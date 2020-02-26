Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Musk's SpaceX Gets Los Angeles Approval To Build Spaceship At Port
Neer Varshney , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 26, 2020 4:11am   Comments
Share:
Musk's SpaceX Gets Los Angeles Approval To Build Spaceship At Port

The Space Exploration Company, better known as SpaceX, has won the approval of Los Angeles authorities to build a manufacturing facility at the port, Reuters reported Tuesday.

What Happened

The Los Angeles City Council voted 12-0 to approve a permit allowing SpaceX to lease 19 acres of land at the city's port for ten years, according to Reuters.

The company, led by Elon Musk, who also heads the automaker Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA), is working on developing a spaceship to take civilians on interplanetary journeys.

"It's crazy that here we are in 2020 preparing ourselves to send people to Mars, and it's going to happen in our backyard," L.A. councilmember Joe Buscaino said ahead of the vote, as reported by Reuters. "We are becoming a spaceport."

SpaceX will use the site for engineering, manufacturing, and research and development efforts, Buscaino said.

Why It Matters

Earlier in 2018, SpaceX had won a similar permit to lease land at the L.A. port, but the plan didn't materialize. The company is currently building a spaceship prototype for testing at its site near Boca Chica, Texas.

SpaceX manufactures the Falcon 9 rockets at its headquarters in Hawthorne, California.

CNBC reported earlier in January that the aerospace manufacturer was in talks with the L.A. authorities to get another approval.

Buscaino told CNBC at the time that SpaceX chief financial officer Bret Johnsen apologized for backing out of the deal last time. Johnsen told Busciano that the company plans to build its next-generation rocket "Starship" at the facility.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of SpaceX.

Posted-In: CNBC Elon Musk Los Angeles ReutersNews Markets Tech General Best of Benzinga

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSLA)

Tesla And Panasonic Are No Longer Producing Solar Cells Together
Tesla Autopilot Limitations, Video Game Caused The 2018 Death Of Apple Engineer, NTSB Says
Selloff Resumes, With Bond Yields Hitting New Record Lows As CDC Virus Report Spooks
Jefferies Downgrades Tesla's Stock On Valuation, Unclear Battery Business Model
Is It A Good Time For Investment Into Alternative Energy Companies?
Earnings To The Rescue? HP, Macy's, Home Depot All Report Solid Results, Providing Lift
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga