.21% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $76.03 to begin trading.
- NCR (NYSE: NCR) shares moved down 3.51% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $25.91 to begin trading.
- Avnet (NASDAQ: AVT) stock hit $31.73 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 3.12% over the course of the day.
- PLDT (NYSE: PHI) stock hit a yearly low of $19.07 this morning. The stock was down 0.16% for the day.
- Alumina (OTC: AWCMY) stock set a new 52-week low of $5.20 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 2.09%.
- Companhia Siderurgica (NYSE: SID) stock set a new 52-week low of $2.50 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 3.48%.
- Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ: WTFC) shares hit a yearly low of $56.59 today morning. The stock was down 2.59% on the session.
- Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE: ENBL) stock hit a yearly low of $6.73 this morning. The stock was down 4.23% for the day.
- Empire State Realty OP (ARCA: OGCP) shares were down 3.79% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $12.12.
- LendingTree (NASDAQ: TREE) shares reached a new 52-week low of $279.00 on Thursday morning, later moving down 3.2% over the rest of the day.
- Nomad Foods (NYSE: NOMD) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $18.23 on Thursday. The stock was down 1.43% for the day.
- SmartCentres REIT (OTC: CWYUF) stock moved down 3.78% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $22.51 to open trading.
- ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ: ACIW) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $27.89 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 3.79% on the day.
- Foot Locker (NYSE: FL) stock hit a new 52-week low of $33.11 to begin trading. The stock was down 3.97% on the session.
- Sterling Bancorp (NYSE: STL) shares were down 3.31% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $17.18.
- Aaron's (NYSE: AAN) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $40.00. Shares then traded down 2.53%.
- Air France (OTC: AFRAF) stock set a new 52-week low of $8.51 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 9.26%.
- Air France (OTC: AFLYY) stock hit $7.78 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 13.25% over the course of the day.
- New Jersey Resources (NYSE: NJR) shares hit a yearly low of $38.61 today morning. The stock was down 1.18% on the session.
- Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ: SIGI) shares fell to $61.87 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.56%.
- Rayonier (NYSE: RYN) shares fell to $25.81 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.33%.
- United Bankshares (NASDAQ: UBSI) stock set a new 52-week low of $30.95 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 1.69%.
- IBERIABANK (NASDAQ: IBKC) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $65.51. Shares then traded down 3.26%.
- Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $70.92, and later moved down 2.42% over the session.
- TripAdvisor (NASDAQ: TRIP) shares set a new yearly low of $22.76 this morning. The stock was down 5.0% on the session.
- National Fuel Gas (NYSE: NFG) shares hit a yearly low of $37.98 today morning. The stock was down 3.53% on the session.
- United Breweries (NYSE: CCU) shares reached a new 52-week low of $16.04 on Thursday morning, later moving down 0.22% over the rest of the day.
- Cinemark Hldgs (NYSE: CNK) shares reached a new 52-week low of $24.78 on Thursday morning, later moving down 6.51% over the rest of the day.
- MultiChoice Group (OTC: MCOIF) shares set a new yearly low of $5.99 this morning. The stock was down 5.27% on the session.
- MultiChoice Group (OTC: MCHOY) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $5.85. Shares then traded down 8.74%.
- Univar Solns (NYSE: UNVR) shares reached a new 52-week low of $17.51 on Thursday morning, later moving down 7.57% over the rest of the day.
- Renishaw (OTC: RNSHF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $44.27 on Thursday. The stock was down 4.38% for the day.
- Incitec Pivot (OTC: INCZY) shares were down 3.23% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $1.83.
- Subsea 7 (OTC: SUBCY) shares reached a new 52-week low of $8.63 on Thursday morning, later moving down 4.59% over the rest of the day.
- Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ: SVC) stock moved down 4.16% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $18.82 to open trading.
- NMC Health (OTC: NMHLY) shares set a new 52-week low of $9.10 today morning. The stock traded down 23.44% over the session.
- Qurate Retail (NASDAQ: QRTEB) shares reached a new 52-week low of $6.32 on Thursday morning, later moving down 8.11% over the rest of the day.
- Qurate Retail (NASDAQ: QRTEA) stock hit a yearly low of $5.89 this morning. The stock was down 8.67% for the day.
- Altium (OTC: ALMFF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $20.46 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.63% on the day.
- CVR Energy (NYSE: CVI) stock hit a yearly low of $29.52 this morning. The stock was down 3.88% for the day.
- Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ: VNOM) stock moved down 6.65% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $18.61 to open trading.
- ProSiebenSat 1 Media (OTC: PBSFY) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $2.89. Shares then traded down 1.37%.
- Plains GP Holdings (NYSE: PAGP) stock moved down 6.71% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $13.91 to open trading.
- Signature Aviation (OTC: BBAVY) shares hit a yearly low of $14.56 today morning. The stock was down 4.35% on the session.
- Insperity (NYSE: NSP) shares reached a new 52-week low of $65.82 on Thursday morning, later moving down 1.56% over the rest of the day.
- Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ: BPMC) stock hit a yearly low of $56.49 this morning. The stock was down 4.22% for the day.
- Equitrans Midstream (NYSE: ETRN) shares moved down 17.91% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $8.40 to begin trading.
- Graham Holdings (NYSE: GHC) shares hit a yearly low of $473.01 today morning. The stock was down 0.83% on the session.
- Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTC: KWHIY) shares reached a new 52-week low of $7.24 on Thursday morning, later moving down 4.24% over the rest of the day.
- Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE: APLE) stock moved down 2.68% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $13.04 to open trading.
- BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE: BXS) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $26.03 on Thursday. The stock was down 2.4% for the day.
- LivaNova (NASDAQ: LIVN) stock hit a yearly low of $61.45 this morning. The stock was down 1.5% for the day.
- Canada Goose Holdings (NYSE: GOOS) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $26.07 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 3.84% on the day.
- Curaleaf Holdings (OTC: CURLF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $4.50 on Thursday. The stock was down 3.13% for the day.
- BJ's Wholesale Club (NYSE: BJ) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $19.38, and later moved down 2.51% over the session.
- Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE: SIX) shares set a new 52-week low of $25.09 today morning. The stock traded down 0.85% over the session.
- American National Ins (NASDAQ: ANAT) shares were down 0.69% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $103.04.
- Macerich (NYSE: MAC) stock hit a yearly low of $21.18 this morning. The stock was down 5.61% for the day.
- Embraer (NYSE: ERJ) stock hit a yearly low of $15.44 this morning. The stock was down 3.78% for the day.
- Associated Banc (NYSE: ASB) shares reached a new 52-week low of $17.48 on Thursday morning, later moving down 2.68% over the rest of the day.
- Taro Pharmaceutical Indus (NYSE: TARO) shares hit a yearly low of $71.74 today morning. The stock was down 2.09% on the session.
- Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) stock hit a yearly low of $21.09 this morning. The stock was down 4.04% for the day.
- Cedar Fair (NYSE: FUN) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $44.06. Shares then traded down 4.91%.
- Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ: GT) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $9.86 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 4.49% on the day.
- International Game Tech (NYSE: IGT) shares were down 6.43% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $11.20.
- CVB Financial (NASDAQ: CVBF) shares set a new yearly low of $19.71 this morning. The stock was down 1.75% on the session.
- RLJ Lodging (NYSE: RLJ) stock hit a yearly low of $13.80 this morning. The stock was down 2.87% for the day.
- Teradata (NYSE: TDC) shares set a new 52-week low of $19.77 today morning. The stock traded down 3.83% over the session.
- Evercore (NYSE: EVR) shares moved down 4.8% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $67.75 to begin trading.
- Royal Mail (OTC: ROYMY) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $4.15. Shares then traded down 3.26%.
- Navient (NASDAQ: NAVI) stock moved down 6.4% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $11.30 to open trading.
- Methanex (NASDAQ: MEOH) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $28.64. Shares then traded down 6.11%.
- GrafTech International (NYSE: EAF) shares fell to $8.12 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 9.18%.
- Woolworths Holdings (OTC: WLWHY) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $2.36 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 5.22% on the day.
- Ryder System (NYSE: R) stock hit a yearly low of $36.73 this morning. The stock was down 2.47% for the day.
- Sunstone Hotel Invts (NYSE: SHO) stock hit $11.39 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 3.01% over the course of the day.
- dorma+kaba Holding (OTC: DRRKF) shares set a new yearly low of $610.00 this morning. The stock was down 9.5% on the session.
- Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) shares set a new 52-week low of $31.29 today morning. The stock traded down 6.67% over the session.
- Apollo Commercial Real (NYSE: ARI) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $17.27 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 2.93% on the day.
- NuStar Energy (NYSE: NS) stock hit a new 52-week low of $22.60 to begin trading. The stock was down 2.78% on the session.
- Transocean (NYSE: RIG) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $3.22 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 10.67% on the day.
- EQT (NYSE: EQT) shares fell to $4.91 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 11.0%.
- SkyWest (NASDAQ: SKYW) stock moved down 4.45% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $44.71 to open trading.
- Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ: TCBI) shares set a new 52-week low of $50.75 today morning. The stock traded down 3.05% over the session.
- Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ: SBGI) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $22.86, and later moved down 5.14% over the session.
- Nippon Yusen Kabushiki (OTC: NPNYY) stock hit a yearly low of $2.80 this morning. The stock was down 5.08% for the day.
- American Assets Trust (NYSE: AAT) shares reached a new 52-week low of $42.76 on Thursday morning, later moving down 1.46% over the rest of the day.
- Ingevity (NYSE: NGVT) shares were down 3.41% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $47.53.
- John Wiley & Sons (NYSE: JW-A) shares moved down 3.3% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $37.81 to begin trading.
- Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE: MGY) stock moved down 4.88% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $7.07 to open trading.
- LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE: RAMP) shares set a new yearly low of $34.03 this morning. The stock was down 3.54% on the session.
- Extended Stay America (NASDAQ: STAY) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $11.01. Shares then traded down 3.84%.
- Tiger Brands (OTC: TBLMF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $10.10 on Thursday morning, later moving down 5.25% over the rest of the day.
- Fluor (NYSE: FLR) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $10.71. Shares then traded down 6.94%.
- Telephone and Data (NYSE: TDS) stock hit a yearly low of $20.64 this morning. The stock was down 4.13% for the day.
- Retail Props of America (NYSE: RPAI) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $11.03 on Thursday. The stock was down 3.31% for the day.
- Kennametal (NYSE: KMT) stock hit a new 52-week low of $27.39 to begin trading. The stock was down 3.63% on the session.
- Alcoa (NYSE: AA) shares set a new 52-week low of $13.60 today morning. The stock traded down 5.49% over the session.
- Sunoco (NYSE: SUN) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $29.13, and later moved down 4.26% over the session.
- PrairieSky Royalty (OTC: PREKF) shares moved down 5.16% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $9.19 to begin trading.
- Sensient Technologies (NYSE: SXT) shares fell to $51.13 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.66%.
- Treehouse Foods (NYSE: THS) shares moved down 4.72% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $38.80 to begin trading.
- Cronos Group (NASDAQ: CRON) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $5.85 on Thursday. The stock was down 6.24% for the day.
- Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $19.63 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 2.69% on the day.
- SITE Centers (NYSE: SITC) stock hit a yearly low of $11.95 this morning. The stock was down 3.67% for the day.
- American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE: AEO) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $12.57, and later moved down 3.97% over the session.
- EnLink Midstream (NYSE: ENLC) shares moved down 8.37% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $3.75 to begin trading.
- Antero Midstream (NYSE: AM) shares set a new yearly low of $4.23 this morning. The stock was down 7.03% on the session.
- Crescent Point Energy (NYSE: CPG) stock moved down 7.38% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $2.55 to open trading.
- Sanmina (NASDAQ: SANM) shares reached a new 52-week low of $26.03 on Thursday morning, later moving down 3.13% over the rest of the day.
- HMS Holdings (NASDAQ: HMSY) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $23.16. Shares then traded down 3.82%.
- Prospect Capital (NASDAQ: PSEC) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $6.05 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 5.21% on the day.
