Erin Andrews To Keynote At FreightWaves Live

FreightWaves LIVE, the premier freight conference of the year, is coming back to Atlanta, bigger and greater than ever before. Leading the incredible lineup of industry keynotes, speakers, and fast-paced demos on the second day will be Fox Sports Broadcaster and Co-Host of Dancing With The Stars, Erin Andrews. Emily Szink, EVP of content at FreightWaves, will host a fireside chat with Andrews on the subject of winning at work as a woman, discussing how to break the glass ceiling and succeed in a male-dominated industry. It's sure to be an entertaining and provocative fireside chat as Szink and Andrews connect the dots from one industry to another.

As part of FOX Sports' A Team, Andrews currently reports for "FOX NFL Sunday," for sideline coverage and features, a show that records a staggering 56.4 million unique viewers, as well as reporting for "NFL Thursday Night Football."

Andrews just finished taping her 11th season as co-host of ABC's long-running reality series, "Dancing with the Stars," alongside Tom Bergeron. Having a unique perspective on the competition, Erin was also a contestant in 2010, where she was paired with Maksim Chmerkovkiy and earned third place.

Andrews' recently added "creator" to her long list of titles with the launch of her new women's NFL apparel line, WEAR by Erin Andrews. The fashionable, comfortable and subtle line, designed for women to wear anywhere and everywhere, has quickly garnered notable attention. According to Fanatics, the global leader for licensed sports merchandise which operates e-commerce for the NFL and partnered with Erin on the WEAR collection: The launch of WEAR was the company's largest women's-specific launch of 2019.

Andrews is no stranger to the Atlanta area. She covered the Atlanta Braves, Atlanta Thrashers, and Atlanta Hawks early on in her sports reporting careers.

Catch Andrews and Szink on the main stage in Atlanta May 6th. FreightWaves LIVE Atlanta 2020 will be bigger and greater than ever before, but you can always expect us to showcase the technologies and services that use data to project and monitor the freight markets. Regardless of the role you play in supply chains, you can expect to come away from this experience energized and informed to tackle the biggest challenges facing our industry.

Image by Eric Stokley from Pixabay