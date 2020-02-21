Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday

Friday's morning session saw 156 companies set new 52-week lows.

Facts of Interest:

Exxon Mobil (NYSE: XOM) was the biggest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low.

was the biggest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low. The smallest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low was BitFrontier Capital Hldgs (OTC: BFCH) .

. TrueBlue (NYSE: TBI) shares were the most resilient, as shares rose 23.64%, rebounding from its new 52-week low.

Stocks that set new 52-week lows as of 10 a.m. ET on Friday are as follows:

Exxon Mobil (NYSE: XOM) shares fell to $59.44 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.47%.

shares fell to $59.44 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.47%. Royal Dutch Shell (OTC: RYDAF) stock set a new 52-week low of $49.58 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 1.58%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $49.58 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 1.58%. Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE: RDS-B) stock hit a yearly low of $49.05 this morning. The stock was down 1.66% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $49.05 this morning. The stock was down 1.66% for the day. Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE: RDS-A) shares hit a yearly low of $24.75 today morning. The stock was down 1.85% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $24.75 today morning. The stock was down 1.85% on the session. Anheuser-Busch InBev (OTC: BUDFF) stock moved down 1.61% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $71.94 to open trading.

stock moved down 1.61% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $71.94 to open trading. Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE: BUD) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $71.77 on Friday. The stock was down 1.8% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $71.77 on Friday. The stock was down 1.8% for the day. Total (NYSE: TOT) shares set a new yearly low of $47.70 this morning. The stock was down 1.18% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $47.70 this morning. The stock was down 1.18% on the session. Ambev (NYSE: ABEV) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $3.59, and later moved down 1.36% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $3.59, and later moved down 1.36% over the session. Bank Bradesco (NYSE: BBD) stock set a new 52-week low of $7.18 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 0.55%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $7.18 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 0.55%. Eni (NYSE: E) stock moved down 1.27% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $27.64 to open trading.

stock moved down 1.27% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $27.64 to open trading. Central Japan Railway (OTC: CJPRY) shares set a new 52-week low of $18.32 today morning. The stock traded up 0.41% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $18.32 today morning. The stock traded up 0.41% over the session. Ford Motor (NYSE: F) shares reached a new 52-week low of $7.98 on Friday morning, later moving down 1.37% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $7.98 on Friday morning, later moving down 1.37% over the rest of the day. Canon (NYSE: CAJ) stock hit a yearly low of $24.81 this morning. The stock was down 1.0% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $24.81 this morning. The stock was down 1.0% for the day. Shiseido Co (OTC: SSDOY) stock hit a new 52-week low of $62.00 to begin trading. The stock was down 3.33% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $62.00 to begin trading. The stock was down 3.33% on the session. Baker Hughes (NYSE: BKR) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $20.42. Shares then traded down 2.59%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $20.42. Shares then traded down 2.59%. Repsol (OTC: REPYY) stock hit $13.03 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 1.97% over the course of the day.

stock hit $13.03 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 1.97% over the course of the day. Komatsu (OTC: KMTUY) shares set a new 52-week low of $20.35 today morning. The stock traded down 1.47% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $20.35 today morning. The stock traded down 1.47% over the session. ViacomCBS (NASDAQ: VIACA) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $32.87 on Friday. The stock was down 2.94% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $32.87 on Friday. The stock was down 2.94% for the day. ViacomCBS (NASDAQ: VIAC) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $28.93. Shares then traded down 2.99%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $28.93. Shares then traded down 2.99%. Unibail-Rodamco (OTC: UNBLF) stock hit a yearly low of $132.68 this morning. The stock was down 3.28% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $132.68 this morning. The stock was down 3.28% for the day. Credicorp (NYSE: BAP) shares were up 0.39% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $198.69.

shares were up 0.39% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $198.69. Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE: SHG) shares reached a new 52-week low of $29.52 on Friday morning, later moving down 1.84% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $29.52 on Friday morning, later moving down 1.84% over the rest of the day. Cheniere Energy (AMEX: LNG) shares moved down 2.33% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $54.45 to begin trading.

shares moved down 2.33% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $54.45 to begin trading. ABN AMRO Bank (OTC: AAVMY) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $15.96 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.36% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $15.96 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.36% on the day. SK Telecom Co (NYSE: SKM) shares reached a new 52-week low of $20.21 on Friday morning, later moving down 1.32% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $20.21 on Friday morning, later moving down 1.32% over the rest of the day. Continental Resources (NYSE: CLR) shares set a new yearly low of $25.49 this morning. The stock was down 2.45% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $25.49 this morning. The stock was down 2.45% on the session. Marathon Oil (NYSE: MRO) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $10.14. Shares then traded down 2.24%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $10.14. Shares then traded down 2.24%. Sasol (NYSE: SSL) shares set a new yearly low of $14.16 this morning. The stock was down 3.73% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $14.16 this morning. The stock was down 3.73% on the session. Japan Airlines Co (OTC: JAPSY) stock hit a new 52-week low of $13.27 to begin trading. The stock was up 0.11% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $13.27 to begin trading. The stock was up 0.11% on the session. Teck Resources (NYSE: TECK) stock hit $12.50 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 9.4% over the course of the day.

