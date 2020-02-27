Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday

During Thursday's morning session, 1209 stocks hit new 52-week lows.

Things to Consider:

The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Exxon Mobil (NYSE: XOM) .

. The smallest company by market cap to hit a new 52-week low was CBD Life Sciences (OTC: CBDL) .

. Pyxus International (NYSE: PYX) saw the biggest bounce back on, as shares traded up 7.42% to rebound after it hit its new 52-week low.

Here are all the stocks that set new 52-week lows as of 10 a.m. ET on Thursday:

Exxon Mobil (NYSE: XOM) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $51.71. Shares then traded down 3.45%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $51.71. Shares then traded down 3.45%. Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) stock hit a yearly low of $43.31 this morning. The stock was down 2.54% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $43.31 this morning. The stock was down 2.54% for the day. Royal Dutch Shell (OTC: RYDBF) shares set a new 52-week low of $45.11 today morning. The stock traded down 3.08% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $45.11 today morning. The stock traded down 3.08% over the session. Royal Dutch Shell (OTC: RYDAF) stock set a new 52-week low of $44.82 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 3.09%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $44.82 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 3.09%. Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE: RDS-B) stock hit $22.50 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 3.48% over the course of the day.

stock hit $22.50 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 3.48% over the course of the day. Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE: RDS-A) shares hit a yearly low of $22.00 today morning. The stock was down 3.56% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $22.00 today morning. The stock was down 3.56% on the session. Chevron (NYSE: CVX) stock hit a new 52-week low of $95.72 to begin trading. The stock was down 3.01% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $95.72 to begin trading. The stock was down 3.01% on the session. Cisco Systems (NASDAQ: CSCO) shares set a new yearly low of $41.10 this morning. The stock was down 2.4% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $41.10 this morning. The stock was down 2.4% on the session. Boeing (NYSE: BA) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $300.37 on Thursday. The stock was down 3.85% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $300.37 on Thursday. The stock was down 3.85% for the day. Fomento Economico (NYSE: FMX) shares hit a yearly low of $84.83 today morning. The stock was down 2.21% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $84.83 today morning. The stock was down 2.21% on the session. Anheuser-Busch InBev (OTC: BUDFF) stock set a new 52-week low of $60.65 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 7.8%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $60.65 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 7.8%. Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE: BUD) shares set a new yearly low of $60.45 this morning. The stock was down 8.97% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $60.45 this morning. The stock was down 8.97% on the session. HSBC Holdings (NYSE: HSBC) shares reached a new 52-week low of $34.20 on Thursday morning, later moving down 4.29% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $34.20 on Thursday morning, later moving down 4.29% over the rest of the day. PetroChina Co (NYSE: PTR) stock set a new 52-week low of $39.93 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 1.36%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $39.93 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 1.36%. BHP Group (NYSE: BHP) stock moved down 2.78% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $45.30 to open trading.

stock moved down 2.78% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $45.30 to open trading. Total (NYSE: TOT) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $43.36 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.54% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $43.36 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.54% on the day. BP (NYSE: BP) stock hit a yearly low of $31.90 this morning. The stock was down 2.97% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $31.90 this morning. The stock was down 2.97% for the day. BHP Gr (NYSE: BBL) stock moved down 3.54% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $38.33 to open trading.

stock moved down 3.54% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $38.33 to open trading. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE: TD) shares set a new yearly low of $53.13 this morning. The stock was down 4.74% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $53.13 this morning. The stock was down 4.74% on the session. Allianz (OTC: ALIZY) stock hit a yearly low of $22.50 this morning. The stock was down 2.43% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $22.50 this morning. The stock was down 2.43% for the day. Diageo (OTC: DGEAF) shares moved down 2.38% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $36.25 to begin trading.

shares moved down 2.38% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $36.25 to begin trading. Diageo (NYSE: DEO) stock set a new 52-week low of $146.91 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 3.6%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $146.91 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 3.6%. Petrobras Brasileiro (NYSE: PBR-A) stock hit a yearly low of $12.00 this morning. The stock was down 5.02% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $12.00 this morning. The stock was down 5.02% for the day. Petrobras Brasileiro (NYSE: PBR) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $11.30 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 5.9% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $11.30 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 5.9% on the day. Rio Tinto (NYSE: RIO) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $47.84. Shares then traded down 4.62%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $47.84. Shares then traded down 4.62%. United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $91.44, and later moved down 3.34% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $91.44, and later moved down 3.34% over the session. Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG) shares moved up 1.51% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $1,612.98 to begin trading.

shares moved up 1.51% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $1,612.98 to begin trading. Itau Unibanco Holding (NYSE: ITUB) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $6.92 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded 0.0% (flat) on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $6.92 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded 0.0% (flat) on the day. Basf (OTC: BASFY) shares reached a new 52-week low of $15.21 on Thursday morning, later moving down 1.37% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $15.21 on Thursday morning, later moving down 1.37% over the rest of the day. Ambev (NYSE: ABEV) shares set a new 52-week low of $3.17 today morning. The stock traded down 8.42% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $3.17 today morning. The stock traded down 8.42% over the session. ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $49.50. Shares then traded down 5.43%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $49.50. Shares then traded down 5.43%. Vale (NYSE: VALE) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $9.80 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 3.83% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $9.80 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 3.83% on the day. Equinor (NYSE: EQNR) shares moved down 3.76% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $15.29 to begin trading.

shares moved down 3.76% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $15.29 to begin trading. Westpac Banking (NYSE: WBK) shares reached a new 52-week low of $15.82 on Thursday morning, later moving down 1.8% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $15.82 on Thursday morning, later moving down 1.8% over the rest of the day. Enterprise Prods Partners (NYSE: EPD) stock hit $23.10 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 3.42% over the course of the day.

stock hit $23.10 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 3.42% over the course of the day. Eni (NYSE: E) stock set a new 52-week low of $25.60 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving up 0.08%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $25.60 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving up 0.08%. Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ: WBA) stock hit a new 52-week low of $46.90 to begin trading. The stock was down 3.29% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $46.90 to begin trading. The stock was down 3.29% on the session. Danone (OTC: DANOY) stock hit a new 52-week low of $14.34 to begin trading. The stock was down 2.12% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $14.34 to begin trading. The stock was down 2.12% on the session. National Australia Bank (OTC: NABZY) shares set a new 52-week low of $8.10 today morning. The stock traded down 2.73% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $8.10 today morning. The stock traded down 2.73% over the session. Daimler (OTC: DMLRY) shares hit a yearly low of $42.28 today morning. The stock was down 1.49% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $42.28 today morning. The stock was down 1.49% on the session. Daimler (OTC: DDAIF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $10.50. Shares then traded down 1.68%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $10.50. Shares then traded down 1.68%. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial (OTC: SMFNF) shares were 0.0% (flat) over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $6.33.

shares were 0.0% (flat) over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $6.33. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial (NYSE: SMFG) shares set a new 52-week low of $31.81 today morning. The stock traded down 1.63% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $31.81 today morning. The stock traded down 1.63% over the session. EOG Resources (NYSE: EOG) stock hit $60.59 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 6.07% over the course of the day.

stock hit $60.59 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 6.07% over the course of the day. General Motors (NYSE: GM) shares set a new yearly low of $31.30 this morning. The stock was down 4.15% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $31.30 this morning. The stock was down 4.15% on the session. Schlumberger (NYSE: SLB) stock set a new 52-week low of $27.70 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 4.51%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $27.70 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 4.51%. Marriott International (NASDAQ: MAR) stock hit $116.75 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 2.03% over the course of the day.

stock hit $116.75 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 2.03% over the course of the day. Pernod Ricard (OTC: PDRDY) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $33.17, and later moved down 1.13% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $33.17, and later moved down 1.13% over the session. Cie Financiere Richemont (OTC: CFRUY) stock moved down 3.25% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $67.25 to open trading.

stock moved down 3.25% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $67.25 to open trading. Cie Financiere Richemont (OTC: CFRHF) stock hit a yearly low of $6.69 this morning. The stock was down 4.2% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $6.69 this morning. The stock was down 4.2% for the day. Illumina (NASDAQ: ILMN) shares reached a new 52-week low of $263.15 on Thursday morning, later moving down 4.08% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $263.15 on Thursday morning, later moving down 4.08% over the rest of the day. Simon Property Group (NYSE: SPG) shares fell to $129.91 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 3.57%.

shares fell to $129.91 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 3.57%. Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE: BK) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $40.45 on Thursday. The stock was down 1.02% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $40.45 on Thursday. The stock was down 1.02% for the day. Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) shares were down 5.04% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $78.46.

shares were down 5.04% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $78.46. FedEx (NYSE: FDX) stock hit a new 52-week low of $137.64 to begin trading. The stock was down 4.32% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $137.64 to begin trading. The stock was down 4.32% on the session. Central Japan Railway (OTC: CJPRY) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $16.57. Shares then traded down 3.47%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $16.57. Shares then traded down 3.47%. Glencore (OTC: GLNCY) shares reached a new 52-week low of $5.07 on Thursday morning, later moving down 0.77% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $5.07 on Thursday morning, later moving down 0.77% over the rest of the day. Glencore (OTC: GLCNF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $2.60, and later moved down 3.63% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $2.60, and later moved down 3.63% over the session. Valero Energy (NYSE: VLO) shares set a new yearly low of $69.37 this morning. The stock was down 5.65% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $69.37 this morning. The stock was down 5.65% on the session. Nidec (OTC: NNDNF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $28.88 on Thursday morning, later moving down 1.14% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $28.88 on Thursday morning, later moving down 1.14% over the rest of the day. Nidec (OTC: NJDCY) stock hit $117.50 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 3.69% over the course of the day.

stock hit $117.50 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 3.69% over the course of the day. DuPont de Nemours (NYSE: DD) shares fell to $45.82 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 3.77%.

shares fell to $45.82 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 3.77%. Aflac (NYSE: AFL) shares were down 1.72% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $45.55.

shares were down 1.72% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $45.55. Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE: BSBR) shares fell to $8.49 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved 0.0% (flat).

shares fell to $8.49 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved 0.0% (flat). Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) stock hit $44.32 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 5.58% over the course of the day.

stock hit $44.32 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 5.58% over the course of the day. Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL) stock moved down 4.93% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $46.56 to open trading.

stock moved down 4.93% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $46.56 to open trading. Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $33.08 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 7.43% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $33.08 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 7.43% on the day. Amadeus IT Group (OTC: AMADY) stock hit $66.42 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 3.4% over the course of the day.

stock hit $66.42 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 3.4% over the course of the day. Telefonica (NYSE: TEF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $6.20, and later moved down 1.2% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $6.20, and later moved down 1.2% over the session. Ford Motor (NYSE: F) shares reached a new 52-week low of $7.11 on Thursday morning, later moving down 3.59% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $7.11 on Thursday morning, later moving down 3.59% over the rest of the day. Carnival (NYSE: CCL) shares set a new yearly low of $32.35 this morning. The stock was down 6.27% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $32.35 this morning. The stock was down 6.27% on the session. Dow (NYSE: DOW) stock moved down 6.71% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $40.42 to open trading.

stock moved down 6.71% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $40.42 to open trading. Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) stock hit a yearly low of $10.36 this morning. The stock was down 4.26% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $10.36 this morning. The stock was down 4.26% for the day. Travelers Companies (NYSE: TRV) stock set a new 52-week low of $126.95 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 1.12%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $126.95 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 1.12%. East Japan Railway (OTC: EJPRY) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $12.77 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 2.31% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $12.77 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 2.31% on the day. VF (NYSE: VFC) shares hit a yearly low of $74.62 today morning. The stock was down 2.28% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $74.62 today morning. The stock was down 2.28% on the session. Banco do Brasil BB Brasil (OTC: BDORY) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $10.19, and later moved down 0.68% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $10.19, and later moved down 0.68% over the session. Airports Of Thailand (OTC: AIPUY) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $19.14, and later moved 0.0% (flat) over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $19.14, and later moved 0.0% (flat) over the session. Denso (OTC: DNZOY) shares set a new yearly low of $18.87 this morning. The stock was down 0.93% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $18.87 this morning. The stock was down 0.93% on the session. Public Service Enterprise (NYSE: PEG) shares fell to $55.26 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.55%.

shares fell to $55.26 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.55%. Standard Chartered (OTC: SCBFY) shares fell to $14.48 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 6.82%.

shares fell to $14.48 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 6.82%. Carnival (NYSE: CUK) stock hit a yearly low of $30.96 this morning. The stock was down 5.27% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $30.96 this morning. The stock was down 5.27% for the day. China Unicom (NYSE: CHU) stock set a new 52-week low of $8.07 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 0.92%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $8.07 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 0.92%. Southwest Airlines (NYSE: LUV) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $47.15 on Thursday. The stock was down 5.19% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $47.15 on Thursday. The stock was down 5.19% for the day. Heineken Holding (OTC: HKHHY) stock hit a new 52-week low of $46.00 to begin trading. The stock was down 2.9% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $46.00 to begin trading. The stock was down 2.9% on the session. Discover Financial (NYSE: DFS) shares set a new 52-week low of $67.36 today morning. The stock traded down 3.67% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $67.36 today morning. The stock traded down 3.67% over the session. Shiseido Co (OTC: SSDOY) shares were down 0.98% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $60.00.

shares were down 0.98% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $60.00. Shiseido Co (OTC: SSDOF) stock moved down 1.15% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $58.02 to open trading.

stock moved down 1.15% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $58.02 to open trading. Naturgy Energy Group (OTC: GASNY) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $4.75 on Thursday. The stock was down 0.21% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $4.75 on Thursday. The stock was down 0.21% for the day. MPLX (NYSE: MPLX) stock set a new 52-week low of $20.21 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 6.3%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $20.21 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 6.3%. Telenor (OTC: TELNY) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $16.42. Shares then traded down 1.5%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $16.42. Shares then traded down 1.5%. Bridgestone (OTC: BRDCY) stock set a new 52-week low of $16.80 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 2.07%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $16.80 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 2.07%. Williams Companies (NYSE: WMB) shares reached a new 52-week low of $18.86 on Thursday morning, later moving down 3.59% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $18.86 on Thursday morning, later moving down 3.59% over the rest of the day. Nutrien (NYSE: NTR) stock set a new 52-week low of $40.11 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 3.4%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $40.11 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 3.4%. Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE: RCL) stock hit a yearly low of $79.51 this morning. The stock was down 11.79% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $79.51 this morning. The stock was down 11.79% for the day. Xilinx (NASDAQ: XLNX) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $80.47 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 2.87% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $80.47 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 2.87% on the day. Imperial Brands (OTC: IMBBY) shares set a new 52-week low of $21.16 today morning. The stock traded down 2.2% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $21.16 today morning. The stock traded down 2.2% over the session. Palo Alto Networks (NYSE: PANW) shares set a new yearly low of $184.50 this morning. The stock was down 2.57% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $184.50 this morning. The stock was down 2.57% on the session. A. P. Moller Maersk (OTC: AMKBY) stock hit a yearly low of $5.00 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $5.00 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day. A. P. Moller Maersk (OTC: AMKBF) shares moved down 3.84% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $1,031.00 to begin trading.

shares moved down 3.84% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $1,031.00 to begin trading. Continental (OTC: CTTAY) shares set a new yearly low of $10.99 this morning. The stock was down 1.61% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $10.99 this morning. The stock was down 1.61% on the session. Baker Hughes (NYSE: BKR) shares set a new yearly low of $17.28 this morning. The stock was down 3.61% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $17.28 this morning. The stock was down 3.61% on the session. Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ALXN) stock moved down 3.1% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $92.91 to open trading.

stock moved down 3.1% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $92.91 to open trading. Woodside Petroleum (OTC: WOPEY) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $18.73 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.56% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $18.73 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.56% on the day. Nissan Motor Co (OTC: NSANY) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $8.50. Shares then traded down 1.48%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $8.50. Shares then traded down 1.48%. Nissan Motor Co (OTC: NSANF) stock hit $4.25 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 3.02% over the course of the day.

stock hit $4.25 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 3.02% over the course of the day. Repsol (OTC: REPYY) stock set a new 52-week low of $11.36 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 1.86%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $11.36 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 1.86%. Komatsu (OTC: KMTUY) shares set a new 52-week low of $20.01 today morning. The stock traded down 0.79% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $20.01 today morning. The stock traded down 0.79% over the session. Komatsu (OTC: KMTUF) shares were down 7.31% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $19.42.

shares were down 7.31% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $19.42. ViacomCBS (NASDAQ: VIACA) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $28.56 on Thursday. The stock was down 2.91% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $28.56 on Thursday. The stock was down 2.91% for the day. ViacomCBS (NASDAQ: VIAC) shares moved down 3.5% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $23.95 to begin trading.

shares moved down 3.5% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $23.95 to begin trading. IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ: IAC) shares set a new 52-week low of $201.30 today morning. The stock traded down 3.08% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $201.30 today morning. The stock traded down 3.08% over the session. Corning (NYSE: GLW) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $24.29, and later moved down 4.51% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $24.29, and later moved down 4.51% over the session. Synchrony Finl (NYSE: SYF) shares were down 2.84% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $29.88.

shares were down 2.84% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $29.88. United Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ: UAL) stock hit a yearly low of $62.85 this morning. The stock was down 4.94% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $62.85 this morning. The stock was down 4.94% for the day. Cheniere Energy Partners (AMEX: CQP) shares moved down 4.36% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $33.50 to begin trading.

shares moved down 4.36% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $33.50 to begin trading. Unibail-Rodamco (OTC: UNBLF) shares fell to $124.10 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.97%.

shares fell to $124.10 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.97%. Astra International (OTC: PTAIY) stock set a new 52-week low of $8.30 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 3.38%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $8.30 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 3.38%. Restaurant Brands Intl (NYSE: QSR) shares were down 2.47% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $60.41.

shares were down 2.47% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $60.41. Check Point Software Tech (NASDAQ: CHKP) stock hit $101.96 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 1.93% over the course of the day.

stock hit $101.96 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 1.93% over the course of the day. Imperial Oil (AMEX: IMO) shares fell to $21.65 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 4.05%.

shares fell to $21.65 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 4.05%. Telia Company (OTC: TLSNY) stock hit a new 52-week low of $8.09 to begin trading. The stock was up 0.25% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $8.09 to begin trading. The stock was up 0.25% on the session. Rolls-Royce Holdings (OTC: RYCEY) shares set a new 52-week low of $7.75 today morning. The stock traded down 2.76% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $7.75 today morning. The stock traded down 2.76% over the session. Hess (NYSE: HES) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $53.52 on Thursday. The stock was down 6.46% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $53.52 on Thursday. The stock was down 6.46% for the day. Brookfield Prop Partners (NASDAQ: BPY) shares set a new 52-week low of $17.25 today morning. The stock traded down 6.87% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $17.25 today morning. The stock traded down 6.87% over the session. Nucor (NYSE: NUE) shares hit a yearly low of $43.21 today morning. The stock was down 4.01% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $43.21 today morning. The stock was down 4.01% on the session. Credicorp (NYSE: BAP) shares were down 1.07% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $187.48.

shares were down 1.07% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $187.48. Discovery (NASDAQ: DISCK) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $25.39. Shares then traded down 7.33%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $25.39. Shares then traded down 7.33%. Discovery (NASDAQ: DISCA) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $24.00, and later moved down 7.41% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $24.00, and later moved down 7.41% over the session. Omnicom Group (NYSE: OMC) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $71.32 on Thursday. The stock was down 3.25% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $71.32 on Thursday. The stock was down 3.25% for the day. West Japan Railway (OTC: WJRYY) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $71.48, and later moved 0.0% (flat) over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $71.48, and later moved 0.0% (flat) over the session. Korea Electric Power (NYSE: KEP) shares fell to $9.62 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.83%.

shares fell to $9.62 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.83%. WPP (NYSE: WPP) stock moved down 13.89% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $48.81 to open trading.

stock moved down 13.89% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $48.81 to open trading. Sodexo (OTC: SDXAY) shares reached a new 52-week low of $19.65 on Thursday morning, later moving down 1.53% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $19.65 on Thursday morning, later moving down 1.53% over the rest of the day. Cheniere Energy (AMEX: LNG) shares set a new yearly low of $47.04 this morning. The stock was down 5.73% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $47.04 this morning. The stock was down 5.73% on the session. Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ: PFG) stock hit a new 52-week low of $47.36 to begin trading. The stock was down 3.96% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $47.36 to begin trading. The stock was down 3.96% on the session. Hasbro (NASDAQ: HAS) stock set a new 52-week low of $81.21 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 1.77%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $81.21 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 1.77%. Waters (NYSE: WAT) shares were down 1.55% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $199.01.

shares were down 1.55% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $199.01. Asahi Kasei (OTC: AHKSY) stock moved down 4.25% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $16.90 to open trading.

stock moved down 4.25% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $16.90 to open trading. Lyft (NASDAQ: LYFT) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $37.05 on Thursday. The stock was down 9.08% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $37.05 on Thursday. The stock was down 9.08% for the day. Informa (OTC: IFJPY) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $17.76 on Thursday. The stock was down 4.36% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $17.76 on Thursday. The stock was down 4.36% for the day. Magellan Midstream (NYSE: MMP) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $56.14. Shares then traded down 2.84%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $56.14. Shares then traded down 2.84%. Nippon Steel (OTC: NPSCY) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $11.11 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.76% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $11.11 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.76% on the day. JXTG Holdings (OTC: JXHLY) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $7.77 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 8.59% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $7.77 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 8.59% on the day. HeidelbergCement (OTC: HDELY) stock hit a new 52-week low of $12.19 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.06% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $12.19 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.06% on the session. Plains All American (NYSE: PAA) shares set a new yearly low of $13.77 this morning. The stock was down 6.61% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $13.77 this morning. The stock was down 6.61% on the session. CenterPoint Energy (NYSE: CNP) shares set a new yearly low of $24.01 this morning. The stock was up 2.86% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $24.01 this morning. The stock was up 2.86% on the session. Darden Restaurants (NYSE: DRI) shares reached a new 52-week low of $104.42 on Thursday morning, later moving down 4.81% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $104.42 on Thursday morning, later moving down 4.81% over the rest of the day. Suntory Beverage & Food (OTC: STBFY) shares set a new yearly low of $19.35 this morning. The stock was down 2.99% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $19.35 this morning. The stock was down 2.99% on the session. Vistra Energy (NYSE: VST) shares hit a yearly low of $21.29 today morning. The stock was down 3.18% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $21.29 today morning. The stock was down 3.18% on the session. Franklin Resources (NYSE: BEN) stock hit $22.47 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 2.35% over the course of the day.

stock hit $22.47 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 2.35% over the course of the day. Swatch Group (OTC: SWGAY) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $11.57. Shares then traded down 1.66%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $11.57. Shares then traded down 1.66%. Continental Resources (NYSE: CLR) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $15.50 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 19.54% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $15.50 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 19.54% on the day. Vornado Realty (NYSE: VNO) shares were down 2.7% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $56.73.

shares were down 2.7% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $56.73. Liberty Global (NASDAQ: LBTYK) stock hit a yearly low of $18.82 this morning. The stock was down 3.33% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $18.82 this morning. The stock was down 3.33% for the day. Mitsubishi Heavy Indus (OTC: MHVYF) stock set a new 52-week low of $32.08 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 2.79%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $32.08 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 2.79%. Celanese (NYSE: CE) shares set a new 52-week low of $94.52 today morning. The stock traded down 2.7% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $94.52 today morning. The stock traded down 2.7% over the session. China Eastern Airlines (NYSE: CEA) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $22.05 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.95% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $22.05 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.95% on the day. Tenaris (NYSE: TS) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $18.37, and later moved down 2.75% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $18.37, and later moved down 2.75% over the session. Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE: TAP) stock set a new 52-week low of $49.81 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 4.14%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $49.81 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 4.14%. Ally Financial (NYSE: ALLY) shares were down 3.66% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $25.29.

shares were down 3.66% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $25.29. Bollore (OTC: BOIVF) shares moved down 1.69% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $3.52 to begin trading.

shares moved down 1.69% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $3.52 to begin trading. Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ: FANG) stock hit $60.43 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 7.24% over the course of the day.

stock hit $60.43 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 7.24% over the course of the day. Koninklijke KPN (OTC: KKPNY) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $2.60. Shares then traded down 1.16%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $2.60. Shares then traded down 1.16%. Host Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: HST) shares fell to $14.54 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 3.22%.

shares fell to $14.54 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 3.22%. American Airlines Group (NASDAQ: AAL) stock hit a new 52-week low of $20.82 to begin trading. The stock was down 9.35% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $20.82 to begin trading. The stock was down 9.35% on the session. Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE: NCLH) shares moved down 7.24% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $35.07 to begin trading.

shares moved down 7.24% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $35.07 to begin trading. Renault (OTC: RNLSY) shares were down 3.88% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $5.99.

shares were down 3.88% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $5.99. China Southern Airlines (NYSE: ZNH) shares moved down 0.52% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $26.97 to begin trading.

shares moved down 0.52% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $26.97 to begin trading. InterContinental Hotels (NYSE: IHG) shares moved down 1.96% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $56.58 to begin trading.

shares moved down 1.96% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $56.58 to begin trading. Davide Campari-Milano (OTC: DVDCY) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $8.53, and later moved down 1.73% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $8.53, and later moved down 1.73% over the session. Accor (OTC: ACRFF) stock moved down 2.28% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $7.21 to open trading.

stock moved down 2.28% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $7.21 to open trading. Accor (OTC: ACCYY) stock moved down 2.78% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $36.45 to open trading.

stock moved down 2.78% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $36.45 to open trading. Sanlam (OTC: SLLDY) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $8.69 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 6.66% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $8.69 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 6.66% on the day. Lincoln National (NYSE: LNC) stock hit a yearly low of $49.54 this morning. The stock was down 4.9% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $49.54 this morning. The stock was down 4.9% for the day. Cenovus Energy (NYSE: CVE) shares set a new 52-week low of $7.58 today morning. The stock traded down 5.82% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $7.58 today morning. The stock traded down 5.82% over the session. Publicis Groupe (OTC: PUBGY) shares moved down 5.2% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $9.73 to begin trading.

shares moved down 5.2% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $9.73 to begin trading. Toray Industries (OTC: TRYIY) stock moved down 2.41% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $11.77 to open trading.

stock moved down 2.41% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $11.77 to open trading. Textron (NYSE: TXT) shares were down 4.54% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $40.67.

shares were down 4.54% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $40.67. Regency Centers (NASDAQ: REG) shares reached a new 52-week low of $60.23 on Thursday morning, later moving down 1.4% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $60.23 on Thursday morning, later moving down 1.4% over the rest of the day. Burberry Group (OTC: BURBY) stock set a new 52-week low of $21.24 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 3.15%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $21.24 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 3.15%. Sasol (NYSE: SSL) stock moved down 5.43% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $12.24 to open trading.

stock moved down 5.43% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $12.24 to open trading. Aker BP (OTC: DETNF) shares set a new yearly low of $23.10 this morning. The stock was down 7.04% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $23.10 this morning. The stock was down 7.04% on the session. Reinsurance Group (NYSE: RGA) stock hit a new 52-week low of $134.09 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.36% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $134.09 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.36% on the session. ACS Actividades (OTC: ACSAY) stock set a new 52-week low of $5.88 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 1.09%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $5.88 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 1.09%. MTN Group (OTC: MTNOY) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $5.14. Shares then traded down 3.59%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $5.14. Shares then traded down 3.59%. Tokyo Gas Co (OTC: TKGSY) stock set a new 52-week low of $10.10 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving up 0.1%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $10.10 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving up 0.1%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ: CHRW) stock hit a yearly low of $70.31 this morning. The stock was down 1.84% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $70.31 this morning. The stock was down 1.84% for the day. Japan Airlines Co (OTC: JAPSY) stock set a new 52-week low of $11.95 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 4.11%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $11.95 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 4.11%. Noble Energy (NASDAQ: NBL) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $14.69 on Thursday. The stock was down 6.05% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $14.69 on Thursday. The stock was down 6.05% for the day. Federal Realty Investment (NYSE: FRT) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $121.67 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.54% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $121.67 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.54% on the day. AIB Group (OTC: AIBGY) stock hit $4.62 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the course of the day.

stock hit $4.62 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the course of the day. Banco Santander Chile (NYSE: BSAC) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $17.66. Shares then traded down 3.0%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $17.66. Shares then traded down 3.0%. Melco Resorts and Enter (NASDAQ: MLCO) stock moved down 1.61% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $17.89 to open trading.

stock moved down 1.61% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $17.89 to open trading. Dentsu Group (OTC: DNTUY) stock hit a new 52-week low of $26.26 to begin trading. The stock was down 2.68% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $26.26 to begin trading. The stock was down 2.68% on the session. Advance Auto Parts (NYSE: AAP) stock hit a yearly low of $129.79 this morning. The stock was down 2.37% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $129.79 this morning. The stock was down 2.37% for the day. Marathon Oil (NYSE: MRO) shares hit a yearly low of $8.00 today morning. The stock was down 6.67% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $8.00 today morning. The stock was down 6.67% on the session. Shaw Communications (NYSE: SJR) shares hit a yearly low of $18.36 today morning. The stock was down 1.18% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $18.36 today morning. The stock was down 1.18% on the session. Deutsche Lufthansa (OTC: DLAKY) shares were down 4.85% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $13.21.

shares were down 4.85% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $13.21. Western Midstream (NYSE: WES) stock moved down 5.65% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $13.04 to open trading.

stock moved down 5.65% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $13.04 to open trading. CF Industries Holdings (NYSE: CF) stock hit $36.66 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 2.37% over the course of the day.

stock hit $36.66 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 2.37% over the course of the day. Comerica (NYSE: CMA) shares fell to $54.17 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 4.22%.

shares fell to $54.17 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 4.22%. South32 (OTC: SOUHY) stock hit $7.17 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 2.25% over the course of the day.

stock hit $7.17 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 2.25% over the course of the day. UGI (NYSE: UGI) shares fell to $38.02 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.05%.

shares fell to $38.02 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.05%. Under Armour (NYSE: UAA) stock moved down 3.95% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $14.02 to open trading.

stock moved down 3.95% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $14.02 to open trading. Under Armour (NYSE: UA) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $12.72, and later moved down 4.2% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $12.72, and later moved down 4.2% over the session. Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ: EEFT) shares were down 4.19% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $128.40.

shares were down 4.19% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $128.40. Abiomed (NASDAQ: ABMD) shares fell to $150.10 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.49%.

shares fell to $150.10 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.49%. Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) shares fell to $15.83 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 7.13%.

shares fell to $15.83 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 7.13%. Raiffeisen Bank Intl (OTC: RAIFY) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $5.21, and later moved down 4.93% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $5.21, and later moved down 4.93% over the session. Invesco (NYSE: IVZ) stock moved down 4.2% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $15.06 to open trading.

stock moved down 4.2% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $15.06 to open trading. Aegon (OTC: AEGOF) stock moved 0.0% (flat) over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $3.60 to open trading.

stock moved 0.0% (flat) over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $3.60 to open trading. Aegon (NYSE: AEG) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $3.56 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 3.14% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $3.56 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 3.14% on the day. DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) stock hit a new 52-week low of $24.50 to begin trading. The stock was down 5.46% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $24.50 to begin trading. The stock was down 5.46% on the session. Daito Trust Construction (OTC: DIFTY) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $25.66, and later moved down 4.42% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $25.66, and later moved down 4.42% over the session. Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SAGE) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $54.18. Shares then traded down 18.34%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $54.18. Shares then traded down 18.34%. Husky Energy (OTC: HUSKF) shares hit a yearly low of $5.04 today morning. The stock was down 11.67% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $5.04 today morning. The stock was down 11.67% on the session. Sumitomo Metal Mining (OTC: SMMYY) shares reached a new 52-week low of $6.23 on Thursday morning, later moving down 2.46% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $6.23 on Thursday morning, later moving down 2.46% over the rest of the day. Kohl's (NYSE: KSS) shares reached a new 52-week low of $38.75 on Thursday morning, later moving down 5.28% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $38.75 on Thursday morning, later moving down 5.28% over the rest of the day. Aluminum Corp of China (NYSE: ACH) shares were down 0.87% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $6.80.

shares were down 0.87% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $6.80. Westlake Chemical (NYSE: WLK) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $54.82, and later moved down 3.84% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $54.82, and later moved down 3.84% over the session. Dairy Farm Intl Hldgs (OTC: DFIHY) shares were down 5.22% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $24.24.

shares were down 5.22% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $24.24. KOSE (OTC: KSRYY) stock set a new 52-week low of $23.95 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving 0.0% (flat).

stock set a new 52-week low of $23.95 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving 0.0% (flat). Juniper Networks (NYSE: JNPR) shares hit a yearly low of $22.00 today morning. The stock was down 3.08% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $22.00 today morning. The stock was down 3.08% on the session. Covestro (OTC: COVTY) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $20.00 on Thursday. The stock was down 2.02% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $20.00 on Thursday. The stock was down 2.02% for the day. Wayfair (NYSE: W) stock hit a yearly low of $69.02 this morning. The stock was down 2.44% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $69.02 this morning. The stock was down 2.44% for the day. thyssenkrupp (OTC: TYEKF) stock hit a yearly low of $9.97 this morning. The stock was down 0.9% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $9.97 this morning. The stock was down 0.9% for the day. Kumba Iron Ore (OTC: KIROY) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $6.60 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded 0.0% (flat) on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $6.60 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded 0.0% (flat) on the day. Norsk Hydro (OTC: NHYDY) shares set a new yearly low of $2.85 this morning. The stock was down 2.73% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $2.85 this morning. The stock was down 2.73% on the session. Spirit AeroSystems Hldgs (NYSE: SPR) shares set a new 52-week low of $57.67 today morning. The stock traded down 3.22% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $57.67 today morning. The stock traded down 3.22% over the session. Mosaic (NYSE: MOS) stock moved down 4.16% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $17.02 to open trading.

stock moved down 4.16% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $17.02 to open trading. Sensata Technologies (NYSE: ST) shares fell to $42.25 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.78%.

shares fell to $42.25 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.78%. Singapore Airlines (OTC: SINGF) stock hit $5.90 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 4.4% over the course of the day.

stock hit $5.90 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 4.4% over the course of the day. Oil Search (OTC: OISHY) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $18.68. Shares then traded down 4.68%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $18.68. Shares then traded down 4.68%. Isuzu Motors (OTC: ISUZY) shares were 0.0% (flat) over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $9.32.

shares were 0.0% (flat) over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $9.32. Donaldson (NYSE: DCI) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $45.79. Shares then traded down 3.12%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $45.79. Shares then traded down 3.12%. Amerco (NASDAQ: UHAL) shares hit a yearly low of $329.67 today morning. The stock was down 3.51% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $329.67 today morning. The stock was down 3.51% on the session. HollyFrontier (NYSE: HFC) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $34.91 on Thursday. The stock was down 6.4% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $34.91 on Thursday. The stock was down 6.4% for the day. SES (OTC: SGBAF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $11.35 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 5.17% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $11.35 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 5.17% on the day. Teck Resources (OTC: TCKRF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $9.95 on Thursday morning, later moving down 4.87% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $9.95 on Thursday morning, later moving down 4.87% over the rest of the day. Teck Resources (NYSE: TECK) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $11.24 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 12.8% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $11.24 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 12.8% on the day. Valeo (OTC: VLEEY) shares reached a new 52-week low of $12.65 on Thursday morning, later moving down 3.27% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $12.65 on Thursday morning, later moving down 3.27% over the rest of the day. BorgWarner (NYSE: BWA) shares moved down 3.94% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $29.67 to begin trading.

shares moved down 3.94% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $29.67 to begin trading. Inter Pipeline (OTC: IPPLF) stock set a new 52-week low of $14.65 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 3.98%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $14.65 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 3.98%. A.O. Smith (NYSE: AOS) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $38.87. Shares then traded down 0.63%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $38.87. Shares then traded down 0.63%. Parsley Energy (NYSE: PE) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $12.83, and later moved down 7.57% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $12.83, and later moved down 7.57% over the session. Electrolux (OTC: ELUXY) stock hit a yearly low of $41.29 this morning. The stock was down 2.91% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $41.29 this morning. The stock was down 2.91% for the day. Robert Half International (NYSE: RHI) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $50.98, and later moved down 1.88% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $50.98, and later moved down 1.88% over the session. Gap (NYSE: GPS) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $14.28. Shares then traded down 7.11%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $14.28. Shares then traded down 7.11%. Johnson Matthey (OTC: JMPLY) shares fell to $65.46 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.49%.

shares fell to $65.46 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.49%. San Miguel (OTC: SMGBF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.60 to begin trading. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.60 to begin trading. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session. Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ: COLM) shares hit a yearly low of $82.96 today morning. The stock was down 1.59% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $82.96 today morning. The stock was down 1.59% on the session. LATAM Airlines Group (NYSE: LTM) stock moved down 5.11% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $6.97 to open trading.

stock moved down 5.11% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $6.97 to open trading. EQM Midstream Partners (NYSE: EQM) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $20.60. Shares then traded down 18.65%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $20.60. Shares then traded down 18.65%. Ryohin Keikaku (OTC: RYKKY) stock hit a yearly low of $13.83 this morning. The stock was down 4.25% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $13.83 this morning. The stock was down 4.25% for the day. Sabre (NASDAQ: SABR) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $15.74. Shares then traded down 6.93%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $15.74. Shares then traded down 6.93%. Ipsen (OTC: IPSEY) stock set a new 52-week low of $17.00 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 2.37%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $17.00 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 2.37%. TUI (OTC: TUIFY) shares fell to $4.27 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 4.69%.

shares fell to $4.27 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 4.69%. Synovus Financial (NYSE: SNV) shares were down 4.4% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $30.23.

shares were down 4.4% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $30.23. Sonoco Products (NYSE: SON) shares were down 2.23% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $50.77.

shares were down 2.23% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $50.77. Berry Global Group (NYSE: BERY) shares were down 4.82% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $36.97.

shares were down 4.82% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $36.97. Popular (NASDAQ: BPOP) stock hit a yearly low of $48.83 this morning. The stock was down 2.78% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $48.83 this morning. The stock was down 2.78% for the day. Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE: COG) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $14.01 on Thursday. The stock was down 5.32% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $14.01 on Thursday. The stock was down 5.32% for the day. EPR Props (NYSE: EPR) shares hit a yearly low of $62.24 today morning. The stock was down 4.4% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $62.24 today morning. The stock was down 4.4% on the session. Companhia Brasileira (NYSE: CBD) stock set a new 52-week low of $16.68 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 4.4%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $16.68 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 4.4%. Sealed Air (NYSE: SEE) shares hit a yearly low of $32.28 today morning. The stock was down 2.23% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $32.28 today morning. The stock was down 2.23% on the session. Acuity Brands (NYSE: AYI) stock set a new 52-week low of $102.79 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 3.35%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $102.79 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 3.35%. Unum (NYSE: UNM) shares set a new yearly low of $24.58 this morning. The stock was down 5.58% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $24.58 this morning. The stock was down 5.58% on the session. Mazda Motor (OTC: MZDAY) shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.50 on Thursday morning, later moving down 4.68% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.50 on Thursday morning, later moving down 4.68% over the rest of the day. Taisho Pharmaceutical (OTC: TAIPY) shares set a new yearly low of $15.02 this morning. The stock was down 2.05% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $15.02 this morning. The stock was down 2.05% on the session. ManpowerGroup (NYSE: MAN) stock moved down 3.48% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $76.68 to open trading.

stock moved down 3.48% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $76.68 to open trading. Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE: HLF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $32.55, and later moved down 2.65% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $32.55, and later moved down 2.65% over the session. WiseTech Global (OTC: WTCHF) stock hit a yearly low of $11.02 this morning. The stock was down 9.67% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $11.02 this morning. The stock was down 9.67% for the day. Telenet Group Holding (OTC: TLGHY) shares fell to $18.90 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.3%.

shares fell to $18.90 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.3%. AGCO (NYSE: AGCO) stock moved down 2.28% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $61.00 to open trading.

stock moved down 2.28% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $61.00 to open trading. Allison Transmission (NYSE: ALSN) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $41.09. Shares then traded down 2.35%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $41.09. Shares then traded down 2.35%. Macy's (NYSE: M) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $13.07 on Thursday. The stock was down 7.06% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $13.07 on Thursday. The stock was down 7.06% for the day. Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: PK) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $19.36, and later moved down 6.26% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $19.36, and later moved down 6.26% over the session. First Solar (NASDAQ: FSLR) shares moved down 3.77% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $44.68 to begin trading.

shares moved down 3.77% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $44.68 to begin trading. SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ: SDC) shares set a new 52-week low of $7.44 today morning. The stock traded down 8.25% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $7.44 today morning. The stock traded down 8.25% over the session. Crane (NYSE: CR) shares were down 3.49% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $72.54.

shares were down 3.49% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $72.54. Hanesbrands (NYSE: HBI) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $12.46. Shares then traded down 2.29%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $12.46. Shares then traded down 2.29%. Webster Financial (NYSE: WBS) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $40.05, and later moved down 4.65% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $40.05, and later moved down 4.65% over the session. Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE: ESRT) shares set a new yearly low of $12.34 this morning. The stock was down 3.35% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $12.34 this morning. The stock was down 3.35% on the session. Katanga Mining (OTC: KATFF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.07 on Thursday. The stock was down 2.6% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.07 on Thursday. The stock was down 2.6% for the day. Saipem (OTC: SAPMF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.83 to begin trading. The stock was down 9.88% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.83 to begin trading. The stock was down 9.88% on the session. Alliance Data Systems (NYSE: ADS) shares fell to $88.42 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 4.35%.

shares fell to $88.42 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 4.35%. Ryman Hospitality Props (NYSE: RHP) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $70.76 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 3.48% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $70.76 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 3.48% on the day. H&R REIT (OTC: HRUFF) stock hit a yearly low of $15.23 this morning. The stock was down 3.82% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $15.23 this morning. The stock was down 3.82% for the day. Maximus (NYSE: MMS) stock hit a yearly low of $65.10 this morning. The stock was down 1.89% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $65.10 this morning. The stock was down 1.89% for the day. ISS (OTC: ISSDY) shares set a new yearly low of $8.72 this morning. The stock was down 7.25% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $8.72 this morning. The stock was down 7.25% on the session. H&R Block (NYSE: HRB) shares reached a new 52-week low of $21.16 on Thursday morning, later moving down 3.21% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $21.16 on Thursday morning, later moving down 3.21% over the rest of the day. Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE: SHLX) shares hit a yearly low of $16.64 today morning. The stock was down 3.91% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $16.64 today morning. The stock was down 3.91% on the session. Cielo (OTC: CIOXY) shares fell to $1.50 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 3.95%.

shares fell to $1.50 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 3.95%. W R Grace (NYSE: GRA) stock set a new 52-week low of $55.95 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 2.17%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $55.95 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 2.17%. Cimarex Energy (NYSE: XEC) shares set a new 52-week low of $32.26 today morning. The stock traded down 8.59% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $32.26 today morning. The stock traded down 8.59% over the session. Capri Holdings (NYSE: CPRI) stock hit $24.00 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 3.11% over the course of the day.

stock hit $24.00 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 3.11% over the course of the day. Micro Focus Intl (NYSE: MFGP) shares set a new yearly low of $9.25 this morning. The stock was down 6.24% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $9.25 this morning. The stock was down 6.24% on the session. CIT Group (NYSE: CIT) shares set a new yearly low of $40.32 this morning. The stock was down 5.27% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $40.32 this morning. The stock was down 5.27% on the session. bluebird bio (NASDAQ: BLUE) shares hit a yearly low of $71.27 today morning. The stock was down 5.19% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $71.27 today morning. The stock was down 5.19% on the session. Kirby (NYSE: KEX) shares set a new yearly low of $66.27 this morning. The stock was down 3.92% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $66.27 this morning. The stock was down 3.92% on the session. DCP Midstream (NYSE: DCP) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $15.85 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 6.19% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $15.85 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 6.19% on the day. MSC Industrial Direct Co (NYSE: MSM) shares set a new yearly low of $64.38 this morning. The stock was down 3.26% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $64.38 this morning. The stock was down 3.26% on the session. ALLETE (NYSE: ALE) shares moved down 0.21% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $76.03 to begin trading.

