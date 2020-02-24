Market Overview

A Peek Into The Markets: Dow Futures Slump Over 700 Points As COVID-19 Spreads Globally

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 24, 2020 5:59am   Comments
Pre-open movers

U.S. stock futures traded lower in early pre-market trade, as worries over the spread of the coronavirus outside China continued to rise. The Chicago Fed National Activity Index for January is scheduled for release at 8:30 a.m. ET, while the Dallas Fed manufacturing index for February will be released at 10:30 a.m. ET.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 765 points to 28,216 while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures traded fell 91.3 points to 3,248.00. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index declined 320.25 points to 9,137.75.

Oil prices traded lower as Brent crude futures fell 4.6% to trade at $55.79 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures fell 3.8% to trade at $51.38 a barrel.

A Peek Into Global Markets

European markets were lower today, with the Spanish Ibex Index falling 3.4%, STOXX Europe 600 Index dropping 3.5% and German DAX 30 index declining 3.8%. The UK's FTSE index was trading lower by 3.1%, while French CAC 40 Index slipped 3.7%.

In Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average fell 0.39%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index fell 1.79%, China’s Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.28% and India’s BSE Sensex fell 2.07%.

Broker Recommendation

Analysts at Baird downgraded L Brands Inc (NYSE: LB) from Outperform to Neutral.

L Brands shares rose 2.8% to close at $24.07 on Friday.

Breaking News

Xperi Corp (NASDAQ: XPER) reported the receipt of unsolicited non-binding proposal for $23.50 per share in cash.

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) announced plans to acquire Be & Cherry, a large Chinese snackmaker from Haoxiangni Health Food Co., Ltd. for $705 million.

Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ESPR) reported the FDA approval of NEXLETOL.