- K+S (OTC: KPLUY) stock set a new 52-week low of $4.25 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving 0.0% (flat).
- First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ: FFBC) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $21.99. Shares then traded down 1.91%.
- Colony Capital (NYSE: CLNY) shares set a new 52-week low of $4.31 today morning. The stock traded down 3.68% over the session.
- Cadence Bancorp (NYSE: CADE) stock hit a new 52-week low of $14.55 to begin trading. The stock was down 4.27% on the session.
- EVO Payments (NASDAQ: EVOP) stock hit a new 52-week low of $23.95 to begin trading. The stock was down 6.87% on the session.
- First BanCorp (NYSE: FBP) shares set a new yearly low of $8.05 this morning. The stock was down 3.37% on the session.
- Dorman Products (NASDAQ: DORM) shares fell to $63.23 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.19%.
- Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ: RTLR) stock set a new 52-week low of $13.20 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 7.56%.
- Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ARNA) shares hit a yearly low of $42.46 today morning. The stock was down 6.9% on the session.
- Zogenix (NASDAQ: ZGNX) stock set a new 52-week low of $21.40 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 18.82%.
- Cabot (NYSE: CBT) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $37.10 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 6.26% on the day.
- Bombardier (OTC: BDRBF) shares set a new yearly low of $0.87 this morning. The stock was down 5.31% on the session.
- Bombardier (OTC: BDRAF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $0.85, and later moved down 6.4% over the session.
- Parex Resources (OTC: PARXF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $13.04, and later moved down 3.9% over the session.
- Albany International (NYSE: AIN) stock moved down 2.73% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $67.89 to open trading.
- Argo Gr Intl Hldgs (NYSE: ARGO) shares reached a new 52-week low of $60.00 on Thursday morning, later moving down 1.67% over the rest of the day.
- Vermilion Energy (NYSE: VET) stock set a new 52-week low of $10.67 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 12.21%.
- Wesbanco (NASDAQ: WSBC) shares moved down 2.02% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $31.61 to begin trading.
- Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $15.00. Shares then traded down 8.68%.
- Belden (NYSE: BDC) stock hit a new 52-week low of $40.05 to begin trading. The stock was down 3.31% on the session.
- Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB) shares set a new yearly low of $1.42 this morning. The stock was down 6.25% on the session.
- Genesis Energy (NYSE: GEL) stock hit $10.37 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 11.42% over the course of the day.
- Inter Parfums (NASDAQ: IPAR) stock hit a yearly low of $57.75 this morning. The stock was down 2.21% for the day.
- Hillenbrand (NYSE: HI) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $24.06 on Thursday. The stock was down 1.52% for the day.
- Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE: AKR) shares hit a yearly low of $23.93 today morning. The stock was down 2.01% on the session.
- AMC Networks (NASDAQ: AMCX) stock set a new 52-week low of $28.36 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 8.18%.
- Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: XHR) shares moved down 4.24% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $16.59 to begin trading.
- Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE: CLI) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $19.64 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 0.72% on the day.
- Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE: CEQP) stock hit a yearly low of $21.50 this morning. The stock was down 5.39% for the day.
- Seritage Growth Props (NYSE: SRG) shares moved down 1.86% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $35.23 to begin trading.
- Fevertree Drinks (OTC: FQVTF) stock moved down 1.74% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $17.19 to open trading.
- Monro (NASDAQ: MNRO) shares reached a new 52-week low of $55.33 on Thursday morning, later moving down 1.57% over the rest of the day.
- Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ: CALM) shares hit a yearly low of $35.37 today morning. The stock was down 2.07% on the session.
- New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ: NYMT) stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.88 to begin trading. The stock was down 3.36% on the session.
- Black Stone Minerals (NYSE: BSM) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $8.44. Shares then traded down 4.4%.
- Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ: MYGN) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $17.56 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 2.73% on the day.
- Austevoll Seafood (OTC: ASTVF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $9.35 on Thursday. The stock was down 1.27% for the day.
- Air New Zealand (OTC: ANZLY) shares set a new yearly low of $7.70 this morning. The stock was down 0.9% on the session.
- Kosmos Energy (NYSE: KOS) shares fell to $3.29 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 7.65%.
- Trustmark (NASDAQ: TRMK) shares were down 2.45% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $28.73.
- Delek US Hldgs (NYSE: DK) shares fell to $21.40 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 8.19%.
- Deluxe (NYSE: DLX) stock set a new 52-week low of $35.34 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 2.59%.
- WESCO International (NYSE: WCC) shares hit a yearly low of $42.00 today morning. The stock was down 3.26% on the session.
- Noble Midstream Partners (NASDAQ: NBLX) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $15.74. Shares then traded down 3.36%.
- Renasant (NASDAQ: RNST) shares set a new 52-week low of $28.00 today morning. The stock traded down 1.93% over the session.
- PagerDuty (NYSE: PD) shares moved down 4.36% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $19.05 to begin trading.
- Apergy (NYSE: APY) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $19.72 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 6.87% on the day.
- Domtar (NYSE: UFS) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $29.13. Shares then traded down 3.2%.
- Green Thumb Industries (OTC: GTBIF) shares hit a yearly low of $7.16 today morning. The stock was down 6.76% on the session.
- Covanta Holding (NYSE: CVA) shares set a new yearly low of $13.88 this morning. The stock was down 3.0% on the session.
- Mednax (NYSE: MD) shares moved down 3.36% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $16.86 to begin trading.
- Diamondrock Hospitality (NYSE: DRH) shares hit a yearly low of $9.08 today morning. The stock was down 3.66% on the session.
- Retail Opportunity (NASDAQ: ROIC) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $15.91 on Thursday. The stock was down 2.76% for the day.
- Seven Generations Energy (OTC: SVRGF) shares fell to $3.75 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.6%.
- Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE: CLF) shares moved down 8.42% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $6.09 to begin trading.
- Carpenter Tech (NYSE: CRS) shares set a new 52-week low of $39.39 today morning. The stock traded down 3.94% over the session.
- Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: PTLA) shares were down 19.01% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $10.30.
- Banner (NASDAQ: BANR) shares set a new 52-week low of $48.91 today morning. The stock traded down 1.93% over the session.
- OSI Systems (NASDAQ: OSIS) shares reached a new 52-week low of $83.03 on Thursday morning, later moving down 1.96% over the rest of the day.
- Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE: NUS) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $25.00 on Thursday. The stock was down 5.07% for the day.
- Terex (NYSE: TEX) stock moved down 2.81% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $22.18 to open trading.
- Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ: NWBI) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $14.69. Shares then traded down 1.61%.
- Gabelli Dividend & Income (NYSE: GDV) shares moved down 2.9% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $19.96 to begin trading.
- Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ: CAKE) shares hit a yearly low of $35.76 today morning. The stock was down 4.95% on the session.
- Tellurian (NASDAQ: TELL) shares hit a yearly low of $4.15 today morning. The stock was down 9.2% on the session.
- Dril-Quip (NYSE: DRQ) shares moved down 3.37% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $33.51 to begin trading.
- Upwork (NASDAQ: UPWK) shares set a new yearly low of $7.81 this morning. The stock was down 2.39% on the session.
- Great Western Bancorp (NYSE: GWB) stock hit a yearly low of $28.05 this morning. The stock was down 2.28% for the day.
- Kayne Anderson (NYSE: KYN) shares set a new 52-week low of $11.48 today morning. The stock traded down 5.44% over the session.
- Alexander's (NYSE: ALX) shares set a new 52-week low of $303.62 today morning. The stock traded down 0.56% over the session.
- Matador Resources (NYSE: MTDR) shares moved down 8.18% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $10.23 to begin trading.
- Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE: BHLB) shares set a new 52-week low of $25.88 today morning. The stock traded down 2.25% over the session.
- Talos Energy (NYSE: TALO) shares hit a yearly low of $14.47 today morning. The stock was down 8.92% on the session.
- Groupon (NASDAQ: GRPN) shares set a new 52-week low of $1.33 today morning. The stock traded down 5.0% over the session.
- PDC Energy (NASDAQ: PDCE) stock hit $17.95 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 8.13% over the course of the day.
- Brinker International (NYSE: EAT) shares hit a yearly low of $35.07 today morning. The stock was down 7.11% on the session.
- Allscripts Healthcare (NASDAQ: MDRX) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $8.03 on Thursday. The stock was down 3.11% for the day.
- SkyCity Enter Gr (OTC: SKYZF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $2.18 on Thursday. The stock was down 1.8% for the day.
- Core Laboratories (NYSE: CLB) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $27.46 on Thursday. The stock was down 4.04% for the day.
- Aston Martin Lagonda (OTC: ARGGY) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $4.53, and later moved down 15.66% over the session.
- Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE: CCO) stock hit a yearly low of $1.98 this morning. The stock was up 0.99% for the day.
- United States Steel (NYSE: X) shares were down 6.67% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $7.99.
- USA Compression Partners (NYSE: USAC) shares set a new yearly low of $14.35 this morning. The stock was down 3.24% on the session.
- Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ: PTEN) shares reached a new 52-week low of $5.71 on Thursday morning, later moving down 7.79% over the rest of the day.
- Delek Group (OTC: DGRLY) shares hit a yearly low of $10.30 today morning. The stock was down 4.19% on the session.
- First Busey (NASDAQ: BUSE) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $23.34 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.09% on the day.
- BP Midstream Partners (NYSE: BPMP) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $12.66 on Thursday. The stock was down 0.72% for the day.
- Provident Financial (NYSE: PFS) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $21.30 on Thursday. The stock was down 1.16% for the day.
- Topcon (OTC: TOPCF) stock hit $10.04 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the course of the day.
- Dycom Industries (NYSE: DY) shares set a new 52-week low of $29.29 today morning. The stock traded down 1.07% over the session.
- Oceaneering International (NYSE: OII) stock hit a new 52-week low of $10.49 to begin trading. The stock was down 5.76% on the session.
- Sappi (OTC: SPPJY) shares set a new 52-week low of $2.05 today morning. The stock traded down 1.43% over the session.
- Veoneer (NYSE: VNE) stock set a new 52-week low of $11.47 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 5.1%.
- RMR Group (NASDAQ: RMR) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $37.61 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 2.54% on the day.
- TriMas (NASDAQ: TRS) shares set a new 52-week low of $26.65 today morning. The stock traded down 6.53% over the session.
- Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE: SPH) shares fell to $19.98 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.56%.
- MaxLinear (NYSE: MXL) stock set a new 52-week low of $15.80 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 4.79%.
- Atrion (NASDAQ: ATRI) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $622.74, and later moved down 4.24% over the session.
- EnPro Industries (NYSE: NPO) shares set a new yearly low of $55.20 this morning. The stock was down 0.07% on the session.
- CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE: CNXM) shares set a new yearly low of $11.94 this morning. The stock was down 6.78% on the session.
- Meredith (NYSE: MDP) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $26.52 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 5.51% on the day.
- Elementis (OTC: ELMTY) shares reached a new 52-week low of $5.88 on Thursday morning, later moving 0.0% (flat) over the rest of the day.
- Tanger Factory Outlet (NYSE: SKT) stock hit a yearly low of $11.84 this morning. The stock was down 3.53% for the day.
- Scorpio Tankers (NYSE: STNG) shares set a new 52-week low of $16.69 today morning. The stock traded down 2.82% over the session.
- CNX Resources (NYSE: CNX) shares set a new 52-week low of $5.09 today morning. The stock traded down 9.14% over the session.
- Barloworld (OTC: BRRAY) shares were down 7.59% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $5.54.
- Scholastic (NASDAQ: SCHL) shares set a new yearly low of $31.00 this morning. The stock was down 1.96% on the session.
- FBL Financial Group (NYSE: FFG) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $50.02. Shares then traded down 1.55%.
- Viad (NYSE: VVI) stock hit a yearly low of $52.41 this morning. The stock was down 2.22% for the day.
- Radius Health (NASDAQ: RDUS) stock moved down 1.23% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $17.27 to open trading.
- State Auto Financial (NASDAQ: STFC) stock set a new 52-week low of $28.04 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 1.65%.
