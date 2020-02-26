2020 Honda Classic: 10 Sensational Prop Bets, Betting Odds, Field
$7 million is on the line this weekend as some of the world’s most outstanding pro golfers will descend upon the 2020 Honda Classic.
The annual Honda Classic is organized by IMG and takes place at PGA National Golf Course in Palm Beach, Florida. Palm Beach Gardens Par 70 course will play backdrop, as the event features a fascinating card of Prop Bets.
Quick Look: The Best Honda Classic Prop Bets For 2020
- Will there be a hole in one?
- Will a playoff be needed to decide the winner?
- Top English player?
- Top American player?
- Top Continental Euro player?
What Is A Prop Bet?
“Prop bets" are short for "proposition bets." Traditional prop bets may call into question events surrounding player performance.
Prop bets are incredibly [in·cred·i·bly] popular in the golf wagering community, given their knack to ask questions other than who will win a given tournament. So if golf isn't ordinarily your thing, prop bets are one way of adding intrigue. For example:
Winning Margin?
Outcomes with odds:
Exactly 1 Shot: +250
4 Shots or more: +325
Playoff needed to determine winner: +325
Exactly 2 Shots: +375
Exactly 3 Shots: +500
A wager on the tournament winner having a margin of victory of “4 Shots or more” can be had at +325 odds. If you’re familiar with horse track racing, +325 can be read as 13/4. In other words, every $1 wagered would yield $3.25 in winnings.
Who Will Win The 2020 Honda Classic?
Think you know who will win the 2020 Honda Classic? Vote your pick in our survey below! Predictions will be accepted through the start of the event.
The following are the most unique prop bets for the 2020 Honda Classic.
Top Asian Player
Sungjae Im: +225
Byeong-Hun An: +275
Kyoung-Hoon Lee: +650
Xinjun Zhang: +750
Si Woo Kim: +900
Kiradech Aphibarnrat: +1100
C T Pan: +1200
Ryo Ishikawa: +1400
Seung-Yul Noh: +3300
Satoshi Kodaira: +4000
Top Continental Euro Player
Viktor Hovland: -110
Rory Sabbatin: i+300
Henrik Norlander: +500
Lucas Bjerregaard: +900
Sebastian Cappelen: +900
Top English Player
Tommy Fleetwood: +125
Justin Rose: +275
Ian Poulter: +600
Lee Westwood: +750
Matt Wallace: +1200
Tom Lewis: +1200
Luke Donald: +3300
Top European Player
Tommy Fleetwood: +250
Justin Rose: +450
Viktor Hovland: +500
Shane Lowry: +750
Ian Poulter: +1100
Lee Westwood: +1200
Russell Knox: +1200
Rory Sabbatini: +1400
Matt Wallace: +1800
Tom Lewis: +1800
Top Korean Player
Sungjae Im: +135
Byeong-Hun An: +225
Kyoung-Hoon Lee: +350
Si Woo Kim: +600
Seung-Yul Noh: +2000
Top South African Player
Louis Oosthuizen: +125
Erik Van Rooyen: +225
Charl Schwartzel: +400
Dylan Frittelli: +550
Will there be a hole in one?
Yes: +125
No: -165
Will a playoff be needed to decide the winner?
Yes: +300
No: -450
Playoff featuring three or more players?