shares moved down 0.21% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $76.03 to begin trading. NCR (NYSE: NCR) shares moved down 3.51% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $25.91 to begin trading.

shares moved down 3.51% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $25.91 to begin trading. Avnet (NASDAQ: AVT) stock hit $31.73 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 3.12% over the course of the day.

stock hit $31.73 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 3.12% over the course of the day. PLDT (NYSE: PHI) stock hit a yearly low of $19.07 this morning. The stock was down 0.16% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $19.07 this morning. The stock was down 0.16% for the day. Alumina (OTC: AWCMY) stock set a new 52-week low of $5.20 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 2.09%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $5.20 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 2.09%. Companhia Siderurgica (NYSE: SID) stock set a new 52-week low of $2.50 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 3.48%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $2.50 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 3.48%. Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ: WTFC) shares hit a yearly low of $56.59 today morning. The stock was down 2.59% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $56.59 today morning. The stock was down 2.59% on the session. Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE: ENBL) stock hit a yearly low of $6.73 this morning. The stock was down 4.23% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $6.73 this morning. The stock was down 4.23% for the day. Empire State Realty OP (ARCA: OGCP) shares were down 3.79% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $12.12.

shares were down 3.79% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $12.12. LendingTree (NASDAQ: TREE) shares reached a new 52-week low of $279.00 on Thursday morning, later moving down 3.2% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $279.00 on Thursday morning, later moving down 3.2% over the rest of the day. Nomad Foods (NYSE: NOMD) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $18.23 on Thursday. The stock was down 1.43% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $18.23 on Thursday. The stock was down 1.43% for the day. SmartCentres REIT (OTC: CWYUF) stock moved down 3.78% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $22.51 to open trading.

stock moved down 3.78% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $22.51 to open trading. ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ: ACIW) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $27.89 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 3.79% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $27.89 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 3.79% on the day. Foot Locker (NYSE: FL) stock hit a new 52-week low of $33.11 to begin trading. The stock was down 3.97% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $33.11 to begin trading. The stock was down 3.97% on the session. Sterling Bancorp (NYSE: STL) shares were down 3.31% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $17.18.

shares were down 3.31% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $17.18. Aaron's (NYSE: AAN) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $40.00. Shares then traded down 2.53%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $40.00. Shares then traded down 2.53%. Air France (OTC: AFRAF) stock set a new 52-week low of $8.51 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 9.26%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $8.51 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 9.26%. Air France (OTC: AFLYY) stock hit $7.78 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 13.25% over the course of the day.

stock hit $7.78 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 13.25% over the course of the day. New Jersey Resources (NYSE: NJR) shares hit a yearly low of $38.61 today morning. The stock was down 1.18% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $38.61 today morning. The stock was down 1.18% on the session. Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ: SIGI) shares fell to $61.87 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.56%.

shares fell to $61.87 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.56%. Rayonier (NYSE: RYN) shares fell to $25.81 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.33%.

shares fell to $25.81 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.33%. United Bankshares (NASDAQ: UBSI) stock set a new 52-week low of $30.95 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 1.69%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $30.95 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 1.69%. IBERIABANK (NASDAQ: IBKC) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $65.51. Shares then traded down 3.26%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $65.51. Shares then traded down 3.26%. Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $70.92, and later moved down 2.42% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $70.92, and later moved down 2.42% over the session. TripAdvisor (NASDAQ: TRIP) shares set a new yearly low of $22.76 this morning. The stock was down 5.0% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $22.76 this morning. The stock was down 5.0% on the session. National Fuel Gas (NYSE: NFG) shares hit a yearly low of $37.98 today morning. The stock was down 3.53% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $37.98 today morning. The stock was down 3.53% on the session. United Breweries (NYSE: CCU) shares reached a new 52-week low of $16.04 on Thursday morning, later moving down 0.22% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $16.04 on Thursday morning, later moving down 0.22% over the rest of the day. Cinemark Hldgs (NYSE: CNK) shares reached a new 52-week low of $24.78 on Thursday morning, later moving down 6.51% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $24.78 on Thursday morning, later moving down 6.51% over the rest of the day. MultiChoice Group (OTC: MCOIF) shares set a new yearly low of $5.99 this morning. The stock was down 5.27% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $5.99 this morning. The stock was down 5.27% on the session. MultiChoice Group (OTC: MCHOY) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $5.85. Shares then traded down 8.74%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $5.85. Shares then traded down 8.74%. Univar Solns (NYSE: UNVR) shares reached a new 52-week low of $17.51 on Thursday morning, later moving down 7.57% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $17.51 on Thursday morning, later moving down 7.57% over the rest of the day. Renishaw (OTC: RNSHF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $44.27 on Thursday. The stock was down 4.38% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $44.27 on Thursday. The stock was down 4.38% for the day. Incitec Pivot (OTC: INCZY) shares were down 3.23% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $1.83.

shares were down 3.23% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $1.83. Subsea 7 (OTC: SUBCY) shares reached a new 52-week low of $8.63 on Thursday morning, later moving down 4.59% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $8.63 on Thursday morning, later moving down 4.59% over the rest of the day. Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ: SVC) stock moved down 4.16% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $18.82 to open trading.

stock moved down 4.16% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $18.82 to open trading. NMC Health (OTC: NMHLY) shares set a new 52-week low of $9.10 today morning. The stock traded down 23.44% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $9.10 today morning. The stock traded down 23.44% over the session. Qurate Retail (NASDAQ: QRTEB) shares reached a new 52-week low of $6.32 on Thursday morning, later moving down 8.11% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $6.32 on Thursday morning, later moving down 8.11% over the rest of the day. Qurate Retail (NASDAQ: QRTEA) stock hit a yearly low of $5.89 this morning. The stock was down 8.67% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $5.89 this morning. The stock was down 8.67% for the day. Altium (OTC: ALMFF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $20.46 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.63% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $20.46 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.63% on the day. CVR Energy (NYSE: CVI) stock hit a yearly low of $29.52 this morning. The stock was down 3.88% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $29.52 this morning. The stock was down 3.88% for the day. Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ: VNOM) stock moved down 6.65% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $18.61 to open trading.

stock moved down 6.65% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $18.61 to open trading. ProSiebenSat 1 Media (OTC: PBSFY) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $2.89. Shares then traded down 1.37%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $2.89. Shares then traded down 1.37%. Plains GP Holdings (NYSE: PAGP) stock moved down 6.71% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $13.91 to open trading.

stock moved down 6.71% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $13.91 to open trading. Signature Aviation (OTC: BBAVY) shares hit a yearly low of $14.56 today morning. The stock was down 4.35% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $14.56 today morning. The stock was down 4.35% on the session. Insperity (NYSE: NSP) shares reached a new 52-week low of $65.82 on Thursday morning, later moving down 1.56% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $65.82 on Thursday morning, later moving down 1.56% over the rest of the day. Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ: BPMC) stock hit a yearly low of $56.49 this morning. The stock was down 4.22% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $56.49 this morning. The stock was down 4.22% for the day. Equitrans Midstream (NYSE: ETRN) shares moved down 17.91% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $8.40 to begin trading.

shares moved down 17.91% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $8.40 to begin trading. Graham Holdings (NYSE: GHC) shares hit a yearly low of $473.01 today morning. The stock was down 0.83% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $473.01 today morning. The stock was down 0.83% on the session. Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTC: KWHIY) shares reached a new 52-week low of $7.24 on Thursday morning, later moving down 4.24% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $7.24 on Thursday morning, later moving down 4.24% over the rest of the day. Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE: APLE) stock moved down 2.68% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $13.04 to open trading.

stock moved down 2.68% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $13.04 to open trading. BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE: BXS) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $26.03 on Thursday. The stock was down 2.4% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $26.03 on Thursday. The stock was down 2.4% for the day. LivaNova (NASDAQ: LIVN) stock hit a yearly low of $61.45 this morning. The stock was down 1.5% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $61.45 this morning. The stock was down 1.5% for the day. Canada Goose Holdings (NYSE: GOOS) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $26.07 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 3.84% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $26.07 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 3.84% on the day. Curaleaf Holdings (OTC: CURLF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $4.50 on Thursday. The stock was down 3.13% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $4.50 on Thursday. The stock was down 3.13% for the day. BJ's Wholesale Club (NYSE: BJ) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $19.38, and later moved down 2.51% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $19.38, and later moved down 2.51% over the session. Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE: SIX) shares set a new 52-week low of $25.09 today morning. The stock traded down 0.85% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $25.09 today morning. The stock traded down 0.85% over the session. American National Ins (NASDAQ: ANAT) shares were down 0.69% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $103.04.

shares were down 0.69% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $103.04. Macerich (NYSE: MAC) stock hit a yearly low of $21.18 this morning. The stock was down 5.61% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $21.18 this morning. The stock was down 5.61% for the day. Embraer (NYSE: ERJ) stock hit a yearly low of $15.44 this morning. The stock was down 3.78% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $15.44 this morning. The stock was down 3.78% for the day. Associated Banc (NYSE: ASB) shares reached a new 52-week low of $17.48 on Thursday morning, later moving down 2.68% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $17.48 on Thursday morning, later moving down 2.68% over the rest of the day. Taro Pharmaceutical Indus (NYSE: TARO) shares hit a yearly low of $71.74 today morning. The stock was down 2.09% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $71.74 today morning. The stock was down 2.09% on the session. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) stock hit a yearly low of $21.09 this morning. The stock was down 4.04% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $21.09 this morning. The stock was down 4.04% for the day. Cedar Fair (NYSE: FUN) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $44.06. Shares then traded down 4.91%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $44.06. Shares then traded down 4.91%. Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ: GT) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $9.86 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 4.49% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $9.86 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 4.49% on the day. International Game Tech (NYSE: IGT) shares were down 6.43% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $11.20.

shares were down 6.43% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $11.20. CVB Financial (NASDAQ: CVBF) shares set a new yearly low of $19.71 this morning. The stock was down 1.75% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $19.71 this morning. The stock was down 1.75% on the session. RLJ Lodging (NYSE: RLJ) stock hit a yearly low of $13.80 this morning. The stock was down 2.87% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $13.80 this morning. The stock was down 2.87% for the day. Teradata (NYSE: TDC) shares set a new 52-week low of $19.77 today morning. The stock traded down 3.83% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $19.77 today morning. The stock traded down 3.83% over the session. Evercore (NYSE: EVR) shares moved down 4.8% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $67.75 to begin trading.

shares moved down 4.8% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $67.75 to begin trading. Royal Mail (OTC: ROYMY) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $4.15. Shares then traded down 3.26%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $4.15. Shares then traded down 3.26%. Navient (NASDAQ: NAVI) stock moved down 6.4% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $11.30 to open trading.

stock moved down 6.4% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $11.30 to open trading. Methanex (NASDAQ: MEOH) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $28.64. Shares then traded down 6.11%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $28.64. Shares then traded down 6.11%. GrafTech International (NYSE: EAF) shares fell to $8.12 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 9.18%.

shares fell to $8.12 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 9.18%. Woolworths Holdings (OTC: WLWHY) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $2.36 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 5.22% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $2.36 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 5.22% on the day. Ryder System (NYSE: R) stock hit a yearly low of $36.73 this morning. The stock was down 2.47% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $36.73 this morning. The stock was down 2.47% for the day. Sunstone Hotel Invts (NYSE: SHO) stock hit $11.39 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 3.01% over the course of the day.

stock hit $11.39 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 3.01% over the course of the day. dorma+kaba Holding (OTC: DRRKF) shares set a new yearly low of $610.00 this morning. The stock was down 9.5% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $610.00 this morning. The stock was down 9.5% on the session. Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) shares set a new 52-week low of $31.29 today morning. The stock traded down 6.67% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $31.29 today morning. The stock traded down 6.67% over the session. Apollo Commercial Real (NYSE: ARI) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $17.27 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 2.93% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $17.27 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 2.93% on the day. NuStar Energy (NYSE: NS) stock hit a new 52-week low of $22.60 to begin trading. The stock was down 2.78% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $22.60 to begin trading. The stock was down 2.78% on the session. Transocean (NYSE: RIG) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $3.22 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 10.67% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $3.22 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 10.67% on the day. EQT (NYSE: EQT) shares fell to $4.91 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 11.0%.

shares fell to $4.91 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 11.0%. SkyWest (NASDAQ: SKYW) stock moved down 4.45% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $44.71 to open trading.

stock moved down 4.45% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $44.71 to open trading. Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ: TCBI) shares set a new 52-week low of $50.75 today morning. The stock traded down 3.05% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $50.75 today morning. The stock traded down 3.05% over the session. Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ: SBGI) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $22.86, and later moved down 5.14% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $22.86, and later moved down 5.14% over the session. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki (OTC: NPNYY) stock hit a yearly low of $2.80 this morning. The stock was down 5.08% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $2.80 this morning. The stock was down 5.08% for the day. American Assets Trust (NYSE: AAT) shares reached a new 52-week low of $42.76 on Thursday morning, later moving down 1.46% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $42.76 on Thursday morning, later moving down 1.46% over the rest of the day. Ingevity (NYSE: NGVT) shares were down 3.41% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $47.53.

shares were down 3.41% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $47.53. John Wiley & Sons (NYSE: JW-A) shares moved down 3.3% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $37.81 to begin trading.

shares moved down 3.3% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $37.81 to begin trading. Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE: MGY) stock moved down 4.88% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $7.07 to open trading.

stock moved down 4.88% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $7.07 to open trading. LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE: RAMP) shares set a new yearly low of $34.03 this morning. The stock was down 3.54% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $34.03 this morning. The stock was down 3.54% on the session. Extended Stay America (NASDAQ: STAY) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $11.01. Shares then traded down 3.84%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $11.01. Shares then traded down 3.84%. Tiger Brands (OTC: TBLMF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $10.10 on Thursday morning, later moving down 5.25% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $10.10 on Thursday morning, later moving down 5.25% over the rest of the day. Fluor (NYSE: FLR) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $10.71. Shares then traded down 6.94%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $10.71. Shares then traded down 6.94%. Telephone and Data (NYSE: TDS) stock hit a yearly low of $20.64 this morning. The stock was down 4.13% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $20.64 this morning. The stock was down 4.13% for the day. Retail Props of America (NYSE: RPAI) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $11.03 on Thursday. The stock was down 3.31% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $11.03 on Thursday. The stock was down 3.31% for the day. Kennametal (NYSE: KMT) stock hit a new 52-week low of $27.39 to begin trading. The stock was down 3.63% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $27.39 to begin trading. The stock was down 3.63% on the session. Alcoa (NYSE: AA) shares set a new 52-week low of $13.60 today morning. The stock traded down 5.49% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $13.60 today morning. The stock traded down 5.49% over the session. Sunoco (NYSE: SUN) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $29.13, and later moved down 4.26% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $29.13, and later moved down 4.26% over the session. PrairieSky Royalty (OTC: PREKF) shares moved down 5.16% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $9.19 to begin trading.

shares moved down 5.16% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $9.19 to begin trading. Sensient Technologies (NYSE: SXT) shares fell to $51.13 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.66%.

shares fell to $51.13 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.66%. Treehouse Foods (NYSE: THS) shares moved down 4.72% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $38.80 to begin trading.

shares moved down 4.72% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $38.80 to begin trading. Cronos Group (NASDAQ: CRON) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $5.85 on Thursday. The stock was down 6.24% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $5.85 on Thursday. The stock was down 6.24% for the day. Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $19.63 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 2.69% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $19.63 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 2.69% on the day. SITE Centers (NYSE: SITC) stock hit a yearly low of $11.95 this morning. The stock was down 3.67% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $11.95 this morning. The stock was down 3.67% for the day. American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE: AEO) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $12.57, and later moved down 3.97% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $12.57, and later moved down 3.97% over the session. EnLink Midstream (NYSE: ENLC) shares moved down 8.37% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $3.75 to begin trading.

shares moved down 8.37% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $3.75 to begin trading. Antero Midstream (NYSE: AM) shares set a new yearly low of $4.23 this morning. The stock was down 7.03% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $4.23 this morning. The stock was down 7.03% on the session. Crescent Point Energy (NYSE: CPG) stock moved down 7.38% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $2.55 to open trading.

stock moved down 7.38% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $2.55 to open trading. Sanmina (NASDAQ: SANM) shares reached a new 52-week low of $26.03 on Thursday morning, later moving down 3.13% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $26.03 on Thursday morning, later moving down 3.13% over the rest of the day. HMS Holdings (NASDAQ: HMSY) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $23.16. Shares then traded down 3.82%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $23.16. Shares then traded down 3.82%. Prospect Capital (NASDAQ: PSEC) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $6.05 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 5.21% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $6.05 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 5.21% on the day. K+S (OTC: KPLUY) stock set a new 52-week low of $4.25 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving 0.0% (flat).

stock set a new 52-week low of $4.25 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving 0.0% (flat). First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ: FFBC) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $21.99. Shares then traded down 1.91%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $21.99. Shares then traded down 1.91%. Colony Capital (NYSE: CLNY) shares set a new 52-week low of $4.31 today morning. The stock traded down 3.68% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $4.31 today morning. The stock traded down 3.68% over the session. Cadence Bancorp (NYSE: CADE) stock hit a new 52-week low of $14.55 to begin trading. The stock was down 4.27% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $14.55 to begin trading. The stock was down 4.27% on the session. EVO Payments (NASDAQ: EVOP) stock hit a new 52-week low of $23.95 to begin trading. The stock was down 6.87% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $23.95 to begin trading. The stock was down 6.87% on the session. First BanCorp (NYSE: FBP) shares set a new yearly low of $8.05 this morning. The stock was down 3.37% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $8.05 this morning. The stock was down 3.37% on the session. Dorman Products (NASDAQ: DORM) shares fell to $63.23 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.19%.

shares fell to $63.23 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.19%. Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ: RTLR) stock set a new 52-week low of $13.20 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 7.56%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $13.20 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 7.56%. Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ARNA) shares hit a yearly low of $42.46 today morning. The stock was down 6.9% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $42.46 today morning. The stock was down 6.9% on the session. Zogenix (NASDAQ: ZGNX) stock set a new 52-week low of $21.40 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 18.82%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $21.40 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 18.82%. Cabot (NYSE: CBT) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $37.10 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 6.26% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $37.10 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 6.26% on the day. Bombardier (OTC: BDRBF) shares set a new yearly low of $0.87 this morning. The stock was down 5.31% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.87 this morning. The stock was down 5.31% on the session. Bombardier (OTC: BDRAF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $0.85, and later moved down 6.4% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $0.85, and later moved down 6.4% over the session. Parex Resources (OTC: PARXF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $13.04, and later moved down 3.9% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $13.04, and later moved down 3.9% over the session. Albany International (NYSE: AIN) stock moved down 2.73% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $67.89 to open trading.

stock moved down 2.73% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $67.89 to open trading. Argo Gr Intl Hldgs (NYSE: ARGO) shares reached a new 52-week low of $60.00 on Thursday morning, later moving down 1.67% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $60.00 on Thursday morning, later moving down 1.67% over the rest of the day. Vermilion Energy (NYSE: VET) stock set a new 52-week low of $10.67 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 12.21%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $10.67 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 12.21%. Wesbanco (NASDAQ: WSBC) shares moved down 2.02% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $31.61 to begin trading.

shares moved down 2.02% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $31.61 to begin trading. Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $15.00. Shares then traded down 8.68%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $15.00. Shares then traded down 8.68%. Belden (NYSE: BDC) stock hit a new 52-week low of $40.05 to begin trading. The stock was down 3.31% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $40.05 to begin trading. The stock was down 3.31% on the session. Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB) shares set a new yearly low of $1.42 this morning. The stock was down 6.25% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $1.42 this morning. The stock was down 6.25% on the session. Genesis Energy (NYSE: GEL) stock hit $10.37 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 11.42% over the course of the day.

stock hit $10.37 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 11.42% over the course of the day. Inter Parfums (NASDAQ: IPAR) stock hit a yearly low of $57.75 this morning. The stock was down 2.21% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $57.75 this morning. The stock was down 2.21% for the day. Hillenbrand (NYSE: HI) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $24.06 on Thursday. The stock was down 1.52% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $24.06 on Thursday. The stock was down 1.52% for the day. Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE: AKR) shares hit a yearly low of $23.93 today morning. The stock was down 2.01% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $23.93 today morning. The stock was down 2.01% on the session. AMC Networks (NASDAQ: AMCX) stock set a new 52-week low of $28.36 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 8.18%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $28.36 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 8.18%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: XHR) shares moved down 4.24% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $16.59 to begin trading.

shares moved down 4.24% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $16.59 to begin trading. Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE: CLI) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $19.64 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 0.72% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $19.64 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 0.72% on the day. Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE: CEQP) stock hit a yearly low of $21.50 this morning. The stock was down 5.39% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $21.50 this morning. The stock was down 5.39% for the day. Seritage Growth Props (NYSE: SRG) shares moved down 1.86% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $35.23 to begin trading.

shares moved down 1.86% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $35.23 to begin trading. Fevertree Drinks (OTC: FQVTF) stock moved down 1.74% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $17.19 to open trading.

stock moved down 1.74% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $17.19 to open trading. Monro (NASDAQ: MNRO) shares reached a new 52-week low of $55.33 on Thursday morning, later moving down 1.57% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $55.33 on Thursday morning, later moving down 1.57% over the rest of the day. Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ: CALM) shares hit a yearly low of $35.37 today morning. The stock was down 2.07% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $35.37 today morning. The stock was down 2.07% on the session. New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ: NYMT) stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.88 to begin trading. The stock was down 3.36% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.88 to begin trading. The stock was down 3.36% on the session. Black Stone Minerals (NYSE: BSM) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $8.44. Shares then traded down 4.4%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $8.44. Shares then traded down 4.4%. Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ: MYGN) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $17.56 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 2.73% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $17.56 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 2.73% on the day. Austevoll Seafood (OTC: ASTVF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $9.35 on Thursday. The stock was down 1.27% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $9.35 on Thursday. The stock was down 1.27% for the day. Air New Zealand (OTC: ANZLY) shares set a new yearly low of $7.70 this morning. The stock was down 0.9% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $7.70 this morning. The stock was down 0.9% on the session. Kosmos Energy (NYSE: KOS) shares fell to $3.29 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 7.65%.