- Southwestern Energy (NYSE: SWN) shares were down 13.71% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $1.26.
- Cairn Energy (OTC: CRNCY) shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.65 on Thursday morning, later moving 0.0% (flat) over the rest of the day.
- PBF Logistics (NYSE: PBFX) stock set a new 52-week low of $19.29 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 1.58%.
- Granite Construction (NYSE: GVA) shares set a new 52-week low of $21.67 today morning. The stock traded down 2.72% over the session.
- NGL Energy Partners (NYSE: NGL) stock hit a yearly low of $8.36 this morning. The stock was down 6.93% for the day.
- Hawaiian Holdings (NASDAQ: HA) shares hit a yearly low of $22.51 today morning. The stock was down 5.42% on the session.
- Oxford Industries (NYSE: OXM) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $61.29, and later moved down 0.61% over the session.
- Pampa Energia (NYSE: PAM) shares set a new 52-week low of $12.01 today morning. The stock traded down 1.81% over the session.
- US Ecology (NASDAQ: ECOL) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $44.87. Shares then traded down 8.48%.
- Archrock (NYSE: AROC) shares hit a yearly low of $7.09 today morning. The stock was down 4.07% on the session.
- Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE: LBRT) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $6.42. Shares then traded down 7.12%.
- Aphria (NYSE: APHA) shares fell to $3.71 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 5.25%.
- Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ: PRDO) shares hit a yearly low of $14.09 today morning. The stock was down 3.43% on the session.
- TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ: TCBK) shares hit a yearly low of $34.38 today morning. The stock was up 0.38% on the session.
- Air Transport Services Gr (NASDAQ: ATSG) stock hit $17.39 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 4.82% over the course of the day.
- Helix Energy Solutions Gr (NYSE: HLX) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $6.69. Shares then traded down 6.09%.
- Knoll (NYSE: KNL) stock set a new 52-week low of $18.25 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 2.83%.
- Dave & Buster's Enter (NASDAQ: PLAY) shares reached a new 52-week low of $36.51 on Thursday morning, later moving down 7.87% over the rest of the day.
- Cresco Labs (OTC: CRLBF) stock hit a yearly low of $4.39 this morning. The stock was down 4.56% for the day.
- Range Resources (NYSE: RRC) shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.60 on Thursday morning, later moving down 12.88% over the rest of the day.
- Saul Centers (NYSE: BFS) stock moved down 3.04% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $46.16 to open trading.
- Brigham Minerals (NYSE: MNRL) shares set a new 52-week low of $14.19 today morning. The stock traded down 5.94% over the session.
- Danieli & C. Officine (OTC: DNIYY) stock moved down 3.34% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $9.40 to open trading.
- Brookfield Property REIT (NASDAQ: BPR) shares set a new yearly low of $17.13 this morning. The stock was down 6.81% on the session.
- Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (OTC: LIFZF) stock moved down 1.07% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $14.85 to open trading.
- Eaton Vance (NYSE: ETV) stock hit a yearly low of $13.75 this morning. The stock was down 2.46% for the day.
- Michaels Companies (NASDAQ: MIK) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $4.00. Shares then traded down 6.65%.
- Callon Petroleum (NYSE: CPE) shares set a new yearly low of $2.17 this morning. The stock was down 8.33% on the session.
- Tullow Oil (OTC: TUWOY) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.18 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 12.66%.
- Starhill Global REIT (OTC: SGLMF) shares moved 0.0% (flat) on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.48 to begin trading.
- Ero Copper (OTC: ERRPF) shares set a new yearly low of $10.15 this morning. The stock was down 5.08% on the session.
- Harsco (NYSE: HSC) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $11.28. Shares then traded down 7.14%.
- Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE: INN) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $9.70 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 3.9% on the day.
- Alliance Resource (NASDAQ: ARLP) shares hit a yearly low of $6.77 today morning. The stock was down 4.07% on the session.
- Transportadora de Gas (NYSE: TGS) shares moved down 1.75% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $5.51 to begin trading.
- Encore Wire (NASDAQ: WIRE) stock hit a yearly low of $48.82 this morning. The stock was down 2.23% for the day.
- Enerplus (NYSE: ERF) shares set a new 52-week low of $4.20 today morning. The stock traded down 4.12% over the session.
- Trinseo (NYSE: TSE) shares moved down 6.0% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $22.18 to begin trading.
- Materion (NYSE: MTRN) stock moved down 1.27% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $46.73 to open trading.
- Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE: WDR) shares moved down 3.58% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $14.35 to begin trading.
- NOW (NYSE: DNOW) stock hit a yearly low of $8.45 this morning. The stock was down 4.52% for the day.
- Weis Markets (NYSE: WMK) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $35.11, and later moved down 0.84% over the session.
- Blucora (NASDAQ: BCOR) stock moved down 4.16% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $18.16 to open trading.
- Core-Mark Holding Co (NASDAQ: CORE) shares were down 1.56% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $22.71.
- National Western Life Gr (NASDAQ: NWLI) stock moved down 3.15% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $239.92 to open trading.
- NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ: NXGN) stock set a new 52-week low of $12.80 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 2.27%.
- Kearny Financial (NASDAQ: KRNY) stock hit $11.29 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 1.4% over the course of the day.
- Cyberdyne (OTC: CYBQY) shares moved down 4.39% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $4.25 to begin trading.
- American Axle & Mfg Hldgs (NYSE: AXL) shares hit a yearly low of $5.85 today morning. The stock was down 5.96% on the session.
- LendingClub (NYSE: LC) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $10.05 on Thursday. The stock was down 2.88% for the day.
- Nuveen Credit Strategies (NYSE: JQC) stock moved down 2.14% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $7.19 to open trading.
- SM Energy (NYSE: SM) shares fell to $6.24 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 11.28%.
- Heritage Financial (NASDAQ: HFWA) shares set a new yearly low of $24.40 this morning. The stock was down 1.25% on the session.
- Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ENTA) shares moved down 1.06% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $49.76 to begin trading.
- Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE: ANF) stock hit a yearly low of $13.26 this morning. The stock was down 4.81% for the day.
- Ebix (NASDAQ: EBIX) shares set a new yearly low of $28.43 this morning. The stock was down 7.62% on the session.
- Designer Brands (NYSE: DBI) shares set a new 52-week low of $13.52 today morning. The stock traded down 6.64% over the session.
- Imax (NYSE: IMAX) stock set a new 52-week low of $14.98 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 2.07%.
- Valaris (NYSE: VAL) shares hit a yearly low of $2.96 today morning. The stock was down 7.14% on the session.
- PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE: PHK) stock hit a new 52-week low of $7.19 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.72% on the session.
- OFG Bancorp (NYSE: OFG) shares were down 1.82% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $17.47.
- Chesapeake Energy (NYSE: CHK) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $0.28, and later moved down 12.11% over the session.
- Granite Point Mortgage (NYSE: GPMT) shares were down 3.27% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $17.51.
- Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE: TGP) stock moved up 7.42% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $11.36 to open trading.
- Stratasys (NASDAQ: SSYS) shares set a new 52-week low of $16.87 today morning. The stock traded down 7.8% over the session.
- MTS Systems (NASDAQ: MTSC) shares fell to $42.58 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.57%.
- H&E Equipment Servs (NASDAQ: HEES) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $22.50 on Thursday. The stock was down 4.81% for the day.
- Warrior Met Coal (NYSE: HCC) stock set a new 52-week low of $16.07 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 1.62%.
- Caleres (NYSE: CAL) stock set a new 52-week low of $11.02 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 5.06%.
- Criteo (NASDAQ: CRTO) stock set a new 52-week low of $12.46 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 0.75%.
- Borr Drilling (NYSE: BORR) shares fell to $2.55 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 8.9%.
- Northern Oil & Gas (AMEX: NOG) shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.35 on Thursday morning, later moving down 8.93% over the rest of the day.
- Chorus Aviation (OTC: CHRRF) shares fell to $4.81 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.35%.
- trivago (NASDAQ: TRVG) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $1.83. Shares then traded down 6.51%.
- Tortoise Energy Infr (NYSE: TYG) stock hit $13.41 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 5.64% over the course of the day.
- Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ: AXDX) stock hit a new 52-week low of $14.04 to begin trading. The stock was down 5.03% on the session.
- Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals (OTC: CLVLY) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $13.00 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 5.81% on the day.
- Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals (OTC: CLVLF) shares moved down 7.64% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $12.65 to begin trading.
- MRC Global (NYSE: MRC) stock hit a yearly low of $8.50 this morning. The stock was down 5.07% for the day.
- Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: AMPH) shares hit a yearly low of $16.62 today morning. The stock was down 2.89% on the session.
- MSG Networks (NYSE: MSGN) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $12.63 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 3.86% on the day.
- Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ: PLYA) stock hit $6.07 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 4.25% over the course of the day.
- Conduent (NASDAQ: CNDT) shares set a new 52-week low of $3.17 today morning. The stock traded down 4.45% over the session.
- Centennial Resource Dev (NASDAQ: CDEV) shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.07 on Thursday morning, later moving down 9.57% over the rest of the day.
- Marcus (NYSE: MCS) stock set a new 52-week low of $25.93 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 4.05%.
- Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ: ATRA) shares fell to $10.19 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 3.49%.
- Ocean Yield (OTC: OYIEF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $4.04 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 5.18% on the day.
- Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ: RBCAA) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $38.39. Shares then traded down 6.23%.
- Virgin Australia Holdings (OTC: VBHLF) shares were down 8.52% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.08.
- Extreme Networks (NASDAQ: EXTR) stock hit a yearly low of $5.36 this morning. The stock was down 3.16% for the day.
- SEACOR Holdings (NYSE: CKH) shares fell to $36.84 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.16%.
- Solar Capital (NASDAQ: SLRC) stock set a new 52-week low of $19.07 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 1.34%.
- Astronics (OTC: ATROB) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $21.00 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 5.94% on the day.
- Chatham Lodging (NYSE: CLDT) shares hit a yearly low of $15.00 today morning. The stock was down 4.82% on the session.
- Corus Entertainment (OTC: CJREF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.25 to begin trading. The stock was down 4.78% on the session.
- Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SGMO) shares set a new yearly low of $6.67 this morning. The stock was down 2.76% on the session.
- Kforce (NASDAQ: KFRC) stock hit a new 52-week low of $30.47 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.23% on the session.
- Funko (NASDAQ: FNKO) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $7.80 on Thursday. The stock was down 3.66% for the day.
- Pason Sys (OTC: PSYTF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $8.98 to begin trading. The stock was down 3.27% on the session.
- TrueBlue (NYSE: TBI) stock moved down 2.48% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $14.30 to open trading.
- Trustco Bank (NASDAQ: TRST) stock hit a new 52-week low of $7.30 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.62% on the session.
- HealthStream (NASDAQ: HSTM) shares were down 1.9% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $24.18.
- Cornerstone Strategic (AMEX: CLM) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $10.45 on Thursday. The stock was down 3.9% for the day.
- Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ: OFIX) shares moved down 2.14% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $35.58 to begin trading.
- Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ: LIND) shares reached a new 52-week low of $12.37 on Thursday morning, later moving down 4.45% over the rest of the day.
- TCG BDC (NASDAQ: CGBD) shares set a new 52-week low of $12.65 today morning. The stock traded down 4.37% over the session.
- Grupo Herdez (OTC: GUZOF) stock moved 0.0% (flat) over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.74 to open trading.
- Universal Insurance Hldgs (NYSE: UVE) shares set a new 52-week low of $22.39 today morning. The stock traded down 2.4% over the session.
- Hudbay Minerals (NYSE: HBM) shares moved down 4.96% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $2.35 to begin trading.
- Brookfield Real Assets (NYSE: RA) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $21.08, and later moved down 1.93% over the session.
- Enova International (NYSE: ENVA) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $19.34. Shares then traded down 3.06%.
- Central Pacific Financial (NYSE: CPF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $25.44 to begin trading. The stock was down 2.75% on the session.
- Codexis (NASDAQ: CDXS) stock hit a new 52-week low of $12.53 to begin trading. The stock was down 3.2% on the session.
- Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ: OCSL) stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.99 to begin trading. The stock was down 3.66% on the session.
- Benefitfocus (NASDAQ: BNFT) shares moved down 5.64% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $13.35 to begin trading.
- FinVolution Group (NYSE: FINV) stock set a new 52-week low of $1.68 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 5.7%.
- W&T Offshore (NYSE: WTI) shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.79 on Thursday morning, later moving down 10.14% over the rest of the day.
- Gannett Co (NYSE: GCI) stock set a new 52-week low of $4.51 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 9.62%.
- Charlottes Web Holdings (OTC: CWBHF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $5.12, and later moved down 6.71% over the session.
- Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE: DKL) shares reached a new 52-week low of $22.39 on Thursday morning, later moving down 7.43% over the rest of the day.
- Arch Coal (NYSE: ARCH) shares fell to $45.45 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.43%.
- Thermon Group Holdings (NYSE: THR) stock hit $18.98 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 3.2% over the course of the day.
- MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ: MGPI) stock hit a new 52-week low of $27.95 to begin trading. The stock was down 4.82% on the session.
- Paramount Resources (OTC: PRMRF) shares set a new yearly low of $3.26 this morning. The stock was down 9.33% on the session.
- Netgear (NASDAQ: NTGR) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $19.66. Shares then traded down 3.08%.
- Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE: KRP) shares were down 8.85% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $11.50.
- Koppers Hldgs (NYSE: KOP) stock set a new 52-week low of $21.09 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 6.45%.
- Stoneridge (NYSE: SRI) shares set a new yearly low of $24.22 this morning. The stock was down 21.75% on the session.
- BJ's Restaurants (NASDAQ: BJRI) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $32.57 on Thursday. The stock was down 9.66% for the day.
- Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ: HTBK) shares were down 1.46% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $10.84.
- QEP Resources (NYSE: QEP) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $1.62. Shares then traded down 19.44%.
- Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ: OAS) shares hit a yearly low of $1.50 today morning. The stock was down 14.85% on the session.
- Garrett Motion (NYSE: GTX) shares moved down 5.29% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $7.05 to begin trading.
- ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ANIP) shares set a new 52-week low of $52.77 today morning. The stock traded down 13.11% over the session.
- MBIA (NYSE: MBI) stock moved down 1.57% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $8.39 to open trading.
- Emerald Holding (NYSE: EEX) shares hit a yearly low of $7.46 today morning. The stock was down 3.68% on the session.
- Frontera Energy (OTC: FECCF) shares set a new 52-week low of $5.57 today morning. The stock traded down 6.75% over the session.
- Mercer International (NASDAQ: MERC) shares set a new yearly low of $9.06 this morning. The stock was down 3.99% on the session.
- Pacific Biosciences (NASDAQ: PACB) shares were down 4.59% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $3.35.
- Kraton (NYSE: KRA) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $10.50, and later moved down 17.26% over the session.
- Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ: GOOD) shares set a new 52-week low of $20.07 today morning. The stock traded down 1.74% over the session.
- Legg Mason Partners Fund (NYSE: CEM) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $8.99, and later moved down 4.39% over the session.
- PIMCO Energy & Tactical (NYSE: NRGX) stock hit $13.90 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 4.31% over the course of the day.
- Kelly Services (NASDAQ: KELYA) shares set a new 52-week low of $16.55 today morning. The stock traded down 2.01% over the session.
- DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ: DXPE) stock hit $28.81 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 4.25% over the course of the day.
- Blackrock Enhanced Global (NYSE: BOE) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $10.06 on Thursday. The stock was down 2.21% for the day.
- Retail Value (NYSE: RVI) shares hit a yearly low of $30.42 today morning. The stock was down 2.56% on the session.
- BlackRock Resources (NYSE: BCX) shares were down 4.4% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $6.99.
- Omeros (NASDAQ: OMER) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $12.30 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 4.32% on the day.
- Genel Energy (OTC: GEGYF) stock hit a yearly low of $2.02 this morning. The stock was down 0.49% for the day.
- Enerflex (OTC: ENRFF) shares set a new 52-week low of $5.09 today morning. The stock traded down 19.94% over the session.
- Global Partners (NYSE: GLP) shares reached a new 52-week low of $18.00 on Thursday morning, later moving down 2.66% over the rest of the day.
- AMC Entertainment Hldgs (NYSE: AMC) stock moved down 8.62% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $5.74 to open trading.
- Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AUTL) shares hit a yearly low of $9.07 today morning. The stock was down 3.77% on the session.
- Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ: PEBO) stock hit $29.78 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 1.43% over the course of the day.
- Whiting Petroleum (NYSE: WLL) stock hit a yearly low of $1.80 this morning. The stock was down 33.55% for the day.
- Guggenheim Strategic Opps (NYSE: GOF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $17.81 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.21% on the day.
- Freehold Royalties (OTC: FRHLF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.66 to begin trading. The stock was down 5.56% on the session.
- Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ: GOGL) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $3.85 on Thursday. The stock was down 1.29% for the day.
- Peabody Energy (NYSE: BTU) stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.40 to begin trading. The stock was down 4.55% on the session.
- Oil States International (NYSE: OIS) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $7.62 on Thursday. The stock was down 4.65% for the day.
- 888 Holdings (OTC: EIHDF) stock hit $1.56 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 4.59% over the course of the day.
- Tortoise Midstream Energy (NYSE: NTG) stock set a new 52-week low of $8.19 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 6.66%.
- Berry (bry) (NASDAQ: BRY) stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.77 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.38% on the session.
- Pitney Bowes (NYSE: PBI) shares hit a yearly low of $3.05 today morning. The stock was down 5.99% on the session.
- Nuveen Dow 30sm Dynamic (NYSE: DIAX) shares reached a new 52-week low of $16.50 on Thursday morning, later moving down 2.67% over the rest of the day.
- Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE: DO) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $2.49 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 10.45% on the day.
- Norwegian Air Shuttle (OTC: NWARF) shares were down 26.0% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $1.92.
- Valhi (NYSE: VHI) shares hit a yearly low of $1.27 today morning. The stock was down 5.65% on the session.
- Altus Midstream (NASDAQ: ALTM) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $1.51, and later moved down 7.72% over the session.
- KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE: KNOP) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $17.00, and later moved down 2.8% over the session.
- Ruth's Hospitality Group (NASDAQ: RUTH) stock hit a yearly low of $18.57 this morning. The stock was down 3.22% for the day.
- Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ: BBSI) shares set a new 52-week low of $64.00 today morning. The stock traded down 1.1% over the session.
- Wabash National (NYSE: WNC) stock set a new 52-week low of $11.04 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 4.62%.
- Viomi Technology Co (NASDAQ: VIOT) stock moved down 0.6% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $6.63 to open trading.
- Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ: HAFC) shares fell to $16.26 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.6%.
- TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ: TXMD) stock set a new 52-week low of $1.75 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 4.49%.
- Baytex Energy (NYSE: BTE) stock hit a yearly low of $0.88 this morning. The stock was down 8.09% for the day.
- AngioDynamics (NASDAQ: ANGO) shares moved down 2.55% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $11.61 to begin trading.
- John Hancock Preferred (NYSE: HPS) shares hit a yearly low of $18.30 today morning. The stock was down 2.28% on the session.
- Wacom (OTC: WACMF) shares hit a yearly low of $3.25 today morning. The stock was down 11.44% on the session.
- Tidewater (NYSE: TDW) stock moved down 3.74% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $13.11 to open trading.
- Quotient (NASDAQ: QTNT) shares fell to $6.15 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 0.63%.
- US Concrete (NASDAQ: USCR) stock hit $28.22 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 5.39% over the course of the day.
- Myers Industries (NYSE: MYE) shares moved down 1.68% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $14.00 to begin trading.
- Voya Global Equity (NYSE: IGD) shares hit a yearly low of $5.83 today morning. The stock was down 2.4% on the session.
- GAMCO Global Gold Natural (AMEX: GGN) stock set a new 52-week low of $4.00 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 6.48%.
- Schnitzer Steel Indus (NASDAQ: SCHN) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $16.00, and later moved down 3.16% over the session.
- Flex LNG (NYSE: FLNG) shares moved down 3.41% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $6.50 to begin trading.
- Diamond S Shipping (NYSE: DSSI) stock hit a new 52-week low of $9.08 to begin trading. The stock was down 4.47% on the session.
- International Money (NASDAQ: IMXI) shares fell to $9.75 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 3.44%.
- First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ: FDEF) shares set a new yearly low of $25.37 this morning. The stock was down 1.79% on the session.
- Genesco (NYSE: GCO) shares reached a new 52-week low of $31.42 on Thursday morning, later moving down 4.11% over the rest of the day.
- ClearBridge Energy (NYSE: EMO) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $6.55 on Thursday. The stock was down 6.63% for the day.
- Pzena Investment Mgmt (NYSE: PZN) shares hit a yearly low of $6.64 today morning. The stock was down 3.96% on the session.
- ArcBest (NASDAQ: ARCB) stock moved down 4.99% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $19.90 to open trading.
- Global Cord Blood (NYSE: CO) stock hit $4.00 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 1.34% over the course of the day.
- Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ: DMLP) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $14.85, and later moved down 4.65% over the session.
- India Fund (NYSE: IFN) stock hit a new 52-week low of $19.37 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.33% on the session.
- First Trust MLP (NYSE: FEI) shares were down 3.02% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $10.45.
- Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ: OMP) stock moved down 5.77% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $12.49 to open trading.
- Sabine Royalty (NYSE: SBR) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $33.05 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 2.81% on the day.
- Regis (NYSE: RGS) stock set a new 52-week low of $12.55 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 3.26%.
- SAS (OTC: SASDY) shares hit a yearly low of $2.13 today morning. The stock was down 33.02% on the session.
- Antero Resources (NYSE: AR) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $1.42, and later moved down 13.02% over the session.
- Preferred Apartment (NYSE: APTS) stock hit a yearly low of $9.83 this morning. The stock was down 3.0% for the day.
- One Liberty Properties (NYSE: OLP) shares moved down 1.66% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $26.01 to begin trading.
- Heidrick & Struggles Intl (NASDAQ: HSII) shares reached a new 52-week low of $20.85 on Thursday morning, later moving down 2.38% over the rest of the day.
- MYR Group (NASDAQ: MYRG) stock hit $26.70 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 4.33% over the course of the day.
- MobileIron (NASDAQ: MOBL) shares set a new yearly low of $4.12 this morning. The stock was down 1.52% on the session.
- Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ: STML) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $5.94 on Thursday. The stock was down 2.94% for the day.
- Kura Oncology (NASDAQ: KURA) shares were down 2.87% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $11.41.
- Birchcliff Energy (OTC: BIREF) stock hit $1.10 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 4.13% over the course of the day.
- Resources Connection (NASDAQ: RECN) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $12.72 on Thursday. The stock was down 2.65% for the day.
- First Community (NASDAQ: FCBC) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $28.49 on Thursday. The stock was down 1.55% for the day.
- GasLog Partners (NYSE: GLOP) shares set a new 52-week low of $3.66 today morning. The stock traded down 3.63% over the session.
- Tufin Software (NYSE: TUFN) shares set a new yearly low of $11.61 this morning. The stock was down 2.43% on the session.
- Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ: SLDB) shares moved down 6.51% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $2.74 to begin trading.
- Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VYGR) stock hit a new 52-week low of $10.68 to begin trading. The stock was up 0.09% on the session.
- Hersha Hospitality (NYSE: HT) shares were down 0.83% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $11.87.
- Movado Group (NYSE: MOV) shares fell to $14.38 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 3.22%.
- Denbury Resources (NYSE: DNR) shares were down 11.03% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.74.
- Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ: GPOR) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.95 to begin trading. The stock was down 10.99% on the session.
- Team (NYSE: TISI) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $12.89, and later moved down 2.68% over the session.
- Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE: BCEI) shares set a new 52-week low of $15.36 today morning. The stock traded down 6.93% over the session.
- Kayne Anderson Midstream (NYSE: KMF) shares were down 4.68% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $9.10.
- Gran Tierra Energy (AMEX: GTE) stock hit $0.76 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 7.51% over the course of the day.
- Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ: GMLP) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $4.10 on Thursday. The stock was down 0.1% for the day.
- Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ: FLMN) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $3.99, and later moved down 4.37% over the session.
- Jumia Technologies (NYSE: JMIA) stock moved down 1.6% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $3.96 to open trading.
- United Natural Foods (NYSE: UNFI) shares reached a new 52-week low of $6.40 on Thursday morning, later moving down 8.7% over the rest of the day.
- Vishay Precision Group (NYSE: VPG) stock hit a new 52-week low of $27.95 to begin trading. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
- NexGen Energy (AMEX: NXE) shares moved down 3.58% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.95 to begin trading.
- Gogo (NASDAQ: GOGO) shares were down 10.65% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $3.74.
- Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE: SALT) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $2.74, and later moved down 1.42% over the session.
- Universal Logistics Hldgs (NASDAQ: ULH) shares hit a yearly low of $16.16 today morning. The stock was down 2.69% on the session.
- John Hancock Preferred (NYSE: HPF) stock moved down 2.49% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $21.01 to open trading.
- Penn Virginia (NASDAQ: PVAC) stock hit $12.55 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 9.26% over the course of the day.
- Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VKTX) stock set a new 52-week low of $6.01 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving up 1.69%.
- Haynes Intl (NASDAQ: HAYN) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $25.97 on Thursday. The stock was down 1.93% for the day.
- Newpark Resources (NYSE: NR) shares moved down 3.97% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $3.29 to begin trading.
- Crawford & Co (NYSE: CRD-B) stock hit $7.25 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 1.89% over the course of the day.
- Cooper-Standard Holdings (NYSE: CPS) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $17.27 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 7.22% on the day.
- Liberty TripAdvisor Hldgs (NASDAQ: LTRPA) shares were down 8.07% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $4.21.
- Sientra (NASDAQ: SIEN) shares fell to $4.55 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 3.42%.
- Adams Natural Resources (NYSE: PEO) shares were down 4.2% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $13.17.
- BBX Capital (NYSE: BBX) shares were down 3.34% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $3.47.
- CURO Group Holdings (NYSE: CURO) shares set a new yearly low of $9.07 this morning. The stock was down 3.7% on the session.
- Cornerstone Total Return (AMEX: CRF) stock hit a yearly low of $10.17 this morning. The stock was down 3.88% for the day.
- First Trust Energy Income (AMEX: FEN) stock hit a yearly low of $19.71 this morning. The stock was down 3.14% for the day.
- Park-Ohio Hldgs (NASDAQ: PKOH) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $25.67 on Thursday. The stock was down 3.49% for the day.
- Tejon Ranch (NYSE: TRC) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $15.61 on Thursday. The stock was down 1.22% for the day.
- Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE: ETH) shares were down 1.78% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $13.12.
- Pennsylvania REIT (NYSE: PEI) shares set a new yearly low of $2.54 this morning. The stock was down 3.13% on the session.
- Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: SPPI) stock hit a yearly low of $2.46 this morning. The stock was down 4.6% for the day.
- CONSOL Coal Resources (NYSE: CCR) stock hit $7.34 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 3.87% over the course of the day.
- American Hotel Income (OTC: AHOTF) shares hit a yearly low of $4.74 today morning. The stock was down 7.05% on the session.
- Laredo Petroleum (NYSE: LPI) shares moved down 11.95% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.06 to begin trading.
- Canfor Pulp Products (OTC: CFPUF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $5.77 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 2.44% on the day.
- Fossil Group (NASDAQ: FOSL) shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.06 on Thursday morning, later moving down 6.24% over the rest of the day.
- Bar Harbor Bankshares (AMEX: BHB) stock hit a yearly low of $21.14 this morning. The stock was down 1.77% for the day.
- Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE: TNP) stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.35 to begin trading. The stock was down 3.52% on the session.
- Eagle Point Credit Co (NYSE: ECC) stock set a new 52-week low of $13.76 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 5.98%.
- Digimarc (NASDAQ: DMRC) shares set a new yearly low of $23.72 this morning. The stock was down 30.97% on the session.
- Sprague Resources (NYSE: SRLP) stock moved down 6.38% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $13.32 to open trading.
- MISTRAS Group (NYSE: MG) stock hit $7.92 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 3.76% over the course of the day.
- Capital Southwest (NASDAQ: CSWC) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $19.54 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 2.97% on the day.
- Vera Bradley (NASDAQ: VRA) shares hit a yearly low of $8.23 today morning. The stock was down 2.9% on the session.
- Neuberger Berman MLP (AMEX: NML) stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.80 to begin trading. The stock was down 4.55% on the session.
- Fairfax Africa Holdings (OTC: FFXXF) stock hit $4.46 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 7.08% over the course of the day.
- Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ: TAST) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $4.05, and later moved down 4.76% over the session.
- Tilly's (NYSE: TLYS) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $6.30 on Thursday. The stock was down 4.09% for the day.
- HighPoint Resources (NYSE: HPR) shares were down 14.72% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.78.
- Fidus Inv (NASDAQ: FDUS) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $14.05 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 3.5% on the day.
- Peyto Exploration & Dev (OTC: PEYUF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.70 to begin trading. The stock was down 6.67% on the session.
- Intrepid Potash (NYSE: IPI) shares were down 6.35% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $1.81.
- HEXO (NYSE: HEXO) shares set a new 52-week low of $1.21 today morning. The stock traded down 4.55% over the session.
- Conn's (NASDAQ: CONN) stock hit $7.92 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 4.53% over the course of the day.
- Ensign Energy Services (OTC: ESVIF) shares set a new yearly low of $1.53 this morning. The stock was down 7.5% on the session.
- EZCORP (NASDAQ: EZPW) shares set a new 52-week low of $4.54 today morning. The stock traded down 0.85% over the session.
- Evolus (NASDAQ: EOLS) stock moved down 5.43% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $8.55 to open trading.
- Duluth Holdings (NASDAQ: DLTH) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $6.77 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 2.13% on the day.
- Yiren Digital (NYSE: YRD) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $4.15. Shares then traded down 6.27%.
- Altius Minerals (OTC: ATUSF) stock moved down 2.42% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $7.16 to open trading.
- Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ: SMMF) stock moved down 1.83% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $23.59 to open trading.
- Brightcove (NASDAQ: BCOV) stock hit $7.86 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 1.68% over the course of the day.
- BlackRock Energy (NYSE: BGR) shares set a new 52-week low of $10.10 today morning. The stock traded down 3.39% over the session.
- Park Aerospace (NYSE: PKE) shares were down 2.37% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $14.55.
- Titan Machinery (NASDAQ: TITN) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $10.75, and later moved down 3.4% over the session.
- Dividend 15 Split (OTC: DVSPF) shares set a new 52-week low of $6.02 today morning. The stock traded down 5.53% over the session.
- GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ: GNMK) shares hit a yearly low of $3.51 today morning. The stock was down 1.81% on the session.
- CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CASI) shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.01 on Thursday morning, later moving down 1.91% over the rest of the day.
- ClearBridge Energy MLP (NYSE: CTR) stock set a new 52-week low of $6.89 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 5.92%.
- Resolute Forest Products (NYSE: RFP) stock hit a yearly low of $2.73 this morning. The stock was down 2.55% for the day.
- Mesabi Trust (NYSE: MSB) stock hit a new 52-week low of $18.52 to begin trading. The stock was down 2.9% on the session.
- Goldman Sachs MLP (NYSE: GER) shares hit a yearly low of $3.06 today morning. The stock was down 7.23% on the session.
- P.A.M. Transportation (NASDAQ: PTSI) stock hit $40.98 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 0.02% over the course of the day.
- Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ: PLSE) stock set a new 52-week low of $6.70 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 5.7%.
- Slate Office REIT (OTC: SLTTF) shares fell to $4.10 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 6.21%.
- Auxly Cannabis Group (OTC: CBWTF) shares set a new yearly low of $0.37 this morning. The stock was down 5.97% on the session.
- CVR Partners (NYSE: UAN) stock hit a yearly low of $2.10 this morning. The stock was down 6.05% for the day.
- Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE: SMLP) stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.29 to begin trading. The stock was down 3.78% on the session.
- Veritiv (NYSE: VRTV) shares reached a new 52-week low of $11.64 on Thursday morning, later moving down 4.17% over the rest of the day.
- Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ELOX) stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.84 to begin trading. The stock was down 10.17% on the session.
- Nuveen Energy MLP Total (NYSE: JMF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $6.12 to begin trading. The stock was down 5.87% on the session.
- Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: BHR) stock set a new 52-week low of $7.16 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 2.75%.
- Diana Shipping (NYSE: DSX) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $2.09 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 6.35% on the day.
- Central Valley Community (NASDAQ: CVCY) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $18.28, and later moved down 0.24% over the session.
- Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE: AHT) shares set a new 52-week low of $2.15 today morning. The stock traded down 4.63% over the session.
- Village Farms Intl (NASDAQ: VFF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $4.11, and later moved down 5.36% over the session.
- Surge Energy (OTC: ZPTAF) shares moved down 8.92% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.67 to begin trading.
- North American (NYSE: NOA) shares hit a yearly low of $9.38 today morning. The stock was down 5.1% on the session.
- ORBCOMM (NASDAQ: ORBC) shares were down 0.45% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $3.25.
- Franklin Duration Income (AMEX: FTF) shares set a new 52-week low of $9.12 today morning. The stock traded down 2.72% over the session.
- Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ: TACO) shares set a new yearly low of $6.62 this morning. The stock was down 3.79% on the session.
- MediPharm Labs (OTC: MEDIF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $1.85 on Thursday. The stock was down 6.05% for the day.
- Geron (NASDAQ: GERN) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $1.07 on Thursday. The stock was down 3.07% for the day.
- Fiesta Restaurant Gr (NASDAQ: FRGI) stock set a new 52-week low of $8.20 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving up 2.64%.
- Fiduciary/Claymore Energy (NYSE: FMO) stock hit a yearly low of $5.72 this morning. The stock was down 6.09% for the day.
- Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ: SIC) stock set a new 52-week low of $7.75 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 0.77%.
- MediciNova (NASDAQ: MNOV) stock hit a yearly low of $4.24 this morning. The stock was down 6.36% for the day.
- Elevate Credit (NYSE: ELVT) stock moved down 2.93% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $3.36 to open trading.
- Premier Gold Mines (OTC: PIRGF) stock set a new 52-week low of $1.05 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 1.87%.
- Hadera Paper (OTC: HAIPF) shares hit a yearly low of $31.70 today morning. The stock was down 3.94% on the session.
- Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE: WHG) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $25.93, and later moved down 2.37% over the session.
- Lucara Diamond (OTC: LUCRF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.55 to begin trading. The stock was down 4.86% on the session.
- Japan Smaller (NYSE: JOF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $7.73 to begin trading. The stock was down 2.1% on the session.
- Reading International (NASDAQ: RDI) stock hit $8.84 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 1.45% over the course of the day.
- Trican Well Service (OTC: TOLWF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.55 to begin trading. The stock was down 14.47% on the session.
- Rayonier Advanced (NYSE: RYAM) shares hit a yearly low of $2.11 today morning. The stock was down 6.76% on the session.
- Cumulus Media (NASDAQ: CMLS) shares fell to $12.37 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 3.44%.
- Goldman Sachs MLP Inc Opp (NYSE: GMZ) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $4.51 on Thursday. The stock was down 6.9% for the day.
- iAnthus Capital Holdings (OTC: ITHUF) shares set a new yearly low of $0.90 this morning. The stock was down 18.24% on the session.
- Natural Resources (NYSE: NRP) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $15.56, and later moved down 14.88% over the session.
- Drive Shack (NYSE: DS) stock moved down 8.94% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $2.85 to open trading.
- Argonaut Gold (OTC: ARNGF) shares fell to $1.05 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 7.02%.
- Entravision Comms (NYSE: EVC) shares set a new yearly low of $1.94 this morning. The stock was down 2.98% on the session.
- Radiant Logistics (AMEX: RLGT) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $4.26 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 3.09% on the day.
