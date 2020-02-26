44 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ: TNXP) shares rose 33.3% to $0.54 in pre-market trading after falling 6.6% on Tuesday.
- SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ: LEDS) shares rose 24.7% to $2.98 in pre-market trading after traders noticed the company's subsidiary, TSLC, offers a product line of UVC LED for air cleaning and disinfecting.
- Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSE: APT) rose 16.1% to $11.44 in pre-market trading after surging 40% on Tuesday.
- Chegg, Inc. (NYSE: CHGG) shares rose 9.8% to $41.21 in pre-market trading.
- Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) rose 9.1% to $25.93 in pre-market trading after reporting Q4 results. Moderna shares jumped around 28% on Tuesday after the company announced it has released its mRNA-1273, the company's vaccine against the novel coronavirus, for human use.
- Alcon, Inc. (NYSE: ALC) rose 8% to $63.48 in pre-market trading after reporting strong Q4 sales.
- Caleres, Inc. (NYSE: CAL) shares rose 7.9% to $12.86 in pre-market trading after falling 5% on Tuesday.
- Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) shares rose 7.8% to $118.50 in pre-market trading. Starbucks announced Wednesday that it would be launching a Beyond Meats sandwich in its spring menu.
- Energy Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ: UUUU) rose 7.7% to $1.26 in pre-market trading after declining 10% on Tuesday.
- Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE: TAK) rose 7.6% to $19.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported acquisition of PvP Biologics.
- Happiness Biotech Group Limited (NASDAQ: HAPP) rose 7.4% to $4.90 in pre-market trading. Happiness Biotech said Tuesday that it has entered into disinfectant industry.
- Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: LAKE) rose 7.2% to $16.70 in pre-market trading after gaining more than 7% on Tuesday.
- Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (NYSE: FCAU) shares rose 6.4% to $12.72 in pre-market trading.
- Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) rose 6.1% to $8.43 in pre-market trading. Novavax recent press release highlighted publication of description of NanoFlu 's immunogenic potential in 'vaccines.'
- WW International Inc (NASDAQ: WW) rose 5.9% to $36.88 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results. The company also issued FY20 EPS and sales guidance above estimates.
- Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: ENLV) rose 5% to $8.25 in pre-market trading. Enlivex Therapeutics shares fell around 10% on Tuesday after the company announced a 1 million common stock offering at $8 per share.
- AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ: ALRM) rose 5% to $47.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results. The company also issued FY20 total sales and EPS guidance above estimates.
- NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSE: NNVC) rose 5% to $8.30 in pre-market trading after rising about 14% on Tuesday.
- Universal Corporation (NYSE: UVV) rose 4.8% to $51.52 in pre-market trading.
- B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE: BGS) rose 4.3% to $13.33 in pre-market trading following strong quarterly sales.
- Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE: CHK) rose 3.6% to $0.46 in pre-market trading after reporting a narrower-than-expected Q4 loss.
Losers
- SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ: SDC) shares fell 26.7% to $8.30 in pre-market trading as the company missed analyst expectations for the fourth quarter.
- Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE: RVLV) shares fell 18.2% to $15.80 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results. The company also issued FY20 sales guidance below estimates.
- Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DNLI) fell 14% to $19.00 in pre-market trading.
- Spherix Incorporated (NASDAQ: SPEX) fell 13.1% to $2.12 in pre-market trading after climbing around 137% on Tuesday.
- Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD) fell 11.7% to $173.70 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 earnings.
- Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ: UPWK) fell 10.5% to $7.45 in pre-market trading.
- Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ: WB) fell 10.1% to $39.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 earnings.
- Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE: TOL) fell 9.9% to $39.90 in pre-market trading after the company reported weaker-than-expected Q1 results.
- Cocrystal Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: COCP) fell 9.1% to $2.19 in pre-market trading after gaining around 65% on Tuesday.
- Vicor Corp (NASDAQ: VICR) fell 8.7% to $43.66 in pre-market trading after the company reported weaker-than-expected Q4 results.
- Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDP) fell 8.4% to $10.20 in pre-market trading.
- TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TGTX) fell 8.1% to $13.02 in pre-market trading after declining over 7% on Tuesday.
- SINA Corporation (NASDAQ: SINA) shares fell 7.8% to $32.59 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.
- Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (NYSE: SPCE) fell 7.2% to $31.60 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 net loss of $72.743 million, versus a year-ago loss of $49.752 million. The company also reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results.
- FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) fell 6.2% to $2.13 in pre-market trading.
- Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) fell 6.1% to $14.85 in the pre-market trading session after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 results.
- Mechel PAO(NYSE: MTL) fell 6% to $2.86 in pre-market trading.
- Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ: GH) fell 5.9% to $71.34 in pre-market trading. Guardant Health shares fell 10% on Tuesday after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
- Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE: BIP) shares fell 5.9% to $50.06 in pre-market trading.
- Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) fell 5.7% to $4.56 in pre-market trading after dropping over 7% on Tuesday.
- Itau Unibanco Holding SA ADR (NYSE: ITUB) fell 5.3% to $6.68 in pre-market trading.
- Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXEL) fell 3.7% to $18.69 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results. The company also issued FY20 sales guidance below estimates.
- Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: IOVA) fell 3.1% to $30.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 earnings.