shares fell to $3.29 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 7.65%. Trustmark (NASDAQ: TRMK) shares were down 2.45% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $28.73.

shares were down 2.45% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $28.73. Delek US Hldgs (NYSE: DK) shares fell to $21.40 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 8.19%.

shares fell to $21.40 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 8.19%. Deluxe (NYSE: DLX) stock set a new 52-week low of $35.34 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 2.59%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $35.34 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 2.59%. WESCO International (NYSE: WCC) shares hit a yearly low of $42.00 today morning. The stock was down 3.26% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $42.00 today morning. The stock was down 3.26% on the session. Noble Midstream Partners (NASDAQ: NBLX) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $15.74. Shares then traded down 3.36%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $15.74. Shares then traded down 3.36%. Renasant (NASDAQ: RNST) shares set a new 52-week low of $28.00 today morning. The stock traded down 1.93% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $28.00 today morning. The stock traded down 1.93% over the session. PagerDuty (NYSE: PD) shares moved down 4.36% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $19.05 to begin trading.

shares moved down 4.36% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $19.05 to begin trading. Apergy (NYSE: APY) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $19.72 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 6.87% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $19.72 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 6.87% on the day. Domtar (NYSE: UFS) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $29.13. Shares then traded down 3.2%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $29.13. Shares then traded down 3.2%. Green Thumb Industries (OTC: GTBIF) shares hit a yearly low of $7.16 today morning. The stock was down 6.76% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $7.16 today morning. The stock was down 6.76% on the session. Covanta Holding (NYSE: CVA) shares set a new yearly low of $13.88 this morning. The stock was down 3.0% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $13.88 this morning. The stock was down 3.0% on the session. Mednax (NYSE: MD) shares moved down 3.36% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $16.86 to begin trading.

shares moved down 3.36% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $16.86 to begin trading. Diamondrock Hospitality (NYSE: DRH) shares hit a yearly low of $9.08 today morning. The stock was down 3.66% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $9.08 today morning. The stock was down 3.66% on the session. Retail Opportunity (NASDAQ: ROIC) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $15.91 on Thursday. The stock was down 2.76% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $15.91 on Thursday. The stock was down 2.76% for the day. Seven Generations Energy (OTC: SVRGF) shares fell to $3.75 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.6%.

shares fell to $3.75 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.6%. Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE: CLF) shares moved down 8.42% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $6.09 to begin trading.

shares moved down 8.42% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $6.09 to begin trading. Carpenter Tech (NYSE: CRS) shares set a new 52-week low of $39.39 today morning. The stock traded down 3.94% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $39.39 today morning. The stock traded down 3.94% over the session. Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: PTLA) shares were down 19.01% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $10.30.

shares were down 19.01% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $10.30. Banner (NASDAQ: BANR) shares set a new 52-week low of $48.91 today morning. The stock traded down 1.93% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $48.91 today morning. The stock traded down 1.93% over the session. OSI Systems (NASDAQ: OSIS) shares reached a new 52-week low of $83.03 on Thursday morning, later moving down 1.96% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $83.03 on Thursday morning, later moving down 1.96% over the rest of the day. Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE: NUS) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $25.00 on Thursday. The stock was down 5.07% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $25.00 on Thursday. The stock was down 5.07% for the day. Terex (NYSE: TEX) stock moved down 2.81% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $22.18 to open trading.

stock moved down 2.81% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $22.18 to open trading. Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ: NWBI) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $14.69. Shares then traded down 1.61%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $14.69. Shares then traded down 1.61%. Gabelli Dividend & Income (NYSE: GDV) shares moved down 2.9% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $19.96 to begin trading.

shares moved down 2.9% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $19.96 to begin trading. Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ: CAKE) shares hit a yearly low of $35.76 today morning. The stock was down 4.95% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $35.76 today morning. The stock was down 4.95% on the session. Tellurian (NASDAQ: TELL) shares hit a yearly low of $4.15 today morning. The stock was down 9.2% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $4.15 today morning. The stock was down 9.2% on the session. Dril-Quip (NYSE: DRQ) shares moved down 3.37% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $33.51 to begin trading.

shares moved down 3.37% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $33.51 to begin trading. Upwork (NASDAQ: UPWK) shares set a new yearly low of $7.81 this morning. The stock was down 2.39% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $7.81 this morning. The stock was down 2.39% on the session. Great Western Bancorp (NYSE: GWB) stock hit a yearly low of $28.05 this morning. The stock was down 2.28% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $28.05 this morning. The stock was down 2.28% for the day. Kayne Anderson (NYSE: KYN) shares set a new 52-week low of $11.48 today morning. The stock traded down 5.44% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $11.48 today morning. The stock traded down 5.44% over the session. Alexander's (NYSE: ALX) shares set a new 52-week low of $303.62 today morning. The stock traded down 0.56% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $303.62 today morning. The stock traded down 0.56% over the session. Matador Resources (NYSE: MTDR) shares moved down 8.18% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $10.23 to begin trading.

shares moved down 8.18% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $10.23 to begin trading. Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE: BHLB) shares set a new 52-week low of $25.88 today morning. The stock traded down 2.25% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $25.88 today morning. The stock traded down 2.25% over the session. Talos Energy (NYSE: TALO) shares hit a yearly low of $14.47 today morning. The stock was down 8.92% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $14.47 today morning. The stock was down 8.92% on the session. Groupon (NASDAQ: GRPN) shares set a new 52-week low of $1.33 today morning. The stock traded down 5.0% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $1.33 today morning. The stock traded down 5.0% over the session. PDC Energy (NASDAQ: PDCE) stock hit $17.95 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 8.13% over the course of the day.

stock hit $17.95 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 8.13% over the course of the day. Brinker International (NYSE: EAT) shares hit a yearly low of $35.07 today morning. The stock was down 7.11% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $35.07 today morning. The stock was down 7.11% on the session. Allscripts Healthcare (NASDAQ: MDRX) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $8.03 on Thursday. The stock was down 3.11% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $8.03 on Thursday. The stock was down 3.11% for the day. SkyCity Enter Gr (OTC: SKYZF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $2.18 on Thursday. The stock was down 1.8% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $2.18 on Thursday. The stock was down 1.8% for the day. Core Laboratories (NYSE: CLB) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $27.46 on Thursday. The stock was down 4.04% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $27.46 on Thursday. The stock was down 4.04% for the day. Aston Martin Lagonda (OTC: ARGGY) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $4.53, and later moved down 15.66% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $4.53, and later moved down 15.66% over the session. Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE: CCO) stock hit a yearly low of $1.98 this morning. The stock was up 0.99% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $1.98 this morning. The stock was up 0.99% for the day. United States Steel (NYSE: X) shares were down 6.67% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $7.99.

shares were down 6.67% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $7.99. USA Compression Partners (NYSE: USAC) shares set a new yearly low of $14.35 this morning. The stock was down 3.24% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $14.35 this morning. The stock was down 3.24% on the session. Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ: PTEN) shares reached a new 52-week low of $5.71 on Thursday morning, later moving down 7.79% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $5.71 on Thursday morning, later moving down 7.79% over the rest of the day. Delek Group (OTC: DGRLY) shares hit a yearly low of $10.30 today morning. The stock was down 4.19% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $10.30 today morning. The stock was down 4.19% on the session. First Busey (NASDAQ: BUSE) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $23.34 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.09% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $23.34 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.09% on the day. BP Midstream Partners (NYSE: BPMP) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $12.66 on Thursday. The stock was down 0.72% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $12.66 on Thursday. The stock was down 0.72% for the day. Provident Financial (NYSE: PFS) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $21.30 on Thursday. The stock was down 1.16% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $21.30 on Thursday. The stock was down 1.16% for the day. Topcon (OTC: TOPCF) stock hit $10.04 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the course of the day.

stock hit $10.04 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the course of the day. Dycom Industries (NYSE: DY) shares set a new 52-week low of $29.29 today morning. The stock traded down 1.07% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $29.29 today morning. The stock traded down 1.07% over the session. Oceaneering International (NYSE: OII) stock hit a new 52-week low of $10.49 to begin trading. The stock was down 5.76% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $10.49 to begin trading. The stock was down 5.76% on the session. Sappi (OTC: SPPJY) shares set a new 52-week low of $2.05 today morning. The stock traded down 1.43% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $2.05 today morning. The stock traded down 1.43% over the session. Veoneer (NYSE: VNE) stock set a new 52-week low of $11.47 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 5.1%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $11.47 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 5.1%. RMR Group (NASDAQ: RMR) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $37.61 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 2.54% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $37.61 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 2.54% on the day. TriMas (NASDAQ: TRS) shares set a new 52-week low of $26.65 today morning. The stock traded down 6.53% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $26.65 today morning. The stock traded down 6.53% over the session. Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE: SPH) shares fell to $19.98 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.56%.

shares fell to $19.98 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.56%. MaxLinear (NYSE: MXL) stock set a new 52-week low of $15.80 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 4.79%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $15.80 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 4.79%. Atrion (NASDAQ: ATRI) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $622.74, and later moved down 4.24% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $622.74, and later moved down 4.24% over the session. EnPro Industries (NYSE: NPO) shares set a new yearly low of $55.20 this morning. The stock was down 0.07% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $55.20 this morning. The stock was down 0.07% on the session. CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE: CNXM) shares set a new yearly low of $11.94 this morning. The stock was down 6.78% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $11.94 this morning. The stock was down 6.78% on the session. Meredith (NYSE: MDP) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $26.52 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 5.51% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $26.52 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 5.51% on the day. Elementis (OTC: ELMTY) shares reached a new 52-week low of $5.88 on Thursday morning, later moving 0.0% (flat) over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $5.88 on Thursday morning, later moving 0.0% (flat) over the rest of the day. Tanger Factory Outlet (NYSE: SKT) stock hit a yearly low of $11.84 this morning. The stock was down 3.53% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $11.84 this morning. The stock was down 3.53% for the day. Scorpio Tankers (NYSE: STNG) shares set a new 52-week low of $16.69 today morning. The stock traded down 2.82% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $16.69 today morning. The stock traded down 2.82% over the session. CNX Resources (NYSE: CNX) shares set a new 52-week low of $5.09 today morning. The stock traded down 9.14% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $5.09 today morning. The stock traded down 9.14% over the session. Barloworld (OTC: BRRAY) shares were down 7.59% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $5.54.

shares were down 7.59% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $5.54. Scholastic (NASDAQ: SCHL) shares set a new yearly low of $31.00 this morning. The stock was down 1.96% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $31.00 this morning. The stock was down 1.96% on the session. FBL Financial Group (NYSE: FFG) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $50.02. Shares then traded down 1.55%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $50.02. Shares then traded down 1.55%. Viad (NYSE: VVI) stock hit a yearly low of $52.41 this morning. The stock was down 2.22% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $52.41 this morning. The stock was down 2.22% for the day. Radius Health (NASDAQ: RDUS) stock moved down 1.23% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $17.27 to open trading.

stock moved down 1.23% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $17.27 to open trading. State Auto Financial (NASDAQ: STFC) stock set a new 52-week low of $28.04 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 1.65%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $28.04 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 1.65%. Southwestern Energy (NYSE: SWN) shares were down 13.71% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $1.26.

shares were down 13.71% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $1.26. Cairn Energy (OTC: CRNCY) shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.65 on Thursday morning, later moving 0.0% (flat) over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.65 on Thursday morning, later moving 0.0% (flat) over the rest of the day. PBF Logistics (NYSE: PBFX) stock set a new 52-week low of $19.29 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 1.58%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $19.29 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 1.58%. Granite Construction (NYSE: GVA) shares set a new 52-week low of $21.67 today morning. The stock traded down 2.72% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $21.67 today morning. The stock traded down 2.72% over the session. NGL Energy Partners (NYSE: NGL) stock hit a yearly low of $8.36 this morning. The stock was down 6.93% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $8.36 this morning. The stock was down 6.93% for the day. Hawaiian Holdings (NASDAQ: HA) shares hit a yearly low of $22.51 today morning. The stock was down 5.42% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $22.51 today morning. The stock was down 5.42% on the session. Oxford Industries (NYSE: OXM) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $61.29, and later moved down 0.61% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $61.29, and later moved down 0.61% over the session. Pampa Energia (NYSE: PAM) shares set a new 52-week low of $12.01 today morning. The stock traded down 1.81% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $12.01 today morning. The stock traded down 1.81% over the session. US Ecology (NASDAQ: ECOL) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $44.87. Shares then traded down 8.48%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $44.87. Shares then traded down 8.48%. Archrock (NYSE: AROC) shares hit a yearly low of $7.09 today morning. The stock was down 4.07% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $7.09 today morning. The stock was down 4.07% on the session. Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE: LBRT) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $6.42. Shares then traded down 7.12%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $6.42. Shares then traded down 7.12%. Aphria (NYSE: APHA) shares fell to $3.71 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 5.25%.

shares fell to $3.71 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 5.25%. Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ: PRDO) shares hit a yearly low of $14.09 today morning. The stock was down 3.43% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $14.09 today morning. The stock was down 3.43% on the session. TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ: TCBK) shares hit a yearly low of $34.38 today morning. The stock was up 0.38% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $34.38 today morning. The stock was up 0.38% on the session. Air Transport Services Gr (NASDAQ: ATSG) stock hit $17.39 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 4.82% over the course of the day.

stock hit $17.39 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 4.82% over the course of the day. Helix Energy Solutions Gr (NYSE: HLX) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $6.69. Shares then traded down 6.09%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $6.69. Shares then traded down 6.09%. Knoll (NYSE: KNL) stock set a new 52-week low of $18.25 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 2.83%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $18.25 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 2.83%. Dave & Buster's Enter (NASDAQ: PLAY) shares reached a new 52-week low of $36.51 on Thursday morning, later moving down 7.87% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $36.51 on Thursday morning, later moving down 7.87% over the rest of the day. Cresco Labs (OTC: CRLBF) stock hit a yearly low of $4.39 this morning. The stock was down 4.56% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $4.39 this morning. The stock was down 4.56% for the day. Range Resources (NYSE: RRC) shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.60 on Thursday morning, later moving down 12.88% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.60 on Thursday morning, later moving down 12.88% over the rest of the day. Saul Centers (NYSE: BFS) stock moved down 3.04% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $46.16 to open trading.

stock moved down 3.04% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $46.16 to open trading. Brigham Minerals (NYSE: MNRL) shares set a new 52-week low of $14.19 today morning. The stock traded down 5.94% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $14.19 today morning. The stock traded down 5.94% over the session. Danieli & C. Officine (OTC: DNIYY) stock moved down 3.34% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $9.40 to open trading.

stock moved down 3.34% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $9.40 to open trading. Brookfield Property REIT (NASDAQ: BPR) shares set a new yearly low of $17.13 this morning. The stock was down 6.81% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $17.13 this morning. The stock was down 6.81% on the session. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (OTC: LIFZF) stock moved down 1.07% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $14.85 to open trading.

stock moved down 1.07% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $14.85 to open trading. Eaton Vance (NYSE: ETV) stock hit a yearly low of $13.75 this morning. The stock was down 2.46% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $13.75 this morning. The stock was down 2.46% for the day. Michaels Companies (NASDAQ: MIK) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $4.00. Shares then traded down 6.65%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $4.00. Shares then traded down 6.65%. Callon Petroleum (NYSE: CPE) shares set a new yearly low of $2.17 this morning. The stock was down 8.33% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $2.17 this morning. The stock was down 8.33% on the session. Tullow Oil (OTC: TUWOY) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.18 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 12.66%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.18 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 12.66%. Starhill Global REIT (OTC: SGLMF) shares moved 0.0% (flat) on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.48 to begin trading.

shares moved 0.0% (flat) on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.48 to begin trading. Ero Copper (OTC: ERRPF) shares set a new yearly low of $10.15 this morning. The stock was down 5.08% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $10.15 this morning. The stock was down 5.08% on the session. Harsco (NYSE: HSC) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $11.28. Shares then traded down 7.14%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $11.28. Shares then traded down 7.14%. Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE: INN) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $9.70 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 3.9% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $9.70 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 3.9% on the day. Alliance Resource (NASDAQ: ARLP) shares hit a yearly low of $6.77 today morning. The stock was down 4.07% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $6.77 today morning. The stock was down 4.07% on the session. Transportadora de Gas (NYSE: TGS) shares moved down 1.75% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $5.51 to begin trading.

shares moved down 1.75% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $5.51 to begin trading. Encore Wire (NASDAQ: WIRE) stock hit a yearly low of $48.82 this morning. The stock was down 2.23% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $48.82 this morning. The stock was down 2.23% for the day. Enerplus (NYSE: ERF) shares set a new 52-week low of $4.20 today morning. The stock traded down 4.12% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $4.20 today morning. The stock traded down 4.12% over the session. Trinseo (NYSE: TSE) shares moved down 6.0% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $22.18 to begin trading.

shares moved down 6.0% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $22.18 to begin trading. Materion (NYSE: MTRN) stock moved down 1.27% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $46.73 to open trading.

stock moved down 1.27% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $46.73 to open trading. Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE: WDR) shares moved down 3.58% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $14.35 to begin trading.

shares moved down 3.58% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $14.35 to begin trading. NOW (NYSE: DNOW) stock hit a yearly low of $8.45 this morning. The stock was down 4.52% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $8.45 this morning. The stock was down 4.52% for the day. Weis Markets (NYSE: WMK) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $35.11, and later moved down 0.84% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $35.11, and later moved down 0.84% over the session. Blucora (NASDAQ: BCOR) stock moved down 4.16% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $18.16 to open trading.

stock moved down 4.16% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $18.16 to open trading. Core-Mark Holding Co (NASDAQ: CORE) shares were down 1.56% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $22.71.

shares were down 1.56% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $22.71. National Western Life Gr (NASDAQ: NWLI) stock moved down 3.15% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $239.92 to open trading.

stock moved down 3.15% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $239.92 to open trading. NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ: NXGN) stock set a new 52-week low of $12.80 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 2.27%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $12.80 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 2.27%. Kearny Financial (NASDAQ: KRNY) stock hit $11.29 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 1.4% over the course of the day.

stock hit $11.29 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 1.4% over the course of the day. Cyberdyne (OTC: CYBQY) shares moved down 4.39% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $4.25 to begin trading.

shares moved down 4.39% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $4.25 to begin trading. American Axle & Mfg Hldgs (NYSE: AXL) shares hit a yearly low of $5.85 today morning. The stock was down 5.96% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $5.85 today morning. The stock was down 5.96% on the session. LendingClub (NYSE: LC) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $10.05 on Thursday. The stock was down 2.88% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $10.05 on Thursday. The stock was down 2.88% for the day. Nuveen Credit Strategies (NYSE: JQC) stock moved down 2.14% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $7.19 to open trading.

stock moved down 2.14% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $7.19 to open trading. SM Energy (NYSE: SM) shares fell to $6.24 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 11.28%.

shares fell to $6.24 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 11.28%. Heritage Financial (NASDAQ: HFWA) shares set a new yearly low of $24.40 this morning. The stock was down 1.25% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $24.40 this morning. The stock was down 1.25% on the session. Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ENTA) shares moved down 1.06% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $49.76 to begin trading.

shares moved down 1.06% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $49.76 to begin trading. Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE: ANF) stock hit a yearly low of $13.26 this morning. The stock was down 4.81% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $13.26 this morning. The stock was down 4.81% for the day. Ebix (NASDAQ: EBIX) shares set a new yearly low of $28.43 this morning. The stock was down 7.62% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $28.43 this morning. The stock was down 7.62% on the session. Designer Brands (NYSE: DBI) shares set a new 52-week low of $13.52 today morning. The stock traded down 6.64% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $13.52 today morning. The stock traded down 6.64% over the session. Imax (NYSE: IMAX) stock set a new 52-week low of $14.98 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 2.07%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $14.98 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 2.07%. Valaris (NYSE: VAL) shares hit a yearly low of $2.96 today morning. The stock was down 7.14% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $2.96 today morning. The stock was down 7.14% on the session. PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE: PHK) stock hit a new 52-week low of $7.19 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.72% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $7.19 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.72% on the session. OFG Bancorp (NYSE: OFG) shares were down 1.82% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $17.47.

shares were down 1.82% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $17.47. Chesapeake Energy (NYSE: CHK) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $0.28, and later moved down 12.11% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $0.28, and later moved down 12.11% over the session. Granite Point Mortgage (NYSE: GPMT) shares were down 3.27% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $17.51.

shares were down 3.27% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $17.51. Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE: TGP) stock moved up 7.42% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $11.36 to open trading.

stock moved up 7.42% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $11.36 to open trading. Stratasys (NASDAQ: SSYS) shares set a new 52-week low of $16.87 today morning. The stock traded down 7.8% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $16.87 today morning. The stock traded down 7.8% over the session. MTS Systems (NASDAQ: MTSC) shares fell to $42.58 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.57%.

shares fell to $42.58 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.57%. H&E Equipment Servs (NASDAQ: HEES) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $22.50 on Thursday. The stock was down 4.81% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $22.50 on Thursday. The stock was down 4.81% for the day. Warrior Met Coal (NYSE: HCC) stock set a new 52-week low of $16.07 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 1.62%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $16.07 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 1.62%. Caleres (NYSE: CAL) stock set a new 52-week low of $11.02 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 5.06%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $11.02 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 5.06%. Criteo (NASDAQ: CRTO) stock set a new 52-week low of $12.46 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 0.75%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $12.46 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 0.75%. Borr Drilling (NYSE: BORR) shares fell to $2.55 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 8.9%.

shares fell to $2.55 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 8.9%. Northern Oil & Gas (AMEX: NOG) shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.35 on Thursday morning, later moving down 8.93% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.35 on Thursday morning, later moving down 8.93% over the rest of the day. Chorus Aviation (OTC: CHRRF) shares fell to $4.81 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.35%.