stock hit $12.50 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 9.4% over the course of the day. Noble Energy (NASDAQ: NBL) shares set a new yearly low of $18.26 this morning. The stock was down 3.32% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $18.26 this morning. The stock was down 3.32% on the session. Dentsu Group (OTC: DNTUY) shares were 0.0% (flat) over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $29.52.

shares were 0.0% (flat) over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $29.52. Western Midstream (NYSE: WES) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $15.45, and later moved down 2.46% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $15.45, and later moved down 2.46% over the session. Under Armour (NYSE: UAA) stock hit a new 52-week low of $16.25 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.21% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $16.25 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.21% on the session. Under Armour (NYSE: UA) shares set a new yearly low of $14.72 this morning. The stock was down 1.45% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $14.72 this morning. The stock was down 1.45% on the session. Bank Of Ayudhya (OTC: BKAYY) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $17.89 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded 0.0% (flat) on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $17.89 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded 0.0% (flat) on the day. San Miguel (OTC: SMGBF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $2.66, and later moved down 7.32% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $2.66, and later moved down 7.32% over the session. Nedbank Group (OTC: NDBKY) shares fell to $12.75 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.02%.

shares fell to $12.75 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.02%. Ryohin Keikaku (OTC: RYKKY) shares set a new 52-week low of $15.30 today morning. The stock traded down 0.78% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $15.30 today morning. The stock traded down 0.78% over the session. Woori Financial Group (NYSE: WF) stock hit a yearly low of $23.97 this morning. The stock was down 0.99% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $23.97 this morning. The stock was down 0.99% for the day. Pearson (NYSE: PSO) shares set a new yearly low of $7.16 this morning. The stock was down 5.77% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $7.16 this morning. The stock was down 5.77% on the session. JC Decaux (OTC: JCDXF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $24.41 on Friday morning, later moving down 0.82% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $24.41 on Friday morning, later moving down 0.82% over the rest of the day. Mitsubishi Motors (OTC: MMTOF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.55 on Friday morning, later moving down 2.47% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.55 on Friday morning, later moving down 2.47% over the rest of the day. Companhia Brasileira (NYSE: CBD) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $18.17 on Friday. The stock was down 1.3% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $18.17 on Friday. The stock was down 1.3% for the day. KT (NYSE: KT) shares set a new yearly low of $10.18 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $10.18 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session. DCP Midstream (NYSE: DCP) shares fell to $19.20 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.64%.

shares fell to $19.20 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.64%. Nikon (OTC: NINOY) stock set a new 52-week low of $10.49 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 1.32%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $10.49 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 1.32%. Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE: ENBL) shares set a new 52-week low of $7.75 today morning. The stock traded down 1.71% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $7.75 today morning. The stock traded down 1.71% over the session. Cinemark Hldgs (NYSE: CNK) shares set a new yearly low of $30.37 this morning. The stock was down 6.24% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $30.37 this morning. The stock was down 6.24% on the session. Viasat (NASDAQ: VSAT) shares set a new 52-week low of $56.23 today morning. The stock traded down 3.59% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $56.23 today morning. The stock traded down 3.59% over the session. United Bankshares (NASDAQ: UBSI) shares moved down 1.75% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $33.57 to begin trading.

shares moved down 1.75% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $33.57 to begin trading. Aaron's (NYSE: AAN) shares fell to $44.00 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.77%.

shares fell to $44.00 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.77%. Salvatore Ferragamo (OTC: SFRGY) shares hit a yearly low of $8.62 today morning. The stock was down 2.38% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $8.62 today morning. The stock was down 2.38% on the session. Itau Corpbanca (NYSE: ITCB) shares moved down 1.37% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $6.46 to begin trading.

shares moved down 1.37% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $6.46 to begin trading. EnLink Midstream (NYSE: ENLC) shares set a new yearly low of $4.32 this morning. The stock was down 3.09% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $4.32 this morning. The stock was down 3.09% on the session. Woolworths Holdings (OTC: WLWHY) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $2.64, and later moved 0.0% (flat) over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $2.64, and later moved 0.0% (flat) over the session. Ingevity (NYSE: NGVT) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $58.59. Shares then traded down 7.59%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $58.59. Shares then traded down 7.59%. Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE: MGY) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $8.58, and later moved down 3.33% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $8.58, and later moved down 3.33% over the session. Extended Stay America (NASDAQ: STAY) shares were down 0.79% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $12.54.

shares were down 0.79% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $12.54. HMS Holdings (NASDAQ: HMSY) stock hit a yearly low of $24.35 this morning. The stock was down 9.72% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $24.35 this morning. The stock was down 9.72% for the day. Rogers (NYSE: ROG) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $109.02 on Friday. The stock was up 0.12% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $109.02 on Friday. The stock was up 0.12% for the day. AMC Networks (NASDAQ: AMCX) stock hit a new 52-week low of $35.55 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.09% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $35.55 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.09% on the session. Fanhua (NASDAQ: FANH) shares were down 1.54% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $21.87.

shares were down 1.54% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $21.87. Groupon (NASDAQ: GRPN) shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.69 on Friday morning, later moving down 4.71% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.69 on Friday morning, later moving down 4.71% over the rest of the day. Core Laboratories (NYSE: CLB) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $32.41. Shares then traded down 4.07%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $32.41. Shares then traded down 4.07%. Superior Plus (OTC: SUUIF) shares were down 6.81% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $8.35.

shares were down 6.81% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $8.35. First Pacific Co (OTC: FPAFY) stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.47 to begin trading. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.47 to begin trading. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session. Conduent (NASDAQ: CNDT) shares hit a yearly low of $4.14 today morning. The stock was down 19.31% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $4.14 today morning. The stock was down 19.31% on the session. Danieli & C. Officine (OTC: DNIYY) shares set a new 52-week low of $9.59 today morning. The stock traded up 0.41% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $9.59 today morning. The stock traded up 0.41% over the session. Tullow Oil (OTC: TUWOY) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.27 on Friday morning, later moving down 1.85% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.27 on Friday morning, later moving down 1.85% over the rest of the day. Alliance Resource (NASDAQ: ARLP) stock moved down 2.43% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $7.29 to open trading.

stock moved down 2.43% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $7.29 to open trading. Materion (NYSE: MTRN) shares fell to $49.73 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.03%.

shares fell to $49.73 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.03%. Eramet (OTC: ERMAY) stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.41 to begin trading. The stock was down 8.22% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.41 to begin trading. The stock was down 8.22% on the session. Hudbay Minerals (NYSE: HBM) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $2.81, and later moved down 11.57% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $2.81, and later moved down 11.57% over the session. Tivity Health (NASDAQ: TVTY) stock set a new 52-week low of $12.00 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 1.84%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $12.00 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 1.84%. Oil States International (NYSE: OIS) shares were down 2.09% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $10.00.

shares were down 2.09% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $10.00. Warrior Met Coal (NYSE: HCC) stock hit a new 52-week low of $17.51 to begin trading. The stock was up 0.88% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $17.51 to begin trading. The stock was up 0.88% on the session. OneSmart Intl Edu (NYSE: ONE) stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.98 to begin trading. The stock was down 7.71% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.98 to begin trading. The stock was down 7.71% on the session. Criteo (NASDAQ: CRTO) stock hit a yearly low of $13.05 this morning. The stock was up 0.61% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $13.05 this morning. The stock was up 0.61% for the day. Borr Drilling (NYSE: BORR) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $3.62. Shares then traded down 4.47%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $3.62. Shares then traded down 4.47%. Tortoise Energy Infr (NYSE: TYG) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $15.85 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.91% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $15.85 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.91% on the day. MRC Global (NYSE: MRC) stock hit $9.93 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 2.76% over the course of the day.

stock hit $9.93 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 2.76% over the course of the day. Solar Capital (NASDAQ: SLRC) shares fell to $19.86 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 5.3%.

shares fell to $19.86 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 5.3%. TrueBlue (NYSE: TBI) shares set a new 52-week low of $16.09 today morning. The stock traded down 1.47% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $16.09 today morning. The stock traded down 1.47% over the session. Benefitfocus (NASDAQ: BNFT) stock hit a yearly low of $16.48 this morning. The stock was down 3.77% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $16.48 this morning. The stock was down 3.77% for the day. W&T Offshore (NYSE: WTI) stock moved down 5.59% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $3.51 to open trading.

stock moved down 5.59% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $3.51 to open trading. Netgear (NASDAQ: NTGR) shares set a new yearly low of $21.47 this morning. The stock was down 1.86% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $21.47 this morning. The stock was down 1.86% on the session. Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE: KRP) shares fell to $13.15 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 3.44%.

shares fell to $13.15 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 3.44%. Schoeller-Bleckmann (OTC: SBOEF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $43.99, and later moved down 8.77% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $43.99, and later moved down 8.77% over the session. Lifull Co (OTC: NXCLF) shares moved 0.0% (flat) on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $4.29 to begin trading.

