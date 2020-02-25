Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

14 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Hours Session

Tyree Gorges , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 25, 2020 4:48pm   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • SemiLEDs (NASDAQ: LEDS) shares are trading higher after traders noticed the company's subsidiary, TSLC, offers a product line of UVC LED for air cleaning and disinfecting.
  • WW (NYSE: WW) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results. The company also issued FY20 EPS and sales guidance above estimates.
  • Alarm.com (NASDAQ: ALRM) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results. The company also issued FY20 total sales and EPS guidance above estimates.
  • Infinera (NASDAQ: INFN) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.

Losers

  • Insulet (NASDAQ: PODD) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS results.
  • Unisys (NYSE: UIS) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
  • SmileDirectClub (NYSE: SDC) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
  • Salesforce.com (NYSE: CRM) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
  • Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ: IOVA) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS results.
  • Exelixis (NASDAQ: EXEL) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results. The company also issued FY20 sales guidance below estimates.
  • Revolve (NASDAQ: RVLV) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results. The company also issued FY20 sales guidance below estimates.
  • Vicor (NASDAQ: VICR) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
  • Virgin Galactic (NASDAQ: SPCE) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q4 net loss of $72.743 million vs loss of $49.752 million in the same quarter last year. The company also reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results.
  • Toll Brothers (NYSE: TOL) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.

Posted-In: News After-Hours Center Movers Trading Ideas

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (INFN + SDC)

Earnings Scheduled For February 25, 2020
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
SmileDirectClub Defends Its Top Doctor, Calls State Board Allegations 'Unfounded and Untrue'
35 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
76 Biggest Movers From Friday
50 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga