Freight Futures Daily Curve: 2/24

Freight Futures data to watch today: Spot Month Settlement w/w Change

A mostly quiet Friday finished off another down week for the Trucking Freight Futures market with most of the damage being caused on Tuesday, the first session after the Presidents' Day holiday. The spot National contract (FUT.VNU202002) was unchanged on Friday and w/w was off by 0.57% to $1.393/mile. It was the same story for the East regional contract (FUT.VEU202002), which settled 0.45% lower w/w to $1.559. The West regional contract (FUT.VWU202002) fell fractionally on Friday and lost $0.01, or 0.7%, for the week to $1.431. The South regional contract (FUT.VSU202002) fell similarly on Friday and for the week, slipped 0.8% to $1.188.

Six of the seven individual lane contracts finished lower w/w with only the ATL to PHL contract (FUT.VAP202002) in the East ending unchanged at $1.662. The CHI to ATL contract (FUT.VCA202002) slid 0.5% w/w to close at $1.911. The PHL to CHI contract (FUT.VPC202002) was down $0.01 (0.9%) for the week and ended at $1.105. Two other big downward movers were the lane contracts into the LAX market.

In the West, the SEA to LAX contract (FUT.VSL202002) stumbled to $0.913, down $0.013 (1.4%) w/w, as the LAX to SEA contract (FUT.VLS202002) lost 0.3% to $1.950. In the South, the DAL to LAX contract (FUT.VDL202002) shed $0.01, or almost 1%, to settle at $1.060. The LAX to DAL contract (FUT.VLD202002) slipped by 0.25% on Friday and ended its week off by 0.6% to $1.316.

FreightWaves SONAR: Tree Watchlist

SONAR Tickers: Tree Watchlist – Spot Month Settlement w/w Change

Image Sourced from Pixabay