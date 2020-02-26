Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday
Before 10 a.m. ET Wednesday, 304 stocks hit new 52-week lows.
Interesting Points:
- The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Royal Dutch Shell (OTC: RYDAF)
- BitFrontier Capital Hldgs (OTC: BFCH) was the smallest company when considering market cap to set a new 52-week low
- Zenosense (OTC: ZENO) saw the biggest bounce back on, as shares traded up 9900.0% to rebound after it hit its new 52-week low.
Here are all the stocks that set new 52-week lows during the first half-hour of trading on Wednesday:
- Royal Dutch Shell (OTC: RYDAF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $22.61 on Wednesday morning, later moving up 0.15% over the rest of the day.
- BP (OTC: BPAQF) shares moved down 0.54% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $5.49 to begin trading.
- Diageo (OTC: DGEAF) stock hit a yearly low of $37.15 this morning. The stock was down 1.19% for the day.
- Diageo (NYSE: DEO) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $149.94 on Wednesday. The stock was down 2.75% for the day.
- Bank Bradesco (NYSE: BBDO) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $6.01. Shares then traded 0.0% (flat).
- Pernod Ricard (OTC: PDRDY) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $33.49, and later moved down 0.18% over the session.
- Pernod Ricard (OTC: PDRDF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $167.54 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.93% on the day.
- Central Japan Railway (OTC: CJPRY) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $17.12 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded up 0.03% on the day.
- Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $35.98. Shares then traded up 0.06%.
- Amadeus IT Group (OTC: AMADF) stock hit $69.95 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the course of the day.
- Carnival (NYSE: CCL) stock hit $35.66 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 1.77% over the course of the day.
- Airports Of Thailand (OTC: AIPUY) shares hit a yearly low of $19.44 today morning. The stock was down 1.77% on the session.
- Carnival (NYSE: CUK) stock set a new 52-week low of $33.56 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 1.27%.
- China Unicom (NYSE: CHU) shares fell to $8.13 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 0.43%.
- MPLX (NYSE: MPLX) stock hit a new 52-week low of $21.08 to begin trading. The stock was up 0.07% on the session.
- Telenor (OTC: TELNY) stock set a new 52-week low of $16.85 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 0.78%.
- Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE: RCL) stock hit $89.20 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 0.37% over the course of the day.
- Palo Alto Networks (NYSE: PANW) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $192.11 on Wednesday. The stock was down 2.22% for the day.
- United Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ: UAL) shares hit a yearly low of $70.31 today morning. The stock was down 1.16% on the session.
- Baker Hughes (NYSE: BKR) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $18.55, and later moved down 0.89% over the session.
- Woodside Petroleum (OTC: WOPEY) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $19.20, and later moved down 0.41% over the session.
- Nissan Motor Co (OTC: NSANY) stock hit a yearly low of $8.54 this morning. The stock was up 2.29% for the day.
- Asahi Group Holdings (OTC: ASBRF) stock hit a yearly low of $39.58 this morning. The stock was down 13.39% for the day.
- ViacomCBS (NASDAQ: VIAC) shares fell to $25.14 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 1.06%.
- Siam Cement (OTC: SCVPY) shares were down 4.77% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $10.77.
- Plains All American (NYSE: PAA) shares reached a new 52-week low of $14.52 on Wednesday morning, later moving up 1.34% over the rest of the day.
- Franklin Resources (NYSE: BEN) shares fell to $23.51 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 0.34%.
- Host Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: HST) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $15.38. Shares then traded up 0.65%.
- American Airlines Group (NASDAQ: AAL) shares fell to $23.03 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 0.13%.
- Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE: NCLH) shares reached a new 52-week low of $39.11 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 1.12% over the rest of the day.
- Kasikornbank Public Co (OTC: KPCPY) shares were down 7.65% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $14.63.
- Sasol (NYSE: SSL) stock hit a new 52-week low of $12.84 to begin trading. The stock was down 0.84% on the session.
- Tokyo Gas Co (OTC: TKGSY) stock hit a yearly low of $10.17 this morning. The stock was down 0.68% for the day.
- South32 (OTC: SOUHY) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $7.51, and later moved down 4.55% over the session.
- UGI (NYSE: UGI) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $39.58 on Wednesday. The stock was up 0.25% for the day.
- Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) shares reached a new 52-week low of $17.60 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 0.17% over the rest of the day.
- Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: JAZZ) stock hit a yearly low of $111.00 this morning. The stock was down 6.82% for the day.
- SCOR (OTC: SCRYY) shares set a new 52-week low of $3.78 today morning. The stock traded down 1.15% over the session.
- Kumba Iron Ore (OTC: KIROY) stock hit a yearly low of $7.06 this morning. The stock was down 4.85% for the day.
- CCL Industries (OTC: CCLLF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $33.13 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded 0.0% (flat) on the day.
- CCL Industries (OTC: CCDBF) stock hit a yearly low of $32.88 this morning. The stock was down 0.87% for the day.
- HollyFrontier (NYSE: HFC) stock hit a new 52-week low of $37.72 to begin trading. The stock was up 0.35% on the session.
- LATAM Airlines Group (NYSE: LTM) shares fell to $7.61 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.27%.
- Ryohin Keikaku (OTC: RYKKY) shares were down 0.28% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $14.37.
- Sabre (NASDAQ: SABR) shares moved down 15.95% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $17.25 to begin trading.
- RÃ©my Cointreau (OTC: REMYY) stock moved down 2.48% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $10.12 to open trading.
- JC Decaux (OTC: JCDXF) shares set a new 52-week low of $23.80 today morning. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the session.
- Mitsubishi Motors (OTC: MMTOF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $3.39, and later moved down 2.31% over the session.
- EPR Props (NYSE: EPR) stock hit a new 52-week low of $65.14 to begin trading. The stock was down 0.21% on the session.
- Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: PK) shares set a new 52-week low of $20.71 today morning. The stock traded down 1.23% over the session.
- METRO (OTC: MTGGY) shares reached a new 52-week low of $5.80 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 15.94% over the rest of the day.
- Katanga Mining (OTC: KATFF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.07 to begin trading. The stock was down 3.09% on the session.
- Alliance Data Systems (NYSE: ADS) stock hit a new 52-week low of $93.46 to begin trading. The stock was up 0.65% on the session.
- H&R REIT (OTC: HRUFF) shares set a new yearly low of $15.79 this morning. The stock was down 0.82% on the session.
- ISS (OTC: ISSDY) shares set a new 52-week low of $9.45 today morning. The stock traded down 13.84% over the session.
- Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE: SHLX) stock hit a new 52-week low of $17.32 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.66% on the session.
- Minor International (OTC: MNILY) stock hit a yearly low of $22.01 this morning. The stock was down 7.29% for the day.
- Cimarex Energy (NYSE: XEC) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $35.99 on Wednesday. The stock was up 0.07% for the day.
- DCP Midstream (NYSE: DCP) stock set a new 52-week low of $17.34 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 2.5%.
- Alumina (OTC: AWCMY) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $5.22 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.46% on the day.
- Jollibee Foods (OTC: JBFCY) shares were down 4.2% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $14.13.
- Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE: ENBL) stock hit a new 52-week low of $7.15 to begin trading. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
- Nomad Foods (NYSE: NOMD) shares set a new yearly low of $18.36 this morning. The stock was up 1.13% on the session.
- SmartCentres REIT (OTC: CWYUF) stock moved down 0.6% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $23.30 to open trading.
- OC Oerlikon Corp AG (OTC: OERLF) shares fell to $9.80 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 14.78%.
- TripAdvisor (NASDAQ: TRIP) shares were down 1.33% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $25.18.
- National Fuel Gas (NYSE: NFG) shares reached a new 52-week low of $39.74 on Wednesday morning, later moving up 0.24% over the rest of the day.
- Cinemark Hldgs (NYSE: CNK) stock hit a new 52-week low of $26.84 to begin trading. The stock was up 0.11% on the session.
- Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ: SVC) shares set a new yearly low of $19.89 this morning. The stock was up 0.5% on the session.
