68 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Trans World Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ: TWMC) shares climbed 120.5% to $7.72 after the company disclosed that its subsidiary etailz entered into a deal with Encina for $25 million 3-year secured revolving credit facility.
- Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLDX) fell 39.8% to $3.1744. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Celldex Therapeutics with an Overweight rating and a $8 price target.
- TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSRI) gained 36.2% to $8.17.
- DPW Holdings Inc (NYSE: DPW) shares jumped 31.8% to $2.03 after the company announced its global defense business, Gresham Worldwide Inc., has received a $1.4 million order from a leading defense and aerospace customer.
- Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: AVDL) shares climbed 30.4% to $9.28 after the company reported a $65 million private placement with investors led by Vivo Capital, Avoro Capital Advisors, RTW Investments, Venrock Healthcare Capital Partners, Acuta Capital, and KVP Capital.
- ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBLT) jumped 30.4% to $0.2660 after surging more than 28% on Thursday.
- Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ: DBX) rose 21.1% to $22.66 after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter and disclosed a $600 million buyback program.
- Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE: DCO) rose 20.7% to $51.64 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results. B. Riley upgraded Ducommun from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $55 to $60.
- Eldorado Gold Corp (NYSE: EGO) gained 20.3% to $9.20 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 sales results. The company also issued FY20 gold production.
- Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: BXRX) shares rose 20.1% to $9.49 after the company announced it has received FDA approval for ANJESO, the management of moderate to severe pain.
- Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFM) climbed 15.4% to $18.52 after the company reported upbeat Q4 results. Bernstein upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from Market Perform to Outperform.
- National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCMI) gained 15% to $9.19 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
- Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: SURF) jumped 13.7% to $4.1375.
- Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ: UEIC) rose 13.4% to $51.00 after reporting upbeat Q4 earnings.
- Zix Corporation (NASDAQ: ZIXI) surged 13% to $8.99 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 earnings.
- Inpixon (NASDAQ: INPX) gained 13% to $2.97 after the company announced it is expanding its collaboration and product integration activities with Mist Systems.
- Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NYSE: ZOM) rose 12.9% to $0.3610 after gaining 33.33% on Thursday.
- Venator Materials PLC (NYSE: VNTR) surged 12.5% to $3.8350 following Q4 earnings.
- California Resources Corporation (NYSE: CRC) shares rose 12.3% to $7.30. The company earlier announced exchange offers and subscriptions relating to $454M principal amount of new term loans and common stock warrants. The co. also reported production data from its Elk Hill unit.
- vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VTVT) rose 11.3% to $3.2595 after reporting Q4 results.
- American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMSWA) gained 11.2% to $17.68 following strong quarterly results. B. Riley upgraded American Software from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $18 to $19.5.
- Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: AERI) shares rose 10.7% to $22 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 sales results.
- AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE: AU) jumped 10.4% to $22.33 after the company reported strong FY19 earnings.
- Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTEM) gained 10% to $18.15.
- Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ: CENX) shares rose 10% to $6.34 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
- Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSE: PLG) surged 8.9% to $2.6350.
- Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ: TXRH) rose 8.2% to $71.81 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
- Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) climbed 8.1% to $179.25 after the company reported stronger-than-expected Q4 results.
- eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: EHTH) climbed 7.1% to $138.40 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results and issues a strong outlook.
- Globant SA (NYSE: GLOB) gained 6.5% to $134.14 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results. The company reported Q1 EPS and sales guidance above analyst estimates.
- Sprint Corporation (NYSE: S) rose 5.1% to $9.96 after the company announced it has entered into an amendment to their Business Combination Agreement to create the New T-Mobile.
Losers
- Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSE: DSS) shares dipped 28.3% to $0.1749. Document Security Systems priced its 22.2 million share common stock offering at $0.18 per share.
- Lianluo Smart Ltd (NASDAQ: LLIT) tumbled 26% to $0.6299 after the company priced a 3.5 million share common stock offering at $0.70 per share.
- EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYPT) fell 25.5% to $1.4550 after the company announced a proposed offering of common stock.
- Valaris plc (NYSE: VAL) fell 20.8% to $4.52 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 earnings.
- Appian Corporation (NASDAQ: APPN) shares fell 19.8% to $50.29 after the company issued downbeat FY20 earnings and sales guidance.
- Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ: CNDT) fell 19% to $4.03 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 earnings. The company also issued FY20 sales guidance down 6-8%.
- BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BXC) fell 18.6% to $15.88 after the company said it was “not aware’ of any tender offer from Bluefin Acquisitions. According to yesterday’s press release, Bluefin Acquisitions announced a tender offer to buy BlueLinx at $24.50 per share.
- ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABIO) dropped 18% to $4.00.
- Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE: CMCM) fell 17.2% to $2.98.
- TrueCar Inc (NASDAQ: TRUE) shares fell 15.9% to $3.29 after the company issued FY20 sales guidance below estimates.
- Livent Corporation (NASDAQ: LTHM) fell 15.1% to $10.07 after the company reported downbeat Q4 sales. The company also issued FY20 EPS and sales guidance below analyst estimates. BMO Capital downgraded Livent from Market Perform to Underperform.
- Zovio Inc (NASDAQ: ZVO) dipped 14.8% to $1.78 after reporting downbeat quarterly results.
- RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: RMAX) shares slipped 14.5% to $34.70 following Q4 results.
- Teck Resources Limited (NYSE: TECK) dropped 14% to $11.08 r after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
- Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS) fell 13.8% to $56.16 after the company issued Q3 guidance below estimates.
- First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) fell 13.7% to $51.28 after the company reported a surprise loss for its fourth quarter. The company’s quarterly sales also missed expectations.
- Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE: HBM) dipped 13.5% to $2.8001 following Q4 results.
- Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AGRX) shares fell 12.5% to $3.1350 after the company announced a proposed underwritten public offering of common stock.
- Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE: CDE) shares declined 12.7% to $5.50.
- Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ: ADMP) dipped 11.9% to $0.6122 after the company reported pricing of $6.7 million registered direct offering.
- MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNOV) shares declined 11.9% to $4.96.
- 111, Inc. (NASDAQ: YI) dropped 10.9% to $6.38.
- Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE: ENV) shares declined 10.7% to $77.21 following Q4 results.
- ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSTI) fell 10.4% to $35.89.
- Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE: ASPN) dropped 10.3% to $9.53 after reporting Q4 results.
- BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: BSGM) fell 10.2% to $4.04 after the company reported an offering of common stock.
- Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: PT) dipped 9.9% to $2.54.
- Fastly, Inc. (NYSE: FSLY) fell 9.9% to $22.15 after the company issued Q1 EPS guidance below analyst estimates.
- Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE: UTI) fell 9.4% to $7.76 after reporting a 5.65 million common stock offering.
- Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) shares fell 9.3% to $33.81.
- BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ: BJRI) dipped 9.5% to $39.55 after the company reported downbeat quarterly sales. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded BJ's Restaurants from Buy to Hold.
- Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYCN) shares declined 8.5% to $4.895.
- Archrock, Inc. (NYSE: AROC) fell 8.3% to $8.14.
- Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNK) dipped 7% to $30.38 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results.
- Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ: OLED) fell 6.5% to $167.20 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results. The company also issued FY20 sales guidance below estimates.
- Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNS) fell 6.4% to $2.8450 after climbing over 16% on Thursday.
- Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE: ED) dropped 5.1% to $89.75 after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
