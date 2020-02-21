A Smaller, Cheaper Cybertruck: Mattel Partners With Tesla To Make RC Toys

There's one version of the new Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) Cybertruck that's already available, and already is fully functional without a driver.

At least without a driver actually in the truck behind the wheel.

Because it's a remote-controlled toy version of the much-anticipated Tesla truck, available now from toy maker Mattel Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT).

"It's the only way to drive the Cybertruck in 2020!" Mattel says on its website.

The Hot Wheels remote control Cybertruck comes in two different sizes, one a 1:64 scale model for $20 and the other a "limited-edition hobby grade," 1:10 scale model for $400.

Taking the groundbreaking power and performance of the #Cybertruck and putting it all into a #HotWheels R/C. Available in a limited-edition 1:10 scale model and 1:64 model. Preorder now at https://t.co/KtlT7laUYE pic.twitter.com/mzVpmtjqWi — Hot Wheels (@Hot_Wheels) February 21, 2020

And they may give hobbyists a little bit of a preview of the Tesla Cybertruck -- both were designed with help from the electric vehicle maker.

Both have already begun shipping, though as limited edition releases, they'll only sell while they last. Both RC Cybertrucks have two speeds, but the bigger model also has additional features, including the telescoping tailgate that will be a key feature of the real thing.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk rolled out the all-electric pickup prototype in November. It will be a bit more expensive than the Hot Wheels version, starting at just under $40,000. You can order one now, but they won't ship until late 2021.