- First Trust New Opps (NYSE: FPL) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $8.18 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 2.37% on the day.
- Nine Energy Service (NYSE: NINE) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $3.90 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 7.46% on the day.
- ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ: ADMA) stock set a new 52-week low of $3.02 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 5.64%.
- Tuniu (NASDAQ: TOUR) shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.55 on Thursday morning, later moving down 3.7% over the rest of the day.
- PPC (OTC: PPCLY) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.22 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 10.75%.
- Village Super Market (NASDAQ: VLGEA) shares reached a new 52-week low of $21.07 on Thursday morning, later moving down 0.75% over the rest of the day.
- Lovesac (NASDAQ: LOVE) shares fell to $7.71 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 3.05%.
- Medical Marijuana (OTC: MJNA) shares fell to $0.01 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 9.62%.
- Spok Holdings (NASDAQ: SPOK) shares fell to $10.11 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 3.45%.
- TMAC Resources (OTC: TMMFF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.45 to begin trading. The stock was down 4.73% on the session.
- NuCana (NASDAQ: NCNA) shares moved down 3.78% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $3.82 to begin trading.
- Cardinal Energy (OTC: CRLFF) stock set a new 52-week low of $1.42 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 5.51%.
- First Bank (NASDAQ: FRBA) stock hit $10.22 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 1.02% over the course of the day.
- Protective Insurance (NASDAQ: PTVCB) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $15.11. Shares then traded down 0.84%.
- Dirtt Environmental Solns (NASDAQ: DRTT) shares set a new 52-week low of $1.81 today morning. The stock traded down 7.77% over the session.
- Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE: SFE) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $9.13, and later moved down 1.38% over the session.
- Voya Infrastructure (NYSE: IDE) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $10.71 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 2.21% on the day.
- Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE: HBB) shares fell to $12.58 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 4.72%.
- THL Credit (NASDAQ: TCRD) stock moved down 4.33% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $6.00 to open trading.
- Highland Global (NYSE: HGLB) shares were down 2.21% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $8.33.
- PharmaCielo (OTC: PCLOF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $1.42. Shares then traded down 3.38%.
- Just Energy Group (NYSE: JE) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.80 to begin trading. The stock was down 7.58% on the session.
- CONSOL Energy (NYSE: CEIX) shares hit a yearly low of $5.26 today morning. The stock was down 5.58% on the session.
- Center Coast Brookfield (NYSE: CEN) stock hit a yearly low of $4.89 this morning. The stock was down 6.39% for the day.
- Redhill Biopharma (NASDAQ: RDHL) shares were down 7.04% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $4.38.
- Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ: KNDI) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $3.75 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 3.65% on the day.
- Stone Harbor Emerging (NYSE: EDF) shares set a new yearly low of $12.39 this morning. The stock was down 3.19% on the session.
- Theratechnologies (NASDAQ: THTX) shares set a new yearly low of $2.27 this morning. The stock was down 8.26% on the session.
- L.B. Foster (NASDAQ: FSTR) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $14.68. Shares then traded down 7.98%.
- Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE: NMM) stock moved down 3.94% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $9.46 to open trading.
- Natural Grocers (NYSE: NGVC) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $7.17, and later moved down 2.59% over the session.
- Ardmore Shipping (NYSE: ASC) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $5.00. Shares then traded down 3.84%.
- Castlight Health (NYSE: CSLT) shares set a new 52-week low of $1.00 today morning. The stock traded down 4.72% over the session.
- Vince Holding (NYSE: VNCE) shares reached a new 52-week low of $10.25 on Thursday morning, later moving down 6.22% over the rest of the day.
- Noble (NYSE: NE) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.64 today morning. The stock traded down 8.86% over the session.
- Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ: XOG) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.65 today morning. The stock traded down 7.7% over the session.
- Gabelli Multimedia Trust (NYSE: GGT) shares reached a new 52-week low of $7.75 on Thursday morning, later moving down 3.0% over the rest of the day.
- Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ: CVGI) shares were down 5.48% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $4.34.
- Akorn (NASDAQ: AKRX) shares hit a yearly low of $1.18 today morning. The stock was down 11.11% on the session.
- WildBrain (OTC: WLDBF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $0.85. Shares then traded down 3.41%.
- Tailored Brands (NYSE: TLRD) shares hit a yearly low of $3.16 today morning. The stock was down 11.04% on the session.
- Cohen & Steers MLP Income (NYSE: MIE) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $6.19, and later moved down 6.09% over the session.
- C&F Financial (NASDAQ: CFFI) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $45.50. Shares then traded down 8.41%.
- Voya Global Advantage (NYSE: IGA) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $9.86 on Thursday. The stock was down 2.57% for the day.
- Permian Basin Royalty (NYSE: PBT) stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.46 to begin trading. The stock was down 3.61% on the session.
- GSI Technology (NASDAQ: GSIT) shares were down 3.72% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $6.80.
- Excelsior Mining (OTC: EXMGF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.58 to begin trading. The stock was down 4.52% on the session.
- Mayville Engineering (NYSE: MEC) stock set a new 52-week low of $6.71 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving 0.0% (flat).
- Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ: GALT) shares set a new 52-week low of $2.01 today morning. The stock traded down 1.27% over the session.
- Canopy Rivers (OTC: CNPOF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $0.70. Shares then traded down 5.82%.
- Horizon Tech Finance (NASDAQ: HRZN) stock hit $11.48 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 2.9% over the course of the day.
- United Security (NASDAQ: UBFO) shares were down 0.52% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $9.56.
- The Flowr (OTC: FLWPF) shares hit a yearly low of $0.50 today morning. The stock was down 9.09% on the session.
- Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ZYNE) stock hit $4.35 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 11.01% over the course of the day.
- Patriot One Technologies (OTC: PTOTF) shares fell to $0.85 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 5.49%.
- Trecora Resources (NYSE: TREC) shares hit a yearly low of $6.08 today morning. The stock was down 2.09% on the session.
- KushCo Holdings (OTC: KSHB) shares moved down 16.94% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.13 to begin trading.
- Versarien (OTC: VRSRF) stock hit a yearly low of $0.53 this morning. The stock was down 3.64% for the day.
- Bridgford Foods (NASDAQ: BRID) stock moved down 1.73% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $18.17 to open trading.
- Titan Intl (NYSE: TWI) shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.93 on Thursday morning, later moving down 3.0% over the rest of the day.
- Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: XERS) shares fell to $3.80 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 4.42%.
- Uranium Energy (AMEX: UEC) shares moved down 8.2% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.70 to begin trading.
- Life & Banc Split (OTC: LFBCF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $5.15 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded 0.0% (flat) on the day.
- Neuronetics (NASDAQ: STIM) stock hit a yearly low of $2.90 this morning. The stock was down 2.68% for the day.
- Gencor Industries (NASDAQ: GENC) stock moved down 1.39% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $9.95 to open trading.
- Pacific Mercantile (NASDAQ: PMBC) shares set a new yearly low of $6.51 this morning. The stock was down 0.75% on the session.
- Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ALDX) shares set a new 52-week low of $4.04 today morning. The stock traded down 4.9% over the session.
- Celcuity (NASDAQ: CELC) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $8.80 on Thursday. The stock was down 1.35% for the day.
- MariMed (OTC: MRMD) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $0.27. Shares then traded down 6.9%.
- AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ACRX) shares were down 11.09% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $1.27.
- Culp (NYSE: CULP) shares reached a new 52-week low of $9.87 on Thursday morning, later moving down 0.05% over the rest of the day.
- Briggs & Stratton (NYSE: BGG) shares hit a yearly low of $3.07 today morning. The stock was down 5.4% on the session.
- KLX Energy Services Hldgs (NASDAQ: KLXE) stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.63 to begin trading. The stock was down 6.64% on the session.
- Green Organic Dutchman (OTC: TGODF) shares set a new yearly low of $0.37 this morning. The stock was down 12.1% on the session.
- RYB Education (NYSE: RYB) shares hit a yearly low of $4.99 today morning. The stock was down 0.8% on the session.
- SandRidge Energy (NYSE: SD) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $2.00. Shares then traded down 7.91%.
- IntriCon (NASDAQ: IIN) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $15.02 on Thursday. The stock was down 2.45% for the day.
- Palatin Technologies (AMEX: PTN) shares hit a yearly low of $0.51 today morning. The stock was down 5.13% on the session.
- Marchex (NASDAQ: MCHX) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $2.65 on Thursday. The stock was down 1.48% for the day.
- Energy Fuels (AMEX: UUUU) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $1.10 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 6.14% on the day.
- Yatra Online (NASDAQ: YTRA) stock set a new 52-week low of $2.90 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 7.02%.
- Calfrac Well Services (OTC: CFWFF) stock hit a yearly low of $0.52 this morning. The stock was down 6.0% for the day.
- Pacific Drilling (NYSE: PACD) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $1.12. Shares then traded down 8.47%.
- Safe Bulkers (NYSE: SB) stock moved down 4.76% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.22 to open trading.
- Grindrod Shipping Hldgs (NASDAQ: GRIN) stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.40 to begin trading. The stock was down 5.38% on the session.
- Aleafia Health (OTC: ALEAF) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.39 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 12.56%.
- 3-D Matrix (OTC: DMTRF) shares hit a yearly low of $3.42 today morning. The stock was down 20.55% on the session.
- Twin Disc (NASDAQ: TWIN) stock moved down 2.64% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $8.31 to open trading.
- Tri City Bankshares (OTC: TRCY) stock moved down 0.51% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $19.50 to open trading.
- Supreme Cannabis Co (OTC: SPRWF) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.24 today morning. The stock traded down 10.73% over the session.
- Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE: SZC) stock hit a new 52-week low of $11.46 to begin trading. The stock was down 4.15% on the session.
- Conformis (NASDAQ: CFMS) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.77 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 6.64% on the day.
- CSI Compressco (NASDAQ: CCLP) stock set a new 52-week low of $1.71 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 6.56%.
- Salient Midstream (NYSE: SMM) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $6.04. Shares then traded down 4.61%.
- Alcanna (OTC: LQSIF) shares fell to $2.50 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 3.15%.
- Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ: METC) shares hit a yearly low of $2.61 today morning. The stock was down 1.88% on the session.
- Enzo Biochem (NYSE: ENZ) shares were down 3.59% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $2.10.
- Travelzoo (NASDAQ: TZOO) shares set a new 52-week low of $8.70 today morning. The stock traded down 6.49% over the session.
- Rivernorth Opps Fund (NYSE: RIV) shares reached a new 52-week low of $15.82 on Thursday morning, later moving down 2.94% over the rest of the day.
- Bassett Furniture Indus (NASDAQ: BSET) stock hit a new 52-week low of $9.54 to begin trading. The stock was down 0.98% on the session.
- Aberdeen Australia Equity (AMEX: IAF) shares set a new yearly low of $4.97 this morning. The stock was down 1.36% on the session.
- Tortoise Pipeline (NYSE: TTP) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $10.43 on Thursday. The stock was down 5.94% for the day.
- China XD Plastics Co (NASDAQ: CXDC) stock moved down 3.33% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.16 to open trading.
- PHX Energy Services (OTC: PHXHF) shares set a new 52-week low of $1.64 today morning. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the session.
- Trevali Mining (OTC: TREVF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.11 on Thursday. The stock was down 0.27% for the day.
- Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ: MMLP) shares set a new 52-week low of $2.25 today morning. The stock traded down 8.3% over the session.
- Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE: FET) shares moved down 10.11% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.80 to begin trading.
- Turtle Beach (NASDAQ: HEAR) stock hit a yearly low of $6.20 this morning. The stock was down 4.74% for the day.
- SilverBow Resources (NYSE: SBOW) stock moved down 7.28% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $2.84 to open trading.
- Universal Stainless (NASDAQ: USAP) shares reached a new 52-week low of $12.22 on Thursday morning, later moving down 3.73% over the rest of the day.
- Stone Harbor Emg Mkts (NYSE: EDI) stock moved down 1.04% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $11.29 to open trading.