- Qurate Retail (NASDAQ: QRTEA) shares reached a new 52-week low of $7.63 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 7.08% over the rest of the day.
- CVR Energy (NYSE: CVI) shares set a new 52-week low of $31.29 today morning. The stock traded up 0.52% over the session.
- Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ: VNOM) shares fell to $19.39 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 0.13%.
- Plains GP Holdings (NYSE: PAGP) shares moved up 0.77% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $14.82 to begin trading.
- Thai Oil (OTC: TOIPF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $1.48 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 5.13% on the day.
- Buenaventura Mining Co (NYSE: BVN) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $11.71, and later moved up 0.55% over the session.
- BJ's Wholesale Club (NYSE: BJ) stock hit a yearly low of $20.07 this morning. The stock was up 0.15% for the day.
- Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE: SIX) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $27.91, and later moved down 3.9% over the session.
- Macerich (NYSE: MAC) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $21.86, and later moved down 0.25% over the session.
- Bumrungrad Hospital (OTC: BUHPF) stock hit $3.59 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 15.13% over the course of the day.
- Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $22.52 on Wednesday. The stock was up 0.4% for the day.
- Black Stone Minerals (NYSE: BSM) shares hit a yearly low of $8.77 today morning. The stock was up 0.81% on the session.
- RLJ Lodging (NYSE: RLJ) stock hit $14.60 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 0.14% over the course of the day.
- EnLink Midstream (NYSE: ENLC) stock moved up 0.12% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $3.86 to open trading.
- GrafTech International (NYSE: EAF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $8.79 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 3.66% over the rest of the day.
- Sunstone Hotel Invts (NYSE: SHO) stock moved up 0.13% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $11.93 to open trading.
- NuStar Energy (NYSE: NS) stock hit a new 52-week low of $24.35 to begin trading. The stock was down 0.45% on the session.
- Transocean (NYSE: RIG) shares set a new yearly low of $3.50 this morning. The stock was up 0.99% on the session.
- SkyWest (NASDAQ: SKYW) shares hit a yearly low of $49.16 today morning. The stock was down 2.07% on the session.
- Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ: SBGI) shares moved down 9.68% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $26.85 to begin trading.
- Ingevity (NYSE: NGVT) stock moved up 0.37% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $50.62 to open trading.
- John Wiley & Sons (NYSE: JW-B) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $40.15, and later moved down 0.72% over the session.
- LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE: RAMP) stock set a new 52-week low of $35.44 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving up 1.08%.
- Fluor (NYSE: FLR) stock set a new 52-week low of $12.25 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 4.28%.
- Megaworld (OTC: MGAWY) stock hit a new 52-week low of $13.88 to begin trading. The stock was down 5.21% on the session.
- Cronos Group (NASDAQ: CRON) shares fell to $6.00 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 1.08%.
- SITE Centers (NYSE: SITC) shares hit a yearly low of $12.52 today morning. The stock was up 0.04% on the session.
- Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ: RTLR) shares hit a yearly low of $13.90 today morning. The stock was down 0.36% on the session.
- Zogenix (NASDAQ: ZGNX) stock hit a yearly low of $27.97 this morning. The stock was down 2.04% for the day.
- Vermilion Energy (NYSE: VET) stock moved down 1.54% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $12.44 to open trading.
- Hunter Douglas (OTC: HDUGF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $62.20 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 6.77% on the day.
- Inter Parfums (NASDAQ: IPAR) shares reached a new 52-week low of $60.25 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 1.37% over the rest of the day.
- Hillenbrand (NYSE: HI) stock moved up 0.04% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $25.11 to open trading.
- AMC Networks (NASDAQ: AMCX) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $31.01 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 4.75% on the day.
- Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE: CEQP) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $23.95, and later moved up 0.37% over the session.
- Seritage Growth Props (NYSE: SRG) stock hit a new 52-week low of $35.87 to begin trading. The stock was down 0.14% on the session.
- Fevertree Drinks (OTC: FQVTF) stock set a new 52-week low of $17.53 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 2.22%.
- Air New Zealand (OTC: ANZFF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $1.53. Shares then traded down 3.7%.
- Kosmos Energy (NYSE: KOS) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $3.63 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 3.28% on the day.
- Delek US Hldgs (NYSE: DK) shares fell to $24.20 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 8.03%.
- Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ: COKE) shares were down 17.92% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $206.65.
- Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: PTLA) stock hit $12.60 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 0.08% over the course of the day.
- Matson (NYSE: MATX) shares hit a yearly low of $33.52 today morning. The stock was down 10.71% on the session.
- Groupon (NASDAQ: GRPN) shares were down 3.02% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $1.42.
- KUKA (OTC: KUKAF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $31.91 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 2.03% on the day.
- Juventus Football Club (OTC: JVTSF) shares fell to $1.07 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 3.6%.
- Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ: PTEN) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $6.26. Shares then traded down 0.72%.
- BP Midstream Partners (NYSE: BPMP) shares set a new yearly low of $13.56 this morning. The stock was up 0.63% on the session.
- Inogen (NASDAQ: INGN) shares fell to $37.25 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 14.98%.
- Mytilineos (OTC: MYTHY) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $8.30. Shares then traded down 16.58%.
- Dycom Industries (NYSE: DY) shares set a new yearly low of $36.75 this morning. The stock was down 21.97% on the session.
- Oceaneering International (NYSE: OII) shares reached a new 52-week low of $11.00 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 0.5% over the rest of the day.
- RMR Group (NASDAQ: RMR) shares set a new 52-week low of $38.59 today morning. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the session.
- Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE: SPH) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $20.15, and later moved down 0.17% over the session.
- CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE: CNXM) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $12.39 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 0.72% on the day.
- Tanger Factory Outlet (NYSE: SKT) shares hit a yearly low of $12.17 today morning. The stock was up 0.3% on the session.
- Barloworld (OTC: BRRAY) stock moved down 6.12% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $5.75 to open trading.
- D&L Industries (OTC: DLNDY) stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.78 to begin trading. The stock was down 4.42% on the session.
- Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: SUPN) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $19.34, and later moved down 20.44% over the session.
- Michaels Companies (NASDAQ: MIK) shares fell to $4.30 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 0.35%.
- Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE: INN) shares hit a yearly low of $9.99 today morning. The stock was up 1.53% on the session.
- Enerplus (NYSE: ERF) shares were up 1.22% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $4.46.
- Ebix (NASDAQ: EBIX) stock moved down 1.09% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $29.87 to open trading.
- Imax (NYSE: IMAX) shares moved down 0.13% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $15.76 to begin trading.
- Chesapeake Energy (NYSE: CHK) shares were down 11.48% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.40.
- Pacific Basin Shipping (OTC: PCFBY) shares hit a yearly low of $3.20 today morning. The stock was down 1.54% on the session.
- Stratasys (NASDAQ: SSYS) shares set a new 52-week low of $17.65 today morning. The stock traded down 2.68% over the session.
- Borr Drilling (NYSE: BORR) shares set a new 52-week low of $2.70 today morning. The stock traded down 3.45% over the session.
- Chorus Aviation (OTC: CHRRF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $4.85 on Wednesday. The stock was down 5.02% for the day.
- trivago (NASDAQ: TRVG) shares fell to $2.06 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 0.95%.
- Tortoise Energy Infr (NYSE: TYG) stock hit a new 52-week low of $14.26 to begin trading. The stock was down 0.14% on the session.
- MSG Networks (NYSE: MSGN) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $12.96 on Wednesday. The stock was down 1.37% for the day.
- Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals (OTC: CLVLY) stock moved down 6.79% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $13.75 to open trading.
- PostNL (OTC: TNTFF) shares set a new yearly low of $1.60 this morning. The stock was down 5.88% on the session.
- Conduent (NASDAQ: CNDT) stock hit a yearly low of $3.42 this morning. The stock was up 1.75% for the day.
- Centennial Resource Dev (NASDAQ: CDEV) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $2.21, and later moved 0.0% (flat) over the session.
- Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ: RBCAA) shares were up 0.38% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $38.47.
- Astronics (OTC: ATROB) shares moved down 7.46% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $22.25 to begin trading.
