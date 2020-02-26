Atlanta Volume Jumps Ahead Of Schedule – FreightWaves NOW
Director of Freight Market Intelligence Zach Strickland examines the U.S. outbound tender reject index before diving into the New Orleans, LA and Atlanta, GA markets in the Carrier Update presented by PowerFleet, then SONAR Data Analyst Luke Falasca identifies reefer opportunities in the Green Bay, WI market in the Broker Update.
Image by David Mark from Pixabay