shares fell to $4.81 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.35%. trivago (NASDAQ: TRVG) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $1.83. Shares then traded down 6.51%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $1.83. Shares then traded down 6.51%. Tortoise Energy Infr (NYSE: TYG) stock hit $13.41 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 5.64% over the course of the day.

stock hit $13.41 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 5.64% over the course of the day. Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ: AXDX) stock hit a new 52-week low of $14.04 to begin trading. The stock was down 5.03% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $14.04 to begin trading. The stock was down 5.03% on the session. Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals (OTC: CLVLY) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $13.00 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 5.81% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $13.00 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 5.81% on the day. Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals (OTC: CLVLF) shares moved down 7.64% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $12.65 to begin trading.

shares moved down 7.64% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $12.65 to begin trading. MRC Global (NYSE: MRC) stock hit a yearly low of $8.50 this morning. The stock was down 5.07% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $8.50 this morning. The stock was down 5.07% for the day. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: AMPH) shares hit a yearly low of $16.62 today morning. The stock was down 2.89% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $16.62 today morning. The stock was down 2.89% on the session. MSG Networks (NYSE: MSGN) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $12.63 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 3.86% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $12.63 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 3.86% on the day. Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ: PLYA) stock hit $6.07 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 4.25% over the course of the day.

stock hit $6.07 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 4.25% over the course of the day. Conduent (NASDAQ: CNDT) shares set a new 52-week low of $3.17 today morning. The stock traded down 4.45% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $3.17 today morning. The stock traded down 4.45% over the session. Centennial Resource Dev (NASDAQ: CDEV) shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.07 on Thursday morning, later moving down 9.57% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.07 on Thursday morning, later moving down 9.57% over the rest of the day. Marcus (NYSE: MCS) stock set a new 52-week low of $25.93 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 4.05%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $25.93 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 4.05%. Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ: ATRA) shares fell to $10.19 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 3.49%.

shares fell to $10.19 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 3.49%. Ocean Yield (OTC: OYIEF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $4.04 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 5.18% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $4.04 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 5.18% on the day. Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ: RBCAA) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $38.39. Shares then traded down 6.23%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $38.39. Shares then traded down 6.23%. Virgin Australia Holdings (OTC: VBHLF) shares were down 8.52% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.08.

shares were down 8.52% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.08. Extreme Networks (NASDAQ: EXTR) stock hit a yearly low of $5.36 this morning. The stock was down 3.16% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $5.36 this morning. The stock was down 3.16% for the day. SEACOR Holdings (NYSE: CKH) shares fell to $36.84 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.16%.

shares fell to $36.84 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.16%. Solar Capital (NASDAQ: SLRC) stock set a new 52-week low of $19.07 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 1.34%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $19.07 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 1.34%. Astronics (OTC: ATROB) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $21.00 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 5.94% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $21.00 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 5.94% on the day. Chatham Lodging (NYSE: CLDT) shares hit a yearly low of $15.00 today morning. The stock was down 4.82% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $15.00 today morning. The stock was down 4.82% on the session. Corus Entertainment (OTC: CJREF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.25 to begin trading. The stock was down 4.78% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.25 to begin trading. The stock was down 4.78% on the session. Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SGMO) shares set a new yearly low of $6.67 this morning. The stock was down 2.76% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $6.67 this morning. The stock was down 2.76% on the session. Kforce (NASDAQ: KFRC) stock hit a new 52-week low of $30.47 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.23% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $30.47 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.23% on the session. Funko (NASDAQ: FNKO) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $7.80 on Thursday. The stock was down 3.66% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $7.80 on Thursday. The stock was down 3.66% for the day. Pason Sys (OTC: PSYTF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $8.98 to begin trading. The stock was down 3.27% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $8.98 to begin trading. The stock was down 3.27% on the session. TrueBlue (NYSE: TBI) stock moved down 2.48% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $14.30 to open trading.

stock moved down 2.48% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $14.30 to open trading. Trustco Bank (NASDAQ: TRST) stock hit a new 52-week low of $7.30 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.62% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $7.30 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.62% on the session. HealthStream (NASDAQ: HSTM) shares were down 1.9% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $24.18.

shares were down 1.9% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $24.18. Cornerstone Strategic (AMEX: CLM) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $10.45 on Thursday. The stock was down 3.9% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $10.45 on Thursday. The stock was down 3.9% for the day. Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ: OFIX) shares moved down 2.14% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $35.58 to begin trading.

shares moved down 2.14% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $35.58 to begin trading. Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ: LIND) shares reached a new 52-week low of $12.37 on Thursday morning, later moving down 4.45% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $12.37 on Thursday morning, later moving down 4.45% over the rest of the day. TCG BDC (NASDAQ: CGBD) shares set a new 52-week low of $12.65 today morning. The stock traded down 4.37% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $12.65 today morning. The stock traded down 4.37% over the session. Grupo Herdez (OTC: GUZOF) stock moved 0.0% (flat) over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.74 to open trading.

stock moved 0.0% (flat) over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.74 to open trading. Universal Insurance Hldgs (NYSE: UVE) shares set a new 52-week low of $22.39 today morning. The stock traded down 2.4% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $22.39 today morning. The stock traded down 2.4% over the session. Hudbay Minerals (NYSE: HBM) shares moved down 4.96% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $2.35 to begin trading.

shares moved down 4.96% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $2.35 to begin trading. Brookfield Real Assets (NYSE: RA) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $21.08, and later moved down 1.93% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $21.08, and later moved down 1.93% over the session. Enova International (NYSE: ENVA) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $19.34. Shares then traded down 3.06%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $19.34. Shares then traded down 3.06%. Central Pacific Financial (NYSE: CPF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $25.44 to begin trading. The stock was down 2.75% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $25.44 to begin trading. The stock was down 2.75% on the session. Codexis (NASDAQ: CDXS) stock hit a new 52-week low of $12.53 to begin trading. The stock was down 3.2% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $12.53 to begin trading. The stock was down 3.2% on the session. Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ: OCSL) stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.99 to begin trading. The stock was down 3.66% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.99 to begin trading. The stock was down 3.66% on the session. Benefitfocus (NASDAQ: BNFT) shares moved down 5.64% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $13.35 to begin trading.

shares moved down 5.64% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $13.35 to begin trading. FinVolution Group (NYSE: FINV) stock set a new 52-week low of $1.68 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 5.7%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $1.68 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 5.7%. W&T Offshore (NYSE: WTI) shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.79 on Thursday morning, later moving down 10.14% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.79 on Thursday morning, later moving down 10.14% over the rest of the day. Gannett Co (NYSE: GCI) stock set a new 52-week low of $4.51 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 9.62%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $4.51 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 9.62%. Charlottes Web Holdings (OTC: CWBHF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $5.12, and later moved down 6.71% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $5.12, and later moved down 6.71% over the session. Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE: DKL) shares reached a new 52-week low of $22.39 on Thursday morning, later moving down 7.43% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $22.39 on Thursday morning, later moving down 7.43% over the rest of the day. Arch Coal (NYSE: ARCH) shares fell to $45.45 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.43%.

shares fell to $45.45 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.43%. Thermon Group Holdings (NYSE: THR) stock hit $18.98 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 3.2% over the course of the day.

stock hit $18.98 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 3.2% over the course of the day. MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ: MGPI) stock hit a new 52-week low of $27.95 to begin trading. The stock was down 4.82% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $27.95 to begin trading. The stock was down 4.82% on the session. Paramount Resources (OTC: PRMRF) shares set a new yearly low of $3.26 this morning. The stock was down 9.33% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $3.26 this morning. The stock was down 9.33% on the session. Netgear (NASDAQ: NTGR) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $19.66. Shares then traded down 3.08%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $19.66. Shares then traded down 3.08%. Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE: KRP) shares were down 8.85% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $11.50.

shares were down 8.85% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $11.50. Koppers Hldgs (NYSE: KOP) stock set a new 52-week low of $21.09 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 6.45%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $21.09 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 6.45%. Stoneridge (NYSE: SRI) shares set a new yearly low of $24.22 this morning. The stock was down 21.75% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $24.22 this morning. The stock was down 21.75% on the session. BJ's Restaurants (NASDAQ: BJRI) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $32.57 on Thursday. The stock was down 9.66% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $32.57 on Thursday. The stock was down 9.66% for the day. Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ: HTBK) shares were down 1.46% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $10.84.

shares were down 1.46% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $10.84. QEP Resources (NYSE: QEP) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $1.62. Shares then traded down 19.44%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $1.62. Shares then traded down 19.44%. Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ: OAS) shares hit a yearly low of $1.50 today morning. The stock was down 14.85% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $1.50 today morning. The stock was down 14.85% on the session. Garrett Motion (NYSE: GTX) shares moved down 5.29% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $7.05 to begin trading.

shares moved down 5.29% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $7.05 to begin trading. ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ANIP) shares set a new 52-week low of $52.77 today morning. The stock traded down 13.11% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $52.77 today morning. The stock traded down 13.11% over the session. MBIA (NYSE: MBI) stock moved down 1.57% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $8.39 to open trading.

stock moved down 1.57% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $8.39 to open trading. Emerald Holding (NYSE: EEX) shares hit a yearly low of $7.46 today morning. The stock was down 3.68% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $7.46 today morning. The stock was down 3.68% on the session. Frontera Energy (OTC: FECCF) shares set a new 52-week low of $5.57 today morning. The stock traded down 6.75% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $5.57 today morning. The stock traded down 6.75% over the session. Mercer International (NASDAQ: MERC) shares set a new yearly low of $9.06 this morning. The stock was down 3.99% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $9.06 this morning. The stock was down 3.99% on the session. Pacific Biosciences (NASDAQ: PACB) shares were down 4.59% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $3.35.

shares were down 4.59% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $3.35. Kraton (NYSE: KRA) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $10.50, and later moved down 17.26% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $10.50, and later moved down 17.26% over the session. Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ: GOOD) shares set a new 52-week low of $20.07 today morning. The stock traded down 1.74% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $20.07 today morning. The stock traded down 1.74% over the session. Legg Mason Partners Fund (NYSE: CEM) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $8.99, and later moved down 4.39% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $8.99, and later moved down 4.39% over the session. PIMCO Energy & Tactical (NYSE: NRGX) stock hit $13.90 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 4.31% over the course of the day.

stock hit $13.90 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 4.31% over the course of the day. Kelly Services (NASDAQ: KELYA) shares set a new 52-week low of $16.55 today morning. The stock traded down 2.01% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $16.55 today morning. The stock traded down 2.01% over the session. DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ: DXPE) stock hit $28.81 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 4.25% over the course of the day.

stock hit $28.81 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 4.25% over the course of the day. Blackrock Enhanced Global (NYSE: BOE) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $10.06 on Thursday. The stock was down 2.21% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $10.06 on Thursday. The stock was down 2.21% for the day. Retail Value (NYSE: RVI) shares hit a yearly low of $30.42 today morning. The stock was down 2.56% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $30.42 today morning. The stock was down 2.56% on the session. BlackRock Resources (NYSE: BCX) shares were down 4.4% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $6.99.

shares were down 4.4% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $6.99. Omeros (NASDAQ: OMER) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $12.30 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 4.32% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $12.30 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 4.32% on the day. Genel Energy (OTC: GEGYF) stock hit a yearly low of $2.02 this morning. The stock was down 0.49% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $2.02 this morning. The stock was down 0.49% for the day. Enerflex (OTC: ENRFF) shares set a new 52-week low of $5.09 today morning. The stock traded down 19.94% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $5.09 today morning. The stock traded down 19.94% over the session. Global Partners (NYSE: GLP) shares reached a new 52-week low of $18.00 on Thursday morning, later moving down 2.66% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $18.00 on Thursday morning, later moving down 2.66% over the rest of the day. AMC Entertainment Hldgs (NYSE: AMC) stock moved down 8.62% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $5.74 to open trading.

stock moved down 8.62% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $5.74 to open trading. Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AUTL) shares hit a yearly low of $9.07 today morning. The stock was down 3.77% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $9.07 today morning. The stock was down 3.77% on the session. Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ: PEBO) stock hit $29.78 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 1.43% over the course of the day.

stock hit $29.78 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 1.43% over the course of the day. Whiting Petroleum (NYSE: WLL) stock hit a yearly low of $1.80 this morning. The stock was down 33.55% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $1.80 this morning. The stock was down 33.55% for the day. Guggenheim Strategic Opps (NYSE: GOF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $17.81 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.21% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $17.81 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.21% on the day. Freehold Royalties (OTC: FRHLF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.66 to begin trading. The stock was down 5.56% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.66 to begin trading. The stock was down 5.56% on the session. Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ: GOGL) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $3.85 on Thursday. The stock was down 1.29% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $3.85 on Thursday. The stock was down 1.29% for the day. Peabody Energy (NYSE: BTU) stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.40 to begin trading. The stock was down 4.55% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.40 to begin trading. The stock was down 4.55% on the session. Oil States International (NYSE: OIS) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $7.62 on Thursday. The stock was down 4.65% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $7.62 on Thursday. The stock was down 4.65% for the day. 888 Holdings (OTC: EIHDF) stock hit $1.56 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 4.59% over the course of the day.

stock hit $1.56 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 4.59% over the course of the day. Tortoise Midstream Energy (NYSE: NTG) stock set a new 52-week low of $8.19 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 6.66%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $8.19 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 6.66%. Berry (bry) (NASDAQ: BRY) stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.77 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.38% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.77 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.38% on the session. Pitney Bowes (NYSE: PBI) shares hit a yearly low of $3.05 today morning. The stock was down 5.99% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $3.05 today morning. The stock was down 5.99% on the session. Nuveen Dow 30sm Dynamic (NYSE: DIAX) shares reached a new 52-week low of $16.50 on Thursday morning, later moving down 2.67% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $16.50 on Thursday morning, later moving down 2.67% over the rest of the day. Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE: DO) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $2.49 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 10.45% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $2.49 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 10.45% on the day. Norwegian Air Shuttle (OTC: NWARF) shares were down 26.0% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $1.92.

shares were down 26.0% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $1.92. Valhi (NYSE: VHI) shares hit a yearly low of $1.27 today morning. The stock was down 5.65% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $1.27 today morning. The stock was down 5.65% on the session. Altus Midstream (NASDAQ: ALTM) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $1.51, and later moved down 7.72% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $1.51, and later moved down 7.72% over the session. KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE: KNOP) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $17.00, and later moved down 2.8% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $17.00, and later moved down 2.8% over the session. Ruth's Hospitality Group (NASDAQ: RUTH) stock hit a yearly low of $18.57 this morning. The stock was down 3.22% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $18.57 this morning. The stock was down 3.22% for the day. Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ: BBSI) shares set a new 52-week low of $64.00 today morning. The stock traded down 1.1% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $64.00 today morning. The stock traded down 1.1% over the session. Wabash National (NYSE: WNC) stock set a new 52-week low of $11.04 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 4.62%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $11.04 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 4.62%. Viomi Technology Co (NASDAQ: VIOT) stock moved down 0.6% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $6.63 to open trading.

stock moved down 0.6% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $6.63 to open trading. Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ: HAFC) shares fell to $16.26 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.6%.

shares fell to $16.26 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.6%. TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ: TXMD) stock set a new 52-week low of $1.75 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 4.49%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $1.75 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 4.49%. Baytex Energy (NYSE: BTE) stock hit a yearly low of $0.88 this morning. The stock was down 8.09% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $0.88 this morning. The stock was down 8.09% for the day. AngioDynamics (NASDAQ: ANGO) shares moved down 2.55% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $11.61 to begin trading.

shares moved down 2.55% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $11.61 to begin trading. John Hancock Preferred (NYSE: HPS) shares hit a yearly low of $18.30 today morning. The stock was down 2.28% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $18.30 today morning. The stock was down 2.28% on the session. Wacom (OTC: WACMF) shares hit a yearly low of $3.25 today morning. The stock was down 11.44% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $3.25 today morning. The stock was down 11.44% on the session. Tidewater (NYSE: TDW) stock moved down 3.74% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $13.11 to open trading.

stock moved down 3.74% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $13.11 to open trading. Quotient (NASDAQ: QTNT) shares fell to $6.15 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 0.63%.

shares fell to $6.15 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 0.63%. US Concrete (NASDAQ: USCR) stock hit $28.22 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 5.39% over the course of the day.

stock hit $28.22 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 5.39% over the course of the day. Myers Industries (NYSE: MYE) shares moved down 1.68% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $14.00 to begin trading.

shares moved down 1.68% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $14.00 to begin trading. Voya Global Equity (NYSE: IGD) shares hit a yearly low of $5.83 today morning. The stock was down 2.4% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $5.83 today morning. The stock was down 2.4% on the session. GAMCO Global Gold Natural (AMEX: GGN) stock set a new 52-week low of $4.00 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 6.48%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $4.00 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 6.48%. Schnitzer Steel Indus (NASDAQ: SCHN) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $16.00, and later moved down 3.16% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $16.00, and later moved down 3.16% over the session. Flex LNG (NYSE: FLNG) shares moved down 3.41% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $6.50 to begin trading.

shares moved down 3.41% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $6.50 to begin trading. Diamond S Shipping (NYSE: DSSI) stock hit a new 52-week low of $9.08 to begin trading. The stock was down 4.47% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $9.08 to begin trading. The stock was down 4.47% on the session. International Money (NASDAQ: IMXI) shares fell to $9.75 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 3.44%.

shares fell to $9.75 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 3.44%. First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ: FDEF) shares set a new yearly low of $25.37 this morning. The stock was down 1.79% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $25.37 this morning. The stock was down 1.79% on the session. Genesco (NYSE: GCO) shares reached a new 52-week low of $31.42 on Thursday morning, later moving down 4.11% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $31.42 on Thursday morning, later moving down 4.11% over the rest of the day. ClearBridge Energy (NYSE: EMO) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $6.55 on Thursday. The stock was down 6.63% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $6.55 on Thursday. The stock was down 6.63% for the day. Pzena Investment Mgmt (NYSE: PZN) shares hit a yearly low of $6.64 today morning. The stock was down 3.96% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $6.64 today morning. The stock was down 3.96% on the session. ArcBest (NASDAQ: ARCB) stock moved down 4.99% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $19.90 to open trading.

stock moved down 4.99% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $19.90 to open trading. Global Cord Blood (NYSE: CO) stock hit $4.00 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 1.34% over the course of the day.

stock hit $4.00 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 1.34% over the course of the day. Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ: DMLP) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $14.85, and later moved down 4.65% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $14.85, and later moved down 4.65% over the session. India Fund (NYSE: IFN) stock hit a new 52-week low of $19.37 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.33% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $19.37 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.33% on the session. First Trust MLP (NYSE: FEI) shares were down 3.02% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $10.45.

shares were down 3.02% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $10.45. Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ: OMP) stock moved down 5.77% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $12.49 to open trading.

stock moved down 5.77% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $12.49 to open trading. Sabine Royalty (NYSE: SBR) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $33.05 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 2.81% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $33.05 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 2.81% on the day. Regis (NYSE: RGS) stock set a new 52-week low of $12.55 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 3.26%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $12.55 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 3.26%. SAS (OTC: SASDY) shares hit a yearly low of $2.13 today morning. The stock was down 33.02% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $2.13 today morning. The stock was down 33.02% on the session. Antero Resources (NYSE: AR) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $1.42, and later moved down 13.02% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $1.42, and later moved down 13.02% over the session. Preferred Apartment (NYSE: APTS) stock hit a yearly low of $9.83 this morning. The stock was down 3.0% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $9.83 this morning. The stock was down 3.0% for the day. One Liberty Properties (NYSE: OLP) shares moved down 1.66% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $26.01 to begin trading.

shares moved down 1.66% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $26.01 to begin trading. Heidrick & Struggles Intl (NASDAQ: HSII) shares reached a new 52-week low of $20.85 on Thursday morning, later moving down 2.38% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $20.85 on Thursday morning, later moving down 2.38% over the rest of the day. MYR Group (NASDAQ: MYRG) stock hit $26.70 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 4.33% over the course of the day.

stock hit $26.70 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 4.33% over the course of the day. MobileIron (NASDAQ: MOBL) shares set a new yearly low of $4.12 this morning. The stock was down 1.52% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $4.12 this morning. The stock was down 1.52% on the session. Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ: STML) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $5.94 on Thursday. The stock was down 2.94% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $5.94 on Thursday. The stock was down 2.94% for the day. Kura Oncology (NASDAQ: KURA) shares were down 2.87% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $11.41.

shares were down 2.87% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $11.41. Birchcliff Energy (OTC: BIREF) stock hit $1.10 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 4.13% over the course of the day.

stock hit $1.10 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 4.13% over the course of the day. Resources Connection (NASDAQ: RECN) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $12.72 on Thursday. The stock was down 2.65% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $12.72 on Thursday. The stock was down 2.65% for the day. First Community (NASDAQ: FCBC) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $28.49 on Thursday. The stock was down 1.55% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $28.49 on Thursday. The stock was down 1.55% for the day. GasLog Partners (NYSE: GLOP) shares set a new 52-week low of $3.66 today morning. The stock traded down 3.63% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $3.66 today morning. The stock traded down 3.63% over the session. Tufin Software (NYSE: TUFN) shares set a new yearly low of $11.61 this morning. The stock was down 2.43% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $11.61 this morning. The stock was down 2.43% on the session. Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ: SLDB) shares moved down 6.51% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $2.74 to begin trading.

shares moved down 6.51% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $2.74 to begin trading. Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VYGR) stock hit a new 52-week low of $10.68 to begin trading. The stock was up 0.09% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $10.68 to begin trading. The stock was up 0.09% on the session. Hersha Hospitality (NYSE: HT) shares were down 0.83% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $11.87.

shares were down 0.83% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $11.87. Movado Group (NYSE: MOV) shares fell to $14.38 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 3.22%.

shares fell to $14.38 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 3.22%. Denbury Resources (NYSE: DNR) shares were down 11.03% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.74.

shares were down 11.03% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.74. Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ: GPOR) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.95 to begin trading. The stock was down 10.99% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.95 to begin trading. The stock was down 10.99% on the session. Team (NYSE: TISI) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $12.89, and later moved down 2.68% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $12.89, and later moved down 2.68% over the session. Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE: BCEI) shares set a new 52-week low of $15.36 today morning. The stock traded down 6.93% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $15.36 today morning. The stock traded down 6.93% over the session. Kayne Anderson Midstream (NYSE: KMF) shares were down 4.68% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $9.10.

shares were down 4.68% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $9.10. Gran Tierra Energy (AMEX: GTE) stock hit $0.76 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 7.51% over the course of the day.

stock hit $0.76 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 7.51% over the course of the day. Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ: GMLP) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $4.10 on Thursday. The stock was down 0.1% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $4.10 on Thursday. The stock was down 0.1% for the day. Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ: FLMN) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $3.99, and later moved down 4.37% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $3.99, and later moved down 4.37% over the session. Jumia Technologies (NYSE: JMIA) stock moved down 1.6% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $3.96 to open trading.

stock moved down 1.6% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $3.96 to open trading. United Natural Foods (NYSE: UNFI) shares reached a new 52-week low of $6.40 on Thursday morning, later moving down 8.7% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $6.40 on Thursday morning, later moving down 8.7% over the rest of the day. Vishay Precision Group (NYSE: VPG) stock hit a new 52-week low of $27.95 to begin trading. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $27.95 to begin trading. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session. NexGen Energy (AMEX: NXE) shares moved down 3.58% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.95 to begin trading.

shares moved down 3.58% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.95 to begin trading. Gogo (NASDAQ: GOGO) shares were down 10.65% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $3.74.

shares were down 10.65% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $3.74. Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE: SALT) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $2.74, and later moved down 1.42% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $2.74, and later moved down 1.42% over the session. Universal Logistics Hldgs (NASDAQ: ULH) shares hit a yearly low of $16.16 today morning. The stock was down 2.69% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $16.16 today morning. The stock was down 2.69% on the session. John Hancock Preferred (NYSE: HPF) stock moved down 2.49% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $21.01 to open trading.

stock moved down 2.49% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $21.01 to open trading. Penn Virginia (NASDAQ: PVAC) stock hit $12.55 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 9.26% over the course of the day.

stock hit $12.55 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 9.26% over the course of the day. Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VKTX) stock set a new 52-week low of $6.01 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving up 1.69%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $6.01 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving up 1.69%. Haynes Intl (NASDAQ: HAYN) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $25.97 on Thursday. The stock was down 1.93% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $25.97 on Thursday. The stock was down 1.93% for the day. Newpark Resources (NYSE: NR) shares moved down 3.97% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $3.29 to begin trading.

shares moved down 3.97% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $3.29 to begin trading. Crawford & Co (NYSE: CRD-B) stock hit $7.25 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 1.89% over the course of the day.

stock hit $7.25 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 1.89% over the course of the day. Cooper-Standard Holdings (NYSE: CPS) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $17.27 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 7.22% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $17.27 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 7.22% on the day. Liberty TripAdvisor Hldgs (NASDAQ: LTRPA) shares were down 8.07% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $4.21.

shares were down 8.07% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $4.21. Sientra (NASDAQ: SIEN) shares fell to $4.55 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 3.42%.

shares fell to $4.55 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 3.42%. Adams Natural Resources (NYSE: PEO) shares were down 4.2% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $13.17.

shares were down 4.2% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $13.17. BBX Capital (NYSE: BBX) shares were down 3.34% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $3.47.

shares were down 3.34% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $3.47. CURO Group Holdings (NYSE: CURO) shares set a new yearly low of $9.07 this morning. The stock was down 3.7% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $9.07 this morning. The stock was down 3.7% on the session. Cornerstone Total Return (AMEX: CRF) stock hit a yearly low of $10.17 this morning. The stock was down 3.88% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $10.17 this morning. The stock was down 3.88% for the day. First Trust Energy Income (AMEX: FEN) stock hit a yearly low of $19.71 this morning. The stock was down 3.14% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $19.71 this morning. The stock was down 3.14% for the day. Park-Ohio Hldgs (NASDAQ: PKOH) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $25.67 on Thursday. The stock was down 3.49% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $25.67 on Thursday. The stock was down 3.49% for the day. Tejon Ranch (NYSE: TRC) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $15.61 on Thursday. The stock was down 1.22% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $15.61 on Thursday. The stock was down 1.22% for the day. Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE: ETH) shares were down 1.78% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $13.12.

shares were down 1.78% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $13.12. Pennsylvania REIT (NYSE: PEI) shares set a new yearly low of $2.54 this morning. The stock was down 3.13% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $2.54 this morning. The stock was down 3.13% on the session. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: SPPI) stock hit a yearly low of $2.46 this morning. The stock was down 4.6% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $2.46 this morning. The stock was down 4.6% for the day. CONSOL Coal Resources (NYSE: CCR) stock hit $7.34 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 3.87% over the course of the day.

stock hit $7.34 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 3.87% over the course of the day. American Hotel Income (OTC: AHOTF) shares hit a yearly low of $4.74 today morning. The stock was down 7.05% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $4.74 today morning. The stock was down 7.05% on the session. Laredo Petroleum (NYSE: LPI) shares moved down 11.95% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.06 to begin trading.

shares moved down 11.95% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.06 to begin trading. Canfor Pulp Products (OTC: CFPUF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $5.77 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 2.44% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $5.77 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 2.44% on the day. Fossil Group (NASDAQ: FOSL) shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.06 on Thursday morning, later moving down 6.24% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.06 on Thursday morning, later moving down 6.24% over the rest of the day. Bar Harbor Bankshares (AMEX: BHB) stock hit a yearly low of $21.14 this morning. The stock was down 1.77% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $21.14 this morning. The stock was down 1.77% for the day. Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE: TNP) stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.35 to begin trading. The stock was down 3.52% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.35 to begin trading. The stock was down 3.52% on the session. Eagle Point Credit Co (NYSE: ECC) stock set a new 52-week low of $13.76 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 5.98%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $13.76 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 5.98%. Digimarc (NASDAQ: DMRC) shares set a new yearly low of $23.72 this morning. The stock was down 30.97% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $23.72 this morning. The stock was down 30.97% on the session. Sprague Resources (NYSE: SRLP) stock moved down 6.38% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $13.32 to open trading.

stock moved down 6.38% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $13.32 to open trading. MISTRAS Group (NYSE: MG) stock hit $7.92 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 3.76% over the course of the day.

stock hit $7.92 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 3.76% over the course of the day. Capital Southwest (NASDAQ: CSWC) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $19.54 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 2.97% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $19.54 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 2.97% on the day. Vera Bradley (NASDAQ: VRA) shares hit a yearly low of $8.23 today morning. The stock was down 2.9% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $8.23 today morning. The stock was down 2.9% on the session. Neuberger Berman MLP (AMEX: NML) stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.80 to begin trading. The stock was down 4.55% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.80 to begin trading. The stock was down 4.55% on the session. Fairfax Africa Holdings (OTC: FFXXF) stock hit $4.46 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 7.08% over the course of the day.

stock hit $4.46 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 7.08% over the course of the day. Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ: TAST) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $4.05, and later moved down 4.76% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $4.05, and later moved down 4.76% over the session. Tilly's (NYSE: TLYS) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $6.30 on Thursday. The stock was down 4.09% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $6.30 on Thursday. The stock was down 4.09% for the day. HighPoint Resources (NYSE: HPR) shares were down 14.72% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.78.

shares were down 14.72% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.78. Fidus Inv (NASDAQ: FDUS) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $14.05 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 3.5% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $14.05 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 3.5% on the day. Peyto Exploration & Dev (OTC: PEYUF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.70 to begin trading. The stock was down 6.67% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.70 to begin trading. The stock was down 6.67% on the session. Intrepid Potash (NYSE: IPI) shares were down 6.35% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $1.81.

shares were down 6.35% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $1.81. HEXO (NYSE: HEXO) shares set a new 52-week low of $1.21 today morning. The stock traded down 4.55% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $1.21 today morning. The stock traded down 4.55% over the session. Conn's (NASDAQ: CONN) stock hit $7.92 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 4.53% over the course of the day.

stock hit $7.92 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 4.53% over the course of the day. Ensign Energy Services (OTC: ESVIF) shares set a new yearly low of $1.53 this morning. The stock was down 7.5% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $1.53 this morning. The stock was down 7.5% on the session. EZCORP (NASDAQ: EZPW) shares set a new 52-week low of $4.54 today morning. The stock traded down 0.85% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $4.54 today morning. The stock traded down 0.85% over the session. Evolus (NASDAQ: EOLS) stock moved down 5.43% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $8.55 to open trading.

stock moved down 5.43% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $8.55 to open trading. Duluth Holdings (NASDAQ: DLTH) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $6.77 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 2.13% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $6.77 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 2.13% on the day. Yiren Digital (NYSE: YRD) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $4.15. Shares then traded down 6.27%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $4.15. Shares then traded down 6.27%. Altius Minerals (OTC: ATUSF) stock moved down 2.42% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $7.16 to open trading.

stock moved down 2.42% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $7.16 to open trading. Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ: SMMF) stock moved down 1.83% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $23.59 to open trading.

stock moved down 1.83% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $23.59 to open trading. Brightcove (NASDAQ: BCOV) stock hit $7.86 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 1.68% over the course of the day.

stock hit $7.86 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 1.68% over the course of the day. BlackRock Energy (NYSE: BGR) shares set a new 52-week low of $10.10 today morning. The stock traded down 3.39% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $10.10 today morning. The stock traded down 3.39% over the session. Park Aerospace (NYSE: PKE) shares were down 2.37% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $14.55.

shares were down 2.37% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $14.55. Titan Machinery (NASDAQ: TITN) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $10.75, and later moved down 3.4% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $10.75, and later moved down 3.4% over the session. Dividend 15 Split (OTC: DVSPF) shares set a new 52-week low of $6.02 today morning. The stock traded down 5.53% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $6.02 today morning. The stock traded down 5.53% over the session. GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ: GNMK) shares hit a yearly low of $3.51 today morning. The stock was down 1.81% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $3.51 today morning. The stock was down 1.81% on the session. CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CASI) shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.01 on Thursday morning, later moving down 1.91% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.01 on Thursday morning, later moving down 1.91% over the rest of the day. ClearBridge Energy MLP (NYSE: CTR) stock set a new 52-week low of $6.89 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 5.92%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $6.89 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 5.92%. Resolute Forest Products (NYSE: RFP) stock hit a yearly low of $2.73 this morning. The stock was down 2.55% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $2.73 this morning. The stock was down 2.55% for the day. Mesabi Trust (NYSE: MSB) stock hit a new 52-week low of $18.52 to begin trading. The stock was down 2.9% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $18.52 to begin trading. The stock was down 2.9% on the session. Goldman Sachs MLP (NYSE: GER) shares hit a yearly low of $3.06 today morning. The stock was down 7.23% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $3.06 today morning. The stock was down 7.23% on the session. P.A.M. Transportation (NASDAQ: PTSI) stock hit $40.98 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 0.02% over the course of the day.

stock hit $40.98 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 0.02% over the course of the day. Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ: PLSE) stock set a new 52-week low of $6.70 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 5.7%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $6.70 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 5.7%. Slate Office REIT (OTC: SLTTF) shares fell to $4.10 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 6.21%.

shares fell to $4.10 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 6.21%. Auxly Cannabis Group (OTC: CBWTF) shares set a new yearly low of $0.37 this morning. The stock was down 5.97% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.37 this morning. The stock was down 5.97% on the session. CVR Partners (NYSE: UAN) stock hit a yearly low of $2.10 this morning. The stock was down 6.05% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $2.10 this morning. The stock was down 6.05% for the day. Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE: SMLP) stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.29 to begin trading. The stock was down 3.78% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.29 to begin trading. The stock was down 3.78% on the session. Veritiv (NYSE: VRTV) shares reached a new 52-week low of $11.64 on Thursday morning, later moving down 4.17% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $11.64 on Thursday morning, later moving down 4.17% over the rest of the day. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ELOX) stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.84 to begin trading. The stock was down 10.17% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.84 to begin trading. The stock was down 10.17% on the session. Nuveen Energy MLP Total (NYSE: JMF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $6.12 to begin trading. The stock was down 5.87% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $6.12 to begin trading. The stock was down 5.87% on the session. Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: BHR) stock set a new 52-week low of $7.16 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 2.75%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $7.16 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 2.75%. Diana Shipping (NYSE: DSX) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $2.09 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 6.35% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $2.09 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 6.35% on the day. Central Valley Community (NASDAQ: CVCY) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $18.28, and later moved down 0.24% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $18.28, and later moved down 0.24% over the session. Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE: AHT) shares set a new 52-week low of $2.15 today morning. The stock traded down 4.63% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $2.15 today morning. The stock traded down 4.63% over the session. Village Farms Intl (NASDAQ: VFF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $4.11, and later moved down 5.36% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $4.11, and later moved down 5.36% over the session. Surge Energy (OTC: ZPTAF) shares moved down 8.92% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.67 to begin trading.

shares moved down 8.92% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.67 to begin trading. North American (NYSE: NOA) shares hit a yearly low of $9.38 today morning. The stock was down 5.1% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $9.38 today morning. The stock was down 5.1% on the session. ORBCOMM (NASDAQ: ORBC) shares were down 0.45% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $3.25.

shares were down 0.45% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $3.25. Franklin Duration Income (AMEX: FTF) shares set a new 52-week low of $9.12 today morning. The stock traded down 2.72% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $9.12 today morning. The stock traded down 2.72% over the session. Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ: TACO) shares set a new yearly low of $6.62 this morning. The stock was down 3.79% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $6.62 this morning. The stock was down 3.79% on the session. MediPharm Labs (OTC: MEDIF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $1.85 on Thursday. The stock was down 6.05% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $1.85 on Thursday. The stock was down 6.05% for the day. Geron (NASDAQ: GERN) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $1.07 on Thursday. The stock was down 3.07% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $1.07 on Thursday. The stock was down 3.07% for the day. Fiesta Restaurant Gr (NASDAQ: FRGI) stock set a new 52-week low of $8.20 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving up 2.64%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $8.20 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving up 2.64%. Fiduciary/Claymore Energy (NYSE: FMO) stock hit a yearly low of $5.72 this morning. The stock was down 6.09% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $5.72 this morning. The stock was down 6.09% for the day. Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ: SIC) stock set a new 52-week low of $7.75 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 0.77%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $7.75 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 0.77%. MediciNova (NASDAQ: MNOV) stock hit a yearly low of $4.24 this morning. The stock was down 6.36% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $4.24 this morning. The stock was down 6.36% for the day. Elevate Credit (NYSE: ELVT) stock moved down 2.93% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $3.36 to open trading.

stock moved down 2.93% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $3.36 to open trading. Premier Gold Mines (OTC: PIRGF) stock set a new 52-week low of $1.05 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 1.87%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $1.05 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 1.87%. Hadera Paper (OTC: HAIPF) shares hit a yearly low of $31.70 today morning. The stock was down 3.94% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $31.70 today morning. The stock was down 3.94% on the session. Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE: WHG) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $25.93, and later moved down 2.37% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $25.93, and later moved down 2.37% over the session. Lucara Diamond (OTC: LUCRF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.55 to begin trading. The stock was down 4.86% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.55 to begin trading. The stock was down 4.86% on the session. Japan Smaller (NYSE: JOF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $7.73 to begin trading. The stock was down 2.1% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $7.73 to begin trading. The stock was down 2.1% on the session. Reading International (NASDAQ: RDI) stock hit $8.84 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 1.45% over the course of the day.

stock hit $8.84 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 1.45% over the course of the day. Trican Well Service (OTC: TOLWF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.55 to begin trading. The stock was down 14.47% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.55 to begin trading. The stock was down 14.47% on the session. Rayonier Advanced (NYSE: RYAM) shares hit a yearly low of $2.11 today morning. The stock was down 6.76% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $2.11 today morning. The stock was down 6.76% on the session. Cumulus Media (NASDAQ: CMLS) shares fell to $12.37 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 3.44%.

shares fell to $12.37 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 3.44%. Goldman Sachs MLP Inc Opp (NYSE: GMZ) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $4.51 on Thursday. The stock was down 6.9% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $4.51 on Thursday. The stock was down 6.9% for the day. iAnthus Capital Holdings (OTC: ITHUF) shares set a new yearly low of $0.90 this morning. The stock was down 18.24% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.90 this morning. The stock was down 18.24% on the session. Natural Resources (NYSE: NRP) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $15.56, and later moved down 14.88% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $15.56, and later moved down 14.88% over the session. Drive Shack (NYSE: DS) stock moved down 8.94% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $2.85 to open trading.

stock moved down 8.94% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $2.85 to open trading. Argonaut Gold (OTC: ARNGF) shares fell to $1.05 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 7.02%.

shares fell to $1.05 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 7.02%. Entravision Comms (NYSE: EVC) shares set a new yearly low of $1.94 this morning. The stock was down 2.98% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $1.94 this morning. The stock was down 2.98% on the session. Radiant Logistics (AMEX: RLGT) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $4.26 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 3.09% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $4.26 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 3.09% on the day. First Trust New Opps (NYSE: FPL) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $8.18 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 2.37% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $8.18 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 2.37% on the day. Nine Energy Service (NYSE: NINE) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $3.90 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 7.46% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $3.90 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 7.46% on the day. ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ: ADMA) stock set a new 52-week low of $3.02 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 5.64%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $3.02 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 5.64%. Tuniu (NASDAQ: TOUR) shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.55 on Thursday morning, later moving down 3.7% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.55 on Thursday morning, later moving down 3.7% over the rest of the day. PPC (OTC: PPCLY) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.22 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 10.75%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.22 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 10.75%. Village Super Market (NASDAQ: VLGEA) shares reached a new 52-week low of $21.07 on Thursday morning, later moving down 0.75% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $21.07 on Thursday morning, later moving down 0.75% over the rest of the day. Lovesac (NASDAQ: LOVE) shares fell to $7.71 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 3.05%.

shares fell to $7.71 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 3.05%. Medical Marijuana (OTC: MJNA) shares fell to $0.01 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 9.62%.

shares fell to $0.01 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 9.62%. Spok Holdings (NASDAQ: SPOK) shares fell to $10.11 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 3.45%.

shares fell to $10.11 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 3.45%. TMAC Resources (OTC: TMMFF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.45 to begin trading. The stock was down 4.73% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.45 to begin trading. The stock was down 4.73% on the session. NuCana (NASDAQ: NCNA) shares moved down 3.78% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $3.82 to begin trading.

shares moved down 3.78% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $3.82 to begin trading. Cardinal Energy (OTC: CRLFF) stock set a new 52-week low of $1.42 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 5.51%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $1.42 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 5.51%. First Bank (NASDAQ: FRBA) stock hit $10.22 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 1.02% over the course of the day.

stock hit $10.22 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 1.02% over the course of the day. Protective Insurance (NASDAQ: PTVCB) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $15.11. Shares then traded down 0.84%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $15.11. Shares then traded down 0.84%. Dirtt Environmental Solns (NASDAQ: DRTT) shares set a new 52-week low of $1.81 today morning. The stock traded down 7.77% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $1.81 today morning. The stock traded down 7.77% over the session. Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE: SFE) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $9.13, and later moved down 1.38% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $9.13, and later moved down 1.38% over the session. Voya Infrastructure (NYSE: IDE) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $10.71 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 2.21% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $10.71 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 2.21% on the day. Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE: HBB) shares fell to $12.58 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 4.72%.

shares fell to $12.58 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 4.72%. THL Credit (NASDAQ: TCRD) stock moved down 4.33% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $6.00 to open trading.

stock moved down 4.33% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $6.00 to open trading. Highland Global (NYSE: HGLB) shares were down 2.21% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $8.33.

shares were down 2.21% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $8.33. PharmaCielo (OTC: PCLOF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $1.42. Shares then traded down 3.38%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $1.42. Shares then traded down 3.38%. Just Energy Group (NYSE: JE) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.80 to begin trading. The stock was down 7.58% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.80 to begin trading. The stock was down 7.58% on the session. CONSOL Energy (NYSE: CEIX) shares hit a yearly low of $5.26 today morning. The stock was down 5.58% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $5.26 today morning. The stock was down 5.58% on the session. Center Coast Brookfield (NYSE: CEN) stock hit a yearly low of $4.89 this morning. The stock was down 6.39% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $4.89 this morning. The stock was down 6.39% for the day. Redhill Biopharma (NASDAQ: RDHL) shares were down 7.04% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $4.38.

shares were down 7.04% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $4.38. Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ: KNDI) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $3.75 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 3.65% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $3.75 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 3.65% on the day. Stone Harbor Emerging (NYSE: EDF) shares set a new yearly low of $12.39 this morning. The stock was down 3.19% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $12.39 this morning. The stock was down 3.19% on the session. Theratechnologies (NASDAQ: THTX) shares set a new yearly low of $2.27 this morning. The stock was down 8.26% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $2.27 this morning. The stock was down 8.26% on the session. L.B. Foster (NASDAQ: FSTR) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $14.68. Shares then traded down 7.98%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $14.68. Shares then traded down 7.98%. Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE: NMM) stock moved down 3.94% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $9.46 to open trading.

stock moved down 3.94% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $9.46 to open trading. Natural Grocers (NYSE: NGVC) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $7.17, and later moved down 2.59% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $7.17, and later moved down 2.59% over the session. Ardmore Shipping (NYSE: ASC) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $5.00. Shares then traded down 3.84%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $5.00. Shares then traded down 3.84%. Castlight Health (NYSE: CSLT) shares set a new 52-week low of $1.00 today morning. The stock traded down 4.72% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $1.00 today morning. The stock traded down 4.72% over the session. Vince Holding (NYSE: VNCE) shares reached a new 52-week low of $10.25 on Thursday morning, later moving down 6.22% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $10.25 on Thursday morning, later moving down 6.22% over the rest of the day. Noble (NYSE: NE) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.64 today morning. The stock traded down 8.86% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.64 today morning. The stock traded down 8.86% over the session. Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ: XOG) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.65 today morning. The stock traded down 7.7% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.65 today morning. The stock traded down 7.7% over the session. Gabelli Multimedia Trust (NYSE: GGT) shares reached a new 52-week low of $7.75 on Thursday morning, later moving down 3.0% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $7.75 on Thursday morning, later moving down 3.0% over the rest of the day. Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ: CVGI) shares were down 5.48% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $4.34.

