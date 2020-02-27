Market Overview

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 27, 2020 10:23am   Comments
During Thursday's morning session, 1209 stocks hit new 52-week lows.

Things to Consider:

  • The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Exxon Mobil (NYSE: XOM).
  • The smallest company by market cap to hit a new 52-week low was CBD Life Sciences (OTC: CBDL).
  • Pyxus International (NYSE: PYX) saw the biggest bounce back on, as shares traded up 7.42% to rebound after it hit its new 52-week low.

Here are all the stocks that set new 52-week lows as of 10 a.m. ET on Thursday:

  • Exxon Mobil (NYSE: XOM) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $51.71. Shares then traded down 3.45%.
  • Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) stock hit a yearly low of $43.31 this morning. The stock was down 2.54% for the day.
  • Royal Dutch Shell (OTC: RYDBF) shares set a new 52-week low of $45.11 today morning. The stock traded down 3.08% over the session.
  • Royal Dutch Shell (OTC: RYDAF) stock set a new 52-week low of $44.82 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 3.09%.
  • Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE: RDS-B) stock hit $22.50 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 3.48% over the course of the day.
  • Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE: RDS-A) shares hit a yearly low of $22.00 today morning. The stock was down 3.56% on the session.
  • Chevron (NYSE: CVX) stock hit a new 52-week low of $95.72 to begin trading. The stock was down 3.01% on the session.
  • Cisco Systems (NASDAQ: CSCO) shares set a new yearly low of $41.10 this morning. The stock was down 2.4% on the session.
  • Boeing (NYSE: BA) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $300.37 on Thursday. The stock was down 3.85% for the day.
  • Fomento Economico (NYSE: FMX) shares hit a yearly low of $84.83 today morning. The stock was down 2.21% on the session.
  • Anheuser-Busch InBev (OTC: BUDFF) stock set a new 52-week low of $60.65 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 7.8%.
  • Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE: BUD) shares set a new yearly low of $60.45 this morning. The stock was down 8.97% on the session.
  • HSBC Holdings (NYSE: HSBC) shares reached a new 52-week low of $34.20 on Thursday morning, later moving down 4.29% over the rest of the day.
  • PetroChina Co (NYSE: PTR) stock set a new 52-week low of $39.93 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 1.36%.
  • BHP Group (NYSE: BHP) stock moved down 2.78% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $45.30 to open trading.
  • Total (NYSE: TOT) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $43.36 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.54% on the day.
  • BP (NYSE: BP) stock hit a yearly low of $31.90 this morning. The stock was down 2.97% for the day.
  • BHP Gr (NYSE: BBL) stock moved down 3.54% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $38.33 to open trading.
  • The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE: TD) shares set a new yearly low of $53.13 this morning. The stock was down 4.74% on the session.
  • Allianz (OTC: ALIZY) stock hit a yearly low of $22.50 this morning. The stock was down 2.43% for the day.
  • Diageo (OTC: DGEAF) shares moved down 2.38% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $36.25 to begin trading.
  • Diageo (NYSE: DEO) stock set a new 52-week low of $146.91 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 3.6%.
  • Petrobras Brasileiro (NYSE: PBR-A) stock hit a yearly low of $12.00 this morning. The stock was down 5.02% for the day.
  • Petrobras Brasileiro (NYSE: PBR) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $11.30 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 5.9% on the day.
  • Rio Tinto (NYSE: RIO) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $47.84. Shares then traded down 4.62%.
  • United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $91.44, and later moved down 3.34% over the session.
  • Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG) shares moved up 1.51% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $1,612.98 to begin trading.
  • Itau Unibanco Holding (NYSE: ITUB) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $6.92 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded 0.0% (flat) on the day.
  • Basf (OTC: BASFY) shares reached a new 52-week low of $15.21 on Thursday morning, later moving down 1.37% over the rest of the day.
  • Ambev (NYSE: ABEV) shares set a new 52-week low of $3.17 today morning. The stock traded down 8.42% over the session.
  • ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $49.50. Shares then traded down 5.43%.
  • Vale (NYSE: VALE) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $9.80 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 3.83% on the day.
  • Equinor (NYSE: EQNR) shares moved down 3.76% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $15.29 to begin trading.
  • Westpac Banking (NYSE: WBK) shares reached a new 52-week low of $15.82 on Thursday morning, later moving down 1.8% over the rest of the day.
  • Enterprise Prods Partners (NYSE: EPD) stock hit $23.10 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 3.42% over the course of the day.
  • Eni (NYSE: E) stock set a new 52-week low of $25.60 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving up 0.08%.
  • Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ: WBA) stock hit a new 52-week low of $46.90 to begin trading. The stock was down 3.29% on the session.
  • Danone (OTC: DANOY) stock hit a new 52-week low of $14.34 to begin trading. The stock was down 2.12% on the session.
  • National Australia Bank (OTC: NABZY) shares set a new 52-week low of $8.10 today morning. The stock traded down 2.73% over the session.
  • Daimler (OTC: DMLRY) shares hit a yearly low of $42.28 today morning. The stock was down 1.49% on the session.
  • Daimler (OTC: DDAIF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $10.50. Shares then traded down 1.68%.
  • Sumitomo Mitsui Financial (OTC: SMFNF) shares were 0.0% (flat) over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $6.33.
  • Sumitomo Mitsui Financial (NYSE: SMFG) shares set a new 52-week low of $31.81 today morning. The stock traded down 1.63% over the session.
  • EOG Resources (NYSE: EOG) stock hit $60.59 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 6.07% over the course of the day.
  • General Motors (NYSE: GM) shares set a new yearly low of $31.30 this morning. The stock was down 4.15% on the session.
  • Schlumberger (NYSE: SLB) stock set a new 52-week low of $27.70 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 4.51%.
  • Marriott International (NASDAQ: MAR) stock hit $116.75 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 2.03% over the course of the day.
  • Pernod Ricard (OTC: PDRDY) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $33.17, and later moved down 1.13% over the session.
  • Cie Financiere Richemont (OTC: CFRUY) stock moved down 3.25% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $67.25 to open trading.
  • Cie Financiere Richemont (OTC: CFRHF) stock hit a yearly low of $6.69 this morning. The stock was down 4.2% for the day.
  • Illumina (NASDAQ: ILMN) shares reached a new 52-week low of $263.15 on Thursday morning, later moving down 4.08% over the rest of the day.
  • Simon Property Group (NYSE: SPG) shares fell to $129.91 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 3.57%.
  • Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE: BK) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $40.45 on Thursday. The stock was down 1.02% for the day.
  • Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) shares were down 5.04% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $78.46.
  • FedEx (NYSE: FDX) stock hit a new 52-week low of $137.64 to begin trading. The stock was down 4.32% on the session.
  • Central Japan Railway (OTC: CJPRY) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $16.57. Shares then traded down 3.47%.
  • Glencore (OTC: GLNCY) shares reached a new 52-week low of $5.07 on Thursday morning, later moving down 0.77% over the rest of the day.
  • Glencore (OTC: GLCNF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $2.60, and later moved down 3.63% over the session.
  • Valero Energy (NYSE: VLO) shares set a new yearly low of $69.37 this morning. The stock was down 5.65% on the session.
  • Nidec (OTC: NNDNF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $28.88 on Thursday morning, later moving down 1.14% over the rest of the day.
  • Nidec (OTC: NJDCY) stock hit $117.50 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 3.69% over the course of the day.
  • DuPont de Nemours (NYSE: DD) shares fell to $45.82 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 3.77%.
  • Aflac (NYSE: AFL) shares were down 1.72% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $45.55.
  • Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE: BSBR) shares fell to $8.49 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved 0.0% (flat).
  • Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) stock hit $44.32 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 5.58% over the course of the day.
  • Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL) stock moved down 4.93% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $46.56 to open trading.
  • Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $33.08 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 7.43% on the day.
  • Amadeus IT Group (OTC: AMADY) stock hit $66.42 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 3.4% over the course of the day.
  • Telefonica (NYSE: TEF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $6.20, and later moved down 1.2% over the session.
  • Ford Motor (NYSE: F) shares reached a new 52-week low of $7.11 on Thursday morning, later moving down 3.59% over the rest of the day.
  • Carnival (NYSE: CCL) shares set a new yearly low of $32.35 this morning. The stock was down 6.27% on the session.
  • Dow (NYSE: DOW) stock moved down 6.71% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $40.42 to open trading.
  • Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) stock hit a yearly low of $10.36 this morning. The stock was down 4.26% for the day.
  • Travelers Companies (NYSE: TRV) stock set a new 52-week low of $126.95 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 1.12%.
  • East Japan Railway (OTC: EJPRY) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $12.77 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 2.31% on the day.
  • VF (NYSE: VFC) shares hit a yearly low of $74.62 today morning. The stock was down 2.28% on the session.
  • Banco do Brasil BB Brasil (OTC: BDORY) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $10.19, and later moved down 0.68% over the session.
  • Airports Of Thailand (OTC: AIPUY) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $19.14, and later moved 0.0% (flat) over the session.
  • Denso (OTC: DNZOY) shares set a new yearly low of $18.87 this morning. The stock was down 0.93% on the session.
  • Public Service Enterprise (NYSE: PEG) shares fell to $55.26 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.55%.
  • Standard Chartered (OTC: SCBFY) shares fell to $14.48 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 6.82%.
  • Carnival (NYSE: CUK) stock hit a yearly low of $30.96 this morning. The stock was down 5.27% for the day.
  • China Unicom (NYSE: CHU) stock set a new 52-week low of $8.07 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 0.92%.
  • Southwest Airlines (NYSE: LUV) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $47.15 on Thursday. The stock was down 5.19% for the day.
  • Heineken Holding (OTC: HKHHY) stock hit a new 52-week low of $46.00 to begin trading. The stock was down 2.9% on the session.
  • Discover Financial (NYSE: DFS) shares set a new 52-week low of $67.36 today morning. The stock traded down 3.67% over the session.
  • Shiseido Co (OTC: SSDOY) shares were down 0.98% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $60.00.
  • Shiseido Co (OTC: SSDOF) stock moved down 1.15% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $58.02 to open trading.
  • Naturgy Energy Group (OTC: GASNY) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $4.75 on Thursday. The stock was down 0.21% for the day.
  • MPLX (NYSE: MPLX) stock set a new 52-week low of $20.21 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 6.3%.
  • Telenor (OTC: TELNY) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $16.42. Shares then traded down 1.5%.
  • Bridgestone (OTC: BRDCY) stock set a new 52-week low of $16.80 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 2.07%.
  • Williams Companies (NYSE: WMB) shares reached a new 52-week low of $18.86 on Thursday morning, later moving down 3.59% over the rest of the day.
  • Nutrien (NYSE: NTR) stock set a new 52-week low of $40.11 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 3.4%.
  • Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE: RCL) stock hit a yearly low of $79.51 this morning. The stock was down 11.79% for the day.
  • Xilinx (NASDAQ: XLNX) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $80.47 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 2.87% on the day.
  • Imperial Brands (OTC: IMBBY) shares set a new 52-week low of $21.16 today morning. The stock traded down 2.2% over the session.
  • Palo Alto Networks (NYSE: PANW) shares set a new yearly low of $184.50 this morning. The stock was down 2.57% on the session.
  • A. P. Moller Maersk (OTC: AMKBY) stock hit a yearly low of $5.00 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.
  • A. P. Moller Maersk (OTC: AMKBF) shares moved down 3.84% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $1,031.00 to begin trading.
  • Continental (OTC: CTTAY) shares set a new yearly low of $10.99 this morning. The stock was down 1.61% on the session.
  • Baker Hughes (NYSE: BKR) shares set a new yearly low of $17.28 this morning. The stock was down 3.61% on the session.
  • Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ALXN) stock moved down 3.1% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $92.91 to open trading.
  • Woodside Petroleum (OTC: WOPEY) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $18.73 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.56% on the day.
  • Nissan Motor Co (OTC: NSANY) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $8.50. Shares then traded down 1.48%.
  • Nissan Motor Co (OTC: NSANF) stock hit $4.25 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 3.02% over the course of the day.
  • Repsol (OTC: REPYY) stock set a new 52-week low of $11.36 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 1.86%.
  • Komatsu (OTC: KMTUY) shares set a new 52-week low of $20.01 today morning. The stock traded down 0.79% over the session.
  • Komatsu (OTC: KMTUF) shares were down 7.31% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $19.42.
  • ViacomCBS (NASDAQ: VIACA) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $28.56 on Thursday. The stock was down 2.91% for the day.
  • ViacomCBS (NASDAQ: VIAC) shares moved down 3.5% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $23.95 to begin trading.
  • IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ: IAC) shares set a new 52-week low of $201.30 today morning. The stock traded down 3.08% over the session.
  • Corning (NYSE: GLW) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $24.29, and later moved down 4.51% over the session.
  • Synchrony Finl (NYSE: SYF) shares were down 2.84% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $29.88.
  • United Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ: UAL) stock hit a yearly low of $62.85 this morning. The stock was down 4.94% for the day.
  • Cheniere Energy Partners (AMEX: CQP) shares moved down 4.36% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $33.50 to begin trading.
  • Unibail-Rodamco (OTC: UNBLF) shares fell to $124.10 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.97%.
  • Astra International (OTC: PTAIY) stock set a new 52-week low of $8.30 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 3.38%.
  • Restaurant Brands Intl (NYSE: QSR) shares were down 2.47% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $60.41.
  • Check Point Software Tech (NASDAQ: CHKP) stock hit $101.96 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 1.93% over the course of the day.
  • Imperial Oil (AMEX: IMO) shares fell to $21.65 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 4.05%.
  • Telia Company (OTC: TLSNY) stock hit a new 52-week low of $8.09 to begin trading. The stock was up 0.25% on the session.
  • Rolls-Royce Holdings (OTC: RYCEY) shares set a new 52-week low of $7.75 today morning. The stock traded down 2.76% over the session.
  • Hess (NYSE: HES) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $53.52 on Thursday. The stock was down 6.46% for the day.
  • Brookfield Prop Partners (NASDAQ: BPY) shares set a new 52-week low of $17.25 today morning. The stock traded down 6.87% over the session.
  • Nucor (NYSE: NUE) shares hit a yearly low of $43.21 today morning. The stock was down 4.01% on the session.
  • Credicorp (NYSE: BAP) shares were down 1.07% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $187.48.
  • Discovery (NASDAQ: DISCK) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $25.39. Shares then traded down 7.33%.
  • Discovery (NASDAQ: DISCA) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $24.00, and later moved down 7.41% over the session.
  • Omnicom Group (NYSE: OMC) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $71.32 on Thursday. The stock was down 3.25% for the day.
  • West Japan Railway (OTC: WJRYY) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $71.48, and later moved 0.0% (flat) over the session.
  • Korea Electric Power (NYSE: KEP) shares fell to $9.62 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.83%.
  • WPP (NYSE: WPP) stock moved down 13.89% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $48.81 to open trading.
  • Sodexo (OTC: SDXAY) shares reached a new 52-week low of $19.65 on Thursday morning, later moving down 1.53% over the rest of the day.
  • Cheniere Energy (AMEX: LNG) shares set a new yearly low of $47.04 this morning. The stock was down 5.73% on the session.
  • Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ: PFG) stock hit a new 52-week low of $47.36 to begin trading. The stock was down 3.96% on the session.
  • Hasbro (NASDAQ: HAS) stock set a new 52-week low of $81.21 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 1.77%.
  • Waters (NYSE: WAT) shares were down 1.55% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $199.01.
  • Asahi Kasei (OTC: AHKSY) stock moved down 4.25% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $16.90 to open trading.
  • Lyft (NASDAQ: LYFT) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $37.05 on Thursday. The stock was down 9.08% for the day.
  • Informa (OTC: IFJPY) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $17.76 on Thursday. The stock was down 4.36% for the day.
  • Magellan Midstream (NYSE: MMP) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $56.14. Shares then traded down 2.84%.
  • Nippon Steel (OTC: NPSCY) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $11.11 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.76% on the day.
  • JXTG Holdings (OTC: JXHLY) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $7.77 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 8.59% on the day.
  • HeidelbergCement (OTC: HDELY) stock hit a new 52-week low of $12.19 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.06% on the session.
  • Plains All American (NYSE: PAA) shares set a new yearly low of $13.77 this morning. The stock was down 6.61% on the session.
  • CenterPoint Energy (NYSE: CNP) shares set a new yearly low of $24.01 this morning. The stock was up 2.86% on the session.
