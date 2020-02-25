14 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- SemiLEDs (NASDAQ: LEDS) shares are trading higher after traders noticed the company's subsidiary, TSLC, offers a product line of UVC LED for air cleaning and disinfecting.
- WW (NYSE: WW) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results. The company also issued FY20 EPS and sales guidance above estimates.
- Alarm.com (NASDAQ: ALRM) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results. The company also issued FY20 total sales and EPS guidance above estimates.
- Infinera (NASDAQ: INFN) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
Losers
- Insulet (NASDAQ: PODD) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS results.
- Unisys (NYSE: UIS) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
- SmileDirectClub (NYSE: SDC) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
- Salesforce.com (NYSE: CRM) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
- Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ: IOVA) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS results.
- Exelixis (NASDAQ: EXEL) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results. The company also issued FY20 sales guidance below estimates.
- Revolve (NASDAQ: RVLV) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results. The company also issued FY20 sales guidance below estimates.
- Vicor (NASDAQ: VICR) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
- Virgin Galactic (NASDAQ: SPCE) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q4 net loss of $72.743 million vs loss of $49.752 million in the same quarter last year. The company also reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results.
- Toll Brothers (NYSE: TOL) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