Yes: -2000
No: +1000
Winning Margin
Exactly 1 Shot: +250
4 Shots or more: +325
Play Off needed to determine winner: +325
Exactly 2 Shots: +375
Exactly 3 Shots: +500
Winning Nationality
USA: -160
Non-USA: +130
Winner
Brooks Koepka: +1200
Tommy Fleetwood: +1200
Rickie Fowler: +1400
Gary Woodland: +2200
Billy Horschel: +2500
Justin Rose: +2500
Louis Oosthuizen: +2500
Sungjae Im: +2800
Viktor Hovland: +2800
Byeong-Hun An: +3300
Daniel Berger: +3300
Shane Lowry: +4000
Erik Van Rooyen: +5000
J.T. Poston: +5000
Joaquin Niemann: +5000
Corey Conners: +6600
Harris English: +6600
Ian Poulter: +6600
Jason Kokrak: +6600
Keith Mitchell: +6600
Lucas Glover: +6600
Matthew Wolff: +6600
Ryan Palmer: +6600
Wyndham Clark: +6600
Adam Schenk: +8000
Bud Cauley: +8000
Charl Schwartzel: +8000
Emiliano Grillo: +8000
Harold Varner III: +8000
Harry Higgs: +8000
Jhonattan Vegas: +8000
Jim Furyk: +8000
Keegan Bradley: +8000
Kevin Streelman: +8000
Kurt Kitayama: +8000
Lee Westwood: +8000
Luke List: +8000
Matthew Nesmith: +8000
Maverick McNealy: +8000
Rory Sabbatini: +8000
Russell Henley: +8000
Russell Knox: +8000
Vaughn Taylor: +8000
Brian Harman: +10000
Cameron Tringale: +10000
Denny McCarthy: +10000
Kyle Stanley: +10000
Kyoung-Hoon Lee: +10000
Matt Wallace: +10000
Patrick Rodgers: +10000
Sam Burns: +10000
Talor Gooch: +10000
Tom Lewis: +10000
Aaron Wise: +12500
Beau Hossler: +12500
Brendan Steele: +12500
Danny Lee: +12500
Henrik Norlander: +12500
Matt Jones: +12500
Tom Hoge: +12500
Adam Long: +15000
Cameron Davis: +15000
Chesson Hadley: +15000
Doc Redman: +15000
Dylan Frittelli: +15000
Nick Watney: +15000
Sam Ryder: +15000
Scott Stallings: +15000
Sean O'Hair: +15000
Xinjun Zhang: +15000
Zach Johnson: +15000
Kiradech Aphibarnrat: +17500
Tyler McCumber: +17500
Bo Hoag: +20000
Brian Gay: +20000
Brian Stuard: +20000
Brice Garnett: +20000
Bronson Burgoon: +20000
C T Pan: +20000
Cameron Percy: +20000
Chase Seiffert: +20000
D.J. Trahan: +20000
Grayson Murray: +20000
Hudson Swafford: +20000
Jason Dufner: +20000
Joseph Bramlett: +20000
Kevin Tway: +20000
Lucas Bjerregaard: +20000
Mark Hubbard: +20000
Michael Thompson: +20000
Rob Oppenheim: +20000
Scott Brown: +20000
Si Woo Kim: +20000
Ted Potter Jr.: +20000
Tim Wilkinson: +20000
Zac Blair: +20000
Austin Cook: +25000
Brandon Hagy: +25000
Chris Kirk: +25000
David Hearn: +25000
Fabian Gomez: +25000
Jamie Lovemark: +25000
Jimmy Walker: +25000
John Huh: +25000
Luke Donald: +25000
Mark Anderson: +25000
Padraig Harrington: +25000
Peter Malnati: +25000
Richy Werenski: +25000
Ryan Armour: +25000
Sepp Straka: +25000
Stewart Cink: +25000
Camilo Villegas: +30000
J. J. Spaun: +30000
Kramer Hickok: +30000
Matt Every: +30000
Patton Kizzire: +30000
Robby Shelton: +30000
Robert Streb: +30000
Roger Sloan: +30000
Ryo Ishikawa: +30000
Scott Harrington: +30000
Sebastian Cappelen: +30000
Tyler Duncan: +30000
Chris Stroud: +40000
Hank Lebioda: +40000
Mackenzie Hughes: +40000
Seung-Yul Noh: +40000
Vijay Singh: +40000
Davis Love III: +50000
Greg Chalmers: +50000
Jim Herman: +50000
Martin Trainer: +50000
Michael Gligic: +50000
Satoshi Kodaira: +50000
Bo Van Pelt: +100000
Justin Bertsch: +100000
Props courtesy of Bovada.lv and BetOnline.ag.
