Breaking Down Freight Sales Culture

On today's episode, Dooner and Hill are talking about the attitude and behaviors that define your team. From the top-sellers to the toxic basement dwellers and all points in-between: this week they tackle sales culture.

The guys welcome Nathan Frazier, CTB of Tranco National to get his views on what qualities and conditions make for a winning sales culture. Plus, listener comments, calls, feedback, participation, and much more.

#FreightSales #SalesCulture #PutThatCoffeeDown

