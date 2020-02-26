2020 Honda Classic: 10 Sensational Prop Bets, Betting Odds, Field

$7 million is on the line this weekend as some of the world’s most outstanding pro golfers will descend upon the 2020 Honda Classic.

The annual Honda Classic is organized by IMG and takes place at PGA National Golf Course in Palm Beach, Florida. Palm Beach Gardens Par 70 course will play backdrop, as the event features a fascinating card of Prop Bets.

Quick Look: The Best Honda Classic Prop Bets For 2020

Will there be a hole in one?

Will a playoff be needed to decide the winner?

Top English player?

Top American player?

Top Continental Euro player?

What Is A Prop Bet?

“Prop bets" are short for "proposition bets." Traditional prop bets may call into question events surrounding player performance.

Prop bets are incredibly [in·cred·i·bly] popular in the golf wagering community, given their knack to ask questions other than who will win a given tournament. So if golf isn't ordinarily your thing, prop bets are one way of adding intrigue. For example:

Winning Margin?

Outcomes with odds:

Exactly 1 Shot: +250

4 Shots or more: +325

Playoff needed to determine winner: +325

Exactly 2 Shots: +375

Exactly 3 Shots: +500

A wager on the tournament winner having a margin of victory of “4 Shots or more” can be had at +325 odds. If you’re familiar with horse track racing, +325 can be read as 13/4. In other words, every $1 wagered would yield $3.25 in winnings.

Who Will Win The 2020 Honda Classic?

Think you know who will win the 2020 Honda Classic? Vote your pick in our survey below! Predictions will be accepted through the start of the event.

The following are the most unique prop bets for the 2020 Honda Classic.

Top Asian Player

Sungjae Im: +225

Byeong-Hun An: +275

Kyoung-Hoon Lee: +650

Xinjun Zhang: +750

Si Woo Kim: +900

Kiradech Aphibarnrat: +1100

C T Pan: +1200

Ryo Ishikawa: +1400

Seung-Yul Noh: +3300

Satoshi Kodaira: +4000

Top Continental Euro Player

Viktor Hovland: -110

Rory Sabbatin: i+300

Henrik Norlander: +500

Lucas Bjerregaard: +900

Sebastian Cappelen: +900

Top English Player

Tommy Fleetwood: +125

Justin Rose: +275

Ian Poulter: +600

Lee Westwood: +750

Matt Wallace: +1200

Tom Lewis: +1200

Luke Donald: +3300

Top European Player

Tommy Fleetwood: +250

Justin Rose: +450

Viktor Hovland: +500

Shane Lowry: +750

Ian Poulter: +1100

Lee Westwood: +1200

Russell Knox: +1200

Rory Sabbatini: +1400

Matt Wallace: +1800

Tom Lewis: +1800

Top Korean Player

Sungjae Im: +135

Byeong-Hun An: +225

Kyoung-Hoon Lee: +350

Si Woo Kim: +600

Seung-Yul Noh: +2000

Top South African Player

Louis Oosthuizen: +125

Erik Van Rooyen: +225

Charl Schwartzel: +400

Dylan Frittelli: +550

Will there be a hole in one?

Yes: +125

No: -165

Will a playoff be needed to decide the winner?

Yes: +300

No: -450

Playoff featuring three or more players?

Yes: -2000

No: +1000

Winning Nationality

USA: -160

Non-USA: +130

Winner

Brooks Koepka: +1200

Tommy Fleetwood: +1200

Rickie Fowler: +1400

Gary Woodland: +2200

Billy Horschel: +2500

Justin Rose: +2500

Louis Oosthuizen: +2500

Sungjae Im: +2800

Viktor Hovland: +2800

Byeong-Hun An: +3300

Daniel Berger: +3300

Shane Lowry: +4000

Erik Van Rooyen: +5000

J.T. Poston: +5000

Joaquin Niemann: +5000

Corey Conners: +6600

Harris English: +6600

Ian Poulter: +6600

Jason Kokrak: +6600

Keith Mitchell: +6600

Lucas Glover: +6600

Matthew Wolff: +6600

Ryan Palmer: +6600

Wyndham Clark: +6600

Adam Schenk: +8000

Bud Cauley: +8000

Charl Schwartzel: +8000

Emiliano Grillo: +8000

Harold Varner III: +8000

Harry Higgs: +8000

Jhonattan Vegas: +8000

Jim Furyk: +8000

Keegan Bradley: +8000

Kevin Streelman: +8000

Kurt Kitayama: +8000

Lee Westwood: +8000

Luke List: +8000

Matthew Nesmith: +8000

Maverick McNealy: +8000

Rory Sabbatini: +8000

Russell Henley: +8000

Russell Knox: +8000

Vaughn Taylor: +8000

Brian Harman: +10000

Cameron Tringale: +10000

Denny McCarthy: +10000

Kyle Stanley: +10000

Kyoung-Hoon Lee: +10000

Matt Wallace: +10000

Patrick Rodgers: +10000

Sam Burns: +10000

Talor Gooch: +10000

Tom Lewis: +10000

Aaron Wise: +12500

Beau Hossler: +12500

Brendan Steele: +12500

Danny Lee: +12500

Henrik Norlander: +12500

Matt Jones: +12500

Tom Hoge: +12500

Adam Long: +15000

Cameron Davis: +15000

Chesson Hadley: +15000

Doc Redman: +15000

Dylan Frittelli: +15000

Nick Watney: +15000

Sam Ryder: +15000

Scott Stallings: +15000

Sean O'Hair: +15000

Xinjun Zhang: +15000

Zach Johnson: +15000

Kiradech Aphibarnrat: +17500

Tyler McCumber: +17500

Bo Hoag: +20000

Brian Gay: +20000

Brian Stuard: +20000

Brice Garnett: +20000

Bronson Burgoon: +20000

C T Pan: +20000

Cameron Percy: +20000

Chase Seiffert: +20000

D.J. Trahan: +20000

Grayson Murray: +20000

Hudson Swafford: +20000

Jason Dufner: +20000

Joseph Bramlett: +20000

Kevin Tway: +20000

Lucas Bjerregaard: +20000

Mark Hubbard: +20000

Michael Thompson: +20000

Rob Oppenheim: +20000

Scott Brown: +20000

Si Woo Kim: +20000

Ted Potter Jr.: +20000

Tim Wilkinson: +20000

Zac Blair: +20000

Austin Cook: +25000

Brandon Hagy: +25000

Chris Kirk: +25000

David Hearn: +25000

Fabian Gomez: +25000

Jamie Lovemark: +25000

Jimmy Walker: +25000

John Huh: +25000

Luke Donald: +25000

Mark Anderson: +25000

Padraig Harrington: +25000

Peter Malnati: +25000

Richy Werenski: +25000

Ryan Armour: +25000

Sepp Straka: +25000

Stewart Cink: +25000

Camilo Villegas: +30000

J. J. Spaun: +30000

Kramer Hickok: +30000

Matt Every: +30000

Patton Kizzire: +30000

Robby Shelton: +30000

Robert Streb: +30000

Roger Sloan: +30000

Ryo Ishikawa: +30000

Scott Harrington: +30000

Sebastian Cappelen: +30000

Tyler Duncan: +30000

Chris Stroud: +40000

Hank Lebioda: +40000

Mackenzie Hughes: +40000

Seung-Yul Noh: +40000

Vijay Singh: +40000

Davis Love III: +50000

Greg Chalmers: +50000

Jim Herman: +50000

Martin Trainer: +50000

Michael Gligic: +50000

Satoshi Kodaira: +50000

Bo Van Pelt: +100000

Justin Bertsch: +100000

