22 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE: MNK) rose 54% to $6.42 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results.
- Nio Inc - ADR (NYSE: NIO) shares rose 28.1% to $4.97 in pre-market trading after the company said it signed framework agreement with Hefei's City Government on fundraising of over $1.42 billion and new manufacturing facilities.
- Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) shares rose 19.7% to $22.25 in pre-market trading as the Wall Street Journal reported that it has sent the first vaccine developed for novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for clinical trials.
- Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) rose 12.8% to $6.77 in pre-market trading.
- Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: CSIQ) shares rose 7.4% to $23.40 in pre-market trading after falling over 5% on Monday.
- Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE: PRGO) rose 7.2% to $63.46 in pre-market trading. Perrigo) and Catalent announced the FDA approval of Perrigo's AB-rated generic version of ProAir HFA.
- Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE: KEYS) rose 6.8% to $97.04 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results. The company issued Q2 sales guidance above estimates.
- InVitae Corp (NYSE: NVTA) rose 6.7% to $23.58 in pre-market trading.
- Genprex Inc (NASDAQ: GNPX) rose 4.3% to $6.29 in pre-market trading after gaining over 13% on Monday.
- Ballard Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ: BLDP) rose 4.2% to $11.62 in pre-market trading after dropping over 15% on Monday.
- Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) rose 4.1% to $8.50 in pre-market trading after gaining 5.8% on Monday.
- Applied DNA Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: APDN) rose 4% to $3.94 in pre-market trading after rising over 6% on Monday.
- Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (NYSE: SPCE) rose 3.6% to $35.51 in pre-market trading.
Losers
- BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BXC) shares fell 19.6% to $12.53 in pre-market trading.
- Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP) shares fell 16.1% to $4.80 in pre-market trading after the company issued profit warning.
- Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE: PANW) fell 15.5% to $200.81 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results. The company issued Q3 and FY20 EPS and sales guidance below estimates.
- Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE: SHAK) shares fell 14% to $63.25 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results and Q4 comps were down 3.6% year over year. The company also issued FY20 sales guidance below estimates.
- Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS) fell 13% to $16.80 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q1 sales guidance below estimates.
- EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVER) fell 12.1% to $40.21 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
- NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSE: NNVC) fell 11% to $8.15 in pre-market trading after surging 38.37% on Monday.
- Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ: ODP) fell 7.8% to $2.18 in pre-market trading.
- Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HTZ) fell 5.7% to $18.25 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results.