  • Darden Restaurants (NYSE: DRI) shares reached a new 52-week low of $104.42 on Thursday morning, later moving down 4.81% over the rest of the day.
  • Suntory Beverage & Food (OTC: STBFY) shares set a new yearly low of $19.35 this morning. The stock was down 2.99% on the session.
  • Vistra Energy (NYSE: VST) shares hit a yearly low of $21.29 today morning. The stock was down 3.18% on the session.
  • Franklin Resources (NYSE: BEN) stock hit $22.47 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 2.35% over the course of the day.
  • Swatch Group (OTC: SWGAY) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $11.57. Shares then traded down 1.66%.
  • Continental Resources (NYSE: CLR) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $15.50 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 19.54% on the day.
  • Vornado Realty (NYSE: VNO) shares were down 2.7% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $56.73.
  • Liberty Global (NASDAQ: LBTYK) stock hit a yearly low of $18.82 this morning. The stock was down 3.33% for the day.
  • Mitsubishi Heavy Indus (OTC: MHVYF) stock set a new 52-week low of $32.08 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 2.79%.
  • Celanese (NYSE: CE) shares set a new 52-week low of $94.52 today morning. The stock traded down 2.7% over the session.
  • China Eastern Airlines (NYSE: CEA) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $22.05 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.95% on the day.
  • Tenaris (NYSE: TS) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $18.37, and later moved down 2.75% over the session.
  • Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE: TAP) stock set a new 52-week low of $49.81 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 4.14%.
  • Ally Financial (NYSE: ALLY) shares were down 3.66% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $25.29.
  • Bollore (OTC: BOIVF) shares moved down 1.69% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $3.52 to begin trading.
  • Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ: FANG) stock hit $60.43 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 7.24% over the course of the day.
  • Koninklijke KPN (OTC: KKPNY) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $2.60. Shares then traded down 1.16%.
  • Host Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: HST) shares fell to $14.54 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 3.22%.
  • American Airlines Group (NASDAQ: AAL) stock hit a new 52-week low of $20.82 to begin trading. The stock was down 9.35% on the session.
  • Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE: NCLH) shares moved down 7.24% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $35.07 to begin trading.
  • Renault (OTC: RNLSY) shares were down 3.88% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $5.99.
  • China Southern Airlines (NYSE: ZNH) shares moved down 0.52% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $26.97 to begin trading.
  • InterContinental Hotels (NYSE: IHG) shares moved down 1.96% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $56.58 to begin trading.
  • Davide Campari-Milano (OTC: DVDCY) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $8.53, and later moved down 1.73% over the session.
  • Accor (OTC: ACRFF) stock moved down 2.28% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $7.21 to open trading.
  • Accor (OTC: ACCYY) stock moved down 2.78% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $36.45 to open trading.
  • Sanlam (OTC: SLLDY) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $8.69 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 6.66% on the day.
  • Lincoln National (NYSE: LNC) stock hit a yearly low of $49.54 this morning. The stock was down 4.9% for the day.
  • Cenovus Energy (NYSE: CVE) shares set a new 52-week low of $7.58 today morning. The stock traded down 5.82% over the session.
  • Publicis Groupe (OTC: PUBGY) shares moved down 5.2% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $9.73 to begin trading.
  • Toray Industries (OTC: TRYIY) stock moved down 2.41% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $11.77 to open trading.
  • Textron (NYSE: TXT) shares were down 4.54% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $40.67.
  • Regency Centers (NASDAQ: REG) shares reached a new 52-week low of $60.23 on Thursday morning, later moving down 1.4% over the rest of the day.
  • Burberry Group (OTC: BURBY) stock set a new 52-week low of $21.24 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 3.15%.
  • Sasol (NYSE: SSL) stock moved down 5.43% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $12.24 to open trading.
  • Aker BP (OTC: DETNF) shares set a new yearly low of $23.10 this morning. The stock was down 7.04% on the session.
  • Reinsurance Group (NYSE: RGA) stock hit a new 52-week low of $134.09 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.36% on the session.
  • ACS Actividades (OTC: ACSAY) stock set a new 52-week low of $5.88 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 1.09%.
  • MTN Group (OTC: MTNOY) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $5.14. Shares then traded down 3.59%.
  • Tokyo Gas Co (OTC: TKGSY) stock set a new 52-week low of $10.10 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving up 0.1%.
  • C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ: CHRW) stock hit a yearly low of $70.31 this morning. The stock was down 1.84% for the day.
  • Japan Airlines Co (OTC: JAPSY) stock set a new 52-week low of $11.95 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 4.11%.
  • Noble Energy (NASDAQ: NBL) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $14.69 on Thursday. The stock was down 6.05% for the day.
  • Federal Realty Investment (NYSE: FRT) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $121.67 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.54% on the day.
  • AIB Group (OTC: AIBGY) stock hit $4.62 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the course of the day.
  • Banco Santander Chile (NYSE: BSAC) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $17.66. Shares then traded down 3.0%.
  • Melco Resorts and Enter (NASDAQ: MLCO) stock moved down 1.61% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $17.89 to open trading.
  • Dentsu Group (OTC: DNTUY) stock hit a new 52-week low of $26.26 to begin trading. The stock was down 2.68% on the session.
  • Advance Auto Parts (NYSE: AAP) stock hit a yearly low of $129.79 this morning. The stock was down 2.37% for the day.
  • Marathon Oil (NYSE: MRO) shares hit a yearly low of $8.00 today morning. The stock was down 6.67% on the session.
  • Shaw Communications (NYSE: SJR) shares hit a yearly low of $18.36 today morning. The stock was down 1.18% on the session.
  • Deutsche Lufthansa (OTC: DLAKY) shares were down 4.85% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $13.21.
  • Western Midstream (NYSE: WES) stock moved down 5.65% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $13.04 to open trading.
  • CF Industries Holdings (NYSE: CF) stock hit $36.66 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 2.37% over the course of the day.
  • Comerica (NYSE: CMA) shares fell to $54.17 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 4.22%.
  • South32 (OTC: SOUHY) stock hit $7.17 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 2.25% over the course of the day.
  • UGI (NYSE: UGI) shares fell to $38.02 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.05%.
  • Under Armour (NYSE: UAA) stock moved down 3.95% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $14.02 to open trading.
  • Under Armour (NYSE: UA) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $12.72, and later moved down 4.2% over the session.
  • Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ: EEFT) shares were down 4.19% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $128.40.
  • Abiomed (NASDAQ: ABMD) shares fell to $150.10 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.49%.
  • Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) shares fell to $15.83 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 7.13%.
  • Raiffeisen Bank Intl (OTC: RAIFY) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $5.21, and later moved down 4.93% over the session.
  • Invesco (NYSE: IVZ) stock moved down 4.2% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $15.06 to open trading.
  • Aegon (OTC: AEGOF) stock moved 0.0% (flat) over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $3.60 to open trading.
  • Aegon (NYSE: AEG) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $3.56 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 3.14% on the day.
  • DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) stock hit a new 52-week low of $24.50 to begin trading. The stock was down 5.46% on the session.
  • Daito Trust Construction (OTC: DIFTY) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $25.66, and later moved down 4.42% over the session.
  • Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SAGE) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $54.18. Shares then traded down 18.34%.
  • Husky Energy (OTC: HUSKF) shares hit a yearly low of $5.04 today morning. The stock was down 11.67% on the session.
  • Sumitomo Metal Mining (OTC: SMMYY) shares reached a new 52-week low of $6.23 on Thursday morning, later moving down 2.46% over the rest of the day.
  • Kohl's (NYSE: KSS) shares reached a new 52-week low of $38.75 on Thursday morning, later moving down 5.28% over the rest of the day.
  • Aluminum Corp of China (NYSE: ACH) shares were down 0.87% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $6.80.
  • Westlake Chemical (NYSE: WLK) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $54.82, and later moved down 3.84% over the session.
  • Dairy Farm Intl Hldgs (OTC: DFIHY) shares were down 5.22% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $24.24.
  • KOSE (OTC: KSRYY) stock set a new 52-week low of $23.95 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving 0.0% (flat).
  • Juniper Networks (NYSE: JNPR) shares hit a yearly low of $22.00 today morning. The stock was down 3.08% on the session.
  • Covestro (OTC: COVTY) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $20.00 on Thursday. The stock was down 2.02% for the day.
  • Wayfair (NYSE: W) stock hit a yearly low of $69.02 this morning. The stock was down 2.44% for the day.
  • thyssenkrupp (OTC: TYEKF) stock hit a yearly low of $9.97 this morning. The stock was down 0.9% for the day.
  • Kumba Iron Ore (OTC: KIROY) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $6.60 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded 0.0% (flat) on the day.
  • Norsk Hydro (OTC: NHYDY) shares set a new yearly low of $2.85 this morning. The stock was down 2.73% on the session.
  • Spirit AeroSystems Hldgs (NYSE: SPR) shares set a new 52-week low of $57.67 today morning. The stock traded down 3.22% over the session.
  • Mosaic (NYSE: MOS) stock moved down 4.16% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $17.02 to open trading.
  • Sensata Technologies (NYSE: ST) shares fell to $42.25 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.78%.
  • Singapore Airlines (OTC: SINGF) stock hit $5.90 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 4.4% over the course of the day.
  • Oil Search (OTC: OISHY) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $18.68. Shares then traded down 4.68%.
  • Isuzu Motors (OTC: ISUZY) shares were 0.0% (flat) over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $9.32.
  • Donaldson (NYSE: DCI) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $45.79. Shares then traded down 3.12%.
  • Amerco (NASDAQ: UHAL) shares hit a yearly low of $329.67 today morning. The stock was down 3.51% on the session.
  • HollyFrontier (NYSE: HFC) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $34.91 on Thursday. The stock was down 6.4% for the day.
  • SES (OTC: SGBAF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $11.35 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 5.17% on the day.
  • Teck Resources (OTC: TCKRF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $9.95 on Thursday morning, later moving down 4.87% over the rest of the day.
  • Teck Resources (NYSE: TECK) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $11.24 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 12.8% on the day.
  • Valeo (OTC: VLEEY) shares reached a new 52-week low of $12.65 on Thursday morning, later moving down 3.27% over the rest of the day.
  • BorgWarner (NYSE: BWA) shares moved down 3.94% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $29.67 to begin trading.
  • Inter Pipeline (OTC: IPPLF) stock set a new 52-week low of $14.65 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 3.98%.
  • A.O. Smith (NYSE: AOS) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $38.87. Shares then traded down 0.63%.
  • Parsley Energy (NYSE: PE) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $12.83, and later moved down 7.57% over the session.
  • Electrolux (OTC: ELUXY) stock hit a yearly low of $41.29 this morning. The stock was down 2.91% for the day.
  • Robert Half International (NYSE: RHI) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $50.98, and later moved down 1.88% over the session.
  • Gap (NYSE: GPS) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $14.28. Shares then traded down 7.11%.
  • Johnson Matthey (OTC: JMPLY) shares fell to $65.46 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.49%.
  • San Miguel (OTC: SMGBF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.60 to begin trading. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
  • Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ: COLM) shares hit a yearly low of $82.96 today morning. The stock was down 1.59% on the session.
  • LATAM Airlines Group (NYSE: LTM) stock moved down 5.11% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $6.97 to open trading.
  • EQM Midstream Partners (NYSE: EQM) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $20.60. Shares then traded down 18.65%.
  • Ryohin Keikaku (OTC: RYKKY) stock hit a yearly low of $13.83 this morning. The stock was down 4.25% for the day.
  • Sabre (NASDAQ: SABR) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $15.74. Shares then traded down 6.93%.
  • Ipsen (OTC: IPSEY) stock set a new 52-week low of $17.00 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 2.37%.
  • TUI (OTC: TUIFY) shares fell to $4.27 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 4.69%.
  • Synovus Financial (NYSE: SNV) shares were down 4.4% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $30.23.
  • Sonoco Products (NYSE: SON) shares were down 2.23% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $50.77.
  • Berry Global Group (NYSE: BERY) shares were down 4.82% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $36.97.
  • Popular (NASDAQ: BPOP) stock hit a yearly low of $48.83 this morning. The stock was down 2.78% for the day.
  • Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE: COG) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $14.01 on Thursday. The stock was down 5.32% for the day.
  • EPR Props (NYSE: EPR) shares hit a yearly low of $62.24 today morning. The stock was down 4.4% on the session.
  • Companhia Brasileira (NYSE: CBD) stock set a new 52-week low of $16.68 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 4.4%.
  • Sealed Air (NYSE: SEE) shares hit a yearly low of $32.28 today morning. The stock was down 2.23% on the session.
  • Acuity Brands (NYSE: AYI) stock set a new 52-week low of $102.79 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 3.35%.
  • Unum (NYSE: UNM) shares set a new yearly low of $24.58 this morning. The stock was down 5.58% on the session.
  • Mazda Motor (OTC: MZDAY) shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.50 on Thursday morning, later moving down 4.68% over the rest of the day.
  • Taisho Pharmaceutical (OTC: TAIPY) shares set a new yearly low of $15.02 this morning. The stock was down 2.05% on the session.
  • ManpowerGroup (NYSE: MAN) stock moved down 3.48% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $76.68 to open trading.
  • Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE: HLF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $32.55, and later moved down 2.65% over the session.
  • WiseTech Global (OTC: WTCHF) stock hit a yearly low of $11.02 this morning. The stock was down 9.67% for the day.
  • Telenet Group Holding (OTC: TLGHY) shares fell to $18.90 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.3%.
  • AGCO (NYSE: AGCO) stock moved down 2.28% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $61.00 to open trading.
  • Allison Transmission (NYSE: ALSN) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $41.09. Shares then traded down 2.35%.
  • Macy's (NYSE: M) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $13.07 on Thursday. The stock was down 7.06% for the day.
  • Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: PK) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $19.36, and later moved down 6.26% over the session.
  • First Solar (NASDAQ: FSLR) shares moved down 3.77% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $44.68 to begin trading.
  • SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ: SDC) shares set a new 52-week low of $7.44 today morning. The stock traded down 8.25% over the session.
  • Crane (NYSE: CR) shares were down 3.49% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $72.54.
  • Hanesbrands (NYSE: HBI) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $12.46. Shares then traded down 2.29%.
  • Webster Financial (NYSE: WBS) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $40.05, and later moved down 4.65% over the session.
  • Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE: ESRT) shares set a new yearly low of $12.34 this morning. The stock was down 3.35% on the session.
  • Katanga Mining (OTC: KATFF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.07 on Thursday. The stock was down 2.6% for the day.
  • Saipem (OTC: SAPMF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.83 to begin trading. The stock was down 9.88% on the session.
  • Alliance Data Systems (NYSE: ADS) shares fell to $88.42 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 4.35%.
  • Ryman Hospitality Props (NYSE: RHP) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $70.76 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 3.48% on the day.
  • H&R REIT (OTC: HRUFF) stock hit a yearly low of $15.23 this morning. The stock was down 3.82% for the day.
  • Maximus (NYSE: MMS) stock hit a yearly low of $65.10 this morning. The stock was down 1.89% for the day.
  • ISS (OTC: ISSDY) shares set a new yearly low of $8.72 this morning. The stock was down 7.25% on the session.
  • H&R Block (NYSE: HRB) shares reached a new 52-week low of $21.16 on Thursday morning, later moving down 3.21% over the rest of the day.
  • Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE: SHLX) shares hit a yearly low of $16.64 today morning. The stock was down 3.91% on the session.
  • Cielo (OTC: CIOXY) shares fell to $1.50 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 3.95%.
  • W R Grace (NYSE: GRA) stock set a new 52-week low of $55.95 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 2.17%.
  • Cimarex Energy (NYSE: XEC) shares set a new 52-week low of $32.26 today morning. The stock traded down 8.59% over the session.
  • Capri Holdings (NYSE: CPRI) stock hit $24.00 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 3.11% over the course of the day.
  • Micro Focus Intl (NYSE: MFGP) shares set a new yearly low of $9.25 this morning. The stock was down 6.24% on the session.
  • CIT Group (NYSE: CIT) shares set a new yearly low of $40.32 this morning. The stock was down 5.27% on the session.
  • bluebird bio (NASDAQ: BLUE) shares hit a yearly low of $71.27 today morning. The stock was down 5.19% on the session.
  • Kirby (NYSE: KEX) shares set a new yearly low of $66.27 this morning. The stock was down 3.92% on the session.
