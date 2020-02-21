Market Overview

One Point Logistics Employee Talks Final Days Of The Company, Knight-Swift On Book It Now, More
FreightWaves  
February 21, 2020 4:22pm   Comments
On today's episode we've got the latest news on KeepTruckin's shutdown of One Point Logistics, we'll find out if Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) will get another day in court, and learn how Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE: KNX) will "Book It Now" with TruckStop. 

Plus Don Everhart, VP of Technology and Analytics for Knight-Swift dials in to dive deep on their latest digital partnerships. TriumphPay's Kate Juliao is here for a good cause and to talk product security. 

Bad news / good news for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN), Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL), Walmart, Connecticut, and McMillions. Then we hear from you in Comment Section Rodeo.

