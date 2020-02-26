80 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: NMRD) shares jumped 77.4% to close at $5.80 on Tuesday.
- Cocrystal Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: COCP) shares surged 64.7% to close at $2.19 on continued momentum after the company announced yesterday that it signed a license agreement with Kansas State University to research the foundation for the Norovirus and Coronavirus antiviral compounds.
- Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSE: APT) gained 40.1% to close at $10.00.
- Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) shares rose 27.8% to close at $23.76 after the company announced it has released its mRNA-1273, the company's vaccine against the novel coronavirus, for human use.
- Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IOVA) gained 27.4% to $31.46 following a Bloomberg report suggesting the company is exploring a potential sale.
- Jumei International Holding Limited (NYSE: JMEI) shares jumped 26.2% to close at $19.52 after the company entered into definitive agreement for a going-private transaction.
- Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ARLO) shares surged 20.9% to close at $4.00 on Tuesday after the company reported a narrower-than-expected Q4 loss.
- Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ: TEDU) rose 19.5% to close at $2.82.
- Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE: LL) surged 18.1% to close at $10.07 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 sales results.
- SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ: LEDS) gained 17.2% to close at $2.39.
- Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BCLI) rose 16.2% to close at $8.88.
- China Online Education Group (NYSE: COE) shares rose 15.7% to close at $30.00.
- ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEY) fell 15.1% to close at $4.51.
- I-Mab (NASDAQ: IMAB) rose 15.1% to close at $13.82.
- Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIR) surged 14.6% to close at $21.73. Vir Biotech and WuXi Biologics reported a collaboration for global development of antibodies to treat coronavirus.
- Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE: MNK) gained 13.9% to close at $4.75 after the company announced a global opioid settlement agreement that limits its payout to $1.6 billion and it also reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter results.
- Nio Inc - ADR (NYSE: NIO) shares rose 13.4% to close at $4.40 after the company announced it has entered into a collaboration framework agreement with the municipal government of Hefei, Anhui.
- Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) shares rose 27.8% to close at $23.76 after the company announced it has released its mRNA-1273, the company's vaccine against the novel coronavirus, for human use.
- Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE: AVNS) gained 12.5% to close at $34.41 after the company reported upbeat Q4 results and announced the FDA clearance for its 80-Watt COOLIEF system.
- Power REIT (NYSE: PW) gained 11.1% to close at $15.26.
- Co-Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ: CODX) gained 9.8% to close at $4.32. Co-Diagnostics received CE Mark for novel coronavirus test.
- ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE: PUMP) shares rose 9.7% to close at $9.99 after the company issued preliminary Q4 sales guidance well above analyst estimates. Raymond James reiterated a Strong Buy rating on the stock.
- Super League Gaming Inc (NASDAQ: SLGG) climbed 9.5% to close at $3.00.
- Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) rose 8.8% to close at $6.53.
- Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYNE) gained 7.1% to close at $4.96 after the company received new US patent for treatment of autism spectrum disorder w'ith purified cannabidiol.
- Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: SRRK) gained 5% to close at $17.14.
Losers
- Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP) shares tumbled 45.6% to close at $3.11 on the heels of concerning FY19 and FY20 guidance. The company cited increased valuation of allowances for deferred tax assets, unfavorable macro trends in Brazil, China, US and Canada and a probe related to accounting of accounts payable and liabilities.
- IMV Inc. (NASDAQ: IMV) dipped 40% to close at $2.87 after the company released updated data from the Phase 2 study of its lead candidate DPX – Survivac in patients with advanced recurrent ovarian cancer, which showed that DPX-Survivac immunotherapy was active, durable and well tolerated.
- Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSOD) fell 28.4% to close at $39.42 after the company reported Q4 results and announced plans to purchase Saba for $1.395 billion in cash and stock. RBC Capital and Mizuho downgraded the stock.
- Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) dropped 27.7% to close at $3.99 following Q4 results.
- Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS) fell 22.3% to close at $15.00 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q1 sales guidance below estimates.
- Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: APRN) dipped 22.2% to close at $2.10.
- BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BXC) shares fell 20.5% to close at $12.38.
- China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: PLIN) dipped 20.5% to close at $2.80. China Xiangtai Food Co. reported RMB35M business collaboration on expansion of operation scale and diversification of distribution channels.
- Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVS) dropped 19.5% to close at $7.99 after the company reported wider-than-expected Q4 loss.
- MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGI) dropped 18.7% to close at $2.09 following downbeat sales.
- Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: OFIX) dropped 18.4% to close at $36.70 after the company reported downbeat Q4 results and issued weak sales forecast.
- CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CLGN) fell 18.2% to close at $11.45.
- U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ: USCR) dipped 18% to close at $30.17 following Q4 results.
- Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: SES) shares declined 17.9% to close at $4.41.
- Schrodinger, Inc. (NASDAQ: SDGR) fell 17.7% to close at $43.59.
- Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEMD) shares declined 17.6% to close at $2.02 on a potential sell-off after the stock rallied approximately 27% yesterday.
- Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE: PANW) fell 17% to close at $196.96 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results. The company issued Q3 and FY20 EPS and sales guidance below estimates.
- AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXGN) fell 17% to close at $12.12.
- Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: MBIO) dropped 17% to close at $3.28.
- LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE: LXU) shares tumbled 15.7% to close at $1.93 after reporting weak quarterly results.
- TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ: TA) dropped 15.4% to close at $13.44 following Q4 results.
- Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ: TOCA) fell 15.3% to close at $1.77.
- American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ: AMWD) dropped 15.3% to close at $98.47 after reporting downbeat quarterly results.
- ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEY) fell 15.1% to close at $4.51.
- ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ: CDXC) dropped 15% to close at $3.2650.
- Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSTK) fell 15% to close at $7.84.
- Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HTZ) dipped 14.8% to close at $16.50 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results.
- Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ACER) dipped 14.7% to close at $4.18. Acer Therapeutics said final data from Part B of its pivotal trial confirmed the bioavailability and bioequivalence of ACER-001 to Buphenyl. ACER-001 is a proprietary, taste-masked formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate, in development for the treatment of Urea Cycle Disorders.
- AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVRO) dropped 14.7% to close at $18.77.
- Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: SURF) slipped 14.4% to close at $3.38.
- Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE: SHAK) shares fell 14.3% to close at $63.07 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results and Q4 comps were down 3.6% year over year. The company also issued FY20 sales guidance below estimates.
- Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDEV) fell 14.3% to close at $2.29 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 earnings.
- LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) shares fell 14.3% to close at $79.80 following Q4 results.
- LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ: TREE) fell 14.2% to close at $292.87 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
- Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE: TROX) dropped 14.1% to close at $7.57. Tronox reported Q4 results on Tuesday.
- AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE: ASIX) dipped 14% to close at $14.20.
- Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ: MREO) fell 14% to close at $1.85.
- NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSE: NNVC) fell 13.8% to close at $7.90 after surging 38.37% on Monday.
- Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ: SBBP) dipped 13.7% to close at $2.65 following quarterly results.
- Foundation Building Materials, Inc. (NYSE: FBM) dropped 13.6% to close at $15.70 after reporting Q4 results.
- Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ: HSII) fell 13.5% to close at $22.34 following Q4 results.
- Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ: LUNA) dropped 13.5% to close at $7.45.
- Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WRTC) tumbled 13.3% to close at $5.95.
- EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVER) fell 12.5% to close at $40.01 after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
- BWX Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: BWXT) shares declined 12.4% to close at $60.76 following Q4 results.
- Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: HOV) fell 12.4% to close at $25.95.
- Vericel Corp (NASDAQ: VCEL) dipped 11.7% to close at $16.69 after the company issued FY20 sales guidance below analyst estimates.
- Matador Resources Company (NYSE: MTDR) fell 10.9% to close at $10.87.
- Harsco Corporation (NYSE: HSC) shares dipped 10.9% to close at $12.55.
- Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRFT) declined 10.5% to close at $44.15 after the company posted downbeat quarterly sales.
- Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: GH) declined 10.1% to close at $75.79 after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
- EXACT Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ: EXAS) dropped 9.4% to close at $86.54 after the company announced an $850 million notes offering.
- Kaman Corporation (NYSE: KAMN) shares dropped 9% to close at $56.50 after the company posted Q4 results.
- Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ: GAIA) slipped 8.4% to close at $9.41 after reporting Q4 results.