- Astronics (NASDAQ: ATRO) shares set a new yearly low of $21.10 this morning. The stock was down 7.83% on the session.
- Chatham Lodging (NYSE: CLDT) shares fell to $15.51 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.28%.
- Corus Entertainment (OTC: CJREF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $3.33 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded up 0.53% on the day.
- Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SGMO) shares fell to $6.68 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 2.21%.
- TrueBlue (NYSE: TBI) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $14.98, and later moved down 0.9% over the session.
- Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ: LIND) stock moved down 0.23% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $12.97 to open trading.
- Knight Therapeutics (OTC: KHTRF) stock set a new 52-week low of $5.26 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 3.93%.
- W&T Offshore (NYSE: WTI) shares moved down 4.0% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $3.02 to begin trading.
- Gannett Co (NYSE: GCI) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $5.07 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.28% on the day.
- Charlottes Web Holdings (OTC: CWBHF) shares set a new yearly low of $5.20 this morning. The stock was up 2.64% on the session.
- Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE: DKL) shares set a new yearly low of $26.15 this morning. The stock was down 5.64% on the session.
- Arch Coal (NYSE: ARCH) stock set a new 52-week low of $48.30 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 3.34%.
- MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ: MGPI) shares set a new yearly low of $31.27 this morning. The stock was down 1.38% on the session.
- QEP Resources (NYSE: QEP) stock moved up 1.32% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $2.22 to open trading.
- Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ: OAS) stock set a new 52-week low of $1.75 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving up 0.28%.
- Intertape Polymer Group (OTC: ITPOF) shares set a new 52-week low of $10.74 today morning. The stock traded down 3.59% over the session.
- Frontera Energy (OTC: FECCF) stock hit $5.99 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 0.83% over the course of the day.
- Mercer International (NASDAQ: MERC) shares moved down 0.47% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $9.41 to begin trading.
- Pacific Biosciences (NASDAQ: PACB) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $3.70. Shares then traded down 1.74%.
- Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VNDA) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $10.10 on Wednesday. The stock was up 2.53% for the day.
- Peabody Energy (NYSE: BTU) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $6.17 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 6.67% on the day.
- Oil States International (NYSE: OIS) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $8.50 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 0.35% on the day.
- Berry (bry) (NASDAQ: BRY) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $6.27, and later moved down 1.24% over the session.
- Norwegian Air Shuttle (OTC: NWARF) stock moved down 11.89% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $2.66 to open trading.
- Altus Midstream (NASDAQ: ALTM) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $1.62 on Wednesday. The stock was down 3.55% for the day.
- Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ: BBSI) stock hit $70.45 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 10.05% over the course of the day.
- Baytex Energy (NYSE: BTE) stock moved up 1.86% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.96 to open trading.
- GAMCO Global Gold Natural (AMEX: GGN) shares set a new yearly low of $4.01 this morning. The stock was down 0.4% on the session.
- Flex LNG (NYSE: FLNG) stock hit a yearly low of $6.74 this morning. The stock was down 2.17% for the day.
- ClearBridge Energy (NYSE: EMO) stock moved down 0.7% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $7.04 to open trading.
- Washington Prime Group (NYSE: WPG) shares were down 0.74% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $2.38.
- Preferred Apartment (NYSE: APTS) stock moved down 1.81% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $10.29 to open trading.
- MobileIron (NASDAQ: MOBL) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $4.21 on Wednesday. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.
- AdvanSix (NYSE: ASIX) shares set a new 52-week low of $14.19 today morning. The stock traded up 0.42% over the session.
- Mayne Pharma Group (OTC: MAYNF) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.22 today morning. The stock traded down 4.85% over the session.
- Vishay Precision Group (NYSE: VPG) shares moved down 0.38% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $28.70 to begin trading.
- Aptorum Group (NASDAQ: APM) shares fell to $9.75 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 51.42%.
- Newpark Resources (NYSE: NR) stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.32 to begin trading. The stock was up 1.8% on the session.
- Liberty TripAdvisor Hldgs (NASDAQ: LTRPA) stock hit $4.96 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 0.59% over the course of the day.
- Adams Natural Resources (NYSE: PEO) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $13.85 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 0.22% on the day.
- Pennsylvania REIT (NYSE: PEI) stock hit $3.07 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 14.53% over the course of the day.
- Laredo Petroleum (NYSE: LPI) stock hit a yearly low of $1.17 this morning. The stock was down 0.84% for the day.
- Uranium Participation (OTC: URPTF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $2.82. Shares then traded down 0.75%.
- Fossil Group (NASDAQ: FOSL) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $4.75 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 17.89% on the day.
- Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ: TAST) shares set a new yearly low of $4.48 this morning. The stock was down 10.14% on the session.
- HighPoint Resources (NYSE: HPR) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.89 on Wednesday. The stock was down 1.05% for the day.
- Lydall (NYSE: LDL) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $17.74, and later moved down 9.72% over the session.
- Duluth Holdings (NASDAQ: DLTH) shares set a new 52-week low of $6.97 today morning. The stock traded down 2.69% over the session.
- Altius Minerals (OTC: ATUSF) stock set a new 52-week low of $7.30 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 0.38%.
- Resolute Forest Products (NYSE: RFP) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $2.77 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded up 0.71% on the day.
- Goldman Sachs MLP (NYSE: GER) stock hit $3.27 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 0.3% over the course of the day.
- Auxly Cannabis Group (OTC: CBWTF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $0.37, and later moved down 1.9% over the session.
- CVR Partners (NYSE: UAN) shares moved 0.0% (flat) on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $2.24 to begin trading.
- Nuveen Energy MLP Total (NYSE: JMF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $6.50, and later moved up 0.38% over the session.
- Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: BHR) shares moved down 0.13% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $7.75 to begin trading.
- Misonix (NASDAQ: MSON) shares were down 0.61% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $14.44.
- Diana Shipping (NYSE: DSX) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $2.15 on Wednesday. The stock was down 0.39% for the day.
- Surge Energy (OTC: ZPTAF) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.70 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 2.31%.
- ORBCOMM (NASDAQ: ORBC) shares were down 2.71% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $3.44.
- Daktronics (NASDAQ: DAKT) stock moved down 5.72% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $5.54 to open trading.
- Tidewater Midstream (OTC: TWMIF) stock hit a yearly low of $0.70 this morning. The stock was down 7.66% for the day.
- Lucara Diamond (OTC: LUCRF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $0.58, and later moved down 1.69% over the session.
- Rayonier Advanced (NYSE: RYAM) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $2.24, and later moved up 11.06% over the session.
- Goldman Sachs MLP Inc Opp (NYSE: GMZ) shares set a new yearly low of $4.85 this morning. The stock was down 0.61% on the session.
- iAnthus Capital Holdings (OTC: ITHUF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $1.05 on Wednesday. The stock was down 5.02% for the day.
- Entravision Comms (NYSE: EVC) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $1.96 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 0.75% on the day.
- Tuniu (NASDAQ: TOUR) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $1.62 on Wednesday. The stock was down 0.61% for the day.
- Village Super Market (NASDAQ: VLGEA) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $21.79. Shares then traded down 0.46%.
- Dirtt Environmental Solns (NASDAQ: DRTT) shares fell to $2.34 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 21.48%.
- Redhill Biopharma (NASDAQ: RDHL) shares fell to $4.49 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 1.55%.
- Stone Harbor Emerging (NYSE: EDF) stock hit a yearly low of $12.49 this morning. The stock was down 0.42% for the day.
- Enochian BioSciences (NASDAQ: ENOB) shares moved down 5.89% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $2.80 to begin trading.
- L.B. Foster (NASDAQ: FSTR) shares hit a yearly low of $15.40 today morning. The stock was down 1.36% on the session.
- Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ: XOG) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.72 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 0.43% on the day.
- Tailored Brands (NYSE: TLRD) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $3.55. Shares then traded down 2.77%.
- Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ: GALT) shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.35 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 0.45% over the rest of the day.
- The Flowr (OTC: FLWPF) stock hit a yearly low of $0.64 this morning. The stock was down 8.16% for the day.
- Trecora Resources (NYSE: TREC) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $6.09 on Wednesday. The stock was down 1.93% for the day.
- Bridgford Foods (NASDAQ: BRID) shares set a new 52-week low of $18.59 today morning. The stock traded up 2.4% over the session.
- Green Organic Dutchman (OTC: TGODF) shares were down 1.26% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.38.
- Palatin Technologies (AMEX: PTN) shares were down 3.01% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.54.
- CBL & Associates (NYSE: CBL) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.48 today morning. The stock traded up 3.61% over the session.
- Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (OTC: ECAOF) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.35 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 10.26%.
- Safe Bulkers (NYSE: SB) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $1.23, and later moved up 0.8% over the session.
- Grindrod Shipping Hldgs (NASDAQ: GRIN) stock moved down 1.05% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $4.60 to open trading.
- Aleafia Health (OTC: ALEAF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.39 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 0.3% over the rest of the day.
- Supreme Cannabis Co (OTC: SPRWF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.24 on Wednesday. The stock was down 2.17% for the day.
- CSI Compressco (NASDAQ: CCLP) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $1.72 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded up 2.25% on the day.
- Alcanna (OTC: LQSIF) stock set a new 52-week low of $2.51 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 2.49%.
- EnWave (OTC: NWVCF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $0.95, and later moved down 11.35% over the session.
- Danakali (OTC: SBMSF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.35 to begin trading. The stock was down 8.47% on the session.
- Danakali (OTC: DNKLY) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.33 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 11.98% on the day.
- Turtle Beach (NASDAQ: HEAR) shares were down 1.26% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $6.61.
- Flower One Hldgs (OTC: FLOOF) stock moved 0.0% (flat) over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.49 to open trading.
- Guyana Goldfields (OTC: GUYFF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.36 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 34.7% on the day.
- Microvision (NASDAQ: MVIS) shares moved down 54.65% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.30 to begin trading.
- O3 Mining (OTC: OQMGF) shares hit a yearly low of $1.63 today morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
- Khiron Life Sciences (OTC: KHRNF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.42 on Wednesday. The stock was down 1.19% for the day.
- Yangarra Resources (OTC: YGRAF) shares were down 1.57% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.67.
- Cushing MLP & Infr Total (NYSE: SRV) shares moved down 0.04% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $9.20 to begin trading.
- Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ: ACST) shares fell to $0.48 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.88%.
- Yangtze River Port (OTC: YRIV) shares fell to $0.11 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 77.05%.
- Renren (NYSE: RENN) shares set a new 52-week low of $1.36 today morning. The stock traded down 2.23% over the session.
- Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ: HCAP) shares set a new yearly low of $8.50 this morning. The stock was down 0.58% on the session.
- Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ: GNCA) stock hit $1.98 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 0.92% over the course of the day.
- Tantech Hldgs (NASDAQ: TANH) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $1.10 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded 0.0% (flat) on the day.
- Axion Ventures (OTC: AXNVF) stock moved down 4.12% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.16 to open trading.
- Energous (NASDAQ: WATT) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $1.52 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.58% on the day.
- Aquila Resources (OTC: AQARF) shares were down 11.42% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.10.
- Body and Mind (OTC: BMMJ) shares set a new yearly low of $0.27 this morning. The stock was up 7.32% on the session.
- Blockchain Industries (OTC: BCII) shares set a new yearly low of $0.22 this morning. The stock was down 12.0% on the session.
- Emerald Health (OTC: EMHTF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.15 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded up 3.13% on the day.
- Performance Shipping (NASDAQ: DCIX) shares moved down 2.36% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.62 to begin trading.
- Otelco (NASDAQ: OTEL) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $8.23 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded 0.0% (flat) on the day.
- Harvest One Cannabis (OTC: HRVOF) stock hit $0.06 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 5.81% over the course of the day.
- Fura Gems (OTC: FUGMF) shares were down 4.19% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.09.
- Titan Mining (OTC: TNMCF) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.17 today morning. The stock traded down 13.5% over the session.
- Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ: APVO) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.42 to begin trading. The stock was down 4.82% on the session.
- Pacton Gold (OTC: PACXF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.07 to begin trading. The stock was down 2.54% on the session.