  • DCP Midstream (NYSE: DCP) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $15.85 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 6.19% on the day.
  • MSC Industrial Direct Co (NYSE: MSM) shares set a new yearly low of $64.38 this morning. The stock was down 3.26% on the session.
  • ALLETE (NYSE: ALE) shares moved down 0.21% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $76.03 to begin trading.
  • NCR (NYSE: NCR) shares moved down 3.51% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $25.91 to begin trading.
  • Avnet (NASDAQ: AVT) stock hit $31.73 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 3.12% over the course of the day.
  • PLDT (NYSE: PHI) stock hit a yearly low of $19.07 this morning. The stock was down 0.16% for the day.
  • Alumina (OTC: AWCMY) stock set a new 52-week low of $5.20 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 2.09%.
  • Companhia Siderurgica (NYSE: SID) stock set a new 52-week low of $2.50 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 3.48%.
  • Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ: WTFC) shares hit a yearly low of $56.59 today morning. The stock was down 2.59% on the session.
  • Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE: ENBL) stock hit a yearly low of $6.73 this morning. The stock was down 4.23% for the day.
  • Empire State Realty OP (ARCA: OGCP) shares were down 3.79% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $12.12.
  • LendingTree (NASDAQ: TREE) shares reached a new 52-week low of $279.00 on Thursday morning, later moving down 3.2% over the rest of the day.
  • Nomad Foods (NYSE: NOMD) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $18.23 on Thursday. The stock was down 1.43% for the day.
  • SmartCentres REIT (OTC: CWYUF) stock moved down 3.78% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $22.51 to open trading.
  • ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ: ACIW) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $27.89 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 3.79% on the day.
  • Foot Locker (NYSE: FL) stock hit a new 52-week low of $33.11 to begin trading. The stock was down 3.97% on the session.
  • Sterling Bancorp (NYSE: STL) shares were down 3.31% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $17.18.
  • Aaron's (NYSE: AAN) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $40.00. Shares then traded down 2.53%.
  • Air France (OTC: AFRAF) stock set a new 52-week low of $8.51 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 9.26%.
  • Air France (OTC: AFLYY) stock hit $7.78 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 13.25% over the course of the day.
  • New Jersey Resources (NYSE: NJR) shares hit a yearly low of $38.61 today morning. The stock was down 1.18% on the session.
  • Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ: SIGI) shares fell to $61.87 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.56%.
  • Rayonier (NYSE: RYN) shares fell to $25.81 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.33%.
  • United Bankshares (NASDAQ: UBSI) stock set a new 52-week low of $30.95 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 1.69%.
  • IBERIABANK (NASDAQ: IBKC) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $65.51. Shares then traded down 3.26%.
  • Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $70.92, and later moved down 2.42% over the session.
  • TripAdvisor (NASDAQ: TRIP) shares set a new yearly low of $22.76 this morning. The stock was down 5.0% on the session.
  • National Fuel Gas (NYSE: NFG) shares hit a yearly low of $37.98 today morning. The stock was down 3.53% on the session.
  • United Breweries (NYSE: CCU) shares reached a new 52-week low of $16.04 on Thursday morning, later moving down 0.22% over the rest of the day.
  • Cinemark Hldgs (NYSE: CNK) shares reached a new 52-week low of $24.78 on Thursday morning, later moving down 6.51% over the rest of the day.
  • MultiChoice Group (OTC: MCOIF) shares set a new yearly low of $5.99 this morning. The stock was down 5.27% on the session.
  • MultiChoice Group (OTC: MCHOY) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $5.85. Shares then traded down 8.74%.
  • Univar Solns (NYSE: UNVR) shares reached a new 52-week low of $17.51 on Thursday morning, later moving down 7.57% over the rest of the day.
  • Renishaw (OTC: RNSHF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $44.27 on Thursday. The stock was down 4.38% for the day.
  • Incitec Pivot (OTC: INCZY) shares were down 3.23% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $1.83.
  • Subsea 7 (OTC: SUBCY) shares reached a new 52-week low of $8.63 on Thursday morning, later moving down 4.59% over the rest of the day.
  • Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ: SVC) stock moved down 4.16% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $18.82 to open trading.
  • NMC Health (OTC: NMHLY) shares set a new 52-week low of $9.10 today morning. The stock traded down 23.44% over the session.
  • Qurate Retail (NASDAQ: QRTEB) shares reached a new 52-week low of $6.32 on Thursday morning, later moving down 8.11% over the rest of the day.
  • Qurate Retail (NASDAQ: QRTEA) stock hit a yearly low of $5.89 this morning. The stock was down 8.67% for the day.
  • Altium (OTC: ALMFF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $20.46 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.63% on the day.
  • CVR Energy (NYSE: CVI) stock hit a yearly low of $29.52 this morning. The stock was down 3.88% for the day.
  • Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ: VNOM) stock moved down 6.65% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $18.61 to open trading.
  • ProSiebenSat 1 Media (OTC: PBSFY) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $2.89. Shares then traded down 1.37%.
  • Plains GP Holdings (NYSE: PAGP) stock moved down 6.71% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $13.91 to open trading.
  • Signature Aviation (OTC: BBAVY) shares hit a yearly low of $14.56 today morning. The stock was down 4.35% on the session.
  • Insperity (NYSE: NSP) shares reached a new 52-week low of $65.82 on Thursday morning, later moving down 1.56% over the rest of the day.
  • Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ: BPMC) stock hit a yearly low of $56.49 this morning. The stock was down 4.22% for the day.
  • Equitrans Midstream (NYSE: ETRN) shares moved down 17.91% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $8.40 to begin trading.
  • Graham Holdings (NYSE: GHC) shares hit a yearly low of $473.01 today morning. The stock was down 0.83% on the session.
  • Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTC: KWHIY) shares reached a new 52-week low of $7.24 on Thursday morning, later moving down 4.24% over the rest of the day.
  • Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE: APLE) stock moved down 2.68% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $13.04 to open trading.
  • BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE: BXS) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $26.03 on Thursday. The stock was down 2.4% for the day.
  • LivaNova (NASDAQ: LIVN) stock hit a yearly low of $61.45 this morning. The stock was down 1.5% for the day.
  • Canada Goose Holdings (NYSE: GOOS) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $26.07 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 3.84% on the day.
  • Curaleaf Holdings (OTC: CURLF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $4.50 on Thursday. The stock was down 3.13% for the day.
  • BJ's Wholesale Club (NYSE: BJ) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $19.38, and later moved down 2.51% over the session.
  • Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE: SIX) shares set a new 52-week low of $25.09 today morning. The stock traded down 0.85% over the session.
  • American National Ins (NASDAQ: ANAT) shares were down 0.69% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $103.04.
  • Macerich (NYSE: MAC) stock hit a yearly low of $21.18 this morning. The stock was down 5.61% for the day.
  • Embraer (NYSE: ERJ) stock hit a yearly low of $15.44 this morning. The stock was down 3.78% for the day.
  • Associated Banc (NYSE: ASB) shares reached a new 52-week low of $17.48 on Thursday morning, later moving down 2.68% over the rest of the day.
  • Taro Pharmaceutical Indus (NYSE: TARO) shares hit a yearly low of $71.74 today morning. The stock was down 2.09% on the session.
  • Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) stock hit a yearly low of $21.09 this morning. The stock was down 4.04% for the day.
  • Cedar Fair (NYSE: FUN) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $44.06. Shares then traded down 4.91%.
  • Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ: GT) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $9.86 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 4.49% on the day.
  • International Game Tech (NYSE: IGT) shares were down 6.43% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $11.20.
  • CVB Financial (NASDAQ: CVBF) shares set a new yearly low of $19.71 this morning. The stock was down 1.75% on the session.
  • RLJ Lodging (NYSE: RLJ) stock hit a yearly low of $13.80 this morning. The stock was down 2.87% for the day.
  • Teradata (NYSE: TDC) shares set a new 52-week low of $19.77 today morning. The stock traded down 3.83% over the session.
  • Evercore (NYSE: EVR) shares moved down 4.8% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $67.75 to begin trading.
  • Royal Mail (OTC: ROYMY) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $4.15. Shares then traded down 3.26%.
  • Navient (NASDAQ: NAVI) stock moved down 6.4% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $11.30 to open trading.
  • Methanex (NASDAQ: MEOH) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $28.64. Shares then traded down 6.11%.
  • GrafTech International (NYSE: EAF) shares fell to $8.12 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 9.18%.
  • Woolworths Holdings (OTC: WLWHY) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $2.36 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 5.22% on the day.
  • Ryder System (NYSE: R) stock hit a yearly low of $36.73 this morning. The stock was down 2.47% for the day.
  • Sunstone Hotel Invts (NYSE: SHO) stock hit $11.39 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 3.01% over the course of the day.
  • dorma+kaba Holding (OTC: DRRKF) shares set a new yearly low of $610.00 this morning. The stock was down 9.5% on the session.
  • Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) shares set a new 52-week low of $31.29 today morning. The stock traded down 6.67% over the session.
  • Apollo Commercial Real (NYSE: ARI) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $17.27 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 2.93% on the day.
  • NuStar Energy (NYSE: NS) stock hit a new 52-week low of $22.60 to begin trading. The stock was down 2.78% on the session.
  • Transocean (NYSE: RIG) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $3.22 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 10.67% on the day.
  • EQT (NYSE: EQT) shares fell to $4.91 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 11.0%.
  • SkyWest (NASDAQ: SKYW) stock moved down 4.45% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $44.71 to open trading.
  • Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ: TCBI) shares set a new 52-week low of $50.75 today morning. The stock traded down 3.05% over the session.
  • Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ: SBGI) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $22.86, and later moved down 5.14% over the session.
  • Nippon Yusen Kabushiki (OTC: NPNYY) stock hit a yearly low of $2.80 this morning. The stock was down 5.08% for the day.
  • American Assets Trust (NYSE: AAT) shares reached a new 52-week low of $42.76 on Thursday morning, later moving down 1.46% over the rest of the day.
  • Ingevity (NYSE: NGVT) shares were down 3.41% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $47.53.
  • John Wiley & Sons (NYSE: JW-A) shares moved down 3.3% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $37.81 to begin trading.
  • Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE: MGY) stock moved down 4.88% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $7.07 to open trading.
  • LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE: RAMP) shares set a new yearly low of $34.03 this morning. The stock was down 3.54% on the session.
  • Extended Stay America (NASDAQ: STAY) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $11.01. Shares then traded down 3.84%.
  • Tiger Brands (OTC: TBLMF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $10.10 on Thursday morning, later moving down 5.25% over the rest of the day.
  • Fluor (NYSE: FLR) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $10.71. Shares then traded down 6.94%.
  • Telephone and Data (NYSE: TDS) stock hit a yearly low of $20.64 this morning. The stock was down 4.13% for the day.
  • Retail Props of America (NYSE: RPAI) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $11.03 on Thursday. The stock was down 3.31% for the day.
  • Kennametal (NYSE: KMT) stock hit a new 52-week low of $27.39 to begin trading. The stock was down 3.63% on the session.
  • Alcoa (NYSE: AA) shares set a new 52-week low of $13.60 today morning. The stock traded down 5.49% over the session.
  • Sunoco (NYSE: SUN) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $29.13, and later moved down 4.26% over the session.
  • PrairieSky Royalty (OTC: PREKF) shares moved down 5.16% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $9.19 to begin trading.
  • Sensient Technologies (NYSE: SXT) shares fell to $51.13 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.66%.
  • Treehouse Foods (NYSE: THS) shares moved down 4.72% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $38.80 to begin trading.
  • Cronos Group (NASDAQ: CRON) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $5.85 on Thursday. The stock was down 6.24% for the day.
  • Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $19.63 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 2.69% on the day.
  • SITE Centers (NYSE: SITC) stock hit a yearly low of $11.95 this morning. The stock was down 3.67% for the day.
  • American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE: AEO) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $12.57, and later moved down 3.97% over the session.
  • EnLink Midstream (NYSE: ENLC) shares moved down 8.37% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $3.75 to begin trading.
  • Antero Midstream (NYSE: AM) shares set a new yearly low of $4.23 this morning. The stock was down 7.03% on the session.
  • Crescent Point Energy (NYSE: CPG) stock moved down 7.38% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $2.55 to open trading.
  • Sanmina (NASDAQ: SANM) shares reached a new 52-week low of $26.03 on Thursday morning, later moving down 3.13% over the rest of the day.
  • HMS Holdings (NASDAQ: HMSY) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $23.16. Shares then traded down 3.82%.
  • Prospect Capital (NASDAQ: PSEC) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $6.05 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 5.21% on the day.
  • K+S (OTC: KPLUY) stock set a new 52-week low of $4.25 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving 0.0% (flat).
  • First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ: FFBC) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $21.99. Shares then traded down 1.91%.
  • Colony Capital (NYSE: CLNY) shares set a new 52-week low of $4.31 today morning. The stock traded down 3.68% over the session.
  • Cadence Bancorp (NYSE: CADE) stock hit a new 52-week low of $14.55 to begin trading. The stock was down 4.27% on the session.
  • EVO Payments (NASDAQ: EVOP) stock hit a new 52-week low of $23.95 to begin trading. The stock was down 6.87% on the session.
  • First BanCorp (NYSE: FBP) shares set a new yearly low of $8.05 this morning. The stock was down 3.37% on the session.
  • Dorman Products (NASDAQ: DORM) shares fell to $63.23 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.19%.
  • Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ: RTLR) stock set a new 52-week low of $13.20 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 7.56%.
  • Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ARNA) shares hit a yearly low of $42.46 today morning. The stock was down 6.9% on the session.
  • Zogenix (NASDAQ: ZGNX) stock set a new 52-week low of $21.40 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 18.82%.
  • Cabot (NYSE: CBT) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $37.10 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 6.26% on the day.
  • Bombardier (OTC: BDRBF) shares set a new yearly low of $0.87 this morning. The stock was down 5.31% on the session.
  • Bombardier (OTC: BDRAF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $0.85, and later moved down 6.4% over the session.
  • Parex Resources (OTC: PARXF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $13.04, and later moved down 3.9% over the session.
  • Albany International (NYSE: AIN) stock moved down 2.73% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $67.89 to open trading.
  • Argo Gr Intl Hldgs (NYSE: ARGO) shares reached a new 52-week low of $60.00 on Thursday morning, later moving down 1.67% over the rest of the day.
  • Vermilion Energy (NYSE: VET) stock set a new 52-week low of $10.67 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 12.21%.
  • Wesbanco (NASDAQ: WSBC) shares moved down 2.02% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $31.61 to begin trading.
  • Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $15.00. Shares then traded down 8.68%.
  • Belden (NYSE: BDC) stock hit a new 52-week low of $40.05 to begin trading. The stock was down 3.31% on the session.
  • Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB) shares set a new yearly low of $1.42 this morning. The stock was down 6.25% on the session.
  • Genesis Energy (NYSE: GEL) stock hit $10.37 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 11.42% over the course of the day.
  • Inter Parfums (NASDAQ: IPAR) stock hit a yearly low of $57.75 this morning. The stock was down 2.21% for the day.
  • Hillenbrand (NYSE: HI) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $24.06 on Thursday. The stock was down 1.52% for the day.
  • Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE: AKR) shares hit a yearly low of $23.93 today morning. The stock was down 2.01% on the session.
  • AMC Networks (NASDAQ: AMCX) stock set a new 52-week low of $28.36 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 8.18%.
  • Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: XHR) shares moved down 4.24% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $16.59 to begin trading.
  • Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE: CLI) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $19.64 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 0.72% on the day.
  • Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE: CEQP) stock hit a yearly low of $21.50 this morning. The stock was down 5.39% for the day.
  • Seritage Growth Props (NYSE: SRG) shares moved down 1.86% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $35.23 to begin trading.
  • Fevertree Drinks (OTC: FQVTF) stock moved down 1.74% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $17.19 to open trading.
  • Monro (NASDAQ: MNRO) shares reached a new 52-week low of $55.33 on Thursday morning, later moving down 1.57% over the rest of the day.
  • Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ: CALM) shares hit a yearly low of $35.37 today morning. The stock was down 2.07% on the session.
  • New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ: NYMT) stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.88 to begin trading. The stock was down 3.36% on the session.
  • Black Stone Minerals (NYSE: BSM) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $8.44. Shares then traded down 4.4%.
  • Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ: MYGN) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $17.56 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 2.73% on the day.
  • Austevoll Seafood (OTC: ASTVF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $9.35 on Thursday. The stock was down 1.27% for the day.
  • Air New Zealand (OTC: ANZLY) shares set a new yearly low of $7.70 this morning. The stock was down 0.9% on the session.
  • Kosmos Energy (NYSE: KOS) shares fell to $3.29 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 7.65%.
  • Trustmark (NASDAQ: TRMK) shares were down 2.45% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $28.73.
  • Delek US Hldgs (NYSE: DK) shares fell to $21.40 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 8.19%.
  • Deluxe (NYSE: DLX) stock set a new 52-week low of $35.34 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 2.59%.
  • WESCO International (NYSE: WCC) shares hit a yearly low of $42.00 today morning. The stock was down 3.26% on the session.
  • Noble Midstream Partners (NASDAQ: NBLX) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $15.74. Shares then traded down 3.36%.
  • Renasant (NASDAQ: RNST) shares set a new 52-week low of $28.00 today morning. The stock traded down 1.93% over the session.
  • PagerDuty (NYSE: PD) shares moved down 4.36% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $19.05 to begin trading.
  • Apergy (NYSE: APY) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $19.72 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 6.87% on the day.
  • Domtar (NYSE: UFS) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $29.13. Shares then traded down 3.2%.
  • Green Thumb Industries (OTC: GTBIF) shares hit a yearly low of $7.16 today morning. The stock was down 6.76% on the session.
  • Covanta Holding (NYSE: CVA) shares set a new yearly low of $13.88 this morning. The stock was down 3.0% on the session.
  • Mednax (NYSE: MD) shares moved down 3.36% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $16.86 to begin trading.
  • Diamondrock Hospitality (NYSE: DRH) shares hit a yearly low of $9.08 today morning. The stock was down 3.66% on the session.
  • Retail Opportunity (NASDAQ: ROIC) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $15.91 on Thursday. The stock was down 2.76% for the day.
  • Seven Generations Energy (OTC: SVRGF) shares fell to $3.75 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.6%.
  • Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE: CLF) shares moved down 8.42% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $6.09 to begin trading.
  • Carpenter Tech (NYSE: CRS) shares set a new 52-week low of $39.39 today morning. The stock traded down 3.94% over the session.
  • Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: PTLA) shares were down 19.01% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $10.30.
  • Banner (NASDAQ: BANR) shares set a new 52-week low of $48.91 today morning. The stock traded down 1.93% over the session.
  • OSI Systems (NASDAQ: OSIS) shares reached a new 52-week low of $83.03 on Thursday morning, later moving down 1.96% over the rest of the day.
  • Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE: NUS) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $25.00 on Thursday. The stock was down 5.07% for the day.
  • Terex (NYSE: TEX) stock moved down 2.81% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $22.18 to open trading.
  • Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ: NWBI) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $14.69. Shares then traded down 1.61%.
  • Gabelli Dividend & Income (NYSE: GDV) shares moved down 2.9% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $19.96 to begin trading.
  • Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ: CAKE) shares hit a yearly low of $35.76 today morning. The stock was down 4.95% on the session.
  • Tellurian (NASDAQ: TELL) shares hit a yearly low of $4.15 today morning. The stock was down 9.2% on the session.
  • Dril-Quip (NYSE: DRQ) shares moved down 3.37% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $33.51 to begin trading.
  • Upwork (NASDAQ: UPWK) shares set a new yearly low of $7.81 this morning. The stock was down 2.39% on the session.
  • Great Western Bancorp (NYSE: GWB) stock hit a yearly low of $28.05 this morning. The stock was down 2.28% for the day.
  • Kayne Anderson (NYSE: KYN) shares set a new 52-week low of $11.48 today morning. The stock traded down 5.44% over the session.
  • Alexander's (NYSE: ALX) shares set a new 52-week low of $303.62 today morning. The stock traded down 0.56% over the session.
  • Matador Resources (NYSE: MTDR) shares moved down 8.18% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $10.23 to begin trading.
  • Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE: BHLB) shares set a new 52-week low of $25.88 today morning. The stock traded down 2.25% over the session.
  • Talos Energy (NYSE: TALO) shares hit a yearly low of $14.47 today morning. The stock was down 8.92% on the session.
  • Groupon (NASDAQ: GRPN) shares set a new 52-week low of $1.33 today morning. The stock traded down 5.0% over the session.
  • PDC Energy (NASDAQ: PDCE) stock hit $17.95 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 8.13% over the course of the day.
  • Brinker International (NYSE: EAT) shares hit a yearly low of $35.07 today morning. The stock was down 7.11% on the session.
  • Allscripts Healthcare (NASDAQ: MDRX) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $8.03 on Thursday. The stock was down 3.11% for the day.
  • SkyCity Enter Gr (OTC: SKYZF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $2.18 on Thursday. The stock was down 1.8% for the day.
  • Core Laboratories (NYSE: CLB) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $27.46 on Thursday. The stock was down 4.04% for the day.
  • Aston Martin Lagonda (OTC: ARGGY) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $4.53, and later moved down 15.66% over the session.
  • Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE: CCO) stock hit a yearly low of $1.98 this morning. The stock was up 0.99% for the day.
  • United States Steel (NYSE: X) shares were down 6.67% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $7.99.
  • USA Compression Partners (NYSE: USAC) shares set a new yearly low of $14.35 this morning. The stock was down 3.24% on the session.
  • Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ: PTEN) shares reached a new 52-week low of $5.71 on Thursday morning, later moving down 7.79% over the rest of the day.
  • Delek Group (OTC: DGRLY) shares hit a yearly low of $10.30 today morning. The stock was down 4.19% on the session.
  • First Busey (NASDAQ: BUSE) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $23.34 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.09% on the day.
  • BP Midstream Partners (NYSE: BPMP) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $12.66 on Thursday. The stock was down 0.72% for the day.
  • Provident Financial (NYSE: PFS) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $21.30 on Thursday. The stock was down 1.16% for the day.
  • Topcon (OTC: TOPCF) stock hit $10.04 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the course of the day.
  • Dycom Industries (NYSE: DY) shares set a new 52-week low of $29.29 today morning. The stock traded down 1.07% over the session.
  • Oceaneering International (NYSE: OII) stock hit a new 52-week low of $10.49 to begin trading. The stock was down 5.76% on the session.
  • Sappi (OTC: SPPJY) shares set a new 52-week low of $2.05 today morning. The stock traded down 1.43% over the session.
  • Veoneer (NYSE: VNE) stock set a new 52-week low of $11.47 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 5.1%.
  • RMR Group (NASDAQ: RMR) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $37.61 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 2.54% on the day.
  • TriMas (NASDAQ: TRS) shares set a new 52-week low of $26.65 today morning. The stock traded down 6.53% over the session.
  • Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE: SPH) shares fell to $19.98 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.56%.
  • MaxLinear (NYSE: MXL) stock set a new 52-week low of $15.80 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 4.79%.
  • Atrion (NASDAQ: ATRI) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $622.74, and later moved down 4.24% over the session.
  • EnPro Industries (NYSE: NPO) shares set a new yearly low of $55.20 this morning. The stock was down 0.07% on the session.
  • CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE: CNXM) shares set a new yearly low of $11.94 this morning. The stock was down 6.78% on the session.
  • Meredith (NYSE: MDP) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $26.52 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 5.51% on the day.
  • Elementis (OTC: ELMTY) shares reached a new 52-week low of $5.88 on Thursday morning, later moving 0.0% (flat) over the rest of the day.
  • Tanger Factory Outlet (NYSE: SKT) stock hit a yearly low of $11.84 this morning. The stock was down 3.53% for the day.
  • Scorpio Tankers (NYSE: STNG) shares set a new 52-week low of $16.69 today morning. The stock traded down 2.82% over the session.
  • CNX Resources (NYSE: CNX) shares set a new 52-week low of $5.09 today morning. The stock traded down 9.14% over the session.
  • Barloworld (OTC: BRRAY) shares were down 7.59% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $5.54.
  • Scholastic (NASDAQ: SCHL) shares set a new yearly low of $31.00 this morning. The stock was down 1.96% on the session.
  • FBL Financial Group (NYSE: FFG) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $50.02. Shares then traded down 1.55%.
  • Viad (NYSE: VVI) stock hit a yearly low of $52.41 this morning. The stock was down 2.22% for the day.
  • Radius Health (NASDAQ: RDUS) stock moved down 1.23% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $17.27 to open trading.
  • State Auto Financial (NASDAQ: STFC) stock set a new 52-week low of $28.04 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 1.65%.
  • Southwestern Energy (NYSE: SWN) shares were down 13.71% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $1.26.
  • Cairn Energy (OTC: CRNCY) shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.65 on Thursday morning, later moving 0.0% (flat) over the rest of the day.
  • PBF Logistics (NYSE: PBFX) stock set a new 52-week low of $19.29 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 1.58%.
  • Granite Construction (NYSE: GVA) shares set a new 52-week low of $21.67 today morning. The stock traded down 2.72% over the session.
  • NGL Energy Partners (NYSE: NGL) stock hit a yearly low of $8.36 this morning. The stock was down 6.93% for the day.
  • Hawaiian Holdings (NASDAQ: HA) shares hit a yearly low of $22.51 today morning. The stock was down 5.42% on the session.
  • Oxford Industries (NYSE: OXM) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $61.29, and later moved down 0.61% over the session.
  • Pampa Energia (NYSE: PAM) shares set a new 52-week low of $12.01 today morning. The stock traded down 1.81% over the session.
  • US Ecology (NASDAQ: ECOL) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $44.87. Shares then traded down 8.48%.
  • Archrock (NYSE: AROC) shares hit a yearly low of $7.09 today morning. The stock was down 4.07% on the session.
  • Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE: LBRT) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $6.42. Shares then traded down 7.12%.
  • Aphria (NYSE: APHA) shares fell to $3.71 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 5.25%.
  • Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ: PRDO) shares hit a yearly low of $14.09 today morning. The stock was down 3.43% on the session.
  • TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ: TCBK) shares hit a yearly low of $34.38 today morning. The stock was up 0.38% on the session.
  • Air Transport Services Gr (NASDAQ: ATSG) stock hit $17.39 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 4.82% over the course of the day.
  • Helix Energy Solutions Gr (NYSE: HLX) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $6.69. Shares then traded down 6.09%.
  • Knoll (NYSE: KNL) stock set a new 52-week low of $18.25 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 2.83%.
  • Dave & Buster's Enter (NASDAQ: PLAY) shares reached a new 52-week low of $36.51 on Thursday morning, later moving down 7.87% over the rest of the day.
  • Cresco Labs (OTC: CRLBF) stock hit a yearly low of $4.39 this morning. The stock was down 4.56% for the day.
  • Range Resources (NYSE: RRC) shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.60 on Thursday morning, later moving down 12.88% over the rest of the day.
  • Saul Centers (NYSE: BFS) stock moved down 3.04% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $46.16 to open trading.
  • Brigham Minerals (NYSE: MNRL) shares set a new 52-week low of $14.19 today morning. The stock traded down 5.94% over the session.
  • Danieli & C. Officine (OTC: DNIYY) stock moved down 3.34% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $9.40 to open trading.
  • Brookfield Property REIT (NASDAQ: BPR) shares set a new yearly low of $17.13 this morning. The stock was down 6.81% on the session.
  • Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (OTC: LIFZF) stock moved down 1.07% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $14.85 to open trading.
  • Eaton Vance (NYSE: ETV) stock hit a yearly low of $13.75 this morning. The stock was down 2.46% for the day.
  • Michaels Companies (NASDAQ: MIK) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $4.00. Shares then traded down 6.65%.
  • Callon Petroleum (NYSE: CPE) shares set a new yearly low of $2.17 this morning. The stock was down 8.33% on the session.
  • Tullow Oil (OTC: TUWOY) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.18 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 12.66%.
  • Starhill Global REIT (OTC: SGLMF) shares moved 0.0% (flat) on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.48 to begin trading.
  • Ero Copper (OTC: ERRPF) shares set a new yearly low of $10.15 this morning. The stock was down 5.08% on the session.
  • Harsco (NYSE: HSC) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $11.28. Shares then traded down 7.14%.
  • Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE: INN) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $9.70 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 3.9% on the day.
  • Alliance Resource (NASDAQ: ARLP) shares hit a yearly low of $6.77 today morning. The stock was down 4.07% on the session.
  • Transportadora de Gas (NYSE: TGS) shares moved down 1.75% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $5.51 to begin trading.
  • Encore Wire (NASDAQ: WIRE) stock hit a yearly low of $48.82 this morning. The stock was down 2.23% for the day.
  • Enerplus (NYSE: ERF) shares set a new 52-week low of $4.20 today morning. The stock traded down 4.12% over the session.
  • Trinseo (NYSE: TSE) shares moved down 6.0% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $22.18 to begin trading.
  • Materion (NYSE: MTRN) stock moved down 1.27% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $46.73 to open trading.
  • Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE: WDR) shares moved down 3.58% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $14.35 to begin trading.
  • NOW (NYSE: DNOW) stock hit a yearly low of $8.45 this morning. The stock was down 4.52% for the day.
  • Weis Markets (NYSE: WMK) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $35.11, and later moved down 0.84% over the session.
  • Blucora (NASDAQ: BCOR) stock moved down 4.16% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $18.16 to open trading.
  • Core-Mark Holding Co (NASDAQ: CORE) shares were down 1.56% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $22.71.
  • National Western Life Gr (NASDAQ: NWLI) stock moved down 3.15% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $239.92 to open trading.
  • NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ: NXGN) stock set a new 52-week low of $12.80 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 2.27%.
  • Kearny Financial (NASDAQ: KRNY) stock hit $11.29 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 1.4% over the course of the day.
  • Cyberdyne (OTC: CYBQY) shares moved down 4.39% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $4.25 to begin trading.
  • American Axle & Mfg Hldgs (NYSE: AXL) shares hit a yearly low of $5.85 today morning. The stock was down 5.96% on the session.
  • LendingClub (NYSE: LC) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $10.05 on Thursday. The stock was down 2.88% for the day.
  • Nuveen Credit Strategies (NYSE: JQC) stock moved down 2.14% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $7.19 to open trading.
  • SM Energy (NYSE: SM) shares fell to $6.24 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 11.28%.
  • Heritage Financial (NASDAQ: HFWA) shares set a new yearly low of $24.40 this morning. The stock was down 1.25% on the session.
  • Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ENTA) shares moved down 1.06% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $49.76 to begin trading.
  • Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE: ANF) stock hit a yearly low of $13.26 this morning. The stock was down 4.81% for the day.
  • Ebix (NASDAQ: EBIX) shares set a new yearly low of $28.43 this morning. The stock was down 7.62% on the session.
  • Designer Brands (NYSE: DBI) shares set a new 52-week low of $13.52 today morning. The stock traded down 6.64% over the session.
  • Imax (NYSE: IMAX) stock set a new 52-week low of $14.98 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 2.07%.
  • Valaris (NYSE: VAL) shares hit a yearly low of $2.96 today morning. The stock was down 7.14% on the session.
  • PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE: PHK) stock hit a new 52-week low of $7.19 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.72% on the session.
  • OFG Bancorp (NYSE: OFG) shares were down 1.82% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $17.47.
  • Chesapeake Energy (NYSE: CHK) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $0.28, and later moved down 12.11% over the session.
  • Granite Point Mortgage (NYSE: GPMT) shares were down 3.27% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $17.51.
  • Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE: TGP) stock moved up 7.42% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $11.36 to open trading.
  • Stratasys (NASDAQ: SSYS) shares set a new 52-week low of $16.87 today morning. The stock traded down 7.8% over the session.
  • MTS Systems (NASDAQ: MTSC) shares fell to $42.58 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.57%.
  • H&E Equipment Servs (NASDAQ: HEES) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $22.50 on Thursday. The stock was down 4.81% for the day.
  • Warrior Met Coal (NYSE: HCC) stock set a new 52-week low of $16.07 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 1.62%.
  • Caleres (NYSE: CAL) stock set a new 52-week low of $11.02 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 5.06%.
  • Criteo (NASDAQ: CRTO) stock set a new 52-week low of $12.46 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 0.75%.
  • Borr Drilling (NYSE: BORR) shares fell to $2.55 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 8.9%.
  • Northern Oil & Gas (AMEX: NOG) shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.35 on Thursday morning, later moving down 8.93% over the rest of the day.
  • Chorus Aviation (OTC: CHRRF) shares fell to $4.81 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.35%.
  • trivago (NASDAQ: TRVG) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $1.83. Shares then traded down 6.51%.
  • Tortoise Energy Infr (NYSE: TYG) stock hit $13.41 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 5.64% over the course of the day.
  • Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ: AXDX) stock hit a new 52-week low of $14.04 to begin trading. The stock was down 5.03% on the session.
  • Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals (OTC: CLVLY) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $13.00 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 5.81% on the day.
  • Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals (OTC: CLVLF) shares moved down 7.64% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $12.65 to begin trading.
  • MRC Global (NYSE: MRC) stock hit a yearly low of $8.50 this morning. The stock was down 5.07% for the day.
  • Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: AMPH) shares hit a yearly low of $16.62 today morning. The stock was down 2.89% on the session.
  • MSG Networks (NYSE: MSGN) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $12.63 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 3.86% on the day.
  • Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ: PLYA) stock hit $6.07 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 4.25% over the course of the day.
  • Conduent (NASDAQ: CNDT) shares set a new 52-week low of $3.17 today morning. The stock traded down 4.45% over the session.
  • Centennial Resource Dev (NASDAQ: CDEV) shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.07 on Thursday morning, later moving down 9.57% over the rest of the day.
  • Marcus (NYSE: MCS) stock set a new 52-week low of $25.93 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 4.05%.
  • Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ: ATRA) shares fell to $10.19 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 3.49%.
  • Ocean Yield (OTC: OYIEF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $4.04 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 5.18% on the day.
  • Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ: RBCAA) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $38.39. Shares then traded down 6.23%.
  • Virgin Australia Holdings (OTC: VBHLF) shares were down 8.52% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.08.
  • Extreme Networks (NASDAQ: EXTR) stock hit a yearly low of $5.36 this morning. The stock was down 3.16% for the day.
  • SEACOR Holdings (NYSE: CKH) shares fell to $36.84 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.16%.
  • Solar Capital (NASDAQ: SLRC) stock set a new 52-week low of $19.07 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 1.34%.
  • Astronics (OTC: ATROB) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $21.00 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 5.94% on the day.
  • Chatham Lodging (NYSE: CLDT) shares hit a yearly low of $15.00 today morning. The stock was down 4.82% on the session.
  • Corus Entertainment (OTC: CJREF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.25 to begin trading. The stock was down 4.78% on the session.
  • Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SGMO) shares set a new yearly low of $6.67 this morning. The stock was down 2.76% on the session.
  • Kforce (NASDAQ: KFRC) stock hit a new 52-week low of $30.47 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.23% on the session.
  • Funko (NASDAQ: FNKO) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $7.80 on Thursday. The stock was down 3.66% for the day.
  • Pason Sys (OTC: PSYTF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $8.98 to begin trading. The stock was down 3.27% on the session.
  • TrueBlue (NYSE: TBI) stock moved down 2.48% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $14.30 to open trading.
  • Trustco Bank (NASDAQ: TRST) stock hit a new 52-week low of $7.30 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.62% on the session.
  • HealthStream (NASDAQ: HSTM) shares were down 1.9% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $24.18.
  • Cornerstone Strategic (AMEX: CLM) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $10.45 on Thursday. The stock was down 3.9% for the day.
  • Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ: OFIX) shares moved down 2.14% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $35.58 to begin trading.
  • Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ: LIND) shares reached a new 52-week low of $12.37 on Thursday morning, later moving down 4.45% over the rest of the day.
  • TCG BDC (NASDAQ: CGBD) shares set a new 52-week low of $12.65 today morning. The stock traded down 4.37% over the session.
  • Grupo Herdez (OTC: GUZOF) stock moved 0.0% (flat) over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.74 to open trading.
  • Universal Insurance Hldgs (NYSE: UVE) shares set a new 52-week low of $22.39 today morning. The stock traded down 2.4% over the session.
  • Hudbay Minerals (NYSE: HBM) shares moved down 4.96% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $2.35 to begin trading.
  • Brookfield Real Assets (NYSE: RA) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $21.08, and later moved down 1.93% over the session.
  • Enova International (NYSE: ENVA) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $19.34. Shares then traded down 3.06%.
  • Central Pacific Financial (NYSE: CPF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $25.44 to begin trading. The stock was down 2.75% on the session.
  • Codexis (NASDAQ: CDXS) stock hit a new 52-week low of $12.53 to begin trading. The stock was down 3.2% on the session.
  • Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ: OCSL) stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.99 to begin trading. The stock was down 3.66% on the session.
  • Benefitfocus (NASDAQ: BNFT) shares moved down 5.64% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $13.35 to begin trading.
  • FinVolution Group (NYSE: FINV) stock set a new 52-week low of $1.68 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 5.7%.
  • W&T Offshore (NYSE: WTI) shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.79 on Thursday morning, later moving down 10.14% over the rest of the day.
  • Gannett Co (NYSE: GCI) stock set a new 52-week low of $4.51 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 9.62%.
  • Charlottes Web Holdings (OTC: CWBHF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $5.12, and later moved down 6.71% over the session.
  • Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE: DKL) shares reached a new 52-week low of $22.39 on Thursday morning, later moving down 7.43% over the rest of the day.
  • Arch Coal (NYSE: ARCH) shares fell to $45.45 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.43%.
  • Thermon Group Holdings (NYSE: THR) stock hit $18.98 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 3.2% over the course of the day.
  • MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ: MGPI) stock hit a new 52-week low of $27.95 to begin trading. The stock was down 4.82% on the session.
  • Paramount Resources (OTC: PRMRF) shares set a new yearly low of $3.26 this morning. The stock was down 9.33% on the session.
  • Netgear (NASDAQ: NTGR) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $19.66. Shares then traded down 3.08%.
  • Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE: KRP) shares were down 8.85% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $11.50.
  • Koppers Hldgs (NYSE: KOP) stock set a new 52-week low of $21.09 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 6.45%.
  • Stoneridge (NYSE: SRI) shares set a new yearly low of $24.22 this morning. The stock was down 21.75% on the session.
  • BJ's Restaurants (NASDAQ: BJRI) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $32.57 on Thursday. The stock was down 9.66% for the day.
  • Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ: HTBK) shares were down 1.46% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $10.84.
  • QEP Resources (NYSE: QEP) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $1.62. Shares then traded down 19.44%.
  • Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ: OAS) shares hit a yearly low of $1.50 today morning. The stock was down 14.85% on the session.
  • Garrett Motion (NYSE: GTX) shares moved down 5.29% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $7.05 to begin trading.
  • ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ANIP) shares set a new 52-week low of $52.77 today morning. The stock traded down 13.11% over the session.
  • MBIA (NYSE: MBI) stock moved down 1.57% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $8.39 to open trading.
  • Emerald Holding (NYSE: EEX) shares hit a yearly low of $7.46 today morning. The stock was down 3.68% on the session.
  • Frontera Energy (OTC: FECCF) shares set a new 52-week low of $5.57 today morning. The stock traded down 6.75% over the session.
  • Mercer International (NASDAQ: MERC) shares set a new yearly low of $9.06 this morning. The stock was down 3.99% on the session.
  • Pacific Biosciences (NASDAQ: PACB) shares were down 4.59% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $3.35.
  • Kraton (NYSE: KRA) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $10.50, and later moved down 17.26% over the session.
  • Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ: GOOD) shares set a new 52-week low of $20.07 today morning. The stock traded down 1.74% over the session.
  • Legg Mason Partners Fund (NYSE: CEM) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $8.99, and later moved down 4.39% over the session.
  • PIMCO Energy & Tactical (NYSE: NRGX) stock hit $13.90 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 4.31% over the course of the day.
  • Kelly Services (NASDAQ: KELYA) shares set a new 52-week low of $16.55 today morning. The stock traded down 2.01% over the session.
  • DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ: DXPE) stock hit $28.81 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 4.25% over the course of the day.
  • Blackrock Enhanced Global (NYSE: BOE) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $10.06 on Thursday. The stock was down 2.21% for the day.
  • Retail Value (NYSE: RVI) shares hit a yearly low of $30.42 today morning. The stock was down 2.56% on the session.
  • BlackRock Resources (NYSE: BCX) shares were down 4.4% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $6.99.
  • Omeros (NASDAQ: OMER) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $12.30 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 4.32% on the day.
  • Genel Energy (OTC: GEGYF) stock hit a yearly low of $2.02 this morning. The stock was down 0.49% for the day.
  • Enerflex (OTC: ENRFF) shares set a new 52-week low of $5.09 today morning. The stock traded down 19.94% over the session.
  • Global Partners (NYSE: GLP) shares reached a new 52-week low of $18.00 on Thursday morning, later moving down 2.66% over the rest of the day.
  • AMC Entertainment Hldgs (NYSE: AMC) stock moved down 8.62% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $5.74 to open trading.
  • Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AUTL) shares hit a yearly low of $9.07 today morning. The stock was down 3.77% on the session.
  • Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ: PEBO) stock hit $29.78 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 1.43% over the course of the day.
  • Whiting Petroleum (NYSE: WLL) stock hit a yearly low of $1.80 this morning. The stock was down 33.55% for the day.
  • Guggenheim Strategic Opps (NYSE: GOF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $17.81 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.21% on the day.
  • Freehold Royalties (OTC: FRHLF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.66 to begin trading. The stock was down 5.56% on the session.
  • Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ: GOGL) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $3.85 on Thursday. The stock was down 1.29% for the day.
  • Peabody Energy (NYSE: BTU) stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.40 to begin trading. The stock was down 4.55% on the session.
  • Oil States International (NYSE: OIS) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $7.62 on Thursday. The stock was down 4.65% for the day.
  • 888 Holdings (OTC: EIHDF) stock hit $1.56 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 4.59% over the course of the day.
  • Tortoise Midstream Energy (NYSE: NTG) stock set a new 52-week low of $8.19 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 6.66%.
  • Berry (bry) (NASDAQ: BRY) stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.77 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.38% on the session.
  • Pitney Bowes (NYSE: PBI) shares hit a yearly low of $3.05 today morning. The stock was down 5.99% on the session.
  • Nuveen Dow 30sm Dynamic (NYSE: DIAX) shares reached a new 52-week low of $16.50 on Thursday morning, later moving down 2.67% over the rest of the day.
  • Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE: DO) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $2.49 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 10.45% on the day.
  • Norwegian Air Shuttle (OTC: NWARF) shares were down 26.0% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $1.92.
  • Valhi (NYSE: VHI) shares hit a yearly low of $1.27 today morning. The stock was down 5.65% on the session.
  • Altus Midstream (NASDAQ: ALTM) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $1.51, and later moved down 7.72% over the session.
  • KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE: KNOP) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $17.00, and later moved down 2.8% over the session.
  • Ruth's Hospitality Group (NASDAQ: RUTH) stock hit a yearly low of $18.57 this morning. The stock was down 3.22% for the day.
  • Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ: BBSI) shares set a new 52-week low of $64.00 today morning. The stock traded down 1.1% over the session.
  • Wabash National (NYSE: WNC) stock set a new 52-week low of $11.04 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 4.62%.
  • Viomi Technology Co (NASDAQ: VIOT) stock moved down 0.6% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $6.63 to open trading.
  • Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ: HAFC) shares fell to $16.26 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.6%.
  • TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ: TXMD) stock set a new 52-week low of $1.75 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 4.49%.
  • Baytex Energy (NYSE: BTE) stock hit a yearly low of $0.88 this morning. The stock was down 8.09% for the day.
  • AngioDynamics (NASDAQ: ANGO) shares moved down 2.55% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $11.61 to begin trading.
  • John Hancock Preferred (NYSE: HPS) shares hit a yearly low of $18.30 today morning. The stock was down 2.28% on the session.
  • Wacom (OTC: WACMF) shares hit a yearly low of $3.25 today morning. The stock was down 11.44% on the session.
  • Tidewater (NYSE: TDW) stock moved down 3.74% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $13.11 to open trading.
  • Quotient (NASDAQ: QTNT) shares fell to $6.15 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 0.63%.
  • US Concrete (NASDAQ: USCR) stock hit $28.22 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 5.39% over the course of the day.
  • Myers Industries (NYSE: MYE) shares moved down 1.68% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $14.00 to begin trading.
  • Voya Global Equity (NYSE: IGD) shares hit a yearly low of $5.83 today morning. The stock was down 2.4% on the session.
  • GAMCO Global Gold Natural (AMEX: GGN) stock set a new 52-week low of $4.00 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 6.48%.
  • Schnitzer Steel Indus (NASDAQ: SCHN) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $16.00, and later moved down 3.16% over the session.
  • Flex LNG (NYSE: FLNG) shares moved down 3.41% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $6.50 to begin trading.
  • Diamond S Shipping (NYSE: DSSI) stock hit a new 52-week low of $9.08 to begin trading. The stock was down 4.47% on the session.
  • International Money (NASDAQ: IMXI) shares fell to $9.75 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 3.44%.
  • First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ: FDEF) shares set a new yearly low of $25.37 this morning. The stock was down 1.79% on the session.
  • Genesco (NYSE: GCO) shares reached a new 52-week low of $31.42 on Thursday morning, later moving down 4.11% over the rest of the day.
  • ClearBridge Energy (NYSE: EMO) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $6.55 on Thursday. The stock was down 6.63% for the day.
  • Pzena Investment Mgmt (NYSE: PZN) shares hit a yearly low of $6.64 today morning. The stock was down 3.96% on the session.
  • ArcBest (NASDAQ: ARCB) stock moved down 4.99% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $19.90 to open trading.
  • Global Cord Blood (NYSE: CO) stock hit $4.00 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 1.34% over the course of the day.
  • Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ: DMLP) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $14.85, and later moved down 4.65% over the session.
  • India Fund (NYSE: IFN) stock hit a new 52-week low of $19.37 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.33% on the session.
  • First Trust MLP (NYSE: FEI) shares were down 3.02% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $10.45.
  • Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ: OMP) stock moved down 5.77% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $12.49 to open trading.
  • Sabine Royalty (NYSE: SBR) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $33.05 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 2.81% on the day.
  • Regis (NYSE: RGS) stock set a new 52-week low of $12.55 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 3.26%.
  • SAS (OTC: SASDY) shares hit a yearly low of $2.13 today morning. The stock was down 33.02% on the session.
  • Antero Resources (NYSE: AR) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $1.42, and later moved down 13.02% over the session.
  • Preferred Apartment (NYSE: APTS) stock hit a yearly low of $9.83 this morning. The stock was down 3.0% for the day.
  • One Liberty Properties (NYSE: OLP) shares moved down 1.66% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $26.01 to begin trading.
  • Heidrick & Struggles Intl (NASDAQ: HSII) shares reached a new 52-week low of $20.85 on Thursday morning, later moving down 2.38% over the rest of the day.
  • MYR Group (NASDAQ: MYRG) stock hit $26.70 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 4.33% over the course of the day.
  • MobileIron (NASDAQ: MOBL) shares set a new yearly low of $4.12 this morning. The stock was down 1.52% on the session.
  • Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ: STML) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $5.94 on Thursday. The stock was down 2.94% for the day.
  • Kura Oncology (NASDAQ: KURA) shares were down 2.87% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $11.41.
  • Birchcliff Energy (OTC: BIREF) stock hit $1.10 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 4.13% over the course of the day.
  • Resources Connection (NASDAQ: RECN) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $12.72 on Thursday. The stock was down 2.65% for the day.
  • First Community (NASDAQ: FCBC) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $28.49 on Thursday. The stock was down 1.55% for the day.
  • GasLog Partners (NYSE: GLOP) shares set a new 52-week low of $3.66 today morning. The stock traded down 3.63% over the session.
  • Tufin Software (NYSE: TUFN) shares set a new yearly low of $11.61 this morning. The stock was down 2.43% on the session.
  • Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ: SLDB) shares moved down 6.51% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $2.74 to begin trading.
  • Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VYGR) stock hit a new 52-week low of $10.68 to begin trading. The stock was up 0.09% on the session.
  • Hersha Hospitality (NYSE: HT) shares were down 0.83% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $11.87.
  • Movado Group (NYSE: MOV) shares fell to $14.38 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 3.22%.
  • Denbury Resources (NYSE: DNR) shares were down 11.03% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.74.
  • Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ: GPOR) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.95 to begin trading. The stock was down 10.99% on the session.
  • Team (NYSE: TISI) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $12.89, and later moved down 2.68% over the session.
  • Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE: BCEI) shares set a new 52-week low of $15.36 today morning. The stock traded down 6.93% over the session.
