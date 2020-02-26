Economic Data Scheduled For Wednesday
- The MBA's index of mortgage application activity for the latest week is scheduled for release at 7:00 a.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan is set to speak at 9:35 a.m. ET.
- Data on new home sales for January will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- The State Street Investor Confidence Index for February is scheduled for release at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on petroleum inventories in the U.S. will be released at 10:30 a.m. ET.
- The business expectations and uncertainty indexes for February will be released at 11:00 a.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari will speak at 1:00 p.m. ET.
- The Treasury is set to auction 5-year notes at 1:00 p.m. ET.
