A Smaller, Cheaper Cybertruck: Mattel Partners With Tesla To Make RC Toys

Dave Royse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 21, 2020 12:38pm   Comments
There's one version of the new Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) Cybertruck that's already available, and already is fully functional without a driver.

At least without a driver actually in the truck behind the wheel.

Because it's a remote-controlled toy version of the much-anticipated Tesla truck, available now from toy maker Mattel Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT).

"It's the only way to drive the Cybertruck in 2020!" Mattel says on its website.

The Hot Wheels remote control Cybertruck comes in two different sizes, one a 1:64 scale model for $20 and the other a "limited-edition hobby grade," 1:10 scale model for $400.

And they may give hobbyists a little bit of a preview of the Tesla Cybertruck -- both were designed with help from the electric vehicle maker.

Both have already begun shipping, though as limited edition releases, they'll only sell while they last. Both RC Cybertrucks have two speeds, but the bigger model also has additional features, including the telescoping tailgate that will be a key feature of the real thing.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk rolled out the all-electric pickup prototype in November. It will be a bit more expensive than the Hot Wheels version, starting at just under $40,000. You can order one now, but they won't ship until late 2021.

Related Links:

Mixed Reactions To Tesla's Cybertruck: Is Futuristic Design A Sales Driver Or Just Weird?

4 Reasons To Buy Mattel Stock 

Posted-In: Cybertruck Elon Musk Hot WheelsNews Tech Best of Benzinga

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

