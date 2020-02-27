95 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ: TNXP) shares climbed 122.6% to close at $0.90 on Wednesday after the company announced a strategic collaboration with Southern Research to support development of a vaccine, codenamed TNX-1800, a live modified horsepox virus vaccine for percutaneous administration, to protect against COVID-19.
- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX) surged 106.3% to close at $8.90.
- Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIR) shares jumped 61% to close at $34.97 on Wednesday.
- Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBLI) gained 48.7% to close at $3.39.
- Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ: TEDU) shares jumped 35.5% to close at $3.82 after gaining 19.5% on Tuesday.
- SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLS) shares gained 27.4% to close at $2.64 after the company reported follow-up Phase 1/2 clinical data for Galinpepimut-S in acute myeloid leukemia.
- Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSE: APT) surged 24.5% to close at $12.45 after gaining 40% on Tuesday. Alpha Pro Tech expects 'higher than normal' gross margin in Q1 as a result of the Coronavirus.
- B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE: BGS) jumped 23.2% to close at $15.75 following strong quarterly sales.
- ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEY) rose 23.1% to close at $5.55.
- Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) jumped 22.7% to close at $29.16 after reporting Q4 results. Moderna shares jumped around 28% on Tuesday after the company announced it has released its mRNA-1273, the company's vaccine against the novel coronavirus, for human use.
- Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTK) jumped 20% to close at $4.32.
- Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: NMRD) shares gained 19.7% to close at $6.94.
- Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLGG) shares climbed 19.3% to close at $3.58.
- Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLPH) gained 17.2% to close at $8.85.
- Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLF) rose 16.7% to close at $5.59.
- Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ: HUIZ) surged 16.6% to close at $12.35.
- NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSE: NNVC) climbed 16.1% to close at $9.17 after rising about 14% on Tuesday.
- China Online Education Group (NYSE: COE) surged 16.1% to close at $34.84.
- Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) shares jumped 16% to close at $9.22 after the company highlighted progress in efforts to develop novel vaccine to protect against coronavirus.
- InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ: IFRX) gained 16% to close at $4.85.
- Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: HBIO) shares rose 14.7% to close at $2.96 following Q4 results.
- National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYE) rose 14.1% to close at $38.60 after reporting strong quarterly results.
- Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ: INGN) shares surged 14.1% to close at $47.88 following Q4 results.
- Opera Limited (NASDAQ: OPRA) rose 13.7% to close at $8.11. B. Riley FBR raised the price target on Opera from $15 to $17.
- Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTX) climbed 13.5% to close at $2.69.
- Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FULC) rose 13.1% to close at $18.29.
- Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE: TPB) surged 12% to close at $25.35 following Q4 results.
- BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCRX) gained 11.7% to close at $2.53. The company's galidesivir antiviral drug is currently being tested as a potential coronavirus candidate.
- Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: DFIN) shares rose 9.4% to close at $9.19 following upbeat Q4 earnings.
- BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTAI) shares gained 9.3% to close at $32.48. H.C. Wainwright raised the price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $30 to $95.
- MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGNX) climbed 9.3% to close at $12.01.
- Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: ENLV) rose 8.1% to close at $8.50. Enlivex Therapeutics shares fell around 10% on Tuesday after the company announced a 1 million common stock offering at $8 per share.
- Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: APRN) rose 8.1% to close at $2.27 after dropping 22.2% on Tuesday.
- Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: INSP) shares gained 8% to close at $84.83.
- Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: AHPI) shares rose 7.9% to close at $3.68.
- Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS) jumped 7.9% to close at $16.19. Kratos won a contract by Northrop Grumman to support US Air Force ground-based strategic deterrent program. Jefferies upgraded Kratos Defense & Security from Hold to Buy.
- Alcon, Inc. (NYSE: ALC) gained 7.5% to close at $63.19 after reporting strong Q4 sales.
- Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ: XAIR) rose 7.4% to close at $7.11.
- AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ: ALRM) surged 7.3% to close at $48.03 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results. The company also issued FY20 total sales and EPS guidance above estimates.
- AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXGN) shares jumped 7.2% to close at $12.99.
- TJX Companies Inc (NYSE: TJX) gained 7.2% to close at $63.99 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results. The company also announced that it would increase its quarterly dividend by 13% and a $1.75B-$2.25B buyback.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ: APM) shares dipped 53.5% to close at $6.70 on Wednesday after the company reported the pricing of $10 million registered direct offering.
- Lydall, Inc. (NYSE: LDL) dropped 34.1% to close at $12.82 following Q4 results.
- CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSE: CVM) fell 33.8% to close at $10.83. CEL-SCI CEO said that the company believes it is nearing end of long phase 3 study for cancer treatment candidate.
- DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ: DRTT) shares fell 32.4% to close at $1.92.
- Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MNLO) fell 32.3% to close at $2.98. Menlo Therapeutics said its Phase 2 study of serlopitant for the treatment of chronic pruritus of unknown origin did not meet the primary endpoint of showing a statistically significant reduction in pruritus in patients treated with serlopitant compared to placebo based upon a 4-point improvement responder analysis.
- Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE: CHK) dipped 30.5% to close at $0.3086 after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
- Spherix Incorporated (NASDAQ: SPEX) shares fell 30.3% to close at $1.70 after climbing around 137% on Tuesday.
- SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ: SDC) dropped 29.4% to close at $8.00 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 results. Jefferies downgraded SmileDirectClub from Buy to Hold and lowered the price target from $22 to $10.
- Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE: DY) shares declined 29.2% to close at $30.26 after reporting Q4 results.
- Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE: PEI) shares declined 26.5% to close at $2.58 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results.
- Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ: QRTEA) dropped 24.4% to close at $6.46 following downbeat Q4 earnings.
- Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ: TELL) dipped 23.5% to close at $4.40.
- Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNPX) fell 23.4% to close at $4.78.
- Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ: FOSL) dropped 21.5% to close at $4.17 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results.
- Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ: BGFV) shares fell 20.6% to close at $2.33 following weak Q4 sales.
- Cocrystal Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: COCP) fell 19.2% to close at $1.77 after gaining around 65% on Tuesday.
- Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: AMRX) fell 19.1% to close at $3.85 after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
- Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ: COKE) shares fell 18% to close at $210.00 after reporting Q4 loss.
- Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BCLI) dropped 17.7% to close at $7.31.
- Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: SURF) fell 17.5% to close at $2.79.
- Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBSI) dipped 16.4% to close at $65.47 after the company posted downbeat Q4 sales and issued weak FY20 earnings forecast.
- Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR) dipped 16.1% to close at $16.15 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales.
- Cars.com Inc. (NYSE: CARS) dropped 16% to close at $8.89 following weak quarterly sales.
- Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ: RRGB) dropped 15.6% to close at $26.41 after reporting wider-than-expected Q4 loss.
- Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE: ETM) fell 15.6% to close at $3.79.
- Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) shares slipped 15.5% to close at $28.75 after the company reported Q4 net loss of $72.743 million vs loss of $49.752 million in the same quarter last year. The company also reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results.
- Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBGI) shares dipped 15% to close at $23.36 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 earnings.
- Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SUPN) dipped 14.9% to close at $19.52. Supernus Pharmaceuticals said the Phase 3 P302 study of patients in the age group of 6 to 11 years did not meet the primary endpoint. The trial evaluated its SPN-810 for impulsive aggression, or IA, in patients with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, or ADHD.
- Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: TAST) dipped 14.8% to close at $4.20.
- Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE: BTU) shares fell 14.7% to close at $5.50. Peabody and Arch announced intent to continue pursuit of joint venture.
- Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE: TOL) fell 14.6% to close at $37.82 after the company reported weaker-than-expected Q1 results.
- RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAPT) dipped 14.4% to close at $24.12.
- Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS) fell 14.4% to close at $5.36.
- Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRPA) dropped 13.4% to close at $4.40.
- Avianca Holdings S.A. (NYSE: AVH) declined 13.3% to close at $3.85.
- Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE: DKL) dipped 13.2% to close at $23.26 following weak quarterly earnings.
- Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CCO) fell 13.2% to close at $2.04.
- Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE: RVLV) shares fell 13.1% to close at $16.78 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results. The company also issued FY20 sales guidance below estimates.
- Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HTZ) fell 13% to close at $14.35 after JP Morgan maintained a Neutral on the stock and lowered its price target from $20 to $19. The company reported earnings on Monday.
- Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE: PLOW) fell 13% to close at $44.34.
- ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE: IO) tumbled 12.9% to close at $3.70.
- SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ: LEDS) slipped 12.6% to close at $2.09.
- Ascena Retail Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASNA) tumbled 12.1% to close at $4.21.
- Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE: MNK) dropped 12% to close at $4.18.
- Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EVRI) fell 11.9% to close at $10.88.
- Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE: ANVS) dipped 11.6% to close at $4.79.
- Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DK) fell 11.4% to close at $22.22 after the company reported Q4 EPS down from last year.
- The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ: LOVE) shares declined 11.3% to close at $7.86.
- Matson, Inc. (NYSE: MATX) dropped 10.5% to close at $32.64 after missing Q4 estimates.
- Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ORA) declined 9.1% to close at $72.60 following downbeat quarterly earnings.
- Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ: PZZA) declined 8.7% to close at $61.51 after reporting Q4 results.
- Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD) fell 8.5% to close at $180.01 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 earnings.
- Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE: RYAM) shares fell 7.5% to close at $2.22 following Q4 results.
- Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CKPT) slipped 7.1% to close at $2.21.
Posted-In: Movers From YesterdayNews Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.