shares were down 5.48% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $4.34. Akorn (NASDAQ: AKRX) shares hit a yearly low of $1.18 today morning. The stock was down 11.11% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $1.18 today morning. The stock was down 11.11% on the session. WildBrain (OTC: WLDBF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $0.85. Shares then traded down 3.41%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $0.85. Shares then traded down 3.41%. Tailored Brands (NYSE: TLRD) shares hit a yearly low of $3.16 today morning. The stock was down 11.04% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $3.16 today morning. The stock was down 11.04% on the session. Cohen & Steers MLP Income (NYSE: MIE) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $6.19, and later moved down 6.09% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $6.19, and later moved down 6.09% over the session. C&F Financial (NASDAQ: CFFI) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $45.50. Shares then traded down 8.41%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $45.50. Shares then traded down 8.41%. Voya Global Advantage (NYSE: IGA) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $9.86 on Thursday. The stock was down 2.57% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $9.86 on Thursday. The stock was down 2.57% for the day. Permian Basin Royalty (NYSE: PBT) stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.46 to begin trading. The stock was down 3.61% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.46 to begin trading. The stock was down 3.61% on the session. GSI Technology (NASDAQ: GSIT) shares were down 3.72% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $6.80.

shares were down 3.72% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $6.80. Excelsior Mining (OTC: EXMGF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.58 to begin trading. The stock was down 4.52% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.58 to begin trading. The stock was down 4.52% on the session. Mayville Engineering (NYSE: MEC) stock set a new 52-week low of $6.71 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving 0.0% (flat).

stock set a new 52-week low of $6.71 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving 0.0% (flat). Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ: GALT) shares set a new 52-week low of $2.01 today morning. The stock traded down 1.27% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $2.01 today morning. The stock traded down 1.27% over the session. Canopy Rivers (OTC: CNPOF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $0.70. Shares then traded down 5.82%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $0.70. Shares then traded down 5.82%. Horizon Tech Finance (NASDAQ: HRZN) stock hit $11.48 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 2.9% over the course of the day.

stock hit $11.48 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 2.9% over the course of the day. United Security (NASDAQ: UBFO) shares were down 0.52% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $9.56.

shares were down 0.52% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $9.56. The Flowr (OTC: FLWPF) shares hit a yearly low of $0.50 today morning. The stock was down 9.09% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.50 today morning. The stock was down 9.09% on the session. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ZYNE) stock hit $4.35 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 11.01% over the course of the day.

stock hit $4.35 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 11.01% over the course of the day. Patriot One Technologies (OTC: PTOTF) shares fell to $0.85 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 5.49%.

shares fell to $0.85 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 5.49%. Trecora Resources (NYSE: TREC) shares hit a yearly low of $6.08 today morning. The stock was down 2.09% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $6.08 today morning. The stock was down 2.09% on the session. KushCo Holdings (OTC: KSHB) shares moved down 16.94% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.13 to begin trading.

shares moved down 16.94% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.13 to begin trading. Versarien (OTC: VRSRF) stock hit a yearly low of $0.53 this morning. The stock was down 3.64% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $0.53 this morning. The stock was down 3.64% for the day. Bridgford Foods (NASDAQ: BRID) stock moved down 1.73% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $18.17 to open trading.

stock moved down 1.73% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $18.17 to open trading. Titan Intl (NYSE: TWI) shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.93 on Thursday morning, later moving down 3.0% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.93 on Thursday morning, later moving down 3.0% over the rest of the day. Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: XERS) shares fell to $3.80 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 4.42%.

shares fell to $3.80 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 4.42%. Uranium Energy (AMEX: UEC) shares moved down 8.2% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.70 to begin trading.

shares moved down 8.2% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.70 to begin trading. Life & Banc Split (OTC: LFBCF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $5.15 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded 0.0% (flat) on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $5.15 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded 0.0% (flat) on the day. Neuronetics (NASDAQ: STIM) stock hit a yearly low of $2.90 this morning. The stock was down 2.68% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $2.90 this morning. The stock was down 2.68% for the day. Gencor Industries (NASDAQ: GENC) stock moved down 1.39% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $9.95 to open trading.

stock moved down 1.39% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $9.95 to open trading. Pacific Mercantile (NASDAQ: PMBC) shares set a new yearly low of $6.51 this morning. The stock was down 0.75% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $6.51 this morning. The stock was down 0.75% on the session. Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ALDX) shares set a new 52-week low of $4.04 today morning. The stock traded down 4.9% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $4.04 today morning. The stock traded down 4.9% over the session. Celcuity (NASDAQ: CELC) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $8.80 on Thursday. The stock was down 1.35% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $8.80 on Thursday. The stock was down 1.35% for the day. MariMed (OTC: MRMD) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $0.27. Shares then traded down 6.9%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $0.27. Shares then traded down 6.9%. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ACRX) shares were down 11.09% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $1.27.

shares were down 11.09% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $1.27. Culp (NYSE: CULP) shares reached a new 52-week low of $9.87 on Thursday morning, later moving down 0.05% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $9.87 on Thursday morning, later moving down 0.05% over the rest of the day. Briggs & Stratton (NYSE: BGG) shares hit a yearly low of $3.07 today morning. The stock was down 5.4% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $3.07 today morning. The stock was down 5.4% on the session. KLX Energy Services Hldgs (NASDAQ: KLXE) stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.63 to begin trading. The stock was down 6.64% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.63 to begin trading. The stock was down 6.64% on the session. Green Organic Dutchman (OTC: TGODF) shares set a new yearly low of $0.37 this morning. The stock was down 12.1% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.37 this morning. The stock was down 12.1% on the session. RYB Education (NYSE: RYB) shares hit a yearly low of $4.99 today morning. The stock was down 0.8% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $4.99 today morning. The stock was down 0.8% on the session. SandRidge Energy (NYSE: SD) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $2.00. Shares then traded down 7.91%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $2.00. Shares then traded down 7.91%. IntriCon (NASDAQ: IIN) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $15.02 on Thursday. The stock was down 2.45% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $15.02 on Thursday. The stock was down 2.45% for the day. Palatin Technologies (AMEX: PTN) shares hit a yearly low of $0.51 today morning. The stock was down 5.13% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.51 today morning. The stock was down 5.13% on the session. Marchex (NASDAQ: MCHX) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $2.65 on Thursday. The stock was down 1.48% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $2.65 on Thursday. The stock was down 1.48% for the day. Energy Fuels (AMEX: UUUU) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $1.10 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 6.14% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $1.10 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 6.14% on the day. Yatra Online (NASDAQ: YTRA) stock set a new 52-week low of $2.90 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 7.02%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $2.90 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 7.02%. Calfrac Well Services (OTC: CFWFF) stock hit a yearly low of $0.52 this morning. The stock was down 6.0% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $0.52 this morning. The stock was down 6.0% for the day. Pacific Drilling (NYSE: PACD) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $1.12. Shares then traded down 8.47%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $1.12. Shares then traded down 8.47%. Safe Bulkers (NYSE: SB) stock moved down 4.76% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.22 to open trading.

stock moved down 4.76% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.22 to open trading. Grindrod Shipping Hldgs (NASDAQ: GRIN) stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.40 to begin trading. The stock was down 5.38% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.40 to begin trading. The stock was down 5.38% on the session. Aleafia Health (OTC: ALEAF) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.39 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 12.56%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.39 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 12.56%. 3-D Matrix (OTC: DMTRF) shares hit a yearly low of $3.42 today morning. The stock was down 20.55% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $3.42 today morning. The stock was down 20.55% on the session. Twin Disc (NASDAQ: TWIN) stock moved down 2.64% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $8.31 to open trading.

stock moved down 2.64% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $8.31 to open trading. Tri City Bankshares (OTC: TRCY) stock moved down 0.51% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $19.50 to open trading.

stock moved down 0.51% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $19.50 to open trading. Supreme Cannabis Co (OTC: SPRWF) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.24 today morning. The stock traded down 10.73% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.24 today morning. The stock traded down 10.73% over the session. Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE: SZC) stock hit a new 52-week low of $11.46 to begin trading. The stock was down 4.15% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $11.46 to begin trading. The stock was down 4.15% on the session. Conformis (NASDAQ: CFMS) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.77 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 6.64% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.77 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 6.64% on the day. CSI Compressco (NASDAQ: CCLP) stock set a new 52-week low of $1.71 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 6.56%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $1.71 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 6.56%. Salient Midstream (NYSE: SMM) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $6.04. Shares then traded down 4.61%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $6.04. Shares then traded down 4.61%. Alcanna (OTC: LQSIF) shares fell to $2.50 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 3.15%.

shares fell to $2.50 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 3.15%. Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ: METC) shares hit a yearly low of $2.61 today morning. The stock was down 1.88% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $2.61 today morning. The stock was down 1.88% on the session. Enzo Biochem (NYSE: ENZ) shares were down 3.59% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $2.10.

shares were down 3.59% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $2.10. Travelzoo (NASDAQ: TZOO) shares set a new 52-week low of $8.70 today morning. The stock traded down 6.49% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $8.70 today morning. The stock traded down 6.49% over the session. Rivernorth Opps Fund (NYSE: RIV) shares reached a new 52-week low of $15.82 on Thursday morning, later moving down 2.94% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $15.82 on Thursday morning, later moving down 2.94% over the rest of the day. Bassett Furniture Indus (NASDAQ: BSET) stock hit a new 52-week low of $9.54 to begin trading. The stock was down 0.98% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $9.54 to begin trading. The stock was down 0.98% on the session. Aberdeen Australia Equity (AMEX: IAF) shares set a new yearly low of $4.97 this morning. The stock was down 1.36% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $4.97 this morning. The stock was down 1.36% on the session. Tortoise Pipeline (NYSE: TTP) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $10.43 on Thursday. The stock was down 5.94% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $10.43 on Thursday. The stock was down 5.94% for the day. China XD Plastics Co (NASDAQ: CXDC) stock moved down 3.33% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.16 to open trading.

stock moved down 3.33% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.16 to open trading. PHX Energy Services (OTC: PHXHF) shares set a new 52-week low of $1.64 today morning. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $1.64 today morning. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the session. Trevali Mining (OTC: TREVF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.11 on Thursday. The stock was down 0.27% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.11 on Thursday. The stock was down 0.27% for the day. Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ: MMLP) shares set a new 52-week low of $2.25 today morning. The stock traded down 8.3% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $2.25 today morning. The stock traded down 8.3% over the session. Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE: FET) shares moved down 10.11% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.80 to begin trading.

shares moved down 10.11% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.80 to begin trading. Turtle Beach (NASDAQ: HEAR) stock hit a yearly low of $6.20 this morning. The stock was down 4.74% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $6.20 this morning. The stock was down 4.74% for the day. SilverBow Resources (NYSE: SBOW) stock moved down 7.28% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $2.84 to open trading.

stock moved down 7.28% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $2.84 to open trading. Universal Stainless (NASDAQ: USAP) shares reached a new 52-week low of $12.22 on Thursday morning, later moving down 3.73% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $12.22 on Thursday morning, later moving down 3.73% over the rest of the day. Stone Harbor Emg Mkts (NYSE: EDI) stock moved down 1.04% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $11.29 to open trading.

stock moved down 1.04% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $11.29 to open trading. Synalloy (NASDAQ: SYNL) shares set a new yearly low of $8.74 this morning. The stock was down 4.38% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $8.74 this morning. The stock was down 4.38% on the session. Tortoise Power & Energy (NYSE: TPZ) shares set a new 52-week low of $15.38 today morning. The stock traded down 2.41% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $15.38 today morning. The stock traded down 2.41% over the session. ExOne (NASDAQ: XONE) shares moved down 2.89% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $6.38 to begin trading.

shares moved down 2.89% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $6.38 to begin trading. Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ: MITO) shares set a new yearly low of $1.90 this morning. The stock was down 5.62% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $1.90 this morning. The stock was down 5.62% on the session. Flower One Hldgs (OTC: FLOOF) shares fell to $0.45 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 10.29%.

shares fell to $0.45 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 10.29%. Taseko Mines (AMEX: TGB) shares hit a yearly low of $0.38 today morning. The stock was down 7.69% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.38 today morning. The stock was down 7.69% on the session. CannTrust Holdings (NYSE: CTST) stock hit $0.68 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 9.73% over the course of the day.

stock hit $0.68 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 9.73% over the course of the day. Menlo Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MNLO) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $2.63. Shares then traded down 7.38%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $2.63. Shares then traded down 7.38%. Medical Facilities (OTC: MFCSF) stock hit a yearly low of $2.60 this morning. The stock was down 2.78% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $2.60 this morning. The stock was down 2.78% for the day. WeedMD (OTC: WDDMF) shares were down 10.26% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.35.

shares were down 10.26% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.35. VOXX International (NASDAQ: VOXX) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $3.33, and later moved up 0.3% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $3.33, and later moved up 0.3% over the session. Maya Gold & Silver (OTC: MYAGF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $1.12, and later moved down 7.44% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $1.12, and later moved down 7.44% over the session. Sachem Capital (AMEX: SACH) shares set a new 52-week low of $4.05 today morning. The stock traded down 0.24% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $4.05 today morning. The stock traded down 0.24% over the session. Sesen Bio (NASDAQ: SESN) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.76 on Thursday morning, later moving down 5.07% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.76 on Thursday morning, later moving down 5.07% over the rest of the day. Youngevity International (NASDAQ: YGYI) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $1.15. Shares then traded down 7.14%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $1.15. Shares then traded down 7.14%. Nuvera Communications (OTC: NUVR) stock moved down 0.57% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $17.40 to open trading.

stock moved down 0.57% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $17.40 to open trading. Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ACOR) shares were down 7.58% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $1.27.

shares were down 7.58% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $1.27. AstroNova (NASDAQ: ALOT) shares fell to $11.15 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 3.35%.

shares fell to $11.15 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 3.35%. Vireo Health Intl (OTC: VREOF) shares set a new yearly low of $0.70 this morning. The stock was down 12.24% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.70 this morning. The stock was down 12.24% on the session. Fission Uranium (OTC: FCUUF) shares fell to $0.16 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 0.89%.

shares fell to $0.16 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 0.89%. Copper Mountain Mining (OTC: CPPMF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.40 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 6.9% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.40 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 6.9% on the day. Rocky Mountain (OTC: RCKXF) stock set a new 52-week low of $4.25 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 17.28%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $4.25 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 17.28%. Guyana Goldfields (OTC: GUYFF) shares fell to $0.26 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 11.07%.

shares fell to $0.26 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 11.07%. Ur-Energy (AMEX: URG) shares moved down 9.19% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.45 to begin trading.

shares moved down 9.19% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.45 to begin trading. Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ: FEIM) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $9.02. Shares then traded down 2.27%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $9.02. Shares then traded down 2.27%. MedMen Enterprises (OTC: MMNFF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.28 to begin trading. The stock was down 21.67% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.28 to begin trading. The stock was down 21.67% on the session. U.S. Well Servs (NASDAQ: USWS) shares hit a yearly low of $1.03 today morning. The stock was down 5.94% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $1.03 today morning. The stock was down 5.94% on the session. Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ: SOHO) stock hit $5.23 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 1.58% over the course of the day.

stock hit $5.23 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 1.58% over the course of the day. CV Sciences (OTC: CVSI) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.70 to begin trading. The stock was down 12.47% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.70 to begin trading. The stock was down 12.47% on the session. Duff & Phelps Select MLP (NYSE: DSE) stock hit a yearly low of $2.62 this morning. The stock was down 7.73% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $2.62 this morning. The stock was down 7.73% for the day. Microvision (NASDAQ: MVIS) shares fell to $0.25 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 3.94%.

shares fell to $0.25 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 3.94%. Braemar Shipping Services (OTC: BSEAF) shares set a new 52-week low of $1.95 today morning. The stock traded down 8.02% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $1.95 today morning. The stock traded down 8.02% over the session. Fire & Flower Holdings (OTC: FFLWF) shares moved down 14.78% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.47 to begin trading.

shares moved down 14.78% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.47 to begin trading. LSB Industries (NYSE: LXU) shares set a new yearly low of $1.76 this morning. The stock was down 6.58% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $1.76 this morning. The stock was down 6.58% on the session. Axovant Gene Therapies (NASDAQ: AXGT) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $3.54. Shares then traded down 5.56%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $3.54. Shares then traded down 5.56%. Ideanomics (NASDAQ: IDEX) shares were down 8.56% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.39.

shares were down 8.56% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.39. First Trust Specialty Fnc (NYSE: FGB) shares hit a yearly low of $5.71 today morning. The stock was down 4.07% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $5.71 today morning. The stock was down 4.07% on the session. Currency Exchange Intl (OTC: CURN) shares moved down 0.08% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $12.79 to begin trading.

shares moved down 0.08% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $12.79 to begin trading. Armstrong Flooring (NYSE: AFI) stock set a new 52-week low of $2.67 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 6.29%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $2.67 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 6.29%. Shiloh Industries (NASDAQ: SHLO) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $3.16 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 3.07% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $3.16 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 3.07% on the day. PolarityTE (NASDAQ: PTE) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $1.33, and later moved down 1.46% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $1.33, and later moved down 1.46% over the session. Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ: GECC) shares were down 6.02% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $7.49.

shares were down 6.02% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $7.49. Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ: MRAM) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $3.58. Shares then traded up 1.11%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $3.58. Shares then traded up 1.11%. Smart Sand (NASDAQ: SND) stock hit $1.69 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 6.98% over the course of the day.

stock hit $1.69 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 6.98% over the course of the day. Voya Natural Resources (NYSE: IRR) shares set a new 52-week low of $3.45 today morning. The stock traded down 2.83% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $3.45 today morning. The stock traded down 2.83% over the session. MediWound (NASDAQ: MDWD) shares were down 2.08% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $2.27.

shares were down 2.08% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $2.27. YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ: YRCW) stock hit $1.94 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 5.22% over the course of the day.

stock hit $1.94 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 5.22% over the course of the day. ION Geophysical (NYSE: IO) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $3.42. Shares then traded down 5.42%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $3.42. Shares then traded down 5.42%. Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ: CEMI) shares hit a yearly low of $3.55 today morning. The stock was up 1.3% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $3.55 today morning. The stock was up 1.3% on the session. PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE: PRT) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $4.68 on Thursday. The stock was down 2.89% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $4.68 on Thursday. The stock was down 2.89% for the day. CPI Aerostructures (AMEX: CVU) stock set a new 52-week low of $3.07 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 6.67%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $3.07 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 6.67%. Khiron Life Sciences (OTC: KHRNF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.41 to begin trading. The stock was up 0.26% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.41 to begin trading. The stock was up 0.26% on the session. Hunt Cos Finance Trust (NYSE: HCFT) stock hit a yearly low of $3.14 this morning. The stock was down 3.36% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $3.14 this morning. The stock was down 3.36% for the day. Ascena Retail Group (NASDAQ: ASNA) shares were down 7.13% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $3.98.

shares were down 7.13% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $3.98. CYREN (NASDAQ: CYRN) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $1.07 on Thursday. The stock was down 0.88% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $1.07 on Thursday. The stock was down 0.88% for the day. Marie Brizard Wine (OTC: BVDRF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $1.47 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 5.16% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $1.47 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 5.16% on the day. Yangarra Resources (OTC: YGRAF) stock hit $0.62 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 3.1% over the course of the day.

stock hit $0.62 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 3.1% over the course of the day. VOC Energy (NYSE: VOC) stock hit a yearly low of $3.85 this morning. The stock was down 10.13% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $3.85 this morning. The stock was down 10.13% for the day. Hi-Crush (NYSE: HCR) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.55 on Thursday. The stock was down 11.06% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.55 on Thursday. The stock was down 11.06% for the day. Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ: TUSK) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $1.22, and later moved down 18.32% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $1.22, and later moved down 18.32% over the session. High Arctic Energy Servs (OTC: HGHAF) shares hit a yearly low of $1.13 today morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $1.13 today morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session. IDEX Biometrics (OTC: IDXAF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $0.07, and later moved down 44.44% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $0.07, and later moved down 44.44% over the session. CLPS (NASDAQ: CLPS) shares moved down 0.37% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $2.53 to begin trading.

shares moved down 0.37% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $2.53 to begin trading. Amerigo Resources (OTC: ARREF) shares hit a yearly low of $0.23 today morning. The stock was down 11.8% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.23 today morning. The stock was down 11.8% on the session. Cushing MLP & Infr Total (NYSE: SRV) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $8.79, and later moved down 5.25% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $8.79, and later moved down 5.25% over the session. Independence Contract (NYSE: ICD) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $0.42, and later moved down 0.12% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $0.42, and later moved down 0.12% over the session. Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ: ACST) shares set a new yearly low of $0.45 this morning. The stock was down 7.23% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.45 this morning. The stock was down 7.23% on the session. Harvest Oil & Gas (OTC: HRST) shares moved 0.0% (flat) on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $3.12 to begin trading.

shares moved 0.0% (flat) on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $3.12 to begin trading. CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CNSP) shares set a new yearly low of $3.65 this morning. The stock was down 1.85% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $3.65 this morning. The stock was down 1.85% on the session. Destination XL Group (NASDAQ: DXLG) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.86 on Thursday morning, later moving 0.0% (flat) over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.86 on Thursday morning, later moving 0.0% (flat) over the rest of the day. Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP (NYSE: JMLP) shares were down 7.65% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $3.91.

shares were down 7.65% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $3.91. Halo Labs (OTC: AGEEF) stock moved up 4.05% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.09 to open trading.

stock moved up 4.05% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.09 to open trading. Pyxus International (NYSE: PYX) shares moved down 10.59% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $3.85 to begin trading.

shares moved down 10.59% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $3.85 to begin trading. Almaden Minerals (AMEX: AAU) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.39 on Thursday. The stock was down 2.0% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.39 on Thursday. The stock was down 2.0% for the day. Vuzix (NASDAQ: VUZI) shares set a new yearly low of $1.63 this morning. The stock was down 5.95% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $1.63 this morning. The stock was down 5.95% on the session. A H Belo (NYSE: AHC) shares moved down 2.35% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $2.55 to begin trading.

shares moved down 2.35% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $2.55 to begin trading. RiceBran Tech (NASDAQ: RIBT) shares fell to $1.15 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 5.95%.