- Synalloy (NASDAQ: SYNL) shares set a new yearly low of $8.74 this morning. The stock was down 4.38% on the session.
- Tortoise Power & Energy (NYSE: TPZ) shares set a new 52-week low of $15.38 today morning. The stock traded down 2.41% over the session.
- ExOne (NASDAQ: XONE) shares moved down 2.89% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $6.38 to begin trading.
- Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ: MITO) shares set a new yearly low of $1.90 this morning. The stock was down 5.62% on the session.
- Flower One Hldgs (OTC: FLOOF) shares fell to $0.45 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 10.29%.
- Taseko Mines (AMEX: TGB) shares hit a yearly low of $0.38 today morning. The stock was down 7.69% on the session.
- CannTrust Holdings (NYSE: CTST) stock hit $0.68 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 9.73% over the course of the day.
- Menlo Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MNLO) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $2.63. Shares then traded down 7.38%.
- Medical Facilities (OTC: MFCSF) stock hit a yearly low of $2.60 this morning. The stock was down 2.78% for the day.
- WeedMD (OTC: WDDMF) shares were down 10.26% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.35.
- VOXX International (NASDAQ: VOXX) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $3.33, and later moved up 0.3% over the session.
- Maya Gold & Silver (OTC: MYAGF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $1.12, and later moved down 7.44% over the session.
- Sachem Capital (AMEX: SACH) shares set a new 52-week low of $4.05 today morning. The stock traded down 0.24% over the session.
- Sesen Bio (NASDAQ: SESN) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.76 on Thursday morning, later moving down 5.07% over the rest of the day.
- Youngevity International (NASDAQ: YGYI) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $1.15. Shares then traded down 7.14%.
- Nuvera Communications (OTC: NUVR) stock moved down 0.57% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $17.40 to open trading.
- Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ACOR) shares were down 7.58% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $1.27.
- AstroNova (NASDAQ: ALOT) shares fell to $11.15 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 3.35%.
- Vireo Health Intl (OTC: VREOF) shares set a new yearly low of $0.70 this morning. The stock was down 12.24% on the session.
- Fission Uranium (OTC: FCUUF) shares fell to $0.16 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 0.89%.
- Copper Mountain Mining (OTC: CPPMF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.40 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 6.9% on the day.
- Rocky Mountain (OTC: RCKXF) stock set a new 52-week low of $4.25 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 17.28%.
- Guyana Goldfields (OTC: GUYFF) shares fell to $0.26 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 11.07%.
- Ur-Energy (AMEX: URG) shares moved down 9.19% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.45 to begin trading.
- Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ: FEIM) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $9.02. Shares then traded down 2.27%.
- MedMen Enterprises (OTC: MMNFF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.28 to begin trading. The stock was down 21.67% on the session.
- U.S. Well Servs (NASDAQ: USWS) shares hit a yearly low of $1.03 today morning. The stock was down 5.94% on the session.
- Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ: SOHO) stock hit $5.23 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 1.58% over the course of the day.
- CV Sciences (OTC: CVSI) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.70 to begin trading. The stock was down 12.47% on the session.
- Duff & Phelps Select MLP (NYSE: DSE) stock hit a yearly low of $2.62 this morning. The stock was down 7.73% for the day.
- Microvision (NASDAQ: MVIS) shares fell to $0.25 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 3.94%.
- Braemar Shipping Services (OTC: BSEAF) shares set a new 52-week low of $1.95 today morning. The stock traded down 8.02% over the session.
- Fire & Flower Holdings (OTC: FFLWF) shares moved down 14.78% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.47 to begin trading.
- LSB Industries (NYSE: LXU) shares set a new yearly low of $1.76 this morning. The stock was down 6.58% on the session.
- Axovant Gene Therapies (NASDAQ: AXGT) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $3.54. Shares then traded down 5.56%.
- Ideanomics (NASDAQ: IDEX) shares were down 8.56% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.39.
- First Trust Specialty Fnc (NYSE: FGB) shares hit a yearly low of $5.71 today morning. The stock was down 4.07% on the session.
- Currency Exchange Intl (OTC: CURN) shares moved down 0.08% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $12.79 to begin trading.
- Armstrong Flooring (NYSE: AFI) stock set a new 52-week low of $2.67 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 6.29%.
- Shiloh Industries (NASDAQ: SHLO) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $3.16 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 3.07% on the day.
- PolarityTE (NASDAQ: PTE) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $1.33, and later moved down 1.46% over the session.
- Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ: GECC) shares were down 6.02% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $7.49.
- Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ: MRAM) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $3.58. Shares then traded up 1.11%.
- Smart Sand (NASDAQ: SND) stock hit $1.69 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 6.98% over the course of the day.
- Voya Natural Resources (NYSE: IRR) shares set a new 52-week low of $3.45 today morning. The stock traded down 2.83% over the session.
- MediWound (NASDAQ: MDWD) shares were down 2.08% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $2.27.
- YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ: YRCW) stock hit $1.94 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 5.22% over the course of the day.
- ION Geophysical (NYSE: IO) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $3.42. Shares then traded down 5.42%.
- Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ: CEMI) shares hit a yearly low of $3.55 today morning. The stock was up 1.3% on the session.
- PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE: PRT) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $4.68 on Thursday. The stock was down 2.89% for the day.
- CPI Aerostructures (AMEX: CVU) stock set a new 52-week low of $3.07 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 6.67%.
- Khiron Life Sciences (OTC: KHRNF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.41 to begin trading. The stock was up 0.26% on the session.
- Hunt Cos Finance Trust (NYSE: HCFT) stock hit a yearly low of $3.14 this morning. The stock was down 3.36% for the day.
- Ascena Retail Group (NASDAQ: ASNA) shares were down 7.13% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $3.98.
- CYREN (NASDAQ: CYRN) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $1.07 on Thursday. The stock was down 0.88% for the day.
- Marie Brizard Wine (OTC: BVDRF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $1.47 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 5.16% on the day.
- Yangarra Resources (OTC: YGRAF) stock hit $0.62 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 3.1% over the course of the day.
- VOC Energy (NYSE: VOC) stock hit a yearly low of $3.85 this morning. The stock was down 10.13% for the day.
- Hi-Crush (NYSE: HCR) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.55 on Thursday. The stock was down 11.06% for the day.
- Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ: TUSK) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $1.22, and later moved down 18.32% over the session.
- High Arctic Energy Servs (OTC: HGHAF) shares hit a yearly low of $1.13 today morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
- IDEX Biometrics (OTC: IDXAF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $0.07, and later moved down 44.44% over the session.
- CLPS (NASDAQ: CLPS) shares moved down 0.37% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $2.53 to begin trading.
- Amerigo Resources (OTC: ARREF) shares hit a yearly low of $0.23 today morning. The stock was down 11.8% on the session.
- Cushing MLP & Infr Total (NYSE: SRV) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $8.79, and later moved down 5.25% over the session.
- Independence Contract (NYSE: ICD) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $0.42, and later moved down 0.12% over the session.
- Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ: ACST) shares set a new yearly low of $0.45 this morning. The stock was down 7.23% on the session.
- Harvest Oil & Gas (OTC: HRST) shares moved 0.0% (flat) on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $3.12 to begin trading.
- CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CNSP) shares set a new yearly low of $3.65 this morning. The stock was down 1.85% on the session.
- Destination XL Group (NASDAQ: DXLG) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.86 on Thursday morning, later moving 0.0% (flat) over the rest of the day.
- Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP (NYSE: JMLP) shares were down 7.65% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $3.91.
- Halo Labs (OTC: AGEEF) stock moved up 4.05% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.09 to open trading.
- Pyxus International (NYSE: PYX) shares moved down 10.59% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $3.85 to begin trading.
- Almaden Minerals (AMEX: AAU) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.39 on Thursday. The stock was down 2.0% for the day.
- Vuzix (NASDAQ: VUZI) shares set a new yearly low of $1.63 this morning. The stock was down 5.95% on the session.
- A H Belo (NYSE: AHC) shares moved down 2.35% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $2.55 to begin trading.
- RiceBran Tech (NASDAQ: RIBT) shares fell to $1.15 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 5.95%.
- Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ: HCAP) shares set a new yearly low of $8.49 this morning. The stock was down 2.01% on the session.
- Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ: GNCA) shares set a new yearly low of $1.85 this morning. The stock was down 3.11% on the session.
- American BriVision Hldg (OTC: ABVC) stock moved down 36.73% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.80 to open trading.
- Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ: DWSN) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $1.89 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 4.14% on the day.
- HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ: HTGM) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.53 on Thursday morning, later moving down 4.04% over the rest of the day.
- North European Oil (NYSE: NRT) shares hit a yearly low of $3.80 today morning. The stock was down 1.83% on the session.
- OneSoft Solutions (OTC: OSSIF) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.38 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 7.52%.
- Tortoise Energy (NYSE: NDP) stock hit $2.82 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 7.04% over the course of the day.
- Buhler Industries (OTC: BIIAF) shares set a new 52-week low of $2.28 today morning. The stock traded down 6.03% over the session.
- Tantech Hldgs (NASDAQ: TANH) shares moved down 0.01% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.04 to begin trading.
- Chaparral Energy (NYSE: CHAP) shares fell to $0.58 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 7.9%.
- J.Jill (NYSE: JILL) shares were down 9.94% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.86.
- Energous (NASDAQ: WATT) shares set a new 52-week low of $1.50 today morning. The stock traded down 8.02% over the session.
- Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ: AXAS) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.20 on Thursday. The stock was down 10.52% for the day.
- USA Truck (NASDAQ: USAK) shares reached a new 52-week low of $5.10 on Thursday morning, later moving down 4.49% over the rest of the day.
- Acorn Intl (NYSE: ATV) stock set a new 52-week low of $12.68 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 14.01%.
- Rosehill Resources (NASDAQ: ROSE) shares hit a yearly low of $0.75 today morning. The stock was down 7.35% on the session.
- electroCore (NASDAQ: ECOR) stock moved down 6.89% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.90 to open trading.
- RealNetworks (NASDAQ: RNWK) stock hit a yearly low of $1.00 this morning. The stock was up 4.36% for the day.
- Voya International High (NYSE: IID) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $4.93 on Thursday. The stock was down 1.04% for the day.
- Plus Prods (OTC: PLPRF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.64 to begin trading. The stock was down 10.84% on the session.
- Impedimed (OTC: IPDQF) shares fell to $0.06 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 4.48%.
- 48North Cannabis (OTC: NCNNF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.14 to begin trading. The stock was down 7.08% on the session.
- Charles & Colvard (NASDAQ: CTHR) shares moved up 0.02% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.83 to begin trading.
- Blue Hat Interactive (NASDAQ: BHAT) shares hit a yearly low of $0.96 today morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
- ImageWare Systems (OTC: IWSY) shares fell to $0.23 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 4.0%.
- Aquila Resources (OTC: AQARF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $0.10. Shares then traded up 1.84%.
- Body and Mind (OTC: BMMJ) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $0.27. Shares then traded down 9.97%.
- Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ADMP) shares set a new yearly low of $0.47 this morning. The stock was down 9.76% on the session.
- Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ: MBRX) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.67 to begin trading. The stock was down 4.33% on the session.
- L S Starrett (NYSE: SCX) stock set a new 52-week low of $4.48 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 2.42%.
- MMTEC (NASDAQ: MTC) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $1.53, and later moved down 3.92% over the session.
- Emerald Health (OTC: EMHTF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $0.15, and later moved down 5.48% over the session.
- Global Eagle Enter (NASDAQ: ENT) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $0.31. Shares then traded down 15.79%.
- Salem Media Group (NASDAQ: SALM) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $1.21, and later moved down 3.94% over the session.
- Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE: AP) stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.61 to begin trading. The stock was down 2.46% on the session.
- Pan Orient Energy (OTC: POEFF) shares moved up 1.38% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.56 to begin trading.
- Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ: KEQU) stock hit a new 52-week low of $11.52 to begin trading. The stock was down 2.72% on the session.
- Hudson Global (NASDAQ: HSON) shares set a new 52-week low of $10.21 today morning. The stock traded down 3.29% over the session.
- Willamette Valley (NASDAQ: WVVI) shares set a new yearly low of $6.54 this morning. The stock was down 1.05% on the session.
- Harvest One Cannabis (OTC: HRVOF) stock hit a yearly low of $0.06 this morning. The stock was down 3.07% for the day.
- Sproutly Canada (OTC: SRUTF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.11 on Thursday. The stock was down 8.01% for the day.
- Siyata Mobile (OTC: SYATF) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.20 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 4.42%.
- Ekso Bionics Holdings (NASDAQ: EKSO) stock hit a yearly low of $0.35 this morning. The stock was down 6.2% for the day.
- TransAtlantic Petroleum (AMEX: TAT) stock hit a yearly low of $0.31 this morning. The stock was down 4.98% for the day.
- Cincinnati Bancorp (NASDAQ: CNNB) stock moved down 0.85% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $10.51 to open trading.
- VIVUS (NASDAQ: VVUS) shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.01 on Thursday morning, later moving down 3.35% over the rest of the day.
- Taronis Technologies (NASDAQ: TRNX) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.37 today morning. The stock traded down 13.13% over the session.
- Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ: EDSA) stock moved down 7.68% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $2.85 to open trading.
- Wireless Telecom Group (AMEX: WTT) stock hit $1.16 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 0.67% over the course of the day.
- Fura Gems (OTC: FUGMF) stock hit a yearly low of $0.07 this morning. The stock was down 24.59% for the day.
- CLS Holdings USA (OTC: CLSH) shares fell to $0.11 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 13.92%.
- SPI Energy (NASDAQ: SPI) stock hit a yearly low of $1.19 this morning. The stock was down 4.88% for the day.
- High Tide (OTC: HITIF) shares set a new yearly low of $0.10 this morning. The stock was down 12.7% on the session.
- General Cannabis (OTC: CANN) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.49 on Thursday. The stock was down 11.28% for the day.
- Victory Metals (OTC: VKMTF) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.23 today morning. The stock traded up 0.2% over the session.
- Choom Holdings (OTC: CHOOF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.09 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 7.3% on the day.
- India Globalization Cap (AMEX: IGC) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $0.46, and later moved down 0.61% over the session.
- China Internet Nationwide (NASDAQ: CIFS) stock moved down 7.13% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.65 to open trading.
- RumbleON (NASDAQ: RMBL) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.42 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 9.09% on the day.
- OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ: ONCS) shares hit a yearly low of $1.44 today morning. The stock was down 4.76% on the session.
- Microbix Biosystems (OTC: MBXBF) shares fell to $0.15 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 6.36%.
- China Green Agriculture (NYSE: CGA) stock set a new 52-week low of $2.31 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 7.58%.
- Rockhaven Resources (OTC: RKHNF) stock moved down 4.3% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.07 to open trading.
- Vitreous Glass (OTC: VCIGF) shares were down 3.29% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $2.62.
- Euroseas (NASDAQ: ESEA) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $2.59 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 3.62% on the day.
- GTEC Holdings (OTC: GGTTF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $0.09, and later moved down 5.81% over the session.
- Aemetis (NASDAQ: AMTX) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.72 today morning. The stock traded down 5.54% over the session.
- Precipio (NASDAQ: PRPO) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $1.40 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 6.8% on the day.
- Aytu BioScience (NASDAQ: AYTU) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.60 on Thursday. The stock was down 12.92% for the day.
- NUGL (OTC: NUGL) shares moved 0.0% (flat) on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.08 to begin trading.
- Seanergy Maritime Hldgs (NASDAQ: SHIP) stock moved down 1.07% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.28 to open trading.
- ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ: RWLK) shares hit a yearly low of $0.73 today morning. The stock was down 4.12% on the session.
- Novan (NASDAQ: NOVN) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $0.40. Shares then traded down 11.09%.
- KemPharm (NASDAQ: KMPH) shares were down 4.92% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.26.
- SOL Global Investments (OTC: SOLCF) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.17 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 2.11%.
- Heat Biologics (NASDAQ: HTBX) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $0.22. Shares then traded down 11.66%.
- Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ: OBLN) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $1.51, and later moved down 20.78% over the session.
- Thin Film Electronics (OTC: TFECF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.11 to begin trading. The stock was down 24.53% on the session.
- Sunworks (NASDAQ: SUNW) stock hit $0.68 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 1.88% over the course of the day.
- Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ: ACHV) stock moved down 2.99% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.46 to open trading.
- Anchiano Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ANCN) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.93 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 8.91% on the day.
- Pure Global Cannabis (OTC: PRCNF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.03 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 18.62% on the day.
- Two Rivers Water (OTC: TURV) stock hit a yearly low of $0.03 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.
- Tetraphase Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ: TTPH) shares set a new 52-week low of $1.96 today morning. The stock traded down 4.47% over the session.
- IMAC Holdings (NASDAQ: IMAC) stock hit $0.81 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 8.05% over the course of the day.
- Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ: ARTL) shares were down 9.97% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $1.10.
- Skyharbour Resources (OTC: SYHBF) shares hit a yearly low of $0.10 today morning. The stock was up 0.28% on the session.
- ShiftPixy (NASDAQ: PIXY) stock set a new 52-week low of $6.89 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 12.16%.
- Sino-Global Shipping (NASDAQ: SINO) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.36 to begin trading. The stock was down 2.8% on the session.
- Mid-Con Energy Partners (NASDAQ: MCEP) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.21 on Thursday. The stock was down 8.51% for the day.
- ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ: ABIO) stock set a new 52-week low of $3.55 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 16.75%.
- Spot Coffee (Canada) (OTC: SCFFF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $0.03, and later moved down 16.67% over the session.
- Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ: MARA) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.85 on Thursday morning, later moving down 2.6% over the rest of the day.
- Mechanical Technology (OTC: MKTY) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.55 on Thursday. The stock was down 15.38% for the day.
- Metallis Resources (OTC: MTLFF) stock hit $0.19 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the course of the day.
- Chineseinvestors.com (OTC: CIIX) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.11 to begin trading. The stock was down 11.9% on the session.
- New Concept Energy (AMEX: GBR) shares set a new 52-week low of $1.00 today morning. The stock traded down 1.9% over the session.
- Avalon Holdings (AMEX: AWX) stock set a new 52-week low of $1.71 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 4.99%.
- Reebonz Holding (NASDAQ: RBZ) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.85 to begin trading. The stock was down 5.75% on the session.
- Ethos Gold (OTC: ETHOF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.09 on Thursday morning, later moving down 4.09% over the rest of the day.
- Westwater Resources (NASDAQ: WWR) shares moved down 7.87% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.71 to begin trading.
- My Size (NASDAQ: MYSZ) shares moved down 7.46% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $2.08 to begin trading.
- Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ: OPTT) shares fell to $0.64 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 8.68%.
- TOP Ships (NASDAQ: TOPS) shares moved down 10.56% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.34 to begin trading.
- TruTrace Technologies (OTC: TTTSF) shares were down 0.25% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.03.
- KonaTel (OTC: KTEL) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.11 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 41.05%.
- Basic Energy Servs (OTC: BASX) stock moved down 5.03% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.15 to open trading.
- Globus Maritime (NASDAQ: GLBS) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $0.44. Shares then traded down 4.74%.
- Arena Minerals (OTC: AMRZF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.02 on Thursday. The stock was down 9.48% for the day.
- Auris Medical Holding (NASDAQ: EARS) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $1.11 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 14.04% on the day.
- SITO Mobile (NASDAQ: SITO) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $0.20. Shares then traded down 3.92%.
- Ameri Holdings (NASDAQ: AMRH) stock moved down 7.95% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.19 to open trading.
- Fission 3.0 (OTC: FISOF) shares set a new yearly low of $0.03 this morning. The stock was down 3.45% on the session.
- Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ: VISL) stock hit $0.16 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 14.3% over the course of the day.
- Digirad (NASDAQ: DRAD) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $2.42 on Thursday. The stock was down 3.73% for the day.
- Alta Mesa Resources (OTC: AMRQQ) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $0.0037, and later moved down 19.51% over the session.
- CHF Solutions (NASDAQ: CHFS) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $0.31, and later moved down 9.67% over the session.
- DXI Energy (OTC: DXIEF) stock moved down 27.29% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.02 to open trading.
- China Ceramics Co (NASDAQ: CCCL) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $0.60. Shares then traded down 4.41%.
- Pledge Petroleum (OTC: PROP) shares hit a yearly low of $0.0025 today morning. The stock was down 16.67% on the session.
- Castor Maritime (NASDAQ: CTRM) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $0.97, and later moved down 10.75% over the session.
- Synergy CHC (OTC: SNYR) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.03 today morning. The stock traded down 49.92% over the session.
- Seacoast Commerce Banc (OTC: SCBH) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $17.36 on Thursday. The stock was down 1.36% for the day.
- Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ: BLIN) stock moved down 10.34% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.26 to open trading.
- Chemistree Technology (OTC: CHMJF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.04 on Thursday morning, later moving down 27.07% over the rest of the day.
- Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ: MARPS) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $1.74 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.64% on the day.
- Apex Glb Brands (NASDAQ: APEX) shares fell to $0.62 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 3.73%.
- Myomo (AMEX: MYO) stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.22 to begin trading. The stock was down 10.23% on the session.
- SINTX Technologies (NASDAQ: SINT) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $0.59. Shares then traded down 9.98%.
- American Diversified Hldg (OTC: ADHC) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.0011 to begin trading. The stock was down 8.33% on the session.
- Lift (OTC: LFCOF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.03 to begin trading. The stock was down 22.06% on the session.
- Endonovo Therapeutics (OTC: ENDV) stock hit $0.51 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 1.98% over the course of the day.
- American Sierra Gold (OTC: AMNP) stock hit a yearly low of $0.01 this morning. The stock was down 7.32% for the day.
- Discovery Harbour (OTC: DCHRF) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.07 today morning. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the session.
- KinerjaPay (OTC: KPAY) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.01 today morning. The stock traded down 7.42% over the session.
- Shengkai Innovations (OTC: VALV) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.0035 on Thursday. The stock was down 12.5% for the day.
- VisualMED Clinical Solns (OTC: VMCS) shares set a new yearly low of $0.0011 this morning. The stock was down 47.37% on the session.
- Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Gr (OTC: KWBT) shares were down 15.23% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.02.
- Galaxy Next Generation (OTC: GAXY) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.02 on Thursday. The stock was down 4.88% for the day.
- Global Fiber Technologies (OTC: GFTX) stock moved down 15.61% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.0013 to open trading.
- Intellinetics (OTC: INLX) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.04 today morning. The stock traded down 48.5% over the session.
- MyDx (OTC: MYDX) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.000001 today morning. The stock traded down 98.0% over the session.
- AngioSoma (OTC: SOAN) shares fell to $0.001 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 21.43%.
- DSG Global (OTC: DSGT) shares moved up 2.04% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.20 to begin trading.
- Dragon Life Science (OTC: NOHO) shares hit a yearly low of $0.000001 today morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
- Social Life Network (OTC: WDLF) shares fell to $0.00068 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 12.5%.
- Sienna Biopharmaceuticals (OTC: SNNAQ) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.01 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 11.37% on the day.
- Ecosphere Technologies (OTC: ESPHQ) shares were down 99.0% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.000001.
- Fred's (OTC: FREDQ) stock moved down 1.87% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.01 to open trading.
- High Performance (OTC: TBEV) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.000001 to begin trading. The stock was down 99.0% on the session.
- Two Hands (OTC: TWOH) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.05 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 5.17% on the day.
- Claren Energy (OTC: CNENF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.03 to begin trading. The stock was down 31.69% on the session.
- Clikia (OTC: CLKA) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.00006 on Thursday morning, later moving down 99.0% over the rest of the day.
- Ubiquitech Software (OTC: UBQU) shares hit a yearly low of $0.000001 today morning. The stock was down 50.0% on the session.
- Eco-Tek (OTC: ETEK) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $0.000001. Shares then traded down 99.5%.
- CBD Life Sciences (OTC: CBDL) shares fell to $0.0006 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 33.33%.
