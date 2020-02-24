Harvey Weinstein Convicted On Rape, Sexual Assault Charges, Faces Possibility Of Decades In Prison

Movie producer Harvey Weinstein on Monday was convicted of rape and felony sexual assault against two women, but acquitted on other charges of predatory sexual assault.

With the guilty verdicts Weinstein could be sent to prison for decades, with his conviction for the sexual assault of production assistant Mimi Haleyi carrying a maximum 25-year sentence. Weinstein, 67, was also convicted of the 2013 rape of former aspiring actress Jessica Mann at a New York City hotel. The predatory sexual assault charge on which Weinstein was acquitted could have meant a life sentence.

Accusations against Weinstein from several women in Hollywood spurred a global "MeToo" movement that led millions of victims of sexual assault to speak up and demand a change in cultural norms that have protected abusers.

The jury of seven men and five women sat through a three-week trial in New York State Supreme Court in Manhattan and then deliberated for five days before returning their verdicts.

Weinstein did not testify in the case, but lawyers told jurors that any sexual contact was consensual.

Weinstein now also faces new charges in Los Angeles in which more women allege he sexually assaulted them during Oscars week in 2013.

Weinstein, whose producing work included massive movie hits such as "Good Will Hunting" and "Pulp Fiction," was accused of a range of unwanted sexual advances and attacks by more than 90 women. Among the accusers were some high profile Hollywood actresses, including Gwyneth Paltrow and Uma Thurman.

In all, six women testified in the trial that Weinstein sexually assaulted them, even though charges were only brought in three of those alleged incidents. The other women were allowed to testify to help prosecutors establish a pattern of behavior.

Photo by Georges Biard, Wikimedia.