shares fell to $1.15 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 5.95%. Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ: HCAP) shares set a new yearly low of $8.49 this morning. The stock was down 2.01% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $8.49 this morning. The stock was down 2.01% on the session. Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ: GNCA) shares set a new yearly low of $1.85 this morning. The stock was down 3.11% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $1.85 this morning. The stock was down 3.11% on the session. American BriVision Hldg (OTC: ABVC) stock moved down 36.73% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.80 to open trading.

stock moved down 36.73% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.80 to open trading. Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ: DWSN) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $1.89 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 4.14% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $1.89 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 4.14% on the day. HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ: HTGM) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.53 on Thursday morning, later moving down 4.04% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.53 on Thursday morning, later moving down 4.04% over the rest of the day. North European Oil (NYSE: NRT) shares hit a yearly low of $3.80 today morning. The stock was down 1.83% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $3.80 today morning. The stock was down 1.83% on the session. OneSoft Solutions (OTC: OSSIF) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.38 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 7.52%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.38 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 7.52%. Tortoise Energy (NYSE: NDP) stock hit $2.82 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 7.04% over the course of the day.

stock hit $2.82 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 7.04% over the course of the day. Buhler Industries (OTC: BIIAF) shares set a new 52-week low of $2.28 today morning. The stock traded down 6.03% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $2.28 today morning. The stock traded down 6.03% over the session. Tantech Hldgs (NASDAQ: TANH) shares moved down 0.01% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.04 to begin trading.

shares moved down 0.01% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.04 to begin trading. Chaparral Energy (NYSE: CHAP) shares fell to $0.58 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 7.9%.

shares fell to $0.58 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 7.9%. J.Jill (NYSE: JILL) shares were down 9.94% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.86.

shares were down 9.94% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.86. Energous (NASDAQ: WATT) shares set a new 52-week low of $1.50 today morning. The stock traded down 8.02% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $1.50 today morning. The stock traded down 8.02% over the session. Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ: AXAS) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.20 on Thursday. The stock was down 10.52% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.20 on Thursday. The stock was down 10.52% for the day. USA Truck (NASDAQ: USAK) shares reached a new 52-week low of $5.10 on Thursday morning, later moving down 4.49% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $5.10 on Thursday morning, later moving down 4.49% over the rest of the day. Acorn Intl (NYSE: ATV) stock set a new 52-week low of $12.68 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 14.01%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $12.68 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 14.01%. Rosehill Resources (NASDAQ: ROSE) shares hit a yearly low of $0.75 today morning. The stock was down 7.35% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.75 today morning. The stock was down 7.35% on the session. electroCore (NASDAQ: ECOR) stock moved down 6.89% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.90 to open trading.

stock moved down 6.89% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.90 to open trading. RealNetworks (NASDAQ: RNWK) stock hit a yearly low of $1.00 this morning. The stock was up 4.36% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $1.00 this morning. The stock was up 4.36% for the day. Voya International High (NYSE: IID) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $4.93 on Thursday. The stock was down 1.04% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $4.93 on Thursday. The stock was down 1.04% for the day. Plus Prods (OTC: PLPRF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.64 to begin trading. The stock was down 10.84% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.64 to begin trading. The stock was down 10.84% on the session. Impedimed (OTC: IPDQF) shares fell to $0.06 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 4.48%.

shares fell to $0.06 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 4.48%. 48North Cannabis (OTC: NCNNF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.14 to begin trading. The stock was down 7.08% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.14 to begin trading. The stock was down 7.08% on the session. Charles & Colvard (NASDAQ: CTHR) shares moved up 0.02% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.83 to begin trading.

shares moved up 0.02% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.83 to begin trading. Blue Hat Interactive (NASDAQ: BHAT) shares hit a yearly low of $0.96 today morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.96 today morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session. ImageWare Systems (OTC: IWSY) shares fell to $0.23 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 4.0%.

shares fell to $0.23 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 4.0%. Aquila Resources (OTC: AQARF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $0.10. Shares then traded up 1.84%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $0.10. Shares then traded up 1.84%. Body and Mind (OTC: BMMJ) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $0.27. Shares then traded down 9.97%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $0.27. Shares then traded down 9.97%. Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ADMP) shares set a new yearly low of $0.47 this morning. The stock was down 9.76% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.47 this morning. The stock was down 9.76% on the session. Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ: MBRX) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.67 to begin trading. The stock was down 4.33% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.67 to begin trading. The stock was down 4.33% on the session. L S Starrett (NYSE: SCX) stock set a new 52-week low of $4.48 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 2.42%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $4.48 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 2.42%. MMTEC (NASDAQ: MTC) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $1.53, and later moved down 3.92% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $1.53, and later moved down 3.92% over the session. Emerald Health (OTC: EMHTF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $0.15, and later moved down 5.48% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $0.15, and later moved down 5.48% over the session. Global Eagle Enter (NASDAQ: ENT) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $0.31. Shares then traded down 15.79%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $0.31. Shares then traded down 15.79%. Salem Media Group (NASDAQ: SALM) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $1.21, and later moved down 3.94% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $1.21, and later moved down 3.94% over the session. Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE: AP) stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.61 to begin trading. The stock was down 2.46% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.61 to begin trading. The stock was down 2.46% on the session. Pan Orient Energy (OTC: POEFF) shares moved up 1.38% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.56 to begin trading.

shares moved up 1.38% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.56 to begin trading. Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ: KEQU) stock hit a new 52-week low of $11.52 to begin trading. The stock was down 2.72% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $11.52 to begin trading. The stock was down 2.72% on the session. Hudson Global (NASDAQ: HSON) shares set a new 52-week low of $10.21 today morning. The stock traded down 3.29% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $10.21 today morning. The stock traded down 3.29% over the session. Willamette Valley (NASDAQ: WVVI) shares set a new yearly low of $6.54 this morning. The stock was down 1.05% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $6.54 this morning. The stock was down 1.05% on the session. Harvest One Cannabis (OTC: HRVOF) stock hit a yearly low of $0.06 this morning. The stock was down 3.07% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $0.06 this morning. The stock was down 3.07% for the day. Sproutly Canada (OTC: SRUTF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.11 on Thursday. The stock was down 8.01% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.11 on Thursday. The stock was down 8.01% for the day. Siyata Mobile (OTC: SYATF) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.20 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 4.42%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.20 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 4.42%. Ekso Bionics Holdings (NASDAQ: EKSO) stock hit a yearly low of $0.35 this morning. The stock was down 6.2% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $0.35 this morning. The stock was down 6.2% for the day. TransAtlantic Petroleum (AMEX: TAT) stock hit a yearly low of $0.31 this morning. The stock was down 4.98% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $0.31 this morning. The stock was down 4.98% for the day. Cincinnati Bancorp (NASDAQ: CNNB) stock moved down 0.85% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $10.51 to open trading.

stock moved down 0.85% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $10.51 to open trading. VIVUS (NASDAQ: VVUS) shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.01 on Thursday morning, later moving down 3.35% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.01 on Thursday morning, later moving down 3.35% over the rest of the day. Taronis Technologies (NASDAQ: TRNX) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.37 today morning. The stock traded down 13.13% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.37 today morning. The stock traded down 13.13% over the session. Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ: EDSA) stock moved down 7.68% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $2.85 to open trading.

stock moved down 7.68% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $2.85 to open trading. Wireless Telecom Group (AMEX: WTT) stock hit $1.16 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 0.67% over the course of the day.

stock hit $1.16 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 0.67% over the course of the day. Fura Gems (OTC: FUGMF) stock hit a yearly low of $0.07 this morning. The stock was down 24.59% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $0.07 this morning. The stock was down 24.59% for the day. CLS Holdings USA (OTC: CLSH) shares fell to $0.11 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 13.92%.

shares fell to $0.11 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 13.92%. SPI Energy (NASDAQ: SPI) stock hit a yearly low of $1.19 this morning. The stock was down 4.88% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $1.19 this morning. The stock was down 4.88% for the day. High Tide (OTC: HITIF) shares set a new yearly low of $0.10 this morning. The stock was down 12.7% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.10 this morning. The stock was down 12.7% on the session. General Cannabis (OTC: CANN) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.49 on Thursday. The stock was down 11.28% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.49 on Thursday. The stock was down 11.28% for the day. Victory Metals (OTC: VKMTF) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.23 today morning. The stock traded up 0.2% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.23 today morning. The stock traded up 0.2% over the session. Choom Holdings (OTC: CHOOF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.09 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 7.3% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.09 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 7.3% on the day. India Globalization Cap (AMEX: IGC) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $0.46, and later moved down 0.61% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $0.46, and later moved down 0.61% over the session. China Internet Nationwide (NASDAQ: CIFS) stock moved down 7.13% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.65 to open trading.

stock moved down 7.13% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.65 to open trading. RumbleON (NASDAQ: RMBL) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.42 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 9.09% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.42 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 9.09% on the day. OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ: ONCS) shares hit a yearly low of $1.44 today morning. The stock was down 4.76% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $1.44 today morning. The stock was down 4.76% on the session. Microbix Biosystems (OTC: MBXBF) shares fell to $0.15 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 6.36%.

shares fell to $0.15 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 6.36%. China Green Agriculture (NYSE: CGA) stock set a new 52-week low of $2.31 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 7.58%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $2.31 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 7.58%. Rockhaven Resources (OTC: RKHNF) stock moved down 4.3% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.07 to open trading.

stock moved down 4.3% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.07 to open trading. Vitreous Glass (OTC: VCIGF) shares were down 3.29% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $2.62.

shares were down 3.29% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $2.62. Euroseas (NASDAQ: ESEA) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $2.59 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 3.62% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $2.59 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 3.62% on the day. GTEC Holdings (OTC: GGTTF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $0.09, and later moved down 5.81% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $0.09, and later moved down 5.81% over the session. Aemetis (NASDAQ: AMTX) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.72 today morning. The stock traded down 5.54% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.72 today morning. The stock traded down 5.54% over the session. Precipio (NASDAQ: PRPO) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $1.40 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 6.8% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $1.40 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 6.8% on the day. Aytu BioScience (NASDAQ: AYTU) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.60 on Thursday. The stock was down 12.92% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.60 on Thursday. The stock was down 12.92% for the day. NUGL (OTC: NUGL) shares moved 0.0% (flat) on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.08 to begin trading.

shares moved 0.0% (flat) on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.08 to begin trading. Seanergy Maritime Hldgs (NASDAQ: SHIP) stock moved down 1.07% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.28 to open trading.

stock moved down 1.07% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.28 to open trading. ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ: RWLK) shares hit a yearly low of $0.73 today morning. The stock was down 4.12% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.73 today morning. The stock was down 4.12% on the session. Novan (NASDAQ: NOVN) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $0.40. Shares then traded down 11.09%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $0.40. Shares then traded down 11.09%. KemPharm (NASDAQ: KMPH) shares were down 4.92% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.26.

shares were down 4.92% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.26. SOL Global Investments (OTC: SOLCF) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.17 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 2.11%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.17 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 2.11%. Heat Biologics (NASDAQ: HTBX) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $0.22. Shares then traded down 11.66%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $0.22. Shares then traded down 11.66%. Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ: OBLN) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $1.51, and later moved down 20.78% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $1.51, and later moved down 20.78% over the session. Thin Film Electronics (OTC: TFECF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.11 to begin trading. The stock was down 24.53% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.11 to begin trading. The stock was down 24.53% on the session. Sunworks (NASDAQ: SUNW) stock hit $0.68 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 1.88% over the course of the day.

stock hit $0.68 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 1.88% over the course of the day. Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ: ACHV) stock moved down 2.99% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.46 to open trading.

stock moved down 2.99% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.46 to open trading. Anchiano Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ANCN) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.93 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 8.91% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.93 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 8.91% on the day. Pure Global Cannabis (OTC: PRCNF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.03 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 18.62% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.03 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 18.62% on the day. Two Rivers Water (OTC: TURV) stock hit a yearly low of $0.03 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $0.03 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day. Tetraphase Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ: TTPH) shares set a new 52-week low of $1.96 today morning. The stock traded down 4.47% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $1.96 today morning. The stock traded down 4.47% over the session. IMAC Holdings (NASDAQ: IMAC) stock hit $0.81 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 8.05% over the course of the day.

stock hit $0.81 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 8.05% over the course of the day. Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ: ARTL) shares were down 9.97% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $1.10.

shares were down 9.97% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $1.10. Skyharbour Resources (OTC: SYHBF) shares hit a yearly low of $0.10 today morning. The stock was up 0.28% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.10 today morning. The stock was up 0.28% on the session. ShiftPixy (NASDAQ: PIXY) stock set a new 52-week low of $6.89 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 12.16%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $6.89 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 12.16%. Sino-Global Shipping (NASDAQ: SINO) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.36 to begin trading. The stock was down 2.8% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.36 to begin trading. The stock was down 2.8% on the session. Mid-Con Energy Partners (NASDAQ: MCEP) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.21 on Thursday. The stock was down 8.51% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.21 on Thursday. The stock was down 8.51% for the day. ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ: ABIO) stock set a new 52-week low of $3.55 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 16.75%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $3.55 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 16.75%. Spot Coffee (Canada) (OTC: SCFFF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $0.03, and later moved down 16.67% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $0.03, and later moved down 16.67% over the session. Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ: MARA) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.85 on Thursday morning, later moving down 2.6% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.85 on Thursday morning, later moving down 2.6% over the rest of the day. Mechanical Technology (OTC: MKTY) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.55 on Thursday. The stock was down 15.38% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.55 on Thursday. The stock was down 15.38% for the day. Metallis Resources (OTC: MTLFF) stock hit $0.19 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the course of the day.

stock hit $0.19 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the course of the day. Chineseinvestors.com (OTC: CIIX) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.11 to begin trading. The stock was down 11.9% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.11 to begin trading. The stock was down 11.9% on the session. New Concept Energy (AMEX: GBR) shares set a new 52-week low of $1.00 today morning. The stock traded down 1.9% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $1.00 today morning. The stock traded down 1.9% over the session. Avalon Holdings (AMEX: AWX) stock set a new 52-week low of $1.71 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 4.99%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $1.71 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 4.99%. Reebonz Holding (NASDAQ: RBZ) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.85 to begin trading. The stock was down 5.75% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.85 to begin trading. The stock was down 5.75% on the session. Ethos Gold (OTC: ETHOF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.09 on Thursday morning, later moving down 4.09% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.09 on Thursday morning, later moving down 4.09% over the rest of the day. Westwater Resources (NASDAQ: WWR) shares moved down 7.87% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.71 to begin trading.

shares moved down 7.87% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.71 to begin trading. My Size (NASDAQ: MYSZ) shares moved down 7.46% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $2.08 to begin trading.

shares moved down 7.46% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $2.08 to begin trading. Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ: OPTT) shares fell to $0.64 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 8.68%.

shares fell to $0.64 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 8.68%. TOP Ships (NASDAQ: TOPS) shares moved down 10.56% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.34 to begin trading.

shares moved down 10.56% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.34 to begin trading. TruTrace Technologies (OTC: TTTSF) shares were down 0.25% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.03.

shares were down 0.25% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.03. KonaTel (OTC: KTEL) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.11 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 41.05%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.11 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 41.05%. Basic Energy Servs (OTC: BASX) stock moved down 5.03% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.15 to open trading.

stock moved down 5.03% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.15 to open trading. Globus Maritime (NASDAQ: GLBS) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $0.44. Shares then traded down 4.74%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $0.44. Shares then traded down 4.74%. Arena Minerals (OTC: AMRZF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.02 on Thursday. The stock was down 9.48% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.02 on Thursday. The stock was down 9.48% for the day. Auris Medical Holding (NASDAQ: EARS) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $1.11 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 14.04% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $1.11 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 14.04% on the day. SITO Mobile (NASDAQ: SITO) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $0.20. Shares then traded down 3.92%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $0.20. Shares then traded down 3.92%. Ameri Holdings (NASDAQ: AMRH) stock moved down 7.95% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.19 to open trading.

stock moved down 7.95% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.19 to open trading. Fission 3.0 (OTC: FISOF) shares set a new yearly low of $0.03 this morning. The stock was down 3.45% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.03 this morning. The stock was down 3.45% on the session. Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ: VISL) stock hit $0.16 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 14.3% over the course of the day.

stock hit $0.16 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 14.3% over the course of the day. Digirad (NASDAQ: DRAD) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $2.42 on Thursday. The stock was down 3.73% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $2.42 on Thursday. The stock was down 3.73% for the day. Alta Mesa Resources (OTC: AMRQQ) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $0.0037, and later moved down 19.51% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $0.0037, and later moved down 19.51% over the session. CHF Solutions (NASDAQ: CHFS) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $0.31, and later moved down 9.67% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $0.31, and later moved down 9.67% over the session. DXI Energy (OTC: DXIEF) stock moved down 27.29% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.02 to open trading.

stock moved down 27.29% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.02 to open trading. China Ceramics Co (NASDAQ: CCCL) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $0.60. Shares then traded down 4.41%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $0.60. Shares then traded down 4.41%. Pledge Petroleum (OTC: PROP) shares hit a yearly low of $0.0025 today morning. The stock was down 16.67% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.0025 today morning. The stock was down 16.67% on the session. Castor Maritime (NASDAQ: CTRM) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $0.97, and later moved down 10.75% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $0.97, and later moved down 10.75% over the session. Synergy CHC (OTC: SNYR) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.03 today morning. The stock traded down 49.92% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.03 today morning. The stock traded down 49.92% over the session. Seacoast Commerce Banc (OTC: SCBH) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $17.36 on Thursday. The stock was down 1.36% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $17.36 on Thursday. The stock was down 1.36% for the day. Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ: BLIN) stock moved down 10.34% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.26 to open trading.

stock moved down 10.34% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.26 to open trading. Chemistree Technology (OTC: CHMJF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.04 on Thursday morning, later moving down 27.07% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.04 on Thursday morning, later moving down 27.07% over the rest of the day. Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ: MARPS) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $1.74 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.64% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $1.74 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.64% on the day. Apex Glb Brands (NASDAQ: APEX) shares fell to $0.62 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 3.73%.

shares fell to $0.62 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 3.73%. Myomo (AMEX: MYO) stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.22 to begin trading. The stock was down 10.23% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.22 to begin trading. The stock was down 10.23% on the session. SINTX Technologies (NASDAQ: SINT) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $0.59. Shares then traded down 9.98%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $0.59. Shares then traded down 9.98%. American Diversified Hldg (OTC: ADHC) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.0011 to begin trading. The stock was down 8.33% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.0011 to begin trading. The stock was down 8.33% on the session. Lift (OTC: LFCOF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.03 to begin trading. The stock was down 22.06% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.03 to begin trading. The stock was down 22.06% on the session. Endonovo Therapeutics (OTC: ENDV) stock hit $0.51 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 1.98% over the course of the day.

stock hit $0.51 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 1.98% over the course of the day. American Sierra Gold (OTC: AMNP) stock hit a yearly low of $0.01 this morning. The stock was down 7.32% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $0.01 this morning. The stock was down 7.32% for the day. Discovery Harbour (OTC: DCHRF) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.07 today morning. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.07 today morning. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the session. KinerjaPay (OTC: KPAY) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.01 today morning. The stock traded down 7.42% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.01 today morning. The stock traded down 7.42% over the session. Shengkai Innovations (OTC: VALV) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.0035 on Thursday. The stock was down 12.5% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.0035 on Thursday. The stock was down 12.5% for the day. VisualMED Clinical Solns (OTC: VMCS) shares set a new yearly low of $0.0011 this morning. The stock was down 47.37% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.0011 this morning. The stock was down 47.37% on the session. Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Gr (OTC: KWBT) shares were down 15.23% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.02.

shares were down 15.23% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.02. Galaxy Next Generation (OTC: GAXY) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.02 on Thursday. The stock was down 4.88% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.02 on Thursday. The stock was down 4.88% for the day. Global Fiber Technologies (OTC: GFTX) stock moved down 15.61% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.0013 to open trading.

stock moved down 15.61% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.0013 to open trading. Intellinetics (OTC: INLX) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.04 today morning. The stock traded down 48.5% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.04 today morning. The stock traded down 48.5% over the session. MyDx (OTC: MYDX) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.000001 today morning. The stock traded down 98.0% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.000001 today morning. The stock traded down 98.0% over the session. AngioSoma (OTC: SOAN) shares fell to $0.001 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 21.43%.

shares fell to $0.001 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 21.43%. DSG Global (OTC: DSGT) shares moved up 2.04% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.20 to begin trading.

shares moved up 2.04% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.20 to begin trading. Dragon Life Science (OTC: NOHO) shares hit a yearly low of $0.000001 today morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.000001 today morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session. Social Life Network (OTC: WDLF) shares fell to $0.00068 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 12.5%.

shares fell to $0.00068 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 12.5%. Sienna Biopharmaceuticals (OTC: SNNAQ) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.01 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 11.37% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.01 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 11.37% on the day. Ecosphere Technologies (OTC: ESPHQ) shares were down 99.0% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.000001.

shares were down 99.0% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.000001. Fred's (OTC: FREDQ) stock moved down 1.87% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.01 to open trading.

stock moved down 1.87% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.01 to open trading. High Performance (OTC: TBEV) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.000001 to begin trading. The stock was down 99.0% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.000001 to begin trading. The stock was down 99.0% on the session. Two Hands (OTC: TWOH) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.05 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 5.17% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.05 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 5.17% on the day. Claren Energy (OTC: CNENF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.03 to begin trading. The stock was down 31.69% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.03 to begin trading. The stock was down 31.69% on the session. Clikia (OTC: CLKA) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.00006 on Thursday morning, later moving down 99.0% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.00006 on Thursday morning, later moving down 99.0% over the rest of the day. Ubiquitech Software (OTC: UBQU) shares hit a yearly low of $0.000001 today morning. The stock was down 50.0% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.000001 today morning. The stock was down 50.0% on the session. Eco-Tek (OTC: ETEK) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $0.000001. Shares then traded down 99.5%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $0.000001. Shares then traded down 99.5%. CBD Life Sciences (OTC: CBDL) shares fell to $0.0006 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 33.33%.

Be sure to monitor Benzinga for the news traders need!