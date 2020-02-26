Market Overview

Atlanta Volume Jumps Ahead Of Schedule – FreightWaves NOW
FreightWaves  
February 26, 2020 2:30pm   Comments
Atlanta Volume Jumps Ahead Of Schedule – FreightWaves NOW

Director of Freight Market Intelligence Zach Strickland examines the U.S. outbound tender reject index before diving into the New Orleans, LA and Atlanta, GA markets in the Carrier Update presented by PowerFleet, then SONAR Data Analyst Luke Falasca identifies reefer opportunities in the Green Bay, WI market in the Broker Update.

Image by David Mark from Pixabay

