Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

JPMorgan New Asia Pacific Chief Appointed
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 27, 2020 3:39am   Comments
Share:
JPMorgan New Asia Pacific Chief Appointed

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) has named Filippo Gori to be its new Asia Pacific (APAC) CEO.

What Happened

Gori will head strategy and operations in 17 markets in the APAC region. He will retain his present positions as head of banking in Asia Pacific and as the Hong Kong chief executive, according to Reuters. 

The veteran banker has two decades of experience at JPMorgan and will be in charge of 17 markets in the APAC area. He takes over from Nicolas Aguzin, who served as the region's CEO since 2012 and will manage JPMorgan’s international private banking business.

Why It Matters

JPMorgan reported a record full-year 2019 net income of $36.4 billion. The bank generated a net income of $8.5 billion in Q4 2019.

Jamie Dimon, CEO of JPMorgan, said the results statement that the bank added 70 new branches in 16 new markets and became the first U.S. bank to be approved for a majority-owned securities business in China.

What Else Is There

JPMorgan was selected to launch the initial public offering of the  Korean Boy Band BTS’ label Big Hit Entertainment recently. 

Price Action

JPMorgan shares traded 0.64% lower at $126 in the after-hours session on Wednesday. The shares had closed the regular session 0.30% higher at $126.64.

Posted-In: Jamie Dimon JPMorgan Chase ReutersNews Management Global Media General Best of Benzinga

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (JPM)

JPMorgan To Launch Korean Boy Band BTS' Label IPO
JPMorgan To Stop Financing Fossil Fuel Projects In The Arctic
Barclays CEO Under Investigation For Ties With Jeffrey Epstein
One Of Tesla's Largest Investors Sold 99.5% Of Its Stake Before New Year's Rally
10 Financial Services Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
JPMorgan Set To Cut 1% Of All Jobs In Consumer Unit: Report
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga