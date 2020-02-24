Freight Market Pulse Weekend Wrap

Every FreightWaves article is designed to assist our readers in becoming the most informed professionals in the transportation and logistics industry. These articles may have flown under your radar this week. We consider them essential reading.

Trucking veteran Ingrid Brown shares cancer journey to save others – The 40-year trucking veteran is a tireless advocate for the trucking industry and uses humor and honesty to share her cancer story to save others.

NFI sees explosive growth for its Class 8 electric truck fleet – Battery power fits certain uses but requires new approach to business.

Continental to build $110 million automotive facility in South Texas – The manufacturing and research plant will focus on developing technology for autonomous driving.

Police break up truck driver strike at key Latin American port (with video) – Diesel and gasoline prices have been an ongoing issue for truck drivers in Brazil.

Online Haul of Fame: M.S. Carriers – This is part of our ongoing weekly feature called the "Online Haul of Fame." FreightWaves will feature companies that have had a lasting impact on the trucking industry, past or present. M.S. Carriers was founded in Memphis, Tennessee by Michael Starnes in 1978. Starnes founded the company from his own home, with just two trucks and $10,000.

Coronavirus might completely alter companies' sourcing patterns – Global supply chains that touch the Chinese shores have all suffered as a result of the country's shutdown of factories, logistics hubs and transportation routes. FreightWaves gauges the coronavirus' immediate and prolonged impact on supply chains.

Dairy Farmers of America offers $425M for bankrupt Dean Foods' assets – Dairy Farmers of America (DFA) announced it submitted a $425 million offer Monday to buy some of bankrupt Dean Foods' assets.

Knight-Swift to participate in pilot of DAT's Book Now freight tendering solution – The automated freight tendering segment continues to heat up with more competitive products hitting the market.

Trucking carriers call for a second half recovery, but does the data support it? – The belief that trucking markets will recover in the second half of the year then depends on the idea that absolute capacity will contract enough to eventually tighten relative capacity, which will cause spot rates and then contract rates to inflate.

Drug clearinghouse snares 8,000 violations since January startup – Close to 8,000 positive substance abuse tests and more than 650,000 registrations have been recorded in the first seven weeks of the federal Drug & Alcohol Clearinghouse.

