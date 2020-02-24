Market Overview

Amazon Criticized By Auschwitz Memorial For Anti-Semitic Content And 'Hunters' Fake Details
Neer Varshney , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 24, 2020 2:52am   Comments
Auschwitz Memorial on Sunday criticized Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) for anti-semitic content on its platform.

Problematic Prime Video Show

"Auschwitz was full of horrible pain [and] suffering documented in the accounts of survivors," the organization aimed at preserving the memory of the holocaust said on Twitter. "Inventing a fake game of human chess for [Hunters] is not only dangerous foolishness & caricature. It also welcomes future deniers."

The web television series Hunters, starring Al Pacino, premiered on Amazon's video-on-demand platform Prime on Friday. The plot works around a group of Nazi hunters who want to thwart the plans of a "fourth Reich" rising in the United States. In a series of tweets afterward, Auschwitz Memorial shared select stories of Holocaust victims. "We honor the victims by preserving factual accuracy," it added.

Anti-Semitic Books On E-Commerce Platform

The Auschwitz Memorial earlier in the day criticized some of the other problematic content on Amazon's e-commerce platform. Amazon continues to host books from Julius Streicher, a member of the Nazi party in his life who was central to spreading the party's propaganda through his newspaper "Der Stürmer."

The memorial retweeted the World Jewish Congress who said: "[Amazon] is continuing to allow hateful and inciteful material to be sold on its website, including a vile Nazi-era antisemitic children's book depicting Jews in devilish form, published by Julius Streicher of the notorious Der Stürmer magazine in 1938." Multiple books authored by Streicher aimed at children remain available on Amazon.com at press time.

Price Action

Amazon's shares closed 2.65% lower at $2,095.97 on Friday. The shares traded further 0.24% lower in the after-hours session.

Photo Credit: Public domain photo via Wikimedia.

Posted-In: Amazon AuschwitzNews Global Tech General Best of Benzinga