- Choom Holdings (OTC: CHOOF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.09 on Wednesday. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.
- Wildflower Brands (OTC: WLDFF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.10 on Wednesday. The stock was up 2.61% for the day.
- Petroteq Energy (OTC: PQEFF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $0.06. Shares then traded down 16.44%.
- Lithium Chile (OTC: LTMCF) shares fell to $0.13 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.76%.
- Westleaf (OTC: WSLFF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.09 on Wednesday. The stock was up 12.28% for the day.
- OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ: ONCS) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $1.52 on Wednesday. The stock was up 1.91% for the day.
- Greenbelt Resources (OTC: GRCO) shares set a new yearly low of $0.01 this morning. The stock was down 17.64% on the session.
- Terra Tech (OTC: TRTC) shares set a new yearly low of $0.11 this morning. The stock was up 6.22% on the session.
- Hammer Fiber Optics Hldgs (OTC: HMMR) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $0.22. Shares then traded down 8.7%.
- Heat Biologics (NASDAQ: HTBX) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.23 on Wednesday. The stock was down 3.95% for the day.
- Blue Sky Uranium (OTC: BKUCF) stock hit $0.05 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 10.78% over the course of the day.
- Koss (NASDAQ: KOSS) stock hit $1.22 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 4.33% over the course of the day.
- Yippy (OTC: YIPI) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $0.15, and later moved down 3.76% over the session.
- Cannabis One Holdings (OTC: CAAOF) shares moved up 7.62% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.07 to begin trading.
- Cryptologic (OTC: VGGOF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $0.26, and later moved down 42.53% over the session.
- Sino-Global Shipping (NASDAQ: SINO) shares set a new yearly low of $0.40 this morning. The stock was down 0.05% on the session.
- Naturally Splendid (OTC: NSPDF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.03 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 36.21% on the day.
- Anfield Energy (OTC: ANLDF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.05 to begin trading. The stock was down 18.66% on the session.
- TOP Ships (NASDAQ: TOPS) stock moved up 3.14% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.38 to open trading.
- Auris Medical Holding (NASDAQ: EARS) stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.29 to begin trading. The stock was down 13.15% on the session.
- Trichome Financial (OTC: TRICF) shares hit a yearly low of $0.53 today morning. The stock was down 11.3% on the session.
- Steele Oceanic (OTC: SELR) stock hit $0.20 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 11.25% over the course of the day.
- SG Blocks (NASDAQ: SGBX) stock set a new 52-week low of $2.28 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 4.58%.
- Zenosense (OTC: ZENO) shares hit a yearly low of $0.03 today morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
- Academy Metals (OTC: URGYF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.09 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 22.37% over the rest of the day.
- Global Fiber Technologies (OTC: GFTX) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $0.0018. Shares then traded down 31.82%.
- Notis Global (OTC: NGBL) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.00001 today morning. The stock traded down 90.0% over the session.
- U-Swirl (OTC: SWRL) stock moved down 47.5% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.0021 to open trading.
- FutureLand (OTC: FUTL) stock hit $0.000001 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the course of the day.
- World Poker Fund Holdings (OTC: WPFH) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $0.10, and later moved down 3.85% over the session.
- GEX Management (OTC: GXXM) shares were down 98.98% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.000001.
- WeedHire International (OTC: WDHR) stock hit $0.000001 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 9900.0% over the course of the day.
- ABCO Energy (OTC: ABCE) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.0007 on Wednesday morning, later moving 0.0% (flat) over the rest of the day.
- Two Hands (OTC: TWOH) shares moved down 0.73% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.06 to begin trading.
- GreenGro Technologies (OTC: GRNH) shares set a new yearly low of $0.0037 this morning. The stock was up 5.95% on the session.
- Cyberlux (OTC: CYBL) shares were down 99.0% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.000001.
- Jammin Java (OTC: JAMN) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.000001 to begin trading. The stock was down 99.0% on the session.
- BitFrontier Capital Hldgs (OTC: BFCH) shares were down 6.54% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.01.
Benzinga will continue to cover these equities and update investors about any further movement.
