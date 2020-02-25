Market Overview

Tesla's Cybertruck Sets Internet Abuzz (Again) As Musk Reveals Features On Twitter
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 25, 2020 12:25am   Comments
Tesla's Cybertruck Sets Internet Abuzz Again As Musk Reveals Features On Twitter

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) has tweeted details about the gadgetry onboard its Cybertruck.

What Happened

In a Twitter conversation on Friday, the co-founder of Tesla talked about features of the upcoming Cybertruck including gadgets on board, dimensions of the vehicle and its electric pickup.

The Cybertruck will also feature a payload towing calculator. Musk revealed that the vehicle’s EV pickup will indicate real-time changes to max acceleration, braking, cornering, speed on gradient and range.

Musk was pleased with Cybetruck’s ride height and active damping calling them “game-changing” in his tweet. 

Revealing the dimensions of the vehicle Musk wrote on Twitter, “Btw, in some prior tweets I’d said production Cybertruck would be ~80” wide (vs ~84” body width at unveil). This is slightly too small. Will be closer to 82”, but come standard with upper laser blade lights.”

Why It Matters

The production of the Cybertruck will begin more than a year from now. However, eager fans can get their hands on a toy replica from Mattel Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT). 

Others stepping on the electric truck bandwagon are General Motors Company (NYSE: GM)  and Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) who have both announced similar models. 

Price Action 

Tesla shares traded 1.22% higher at $844 in the after-hours session on Monday. The shares had closed the regular session 7.46% lower at $833.79.

 

Screenshot via The Guardian on YouTube

Posted-In: News Top Stories Tech Media Best of Benzinga

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