  • Kayne Anderson Midstream (NYSE: KMF) shares were down 4.68% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $9.10.
  • Gran Tierra Energy (AMEX: GTE) stock hit $0.76 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 7.51% over the course of the day.
  • Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ: GMLP) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $4.10 on Thursday. The stock was down 0.1% for the day.
  • Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ: FLMN) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $3.99, and later moved down 4.37% over the session.
  • Jumia Technologies (NYSE: JMIA) stock moved down 1.6% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $3.96 to open trading.
  • United Natural Foods (NYSE: UNFI) shares reached a new 52-week low of $6.40 on Thursday morning, later moving down 8.7% over the rest of the day.
  • Vishay Precision Group (NYSE: VPG) stock hit a new 52-week low of $27.95 to begin trading. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
  • NexGen Energy (AMEX: NXE) shares moved down 3.58% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.95 to begin trading.
  • Gogo (NASDAQ: GOGO) shares were down 10.65% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $3.74.
  • Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE: SALT) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $2.74, and later moved down 1.42% over the session.
  • Universal Logistics Hldgs (NASDAQ: ULH) shares hit a yearly low of $16.16 today morning. The stock was down 2.69% on the session.
  • John Hancock Preferred (NYSE: HPF) stock moved down 2.49% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $21.01 to open trading.
  • Penn Virginia (NASDAQ: PVAC) stock hit $12.55 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 9.26% over the course of the day.
  • Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VKTX) stock set a new 52-week low of $6.01 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving up 1.69%.
  • Haynes Intl (NASDAQ: HAYN) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $25.97 on Thursday. The stock was down 1.93% for the day.
  • Newpark Resources (NYSE: NR) shares moved down 3.97% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $3.29 to begin trading.
  • Crawford & Co (NYSE: CRD-B) stock hit $7.25 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 1.89% over the course of the day.
  • Cooper-Standard Holdings (NYSE: CPS) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $17.27 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 7.22% on the day.
  • Liberty TripAdvisor Hldgs (NASDAQ: LTRPA) shares were down 8.07% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $4.21.
  • Sientra (NASDAQ: SIEN) shares fell to $4.55 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 3.42%.
  • Adams Natural Resources (NYSE: PEO) shares were down 4.2% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $13.17.
  • BBX Capital (NYSE: BBX) shares were down 3.34% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $3.47.
  • CURO Group Holdings (NYSE: CURO) shares set a new yearly low of $9.07 this morning. The stock was down 3.7% on the session.
  • Cornerstone Total Return (AMEX: CRF) stock hit a yearly low of $10.17 this morning. The stock was down 3.88% for the day.
  • First Trust Energy Income (AMEX: FEN) stock hit a yearly low of $19.71 this morning. The stock was down 3.14% for the day.
  • Park-Ohio Hldgs (NASDAQ: PKOH) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $25.67 on Thursday. The stock was down 3.49% for the day.
  • Tejon Ranch (NYSE: TRC) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $15.61 on Thursday. The stock was down 1.22% for the day.
  • Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE: ETH) shares were down 1.78% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $13.12.
  • Pennsylvania REIT (NYSE: PEI) shares set a new yearly low of $2.54 this morning. The stock was down 3.13% on the session.
  • Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: SPPI) stock hit a yearly low of $2.46 this morning. The stock was down 4.6% for the day.
  • CONSOL Coal Resources (NYSE: CCR) stock hit $7.34 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 3.87% over the course of the day.
  • American Hotel Income (OTC: AHOTF) shares hit a yearly low of $4.74 today morning. The stock was down 7.05% on the session.
  • Laredo Petroleum (NYSE: LPI) shares moved down 11.95% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.06 to begin trading.
  • Canfor Pulp Products (OTC: CFPUF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $5.77 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 2.44% on the day.
  • Fossil Group (NASDAQ: FOSL) shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.06 on Thursday morning, later moving down 6.24% over the rest of the day.
  • Bar Harbor Bankshares (AMEX: BHB) stock hit a yearly low of $21.14 this morning. The stock was down 1.77% for the day.
  • Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE: TNP) stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.35 to begin trading. The stock was down 3.52% on the session.
  • Eagle Point Credit Co (NYSE: ECC) stock set a new 52-week low of $13.76 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 5.98%.
  • Digimarc (NASDAQ: DMRC) shares set a new yearly low of $23.72 this morning. The stock was down 30.97% on the session.
  • Sprague Resources (NYSE: SRLP) stock moved down 6.38% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $13.32 to open trading.
  • MISTRAS Group (NYSE: MG) stock hit $7.92 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 3.76% over the course of the day.
  • Capital Southwest (NASDAQ: CSWC) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $19.54 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 2.97% on the day.
  • Vera Bradley (NASDAQ: VRA) shares hit a yearly low of $8.23 today morning. The stock was down 2.9% on the session.
  • Neuberger Berman MLP (AMEX: NML) stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.80 to begin trading. The stock was down 4.55% on the session.
  • Fairfax Africa Holdings (OTC: FFXXF) stock hit $4.46 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 7.08% over the course of the day.
  • Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ: TAST) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $4.05, and later moved down 4.76% over the session.
  • Tilly's (NYSE: TLYS) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $6.30 on Thursday. The stock was down 4.09% for the day.
  • HighPoint Resources (NYSE: HPR) shares were down 14.72% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.78.
  • Fidus Inv (NASDAQ: FDUS) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $14.05 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 3.5% on the day.
  • Peyto Exploration & Dev (OTC: PEYUF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.70 to begin trading. The stock was down 6.67% on the session.
  • Intrepid Potash (NYSE: IPI) shares were down 6.35% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $1.81.
  • HEXO (NYSE: HEXO) shares set a new 52-week low of $1.21 today morning. The stock traded down 4.55% over the session.
  • Conn's (NASDAQ: CONN) stock hit $7.92 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 4.53% over the course of the day.
  • Ensign Energy Services (OTC: ESVIF) shares set a new yearly low of $1.53 this morning. The stock was down 7.5% on the session.
  • EZCORP (NASDAQ: EZPW) shares set a new 52-week low of $4.54 today morning. The stock traded down 0.85% over the session.
  • Evolus (NASDAQ: EOLS) stock moved down 5.43% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $8.55 to open trading.
  • Duluth Holdings (NASDAQ: DLTH) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $6.77 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 2.13% on the day.
  • Yiren Digital (NYSE: YRD) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $4.15. Shares then traded down 6.27%.
  • Altius Minerals (OTC: ATUSF) stock moved down 2.42% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $7.16 to open trading.
  • Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ: SMMF) stock moved down 1.83% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $23.59 to open trading.
  • Brightcove (NASDAQ: BCOV) stock hit $7.86 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 1.68% over the course of the day.
  • BlackRock Energy (NYSE: BGR) shares set a new 52-week low of $10.10 today morning. The stock traded down 3.39% over the session.
  • Park Aerospace (NYSE: PKE) shares were down 2.37% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $14.55.
  • Titan Machinery (NASDAQ: TITN) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $10.75, and later moved down 3.4% over the session.
  • Dividend 15 Split (OTC: DVSPF) shares set a new 52-week low of $6.02 today morning. The stock traded down 5.53% over the session.
  • GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ: GNMK) shares hit a yearly low of $3.51 today morning. The stock was down 1.81% on the session.
  • CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CASI) shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.01 on Thursday morning, later moving down 1.91% over the rest of the day.
  • ClearBridge Energy MLP (NYSE: CTR) stock set a new 52-week low of $6.89 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 5.92%.
  • Resolute Forest Products (NYSE: RFP) stock hit a yearly low of $2.73 this morning. The stock was down 2.55% for the day.
  • Mesabi Trust (NYSE: MSB) stock hit a new 52-week low of $18.52 to begin trading. The stock was down 2.9% on the session.
  • Goldman Sachs MLP (NYSE: GER) shares hit a yearly low of $3.06 today morning. The stock was down 7.23% on the session.
  • P.A.M. Transportation (NASDAQ: PTSI) stock hit $40.98 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 0.02% over the course of the day.
  • Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ: PLSE) stock set a new 52-week low of $6.70 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 5.7%.
  • Slate Office REIT (OTC: SLTTF) shares fell to $4.10 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 6.21%.
  • Auxly Cannabis Group (OTC: CBWTF) shares set a new yearly low of $0.37 this morning. The stock was down 5.97% on the session.
  • CVR Partners (NYSE: UAN) stock hit a yearly low of $2.10 this morning. The stock was down 6.05% for the day.
  • Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE: SMLP) stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.29 to begin trading. The stock was down 3.78% on the session.
  • Veritiv (NYSE: VRTV) shares reached a new 52-week low of $11.64 on Thursday morning, later moving down 4.17% over the rest of the day.
  • Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ELOX) stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.84 to begin trading. The stock was down 10.17% on the session.
  • Nuveen Energy MLP Total (NYSE: JMF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $6.12 to begin trading. The stock was down 5.87% on the session.
  • Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: BHR) stock set a new 52-week low of $7.16 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 2.75%.
  • Diana Shipping (NYSE: DSX) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $2.09 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 6.35% on the day.
  • Central Valley Community (NASDAQ: CVCY) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $18.28, and later moved down 0.24% over the session.
  • Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE: AHT) shares set a new 52-week low of $2.15 today morning. The stock traded down 4.63% over the session.
  • Village Farms Intl (NASDAQ: VFF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $4.11, and later moved down 5.36% over the session.
  • Surge Energy (OTC: ZPTAF) shares moved down 8.92% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.67 to begin trading.
  • North American (NYSE: NOA) shares hit a yearly low of $9.38 today morning. The stock was down 5.1% on the session.
  • ORBCOMM (NASDAQ: ORBC) shares were down 0.45% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $3.25.
  • Franklin Duration Income (AMEX: FTF) shares set a new 52-week low of $9.12 today morning. The stock traded down 2.72% over the session.
  • Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ: TACO) shares set a new yearly low of $6.62 this morning. The stock was down 3.79% on the session.
  • MediPharm Labs (OTC: MEDIF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $1.85 on Thursday. The stock was down 6.05% for the day.
  • Geron (NASDAQ: GERN) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $1.07 on Thursday. The stock was down 3.07% for the day.
  • Fiesta Restaurant Gr (NASDAQ: FRGI) stock set a new 52-week low of $8.20 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving up 2.64%.
  • Fiduciary/Claymore Energy (NYSE: FMO) stock hit a yearly low of $5.72 this morning. The stock was down 6.09% for the day.
  • Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ: SIC) stock set a new 52-week low of $7.75 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 0.77%.
  • MediciNova (NASDAQ: MNOV) stock hit a yearly low of $4.24 this morning. The stock was down 6.36% for the day.
  • Elevate Credit (NYSE: ELVT) stock moved down 2.93% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $3.36 to open trading.
  • Premier Gold Mines (OTC: PIRGF) stock set a new 52-week low of $1.05 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 1.87%.
  • Hadera Paper (OTC: HAIPF) shares hit a yearly low of $31.70 today morning. The stock was down 3.94% on the session.
  • Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE: WHG) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $25.93, and later moved down 2.37% over the session.
  • Lucara Diamond (OTC: LUCRF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.55 to begin trading. The stock was down 4.86% on the session.
  • Japan Smaller (NYSE: JOF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $7.73 to begin trading. The stock was down 2.1% on the session.
  • Reading International (NASDAQ: RDI) stock hit $8.84 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 1.45% over the course of the day.
  • Trican Well Service (OTC: TOLWF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.55 to begin trading. The stock was down 14.47% on the session.
  • Rayonier Advanced (NYSE: RYAM) shares hit a yearly low of $2.11 today morning. The stock was down 6.76% on the session.
  • Cumulus Media (NASDAQ: CMLS) shares fell to $12.37 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 3.44%.
  • Goldman Sachs MLP Inc Opp (NYSE: GMZ) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $4.51 on Thursday. The stock was down 6.9% for the day.
  • iAnthus Capital Holdings (OTC: ITHUF) shares set a new yearly low of $0.90 this morning. The stock was down 18.24% on the session.
  • Natural Resources (NYSE: NRP) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $15.56, and later moved down 14.88% over the session.
  • Drive Shack (NYSE: DS) stock moved down 8.94% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $2.85 to open trading.
  • Argonaut Gold (OTC: ARNGF) shares fell to $1.05 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 7.02%.
  • Entravision Comms (NYSE: EVC) shares set a new yearly low of $1.94 this morning. The stock was down 2.98% on the session.
  • Radiant Logistics (AMEX: RLGT) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $4.26 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 3.09% on the day.
  • First Trust New Opps (NYSE: FPL) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $8.18 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 2.37% on the day.
  • Nine Energy Service (NYSE: NINE) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $3.90 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 7.46% on the day.
  • ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ: ADMA) stock set a new 52-week low of $3.02 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 5.64%.
  • Tuniu (NASDAQ: TOUR) shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.55 on Thursday morning, later moving down 3.7% over the rest of the day.
  • PPC (OTC: PPCLY) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.22 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 10.75%.
  • Village Super Market (NASDAQ: VLGEA) shares reached a new 52-week low of $21.07 on Thursday morning, later moving down 0.75% over the rest of the day.
  • Lovesac (NASDAQ: LOVE) shares fell to $7.71 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 3.05%.
  • Medical Marijuana (OTC: MJNA) shares fell to $0.01 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 9.62%.
  • Spok Holdings (NASDAQ: SPOK) shares fell to $10.11 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 3.45%.
  • TMAC Resources (OTC: TMMFF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.45 to begin trading. The stock was down 4.73% on the session.
  • NuCana (NASDAQ: NCNA) shares moved down 3.78% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $3.82 to begin trading.
  • Cardinal Energy (OTC: CRLFF) stock set a new 52-week low of $1.42 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 5.51%.
  • First Bank (NASDAQ: FRBA) stock hit $10.22 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 1.02% over the course of the day.
  • Protective Insurance (NASDAQ: PTVCB) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $15.11. Shares then traded down 0.84%.
  • Dirtt Environmental Solns (NASDAQ: DRTT) shares set a new 52-week low of $1.81 today morning. The stock traded down 7.77% over the session.
  • Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE: SFE) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $9.13, and later moved down 1.38% over the session.
  • Voya Infrastructure (NYSE: IDE) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $10.71 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 2.21% on the day.
  • Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE: HBB) shares fell to $12.58 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 4.72%.
  • THL Credit (NASDAQ: TCRD) stock moved down 4.33% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $6.00 to open trading.
  • Highland Global (NYSE: HGLB) shares were down 2.21% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $8.33.
  • PharmaCielo (OTC: PCLOF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $1.42. Shares then traded down 3.38%.
  • Just Energy Group (NYSE: JE) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.80 to begin trading. The stock was down 7.58% on the session.
  • CONSOL Energy (NYSE: CEIX) shares hit a yearly low of $5.26 today morning. The stock was down 5.58% on the session.
  • Center Coast Brookfield (NYSE: CEN) stock hit a yearly low of $4.89 this morning. The stock was down 6.39% for the day.
  • Redhill Biopharma (NASDAQ: RDHL) shares were down 7.04% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $4.38.
  • Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ: KNDI) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $3.75 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 3.65% on the day.
  • Stone Harbor Emerging (NYSE: EDF) shares set a new yearly low of $12.39 this morning. The stock was down 3.19% on the session.
  • Theratechnologies (NASDAQ: THTX) shares set a new yearly low of $2.27 this morning. The stock was down 8.26% on the session.
  • L.B. Foster (NASDAQ: FSTR) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $14.68. Shares then traded down 7.98%.
  • Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE: NMM) stock moved down 3.94% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $9.46 to open trading.
  • Natural Grocers (NYSE: NGVC) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $7.17, and later moved down 2.59% over the session.
  • Ardmore Shipping (NYSE: ASC) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $5.00. Shares then traded down 3.84%.
  • Castlight Health (NYSE: CSLT) shares set a new 52-week low of $1.00 today morning. The stock traded down 4.72% over the session.
  • Vince Holding (NYSE: VNCE) shares reached a new 52-week low of $10.25 on Thursday morning, later moving down 6.22% over the rest of the day.
  • Noble (NYSE: NE) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.64 today morning. The stock traded down 8.86% over the session.
  • Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ: XOG) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.65 today morning. The stock traded down 7.7% over the session.
  • Gabelli Multimedia Trust (NYSE: GGT) shares reached a new 52-week low of $7.75 on Thursday morning, later moving down 3.0% over the rest of the day.
  • Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ: CVGI) shares were down 5.48% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $4.34.
