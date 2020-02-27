40 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX) shares rose 42.1% to $12.65 in pre-market trading after climbing over 106% on Wednesday.
- Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSE: APT) shares rose 35% to $16.80 in pre-market trading after gaining 24.50% on Wednesday.
- Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) shares rose 28.5% to $11.85 in pre-market trading after surging 16% on Wednesday.
- Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRNE) rose 27.2% to $2.85 in pre-market trading.
- Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ: VXRT) rose 26.1% to $2.08 in pre-market trading after gaining more than 36% on Wednesday.
- Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) rose 20.3% to $4.80 in pre-market trading after gaining around 7% on Wednesday.
- NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSE: NNVC) rose 20% to $11.00 in pre-market trading after climbing over 16% on Wednesday.
- Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) shares rose 18.7% to $34.60 in pre-market trading. Moderna shares jumped over 22% on Wednesday after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 earnings.
- Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: LAKE) rose 18.7% to $19.35 in pre-market trading.
- Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBLI) shares rose 18% to $4.00 in pre-market trading after jumping around 49% on Wednesday.
- Allied Esports Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: AESE) rose 17.3% to $2.85 in pre-market trading after the company withdrew its proposed public offering $2 million worth of common stock.
- Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE: TDOC) rose 16.4% to $135.99 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results and issued strong sales guidance.
- BOQI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: BIMI) rose 14.2% to $4.60 in pre-market trading.
- Alimera Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: ALIM) rose 11.5% to $6.70 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results. The company also issued FY19 sales guidance above analyst estimates.
- Box Inc (NYSE: BOX) rose 10% to $16.48 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 sales results. The company also issued Q1 guidance above estimates.
- Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ETSY) shares rose 9.9% to $55.69 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results. The company also issued FY20 sales guidance above estimates.
- Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE: PWR) rose 9% to $40.41 in pre-market trading.
- Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE: WPG) rose 8.9% to $2.46 in pre-market trading after reporting Q4 results.
- Natera Inc (NASDAQ: NTRA) rose 8.7% to $37.80 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 sales. The company also issued FY20 sales guidance above analyst estimates.
- Elastic N.V. (NYSE: ESTC) rose 8.2% to $69.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 sales and issued strong sales guidance.
- Square Inc (NYSE: SQ) shares rose 7.4% to $82.25 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 earnings.
- 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE: DDD) rose 5.3% to $10.78 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results.
Losers
- Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ: NTNX) shares fell 17.8% to $26.80 in pre-market trading after the company issued Q3 earnings guidance below estimates.
- Medifast, Inc. (NYSE: MED) shares fell 17.2% to $78.23 in pre-market trading after the company issued Q1 and FY20 guidance below analyst estimates.
- WPP plc (NYSE: WPP) shares fell 13.5% to $49.93 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.
- Carvana Co (NYSE: CVNA) fell 11.4% to $90.00 in the pre-market trading session after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 earnings. The company also issued FY20 sales guidance below estimates.
- Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) fell 9.1% to $26.13 in pre-market trading. Morgan Stanley downgraded Virgin Galactic from Overweight to Equal-Weight.
- Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc(NASDAQ: FRGI) fell 7.7% to $8.40 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 results.
- Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE: BUD) fell 7.3% to $61.41 in pre-market trading after reporting Q4 results.
- Crown Castle International (NYSE: CCI) fell 6.3% to $152.53 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
- Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDP) fell 6.2% to $9.85 in pre-market trading after dropping 5.75% on Wednesday.
- Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: VG) fell 5.7% to $8.95 in pre-market trading.
- Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ: VCEL) fell 5.7% to $14.19 in pre-market trading after declining around 10% on Wednesday.
- Realty Income Corporation (NYSE: O) fell 5.6% to $75.31 in pre-market trading after the company reported commencement of 9 million share common stock offering.
- FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) fell 5.2% to $2.17 in pre-market trading.
- Taronis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRNX) fell 5.2% to $0.36 in pre-market trading after dropping around 11% on Wednesday.
- Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE: PRGO) fell 5.2% to $57.52 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.
- Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) fell 5.2% to $4.50 in pre-market trading.
- Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ: AMRN) fell 3.9% to $15.64 in pre-market trading. Amarin shares fell 7% on Wednesday after reporting Q4 results.
- Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) fell 3% to $165.10 in pre-market trading after the company said it does not expect to meet its Q3 revenue outlook for its Windows and personal computing segment due to coronavirus.
