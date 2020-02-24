Market Overview

Coronavirus Downs Dow, Private Equity Claims Another Carrier, More
FreightWaves  
February 24, 2020 5:11pm   Comments
Coronavirus Downs Dow, Private Equity Claims Another Carrier, More

On today's episode we're talking about the coronavirus escalating impact as cases spread and fears hit markets. Private equity claims another carrier. Mass layoffs as Starsky fails to find buyer. 

Plus, Mike Brown talks twenty years at Michael Dusi Trucking and what went wrong in the end. Steve Ferreira has an Ocean Audit exclusive on J.B. Hunt's (NASDAQ: JBHT) new play as an NVOCC. The "A-Train of Econ" Anthony Smith plays Dooner in Market Expert Trivia. Kevin Hill breaks down the Quarterly Shipper Rate Report. Emily Szink knows what's a big deal and what's a little deal. Plus much more!