  • Akorn (NASDAQ: AKRX) shares hit a yearly low of $1.18 today morning. The stock was down 11.11% on the session.
  • WildBrain (OTC: WLDBF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $0.85. Shares then traded down 3.41%.
  • Tailored Brands (NYSE: TLRD) shares hit a yearly low of $3.16 today morning. The stock was down 11.04% on the session.
  • Cohen & Steers MLP Income (NYSE: MIE) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $6.19, and later moved down 6.09% over the session.
  • C&F Financial (NASDAQ: CFFI) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $45.50. Shares then traded down 8.41%.
  • Voya Global Advantage (NYSE: IGA) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $9.86 on Thursday. The stock was down 2.57% for the day.
  • Permian Basin Royalty (NYSE: PBT) stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.46 to begin trading. The stock was down 3.61% on the session.
  • GSI Technology (NASDAQ: GSIT) shares were down 3.72% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $6.80.
  • Excelsior Mining (OTC: EXMGF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.58 to begin trading. The stock was down 4.52% on the session.
  • Mayville Engineering (NYSE: MEC) stock set a new 52-week low of $6.71 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving 0.0% (flat).
  • Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ: GALT) shares set a new 52-week low of $2.01 today morning. The stock traded down 1.27% over the session.
  • Canopy Rivers (OTC: CNPOF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $0.70. Shares then traded down 5.82%.
  • Horizon Tech Finance (NASDAQ: HRZN) stock hit $11.48 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 2.9% over the course of the day.
  • United Security (NASDAQ: UBFO) shares were down 0.52% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $9.56.
  • The Flowr (OTC: FLWPF) shares hit a yearly low of $0.50 today morning. The stock was down 9.09% on the session.
  • Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ZYNE) stock hit $4.35 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 11.01% over the course of the day.
  • Patriot One Technologies (OTC: PTOTF) shares fell to $0.85 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 5.49%.
  • Trecora Resources (NYSE: TREC) shares hit a yearly low of $6.08 today morning. The stock was down 2.09% on the session.
  • KushCo Holdings (OTC: KSHB) shares moved down 16.94% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.13 to begin trading.
  • Versarien (OTC: VRSRF) stock hit a yearly low of $0.53 this morning. The stock was down 3.64% for the day.
  • Bridgford Foods (NASDAQ: BRID) stock moved down 1.73% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $18.17 to open trading.
  • Titan Intl (NYSE: TWI) shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.93 on Thursday morning, later moving down 3.0% over the rest of the day.
  • Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: XERS) shares fell to $3.80 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 4.42%.
  • Uranium Energy (AMEX: UEC) shares moved down 8.2% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.70 to begin trading.
  • Life & Banc Split (OTC: LFBCF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $5.15 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded 0.0% (flat) on the day.
  • Neuronetics (NASDAQ: STIM) stock hit a yearly low of $2.90 this morning. The stock was down 2.68% for the day.
  • Gencor Industries (NASDAQ: GENC) stock moved down 1.39% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $9.95 to open trading.
  • Pacific Mercantile (NASDAQ: PMBC) shares set a new yearly low of $6.51 this morning. The stock was down 0.75% on the session.
  • Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ALDX) shares set a new 52-week low of $4.04 today morning. The stock traded down 4.9% over the session.
  • Celcuity (NASDAQ: CELC) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $8.80 on Thursday. The stock was down 1.35% for the day.
  • MariMed (OTC: MRMD) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $0.27. Shares then traded down 6.9%.
  • AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ACRX) shares were down 11.09% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $1.27.
  • Culp (NYSE: CULP) shares reached a new 52-week low of $9.87 on Thursday morning, later moving down 0.05% over the rest of the day.
  • Briggs & Stratton (NYSE: BGG) shares hit a yearly low of $3.07 today morning. The stock was down 5.4% on the session.
  • KLX Energy Services Hldgs (NASDAQ: KLXE) stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.63 to begin trading. The stock was down 6.64% on the session.
  • Green Organic Dutchman (OTC: TGODF) shares set a new yearly low of $0.37 this morning. The stock was down 12.1% on the session.
  • RYB Education (NYSE: RYB) shares hit a yearly low of $4.99 today morning. The stock was down 0.8% on the session.
  • SandRidge Energy (NYSE: SD) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $2.00. Shares then traded down 7.91%.
  • IntriCon (NASDAQ: IIN) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $15.02 on Thursday. The stock was down 2.45% for the day.
  • Palatin Technologies (AMEX: PTN) shares hit a yearly low of $0.51 today morning. The stock was down 5.13% on the session.
  • Marchex (NASDAQ: MCHX) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $2.65 on Thursday. The stock was down 1.48% for the day.
  • Energy Fuels (AMEX: UUUU) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $1.10 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 6.14% on the day.
  • Yatra Online (NASDAQ: YTRA) stock set a new 52-week low of $2.90 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 7.02%.
  • Calfrac Well Services (OTC: CFWFF) stock hit a yearly low of $0.52 this morning. The stock was down 6.0% for the day.
  • Pacific Drilling (NYSE: PACD) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $1.12. Shares then traded down 8.47%.
  • Safe Bulkers (NYSE: SB) stock moved down 4.76% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.22 to open trading.
  • Grindrod Shipping Hldgs (NASDAQ: GRIN) stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.40 to begin trading. The stock was down 5.38% on the session.
  • Aleafia Health (OTC: ALEAF) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.39 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 12.56%.
  • 3-D Matrix (OTC: DMTRF) shares hit a yearly low of $3.42 today morning. The stock was down 20.55% on the session.
  • Twin Disc (NASDAQ: TWIN) stock moved down 2.64% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $8.31 to open trading.
  • Tri City Bankshares (OTC: TRCY) stock moved down 0.51% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $19.50 to open trading.
  • Supreme Cannabis Co (OTC: SPRWF) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.24 today morning. The stock traded down 10.73% over the session.
  • Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE: SZC) stock hit a new 52-week low of $11.46 to begin trading. The stock was down 4.15% on the session.
  • Conformis (NASDAQ: CFMS) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.77 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 6.64% on the day.
  • CSI Compressco (NASDAQ: CCLP) stock set a new 52-week low of $1.71 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 6.56%.
  • Salient Midstream (NYSE: SMM) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $6.04. Shares then traded down 4.61%.
  • Alcanna (OTC: LQSIF) shares fell to $2.50 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 3.15%.
  • Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ: METC) shares hit a yearly low of $2.61 today morning. The stock was down 1.88% on the session.
  • Enzo Biochem (NYSE: ENZ) shares were down 3.59% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $2.10.
  • Travelzoo (NASDAQ: TZOO) shares set a new 52-week low of $8.70 today morning. The stock traded down 6.49% over the session.
  • Rivernorth Opps Fund (NYSE: RIV) shares reached a new 52-week low of $15.82 on Thursday morning, later moving down 2.94% over the rest of the day.
  • Bassett Furniture Indus (NASDAQ: BSET) stock hit a new 52-week low of $9.54 to begin trading. The stock was down 0.98% on the session.
  • Aberdeen Australia Equity (AMEX: IAF) shares set a new yearly low of $4.97 this morning. The stock was down 1.36% on the session.
  • Tortoise Pipeline (NYSE: TTP) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $10.43 on Thursday. The stock was down 5.94% for the day.
  • China XD Plastics Co (NASDAQ: CXDC) stock moved down 3.33% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.16 to open trading.
  • PHX Energy Services (OTC: PHXHF) shares set a new 52-week low of $1.64 today morning. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the session.
  • Trevali Mining (OTC: TREVF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.11 on Thursday. The stock was down 0.27% for the day.
  • Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ: MMLP) shares set a new 52-week low of $2.25 today morning. The stock traded down 8.3% over the session.
  • Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE: FET) shares moved down 10.11% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.80 to begin trading.
  • Turtle Beach (NASDAQ: HEAR) stock hit a yearly low of $6.20 this morning. The stock was down 4.74% for the day.
  • SilverBow Resources (NYSE: SBOW) stock moved down 7.28% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $2.84 to open trading.
  • Universal Stainless (NASDAQ: USAP) shares reached a new 52-week low of $12.22 on Thursday morning, later moving down 3.73% over the rest of the day.
  • Stone Harbor Emg Mkts (NYSE: EDI) stock moved down 1.04% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $11.29 to open trading.
  • Synalloy (NASDAQ: SYNL) shares set a new yearly low of $8.74 this morning. The stock was down 4.38% on the session.
  • Tortoise Power & Energy (NYSE: TPZ) shares set a new 52-week low of $15.38 today morning. The stock traded down 2.41% over the session.
  • ExOne (NASDAQ: XONE) shares moved down 2.89% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $6.38 to begin trading.
  • Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ: MITO) shares set a new yearly low of $1.90 this morning. The stock was down 5.62% on the session.
  • Flower One Hldgs (OTC: FLOOF) shares fell to $0.45 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 10.29%.
  • Taseko Mines (AMEX: TGB) shares hit a yearly low of $0.38 today morning. The stock was down 7.69% on the session.
  • CannTrust Holdings (NYSE: CTST) stock hit $0.68 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 9.73% over the course of the day.
  • Menlo Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MNLO) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $2.63. Shares then traded down 7.38%.
  • Medical Facilities (OTC: MFCSF) stock hit a yearly low of $2.60 this morning. The stock was down 2.78% for the day.
  • WeedMD (OTC: WDDMF) shares were down 10.26% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.35.
  • VOXX International (NASDAQ: VOXX) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $3.33, and later moved up 0.3% over the session.
  • Maya Gold & Silver (OTC: MYAGF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $1.12, and later moved down 7.44% over the session.
  • Sachem Capital (AMEX: SACH) shares set a new 52-week low of $4.05 today morning. The stock traded down 0.24% over the session.
  • Sesen Bio (NASDAQ: SESN) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.76 on Thursday morning, later moving down 5.07% over the rest of the day.
  • Youngevity International (NASDAQ: YGYI) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $1.15. Shares then traded down 7.14%.
  • Nuvera Communications (OTC: NUVR) stock moved down 0.57% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $17.40 to open trading.
  • Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ACOR) shares were down 7.58% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $1.27.
  • AstroNova (NASDAQ: ALOT) shares fell to $11.15 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 3.35%.
  • Vireo Health Intl (OTC: VREOF) shares set a new yearly low of $0.70 this morning. The stock was down 12.24% on the session.
  • Fission Uranium (OTC: FCUUF) shares fell to $0.16 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 0.89%.
  • Copper Mountain Mining (OTC: CPPMF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.40 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 6.9% on the day.
  • Rocky Mountain (OTC: RCKXF) stock set a new 52-week low of $4.25 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 17.28%.
  • Guyana Goldfields (OTC: GUYFF) shares fell to $0.26 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 11.07%.
  • Ur-Energy (AMEX: URG) shares moved down 9.19% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.45 to begin trading.
  • Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ: FEIM) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $9.02. Shares then traded down 2.27%.
  • MedMen Enterprises (OTC: MMNFF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.28 to begin trading. The stock was down 21.67% on the session.
  • U.S. Well Servs (NASDAQ: USWS) shares hit a yearly low of $1.03 today morning. The stock was down 5.94% on the session.
  • Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ: SOHO) stock hit $5.23 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 1.58% over the course of the day.
  • CV Sciences (OTC: CVSI) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.70 to begin trading. The stock was down 12.47% on the session.
  • Duff & Phelps Select MLP (NYSE: DSE) stock hit a yearly low of $2.62 this morning. The stock was down 7.73% for the day.
  • Microvision (NASDAQ: MVIS) shares fell to $0.25 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 3.94%.
  • Braemar Shipping Services (OTC: BSEAF) shares set a new 52-week low of $1.95 today morning. The stock traded down 8.02% over the session.
  • Fire & Flower Holdings (OTC: FFLWF) shares moved down 14.78% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.47 to begin trading.
  • LSB Industries (NYSE: LXU) shares set a new yearly low of $1.76 this morning. The stock was down 6.58% on the session.
  • Axovant Gene Therapies (NASDAQ: AXGT) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $3.54. Shares then traded down 5.56%.
  • Ideanomics (NASDAQ: IDEX) shares were down 8.56% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.39.
  • First Trust Specialty Fnc (NYSE: FGB) shares hit a yearly low of $5.71 today morning. The stock was down 4.07% on the session.
  • Currency Exchange Intl (OTC: CURN) shares moved down 0.08% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $12.79 to begin trading.
  • Armstrong Flooring (NYSE: AFI) stock set a new 52-week low of $2.67 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 6.29%.
  • Shiloh Industries (NASDAQ: SHLO) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $3.16 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 3.07% on the day.
  • PolarityTE (NASDAQ: PTE) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $1.33, and later moved down 1.46% over the session.
  • Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ: GECC) shares were down 6.02% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $7.49.
  • Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ: MRAM) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $3.58. Shares then traded up 1.11%.
  • Smart Sand (NASDAQ: SND) stock hit $1.69 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 6.98% over the course of the day.
  • Voya Natural Resources (NYSE: IRR) shares set a new 52-week low of $3.45 today morning. The stock traded down 2.83% over the session.
  • MediWound (NASDAQ: MDWD) shares were down 2.08% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $2.27.
  • YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ: YRCW) stock hit $1.94 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 5.22% over the course of the day.
  • ION Geophysical (NYSE: IO) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $3.42. Shares then traded down 5.42%.
  • Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ: CEMI) shares hit a yearly low of $3.55 today morning. The stock was up 1.3% on the session.
  • PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE: PRT) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $4.68 on Thursday. The stock was down 2.89% for the day.
  • CPI Aerostructures (AMEX: CVU) stock set a new 52-week low of $3.07 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 6.67%.
  • Khiron Life Sciences (OTC: KHRNF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.41 to begin trading. The stock was up 0.26% on the session.
  • Hunt Cos Finance Trust (NYSE: HCFT) stock hit a yearly low of $3.14 this morning. The stock was down 3.36% for the day.
  • Ascena Retail Group (NASDAQ: ASNA) shares were down 7.13% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $3.98.
  • CYREN (NASDAQ: CYRN) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $1.07 on Thursday. The stock was down 0.88% for the day.
  • Marie Brizard Wine (OTC: BVDRF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $1.47 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 5.16% on the day.
  • Yangarra Resources (OTC: YGRAF) stock hit $0.62 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 3.1% over the course of the day.
  • VOC Energy (NYSE: VOC) stock hit a yearly low of $3.85 this morning. The stock was down 10.13% for the day.
  • Hi-Crush (NYSE: HCR) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.55 on Thursday. The stock was down 11.06% for the day.
  • Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ: TUSK) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $1.22, and later moved down 18.32% over the session.
  • High Arctic Energy Servs (OTC: HGHAF) shares hit a yearly low of $1.13 today morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
  • IDEX Biometrics (OTC: IDXAF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $0.07, and later moved down 44.44% over the session.
  • CLPS (NASDAQ: CLPS) shares moved down 0.37% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $2.53 to begin trading.
  • Amerigo Resources (OTC: ARREF) shares hit a yearly low of $0.23 today morning. The stock was down 11.8% on the session.
  • Cushing MLP & Infr Total (NYSE: SRV) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $8.79, and later moved down 5.25% over the session.
  • Independence Contract (NYSE: ICD) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $0.42, and later moved down 0.12% over the session.
  • Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ: ACST) shares set a new yearly low of $0.45 this morning. The stock was down 7.23% on the session.
  • Harvest Oil & Gas (OTC: HRST) shares moved 0.0% (flat) on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $3.12 to begin trading.
  • CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CNSP) shares set a new yearly low of $3.65 this morning. The stock was down 1.85% on the session.
  • Destination XL Group (NASDAQ: DXLG) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.86 on Thursday morning, later moving 0.0% (flat) over the rest of the day.
  • Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP (NYSE: JMLP) shares were down 7.65% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $3.91.
  • Halo Labs (OTC: AGEEF) stock moved up 4.05% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.09 to open trading.
  • Pyxus International (NYSE: PYX) shares moved down 10.59% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $3.85 to begin trading.
  • Almaden Minerals (AMEX: AAU) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.39 on Thursday. The stock was down 2.0% for the day.
  • Vuzix (NASDAQ: VUZI) shares set a new yearly low of $1.63 this morning. The stock was down 5.95% on the session.
  • A H Belo (NYSE: AHC) shares moved down 2.35% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $2.55 to begin trading.
  • RiceBran Tech (NASDAQ: RIBT) shares fell to $1.15 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 5.95%.
  • Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ: HCAP) shares set a new yearly low of $8.49 this morning. The stock was down 2.01% on the session.
  • Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ: GNCA) shares set a new yearly low of $1.85 this morning. The stock was down 3.11% on the session.
  • American BriVision Hldg (OTC: ABVC) stock moved down 36.73% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.80 to open trading.
  • Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ: DWSN) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $1.89 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 4.14% on the day.
  • HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ: HTGM) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.53 on Thursday morning, later moving down 4.04% over the rest of the day.
  • North European Oil (NYSE: NRT) shares hit a yearly low of $3.80 today morning. The stock was down 1.83% on the session.
  • OneSoft Solutions (OTC: OSSIF) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.38 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 7.52%.
  • Tortoise Energy (NYSE: NDP) stock hit $2.82 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 7.04% over the course of the day.
  • Buhler Industries (OTC: BIIAF) shares set a new 52-week low of $2.28 today morning. The stock traded down 6.03% over the session.
  • Tantech Hldgs (NASDAQ: TANH) shares moved down 0.01% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.04 to begin trading.
  • Chaparral Energy (NYSE: CHAP) shares fell to $0.58 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 7.9%.
  • J.Jill (NYSE: JILL) shares were down 9.94% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.86.
  • Energous (NASDAQ: WATT) shares set a new 52-week low of $1.50 today morning. The stock traded down 8.02% over the session.
  • Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ: AXAS) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.20 on Thursday. The stock was down 10.52% for the day.
  • USA Truck (NASDAQ: USAK) shares reached a new 52-week low of $5.10 on Thursday morning, later moving down 4.49% over the rest of the day.
  • Acorn Intl (NYSE: ATV) stock set a new 52-week low of $12.68 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 14.01%.
  • Rosehill Resources (NASDAQ: ROSE) shares hit a yearly low of $0.75 today morning. The stock was down 7.35% on the session.
  • electroCore (NASDAQ: ECOR) stock moved down 6.89% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.90 to open trading.
  • RealNetworks (NASDAQ: RNWK) stock hit a yearly low of $1.00 this morning. The stock was up 4.36% for the day.
  • Voya International High (NYSE: IID) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $4.93 on Thursday. The stock was down 1.04% for the day.
  • Plus Prods (OTC: PLPRF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.64 to begin trading. The stock was down 10.84% on the session.
  • Impedimed (OTC: IPDQF) shares fell to $0.06 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 4.48%.
  • 48North Cannabis (OTC: NCNNF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.14 to begin trading. The stock was down 7.08% on the session.
  • Charles & Colvard (NASDAQ: CTHR) shares moved up 0.02% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.83 to begin trading.
  • Blue Hat Interactive (NASDAQ: BHAT) shares hit a yearly low of $0.96 today morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
  • ImageWare Systems (OTC: IWSY) shares fell to $0.23 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 4.0%.
  • Aquila Resources (OTC: AQARF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $0.10. Shares then traded up 1.84%.
  • Body and Mind (OTC: BMMJ) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $0.27. Shares then traded down 9.97%.
  • Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ADMP) shares set a new yearly low of $0.47 this morning. The stock was down 9.76% on the session.
  • Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ: MBRX) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.67 to begin trading. The stock was down 4.33% on the session.
  • L S Starrett (NYSE: SCX) stock set a new 52-week low of $4.48 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 2.42%.
  • MMTEC (NASDAQ: MTC) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $1.53, and later moved down 3.92% over the session.
  • Emerald Health (OTC: EMHTF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $0.15, and later moved down 5.48% over the session.
  • Global Eagle Enter (NASDAQ: ENT) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $0.31. Shares then traded down 15.79%.
  • Salem Media Group (NASDAQ: SALM) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $1.21, and later moved down 3.94% over the session.
  • Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE: AP) stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.61 to begin trading. The stock was down 2.46% on the session.
  • Pan Orient Energy (OTC: POEFF) shares moved up 1.38% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.56 to begin trading.
  • Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ: KEQU) stock hit a new 52-week low of $11.52 to begin trading. The stock was down 2.72% on the session.
  • Hudson Global (NASDAQ: HSON) shares set a new 52-week low of $10.21 today morning. The stock traded down 3.29% over the session.
  • Willamette Valley (NASDAQ: WVVI) shares set a new yearly low of $6.54 this morning. The stock was down 1.05% on the session.
  • Harvest One Cannabis (OTC: HRVOF) stock hit a yearly low of $0.06 this morning. The stock was down 3.07% for the day.
  • Sproutly Canada (OTC: SRUTF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.11 on Thursday. The stock was down 8.01% for the day.
  • Siyata Mobile (OTC: SYATF) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.20 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 4.42%.
  • Ekso Bionics Holdings (NASDAQ: EKSO) stock hit a yearly low of $0.35 this morning. The stock was down 6.2% for the day.
  • TransAtlantic Petroleum (AMEX: TAT) stock hit a yearly low of $0.31 this morning. The stock was down 4.98% for the day.
  • Cincinnati Bancorp (NASDAQ: CNNB) stock moved down 0.85% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $10.51 to open trading.
  • VIVUS (NASDAQ: VVUS) shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.01 on Thursday morning, later moving down 3.35% over the rest of the day.
  • Taronis Technologies (NASDAQ: TRNX) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.37 today morning. The stock traded down 13.13% over the session.
  • Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ: EDSA) stock moved down 7.68% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $2.85 to open trading.
  • Wireless Telecom Group (AMEX: WTT) stock hit $1.16 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 0.67% over the course of the day.
  • Fura Gems (OTC: FUGMF) stock hit a yearly low of $0.07 this morning. The stock was down 24.59% for the day.
  • CLS Holdings USA (OTC: CLSH) shares fell to $0.11 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 13.92%.
  • SPI Energy (NASDAQ: SPI) stock hit a yearly low of $1.19 this morning. The stock was down 4.88% for the day.
  • High Tide (OTC: HITIF) shares set a new yearly low of $0.10 this morning. The stock was down 12.7% on the session.
  • General Cannabis (OTC: CANN) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.49 on Thursday. The stock was down 11.28% for the day.
  • Victory Metals (OTC: VKMTF) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.23 today morning. The stock traded up 0.2% over the session.
  • Choom Holdings (OTC: CHOOF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.09 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 7.3% on the day.
  • India Globalization Cap (AMEX: IGC) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $0.46, and later moved down 0.61% over the session.
  • China Internet Nationwide (NASDAQ: CIFS) stock moved down 7.13% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.65 to open trading.
  • RumbleON (NASDAQ: RMBL) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.42 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 9.09% on the day.
  • OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ: ONCS) shares hit a yearly low of $1.44 today morning. The stock was down 4.76% on the session.
  • Microbix Biosystems (OTC: MBXBF) shares fell to $0.15 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 6.36%.
  • China Green Agriculture (NYSE: CGA) stock set a new 52-week low of $2.31 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 7.58%.
  • Rockhaven Resources (OTC: RKHNF) stock moved down 4.3% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.07 to open trading.
  • Vitreous Glass (OTC: VCIGF) shares were down 3.29% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $2.62.
  • Euroseas (NASDAQ: ESEA) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $2.59 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 3.62% on the day.
  • GTEC Holdings (OTC: GGTTF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $0.09, and later moved down 5.81% over the session.
  • Aemetis (NASDAQ: AMTX) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.72 today morning. The stock traded down 5.54% over the session.
  • Precipio (NASDAQ: PRPO) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $1.40 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 6.8% on the day.
  • Aytu BioScience (NASDAQ: AYTU) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.60 on Thursday. The stock was down 12.92% for the day.
  • NUGL (OTC: NUGL) shares moved 0.0% (flat) on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.08 to begin trading.
  • Seanergy Maritime Hldgs (NASDAQ: SHIP) stock moved down 1.07% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.28 to open trading.
  • ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ: RWLK) shares hit a yearly low of $0.73 today morning. The stock was down 4.12% on the session.
  • Novan (NASDAQ: NOVN) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $0.40. Shares then traded down 11.09%.
  • KemPharm (NASDAQ: KMPH) shares were down 4.92% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.26.
  • SOL Global Investments (OTC: SOLCF) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.17 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 2.11%.
  • Heat Biologics (NASDAQ: HTBX) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $0.22. Shares then traded down 11.66%.
  • Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ: OBLN) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $1.51, and later moved down 20.78% over the session.
  • Thin Film Electronics (OTC: TFECF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.11 to begin trading. The stock was down 24.53% on the session.
  • Sunworks (NASDAQ: SUNW) stock hit $0.68 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 1.88% over the course of the day.
  • Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ: ACHV) stock moved down 2.99% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.46 to open trading.
  • Anchiano Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ANCN) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.93 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 8.91% on the day.
  • Pure Global Cannabis (OTC: PRCNF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.03 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 18.62% on the day.
  • Two Rivers Water (OTC: TURV) stock hit a yearly low of $0.03 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.
  • Tetraphase Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ: TTPH) shares set a new 52-week low of $1.96 today morning. The stock traded down 4.47% over the session.
  • IMAC Holdings (NASDAQ: IMAC) stock hit $0.81 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 8.05% over the course of the day.
  • Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ: ARTL) shares were down 9.97% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $1.10.
  • Skyharbour Resources (OTC: SYHBF) shares hit a yearly low of $0.10 today morning. The stock was up 0.28% on the session.
  • ShiftPixy (NASDAQ: PIXY) stock set a new 52-week low of $6.89 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 12.16%.
  • Sino-Global Shipping (NASDAQ: SINO) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.36 to begin trading. The stock was down 2.8% on the session.
  • Mid-Con Energy Partners (NASDAQ: MCEP) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.21 on Thursday. The stock was down 8.51% for the day.
  • ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ: ABIO) stock set a new 52-week low of $3.55 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 16.75%.
  • Spot Coffee (Canada) (OTC: SCFFF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $0.03, and later moved down 16.67% over the session.
  • Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ: MARA) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.85 on Thursday morning, later moving down 2.6% over the rest of the day.
  • Mechanical Technology (OTC: MKTY) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.55 on Thursday. The stock was down 15.38% for the day.
  • Metallis Resources (OTC: MTLFF) stock hit $0.19 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the course of the day.
  • Chineseinvestors.com (OTC: CIIX) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.11 to begin trading. The stock was down 11.9% on the session.
  • New Concept Energy (AMEX: GBR) shares set a new 52-week low of $1.00 today morning. The stock traded down 1.9% over the session.
  • Avalon Holdings (AMEX: AWX) stock set a new 52-week low of $1.71 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 4.99%.
  • Reebonz Holding (NASDAQ: RBZ) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.85 to begin trading. The stock was down 5.75% on the session.
  • Ethos Gold (OTC: ETHOF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.09 on Thursday morning, later moving down 4.09% over the rest of the day.
  • Westwater Resources (NASDAQ: WWR) shares moved down 7.87% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.71 to begin trading.
  • My Size (NASDAQ: MYSZ) shares moved down 7.46% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $2.08 to begin trading.
  • Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ: OPTT) shares fell to $0.64 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 8.68%.
  • TOP Ships (NASDAQ: TOPS) shares moved down 10.56% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.34 to begin trading.
  • TruTrace Technologies (OTC: TTTSF) shares were down 0.25% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.03.
  • KonaTel (OTC: KTEL) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.11 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 41.05%.
  • Basic Energy Servs (OTC: BASX) stock moved down 5.03% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.15 to open trading.
  • Globus Maritime (NASDAQ: GLBS) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $0.44. Shares then traded down 4.74%.
  • Arena Minerals (OTC: AMRZF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.02 on Thursday. The stock was down 9.48% for the day.
  • Auris Medical Holding (NASDAQ: EARS) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $1.11 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 14.04% on the day.
  • SITO Mobile (NASDAQ: SITO) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $0.20. Shares then traded down 3.92%.
  • Ameri Holdings (NASDAQ: AMRH) stock moved down 7.95% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.19 to open trading.
  • Fission 3.0 (OTC: FISOF) shares set a new yearly low of $0.03 this morning. The stock was down 3.45% on the session.
  • Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ: VISL) stock hit $0.16 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 14.3% over the course of the day.
  • Digirad (NASDAQ: DRAD) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $2.42 on Thursday. The stock was down 3.73% for the day.
  • Alta Mesa Resources (OTC: AMRQQ) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $0.0037, and later moved down 19.51% over the session.
  • CHF Solutions (NASDAQ: CHFS) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $0.31, and later moved down 9.67% over the session.
  • DXI Energy (OTC: DXIEF) stock moved down 27.29% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.02 to open trading.
  • China Ceramics Co (NASDAQ: CCCL) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $0.60. Shares then traded down 4.41%.
  • Pledge Petroleum (OTC: PROP) shares hit a yearly low of $0.0025 today morning. The stock was down 16.67% on the session.
  • Castor Maritime (NASDAQ: CTRM) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $0.97, and later moved down 10.75% over the session.
  • Synergy CHC (OTC: SNYR) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.03 today morning. The stock traded down 49.92% over the session.
  • Seacoast Commerce Banc (OTC: SCBH) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $17.36 on Thursday. The stock was down 1.36% for the day.
  • Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ: BLIN) stock moved down 10.34% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.26 to open trading.
  • Chemistree Technology (OTC: CHMJF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.04 on Thursday morning, later moving down 27.07% over the rest of the day.
  • Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ: MARPS) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $1.74 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.64% on the day.
  • Apex Glb Brands (NASDAQ: APEX) shares fell to $0.62 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 3.73%.
  • Myomo (AMEX: MYO) stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.22 to begin trading. The stock was down 10.23% on the session.
  • SINTX Technologies (NASDAQ: SINT) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $0.59. Shares then traded down 9.98%.
  • American Diversified Hldg (OTC: ADHC) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.0011 to begin trading. The stock was down 8.33% on the session.
  • Lift (OTC: LFCOF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.03 to begin trading. The stock was down 22.06% on the session.
  • Endonovo Therapeutics (OTC: ENDV) stock hit $0.51 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 1.98% over the course of the day.
  • American Sierra Gold (OTC: AMNP) stock hit a yearly low of $0.01 this morning. The stock was down 7.32% for the day.
  • Discovery Harbour (OTC: DCHRF) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.07 today morning. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the session.
  • KinerjaPay (OTC: KPAY) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.01 today morning. The stock traded down 7.42% over the session.
  • Shengkai Innovations (OTC: VALV) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.0035 on Thursday. The stock was down 12.5% for the day.
  • VisualMED Clinical Solns (OTC: VMCS) shares set a new yearly low of $0.0011 this morning. The stock was down 47.37% on the session.
  • Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Gr (OTC: KWBT) shares were down 15.23% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.02.
  • Galaxy Next Generation (OTC: GAXY) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.02 on Thursday. The stock was down 4.88% for the day.
  • Global Fiber Technologies (OTC: GFTX) stock moved down 15.61% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.0013 to open trading.
  • Intellinetics (OTC: INLX) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.04 today morning. The stock traded down 48.5% over the session.
  • MyDx (OTC: MYDX) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.000001 today morning. The stock traded down 98.0% over the session.
  • AngioSoma (OTC: SOAN) shares fell to $0.001 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 21.43%.
  • DSG Global (OTC: DSGT) shares moved up 2.04% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.20 to begin trading.
  • Dragon Life Science (OTC: NOHO) shares hit a yearly low of $0.000001 today morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
  • Social Life Network (OTC: WDLF) shares fell to $0.00068 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 12.5%.
  • Sienna Biopharmaceuticals (OTC: SNNAQ) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.01 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 11.37% on the day.
  • Ecosphere Technologies (OTC: ESPHQ) shares were down 99.0% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.000001.
  • Fred's (OTC: FREDQ) stock moved down 1.87% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.01 to open trading.
  • High Performance (OTC: TBEV) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.000001 to begin trading. The stock was down 99.0% on the session.
  • Two Hands (OTC: TWOH) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.05 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 5.17% on the day.
  • Claren Energy (OTC: CNENF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.03 to begin trading. The stock was down 31.69% on the session.
  • Clikia (OTC: CLKA) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.00006 on Thursday morning, later moving down 99.0% over the rest of the day.
  • Ubiquitech Software (OTC: UBQU) shares hit a yearly low of $0.000001 today morning. The stock was down 50.0% on the session.
  • Eco-Tek (OTC: ETEK) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $0.000001. Shares then traded down 99.5%.
  • CBD Life Sciences (OTC: CBDL) shares fell to $0.0006 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 33.33%.

