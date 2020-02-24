94 Biggest Movers From Friday
Gainers
- Trans World Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ: TWMC) shares jumped 50.9% to close at $5.28 on Friday after the company disclosed that its subsidiary etailz entered into a deal with Encina for $25 million 3-year secured revolving credit facility.
- Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLDX) gained 35.2% to close at $3.07. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Celldex Therapeutics with an Overweight rating and a $8 price target.
- Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE: DCO) gained 33.1% to close at $56.95 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results. B. Riley upgraded Ducommun from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $55 to $60.
- Eldorado Gold Corp (NYSE: EGO) gained 32.1% to close at $9.93 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 sales results. The company also issued FY20 gold production.
- Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: AVDL) shares surged 32% to close at $9.40 after the company reported a $65 million private placement with investors led by Vivo Capital, Avoro Capital Advisors, RTW Investments, Venrock Healthcare Capital Partners, Acuta Capital, and KVP Capital.
- Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNPX) gained 21.7% to close at $5.33.
- American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMSWA) gained 20.8% to close at $19.20 following strong quarterly results. B. Riley upgraded American Software from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $18 to $19.5.
- IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: IGMS) rose 20.3% to close at $60.69.
- Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ: DBX) gained 20% to close at $22.45 after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter and disclosed a $600 million buyback program.
- ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBLT) gained 18.6% to close at $0.2420 after surging more than 28% on Thursday.
- Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCY) rose 17.9% to close at $2.63.
- China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: PLIN) surged 17.8% to close at $3.04.
- National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCMI) surged 17.1% to close at $9.37 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
- California Resources Corporation (NYSE: CRC) shares rose 16.8% to close at $7.59. The company earlier announced exchange offers and subscriptions relating to $454M principal amount of new term loans and common stock warrants. The co. also reported production data from its Elk Hill unit.
- Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: MBOT) jumped 16.6% to close at $10.81.
- Fang Holdings Limited (NYSE: SFUN) shares rose 16.3% to close at $2.57.
- Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: BXRX) shares rose 16% to close at $9.16 after the company announced it has received FDA approval for ANJESO, the management of moderate to severe pain.
- CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CLGN) gained 15.6% to close at $13.86.
- Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ: UEIC) rose 15.2% to close at $51.80 after reporting upbeat Q4 earnings.
- DPW Holdings Inc (NYSE: DPW) shares gained 15% to close at $1.77 after the company announced its global defense business, Gresham Worldwide Inc., has received a $1.4 million order from a leading defense and aerospace customer.
- vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VTVT) rose 14.3% to close at $3.35 after reporting Q4 results.
- Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSE: PLG) surged 13.6% to close at $2.75.
- Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BCLI) rose 13.6% to close at $6.87.
- SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRAX) surged 13.1% to close at $2.94.
- Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ: XAIR) jumped 12.7% to close at $6.48.
- Venator Materials PLC (NYSE: VNTR) shares rose 12.6% to close at $3.84 following Q4 results.
- Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE: HMY) gained 12.5% to close at $4.13.
- Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFM) climbed 12.1% to close at $17.99 after the company reported upbeat Q4 results. Bernstein upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from Market Perform to Outperform.
- Zix Corporation (NASDAQ: ZIXI) surged 11.6% to close at $8.92 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 earnings.
- Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ: CENX) shares rose 11% to close at $6.39 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
- Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ: NHTC) gained 10.8% to close at $4.93.
- NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSE: NNVC) gained 10.5% to close at $6.62.
- Stamps.com Inc. (NYSE: STMP) rose 10.4% to close at $174.47.
- Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) gained 10.2% to close at $5.86.
- ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWAV) shares climbed 9.8% to close at $44.82.
- Gold Resource Corporation (NYSE: GORO) gained 9.6% to close at $5.82.
- AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE: AU) jumped 9.5% to close at $22.13 after the company reported strong FY19 earnings.
- Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: AERI) shares rose 8.6% to close at $21.59 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 sales results.
- Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTEM) gained 8.1% to close at $17.83.
- Inpixon (NASDAQ: INPX) gained 8% to close at $2.84 after the company announced it is expanding its collaboration and product integration activities with Mist Systems.
- Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ: TXRH) rose 7.8% to close at $71.52 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
- Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) climbed 7% to close at $177.43 after the company reported stronger-than-expected Q4 results.
- Globant SA (NYSE: GLOB) gained 7% to close at $134.82 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results. The company reported Q1 EPS and sales guidance above analyst estimates.
- Sprint Corporation (NYSE: S) rose 6% to close at $10.05 after the company announced it has entered into an amendment to their Business Combination Agreement to create the New T-Mobile.
- Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: SURF) rose 5.8% to close at $3.85.
Losers
- Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSE: DSS) shares tumbled 27% to close at $0.1781. Document Security Systems priced its 22.2 million share common stock offering at $0.18 per share.
