Freight Futures Daily Curve: 2/21

Freight Futures data to watch today: Regional Forward Curves (FWD)

The Trucking Freight Futures markets were once again stable on Thursday, as the market is looking for its next fundamental driver. The spot National contract (FUT.VNU202002) remained steady at $1.393/mile, finishing unchanged for the third consecutive session. The East regional contract (FUT.VEU202002) stood pat as well, to close again at $1.559. The West regional (FUT.VWU202002) and South regional (FUT.VSU202002) contracts moved fractionally down and up to close at $1.432 and $1.189, respectively. The forward curves (FWD) for all of the futures markets moved in concert with the spot contracts.

The individual lane contracts in the East were unchanged across the board as the CHI to ATL contract (FUT.VCA202002) closed at $1.911, the ATL to PHL contract (FUT.VAP202002) ended at $1.661 and the PHL to CHI contract (FUT.VPC202002) finished at $1.105.

The SEA to LAX contract (FUT.VSL202002) pulled the West region lower by dropping 0.4% to settle at $0.913 while the LAX to SEA contract (FUT.VLS202002) held steady at $1.950. In the South, the LAX to DAL contract (FUT.VLD202002) inched up by 0.2% to $1.319 as the DAL to LAX contract (FUT.VDL202002) remained flat on the day and closed at $1.060.

SONAR Tickers: FWD.VNU, FWD.VEU, FWD.VWU, FWD.VSU

