Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Trump Campaign Sues New York Times, Accuses It Of Extreme Bias
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 27, 2020 5:24am   Comments
Share:
Trump Campaign Sues New York Times, Accuses It Of Extreme Bias

The re-election campaign of President Donald Trump has filed a lawsuit against the New York Times Co. (NYSE: NYT), citing extreme bias and animosity.

What Happened

Trump’s re-election campaign filed a complaint against the New York Times on Wednesday in the Supreme Court of the State Of New York.

The campaign alleges NYT published false and defamatory statements concerning the campaign’s links with Russia and Vladimir Putin.

Jenna Ellis, Senior Adviser to Trump’s campaign, claims that the suit had been filed for falsely stating the campaign had an “overarching deal” with “Vladimir Putin’s oligarchy” to “help the campaign against Hillary Clinton in exchange for a new pro-Russian foreign policy.” 

Why It Matters

The publication has been sued before. The New York Times v. Sullivan is a landmark case tried in the Supreme Court in 1964 when the court ruled that the First Amendment protects media and allows false statements to be made about public figures as long as they are not published with actual malice.

The First Amendment requires that the plaintiff demonstrates the defendant knew a statement was false or reckless when it decided to publish the information. 

The Trump campaign’s complaint claims that statements published by The Times were “false” and published with “reckless disregard for the truth.”

Price Action

New York Times shares traded 0.031% lower at $37.39 in the after-hours session on Wednesday. The shares had closed the regular session 0.090% higher, at $37.42.

Posted-In: Donald Trump The New York TimesNews Legal Media General Best of Benzinga

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NYT)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday
100 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
74 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga