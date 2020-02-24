55 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: COCP) shares surged 162.5% to $1.31 following a licensing agreement the company reached with the Kansas State University Research Foundation. Cocrystal said the agreement with KSURF gives it an exclusive, royalty-bearing right and license to certain antiviral compounds for the treatment of norovirus and coronavirus infections covered by the latter's patents.
- Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ: ENLV) climbed 66.8% to $15.54 after the company said it will increase its manufacturing capacity for the potential treatment of Coronavirus in Israel.
- NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSE: NNVC) shares climbed 44.4% to $9.56 following continued increase in the number of coronavirus cases outside China. Italy now has over 200 confirmed cases in 7 different regions. South Korean officials have reported over 700 cases of coronavirus and Iran has seen 50 deaths from the virus.
- Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: AHPI) rose 29.5% to $3.1850.
- Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ: CETX) shares rose 27.3% to $1.77. Cemtrex reported a 500% surge in new orders for the development of VR and AR applications in quarter-to-date.
- ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEY) surged 19.7% to $5.09
- Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ: TOCA) gained 18.5% to $2.2550 after jumping 111% on Friday.
- Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ: XAIR) rose 18.5% to $7.67.
- China Online Education Group (NYSE: COE) gained 18.1% to $27.35.
- NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: NGM) surged 17% to $18.89 following a positive clinical data readout. California-based NGM announced positive preliminary top-line results from Cohort 4 of an adaptive Phase 2 study that evaluated the efficacy, safety and tolerability of 1mg aldafermin in patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, or NASH, with stage 2 or 3 liver fibrosis.
- Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIR) gained 16.6% to $18.96 amid the global coronavirus spread. The company recently announced it has identified antibodies that bind to the spike protein 2019-nCoV and is potentially being seen as a coronavirus play.
- IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE: IAG) surged 16.4% to $3.6423 amid a dip in global equities on growing coronavirus fears.
- Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSE: APT) shares rose 15.5% to $6.59 after climbing more than 9% on Friday.
- Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNPX) shares jumped 15% to $6.13 after surging around 22% on Friday.
- BOQI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: BIMI) climbed 14.2% to $4.1101 after gaining 5.5% on Friday.
- China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc (NASDAQ: CJJD) jumped 12.9% to $2.02 following an increase in the number of Coronavirus cases.
- Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: AVDL) gained 12.2% to $10.55.
- Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BCLI) surged 11.1% to $7.64.
- Lianluo Smart Limited (NASDAQ: LLIT) rose 10.7% to $0.7269. Lianluo Smart shares dropped around 23% on Friday after the company priced a 3.5 million share common stock offering at $0.70 per share.
- Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE: EGO) gained 9.9% to $10.91 amid a dip in global equities on growing coronavirus fears.
- Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBLI) rose 9.6% to $2.18.
- Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) rose 8.6% to $4.07. Shares of flu shot manufacturer stocks climbed following an increase in non-Chinese Coronavirus cases.
- GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GSX) gained 8.5% to $46.33.
- BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BXC) climbed 8.6% to $16.75. BlueLinx shares dipped around 21% on Friday after the company said it was “not aware’ of any tender offer from Bluefin Acquisitions.
- Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) rose 8.3% to $8.35. Shares of flu shot manufacturer stocks surged following an increase in non-Chinese Coronavirus cases.
- Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE: HMY) rose 7.6% to $4.4439 after climbing 12.5% on Friday.
- Vaxart Inc (NASDAQ: VXRT) climbed 5.5% to $1.1494 following an increase in the reported number of Coronavirus cases.
Losers
- Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEMD) shares dipped 16.9% to $2.1450.
- Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ: TLSA) shares dropped 16.4% to $1.68.
- Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASPN) shares declined 16.2% to $8.23.
- Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ: EPZM) tumbled 16.2% to $20.84 after the company reported a loss for its fourth quarter.
- Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE: KOS) dipped 15.9% to $4.185. Kosmos Energy reported a Q4 loss of $0.09 per share.
- Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: LL) fell 15.4% to $8.84. Lumber Liquidators is expected to report quarterly results on Tuesday before the opening bell. Heading into the earnings report, shares of the company have been up 8 straight sessions and gained more than 40%.
- Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSE: PLG) dropped 15.1% to $2.3336.
- Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE: BORR) fell 15% to $3.11.
- Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDP) shares fell 14.9% to $11.20.
- Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE: NBR) dipped 14% to $1.98. Stephens & Co. lowered the price target on the stock from $3 to $2.5.
- Carter's, Inc. (NYSE: CRI) fell 13% to $96.33 after the company reported downbeat Q4 earnings and issued weak FY20 earnings forecast. The company also announced a $500 million buyback program.
- The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) dropped 13% to $11.80.
- Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLDX) shares slipped 13% to $2.67.
- Farfetch Limited (NYSE: FTCH) dropped 13% to $10.69.
- Guess', Inc. (NYSE: GES) fell 12.9% to $18.58 amid continued spread of coronavirus including notable upticks in Iran and Italy.
- Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: DORM) tumbled 12.8% to $66.90 after the company reported downbeat Q4 results and issued weak FY20 earnings outlook.
- Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FOSL) declined 12.7% to $5.24 amid the continued spread of the coronavirus in and outside of China. The coronavirus has weighed on economic outlook and impacted stocks across sectors, including discretionary goods.
- Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ: SBBP) dropped 12.7% to $2.845.
- Valaris plc (NYSE: VAL) dipped 12.5% to $3.6750.
- Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ: RYAAY) fell 12.2% to $79.62.
- At Home Group Inc. (NYSE: HOME) dropped 11.8% to $6.30.
- Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVS) fell 11.5% to $9.74.
- Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ: DSKE) dropped 11.5% to $3.76.
- Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE: CPE) slipped 11.4% to $2.525.
- FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) shares fell 10.3% to $2.26.
- Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) fell 9.7% to $5.03.
- JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE: JKS) shares fell 6.6% to $25.42.
- Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (NYSE: SPCE) dropped 6% to $31.84 potentially due to Barron's calling the stock's recent climb in share price 'Hype.'
