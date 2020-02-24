14 Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- HP (NYSE: HPQ) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS results. The company also issued FY20 EPS guidance above estimates and issued a $15 billion buyback.
- Keysight Technologies (NASDAQ: KEYS) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results. The company issued Q2 sales guidance above estimates.
- Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ACER) shares are trading higher after the company reported ACER-001 trial shows bioequivalence to BUPHENYL.
- Intuit (NASDAQ: INTU) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) shares are trading higher on a rumor that the company sent a coronavirus vaccine for human tests.
- Tenet Healthcare (NASDAQ: THC) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 sales results. The company reported FY20 sales guidance above estimates.
Losers
- Kratos Defense & Security (NASDAQ: KTOS) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q1 sales guidance below estimates.
- Guardant Health (NYSE: GH) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
- Hertz Global (NYSE: HTZ) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results.
- Shake Shack (NASDAQ: SHAK) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results. The company also issued FY20 sales guidance below estimates. The company reported Q4 comps down 3.6% year over year.
- Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ: CLVS) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS results.
- Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ: TNDM) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results.
- EverQuote (NASDAQ: EVER) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
- Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results. The company issued Q3 and FY20 EPS and sales guidance below estimates.
