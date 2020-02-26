TMC20: Yokohama Expands 19.5-Inch Tire Options With Two New Offerings

Yokohama Tires has introduced two new tires in the growing 19.5-inch range that is becoming popular in Class 3-6 vehicles as operators look for more efficiency.

The tires were among three new offerings from the company announced at the Technology and Maintenance Council annual meeting in Atlanta.

The 115R is an all-season, all-position tire while the 714R is an urban pickup/delivery drive tire. Between the two, fleet operators should be able to successfully outfit their vehicles' needs, said Pat Keating, senior manager of technical engineering for Yokohama.

The company also introduced the 504C, an all-position radial for tougher operating environments. It replaces the MY507 and will be available in May in sizes 11R22.5 (H) and 11R24.5 (H).

As to the two 19.5-inch tires, Keating said that market is exploding for a variety of reasons, including last-mile and urban delivery that require smaller vehicles. The 115R comes with a speed rating of 87 mph, so it is suitable for emergency applications as well. It will be available in a 225/70R19.5 (14) size beginning in July.

"Smaller vehicles are getting bigger, and bigger vehicles are getting smaller," Keating explained, noting shuttle buses, last-mile box trucks and heavy-duty commercial vans and pickups among those that are looking for tougher tires in a 19.5-inch size.

"The vast majority of light truck (19.5 size) tires are big versions of passenger tires, but these are smaller versions of truck tires," he said.

To that point, the 115R and 714R feature commercial-grade materials and construction, giving them stronger performance, improved wear and dependability, Keating noted.

The 714R features wide shoulder grooves for good traction in wet and snowy conditions. It too will be available in July in two sizes: 225/70R19.5 (14) and 245/70R19.5 (16).

Yokohama also announced additional sizes for its 715R open shoulder regional drive tire and the 114R regional haul ultra-wide-base trailer tire. New sizes for the 715R include 295/75R22.5, 285/75R24.5 and 11R24.5. The 114R will be available this spring in 455/55R/22.5 as well as the current 445/50R/22.5.

Image by Renee Gaudet from Pixabay