- Valaris plc (NYSE: VAL) fell 26.4% to close at $4.20 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 earnings.
- EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYPT) fell 25.6% to close at $1.45 after the company announced a proposed offering of common stock.
- Lianluo Smart Ltd (NASDAQ: LLIT) tumbled 22.8% to close at $0.6569 after the company priced a 3.5 million share common stock offering at $0.70 per share.
- Appian Corporation (NASDAQ: APPN) shares fell 22.4% to close at $48.65 after the company issued downbeat FY20 earnings and sales guidance.
- Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ: CNDT) fell 21.5% to close at $3.90 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 earnings. The company also issued FY20 sales guidance down 6-8%.
- BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BXC) fell 20.9% to close at $15.42 after the company said it was “not aware’ of any tender offer from Bluefin Acquisitions. According to yesterday’s press release, Bluefin Acquisitions announced a tender offer to buy BlueLinx at $24.50 per share.
- Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE: CMCM) fell 16.9% to close at $2.99.
- RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: RMAX) shares slipped 16.6% to close at $33.84 following Q4 results.
- Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS) fell 16.4% to close at $54.51 after the company issued Q3 guidance below estimates.
- Teck Resources Limited (NYSE: TECK) dropped 15.3% to close at $10.92 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
- Livent Corporation (NASDAQ: LTHM) fell 15.2% to close at $10.06 after the company reported downbeat Q4 sales. The company also issued FY20 EPS and sales guidance below analyst estimates. BMO Capital downgraded Livent from Market Perform to Underperform.
- First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) fell 14.7% to close at $50.59 after the company reported a surprise loss for its fourth quarter. The company’s quarterly sales also missed expectations.
- Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ: BELFB) shares fell 14.1% to close at $13.10.
- Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYCN) shares declined 13.8% to close at $4.61.
- Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AGRX) shares fell 13.6% to close at $3.0950 after the company announced a proposed underwritten public offering of common stock.
- ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABIO) dropped 13.3% to close at $4.23.
- Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ: VICR) fell 12.5% to close at $48.05.
- Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE: CDE) shares declined 12.4% to close at $5.52.
- TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSRI) fell 12.2% to close at $5.27.
- Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE: HBM) dipped 12% to close at $2.85 following Q4 results.
- Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE: TDS) fell 11.9% to close at $22.22 after the company reported Q1 results.
- Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ACER) dropped 11.9% to close at $5.16.
- HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: HMSY) fell 11.8% to close at $24.23 following weak Q4 results.
- MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNOV) shares declined 11.4% to close at $4.99.
- United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE: USM) tumbled 11.3% to close at $32.29 following Q4 results.
- BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ: BJRI) dipped 11.2% to close at $38.82 after the company reported downbeat quarterly sales. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded BJ's Restaurants from Buy to Hold.
- TrueCar Inc (NASDAQ: TRUE) shares dipped 11% to close at $3.48 after the company issued FY20 sales guidance below estimates.
- Vivint Solar, Inc. (NYSE: VSLR) fell 11% to close at $11.44.
- Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ: PGNY) dropped 10.9% to close at $29.99.
- Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNK) dipped 10.8% to close at $29.14 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results.
- BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: BSGM) fell 10.2% to close at $4.04 after the company reported an offering of common stock.
- nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ: LASR) dropped 9.8% to close at $17.89.
- Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRVS) shares slipped 9.7% to close at $4.11.
- Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ESPR) fell 9.6% to close at $61.76. Esperion confirmed the FDA approval of NEXLETOL.
- Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE: NLS) dropped 9.6% to close at $3.47. Nautilus is expected to release Q4 results on February 24.
- Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE: UTI) fell 9.4% to close at $7.76 after reporting a 5.65 million common stock offering.
- AdvanSix Inc. (NASDAQ: ASIX) fell 9.3% to close at $17.73 following Q4 results.
- Zovio Inc (NASDAQ: ZVO) dipped 9.1% to close at $1.90 after reporting downbeat quarterly results.
- Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) shares fell 9.1% to close at $33.87.
- Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ: ADMP) dipped 8.7% to close at $0.6347 after the company reported pricing of $6.7 million registered direct offering.
- Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE: ENV) shares declined 8.6% to close at $78.99 following Q4 results.
- Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: PT) dipped 8.2% to close at $2.59.
- ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSTI) fell 7.9% to close at $36.90.
- Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE: ASPN) dropped 7.6% to close at $9.81 after reporting Q4 results.
- Archrock, Inc. (NYSE: AROC) fell 7.2% to close at $8.24.
- Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNS) fell 6.6% to close at $2.84 after climbing over 16% on Thursday.
- Fastly, Inc. (NYSE: FSLY) fell 6% to close at $23.11 after the company issued Q1 EPS guidance below analyst estimates.
- 111, Inc. (NASDAQ: YI) dropped 5.6% to close at $6.76.