shares moved 0.0% (flat) on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $4.29 to begin trading. Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE: DO) shares set a new 52-week low of $3.63 today morning. The stock traded down 3.81% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $3.63 today morning. The stock traded down 3.81% over the session. Magellan Aerospace (OTC: MALJF) shares hit a yearly low of $10.00 today morning. The stock was down 0.99% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $10.00 today morning. The stock was down 0.99% on the session. Sabine Royalty (NYSE: SBR) stock moved down 1.08% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $35.77 to open trading.

stock moved down 1.08% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $35.77 to open trading. TrueCar (NASDAQ: TRUE) shares were down 17.77% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $2.60.

shares were down 17.77% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $2.60. Cooper-Standard Holdings (NYSE: CPS) stock set a new 52-week low of $20.37 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 5.44%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $20.37 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 5.44%. Penn Virginia (NASDAQ: PVAC) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $16.43 on Friday. The stock was down 4.39% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $16.43 on Friday. The stock was down 4.39% for the day. Newpark Resources (NYSE: NR) shares hit a yearly low of $4.02 today morning. The stock was down 1.98% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $4.02 today morning. The stock was down 1.98% on the session. United Insurance Holdings (NASDAQ: UIHC) shares fell to $10.07 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.85%.

shares fell to $10.07 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.85%. Canfor Pulp Products (OTC: CFPUF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $5.92 on Friday. The stock was down 3.02% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $5.92 on Friday. The stock was down 3.02% for the day. Goldman Sachs MLP (NYSE: GER) stock hit $3.77 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 6.37% over the course of the day.

stock hit $3.77 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 6.37% over the course of the day. MediciNova (NASDAQ: MNOV) stock hit a yearly low of $5.35 this morning. The stock was down 11.73% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $5.35 this morning. The stock was down 11.73% for the day. Medical Marijuana (OTC: MJNA) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.02 today morning. The stock traded down 3.11% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.02 today morning. The stock traded down 3.11% over the session. TMAC Resources (OTC: TMMFF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $1.69 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded up 0.32% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $1.69 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded up 0.32% on the day. Just Energy Group (NYSE: JE) stock moved down 0.55% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.99 to open trading.

stock moved down 0.55% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.99 to open trading. CONSOL Energy (NYSE: CEIX) shares set a new yearly low of $5.98 this morning. The stock was down 1.98% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $5.98 this morning. The stock was down 1.98% on the session. Center Coast Brookfield (NYSE: CEN) shares set a new yearly low of $5.70 this morning. The stock was down 3.14% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $5.70 this morning. The stock was down 3.14% on the session. Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ: XOG) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.86 on Friday. The stock was down 7.02% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.86 on Friday. The stock was down 7.02% for the day. Titan Intl (NYSE: TWI) stock hit a yearly low of $2.22 this morning. The stock was down 1.77% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $2.22 this morning. The stock was down 1.77% for the day. Culp (NYSE: CULP) stock hit $10.19 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 0.73% over the course of the day.

stock hit $10.19 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 0.73% over the course of the day. KLX Energy Services Hldgs (NASDAQ: KLXE) shares hit a yearly low of $3.04 today morning. The stock was down 5.77% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $3.04 today morning. The stock was down 5.77% on the session. SandRidge Energy (NYSE: SD) stock set a new 52-week low of $2.23 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 3.9%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $2.23 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 3.9%. Bassett Furniture Indus (NASDAQ: BSET) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $10.41. Shares then traded down 0.57%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $10.41. Shares then traded down 0.57%. China XD Plastics Co (NASDAQ: CXDC) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $1.50 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 0.01% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $1.50 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 0.01% on the day. Fission Uranium (OTC: FCUUF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.17 to begin trading. The stock was down 5.99% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.17 to begin trading. The stock was down 5.99% on the session. Duff & Phelps Select MLP (NYSE: DSE) shares were down 2.01% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $3.27.

shares were down 2.01% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $3.27. LSB Industries (NYSE: LXU) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $2.50. Shares then traded down 3.97%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $2.50. Shares then traded down 3.97%. Armstrong Flooring (NYSE: AFI) shares fell to $3.23 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.72%.

shares fell to $3.23 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.72%. RigNet (NASDAQ: RNET) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $3.10 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 2.52% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $3.10 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 2.52% on the day. Amerigo Resources (OTC: ARREF) shares moved down 3.85% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.30 to begin trading.

shares moved down 3.85% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.30 to begin trading. CPI Aerostructures (AMEX: CVU) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $3.95. Shares then traded down 2.26%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $3.95. Shares then traded down 2.26%. Strata Skin Sciences (NASDAQ: SSKN) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $1.60. Shares then traded up 1.23%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $1.60. Shares then traded up 1.23%. Crew Energy (OTC: CWEGF) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.30 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 2.02%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.30 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 2.02%. Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP (NYSE: JMLP) stock hit a yearly low of $4.65 this morning. The stock was down 1.92% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $4.65 this morning. The stock was down 1.92% for the day. Halo Labs (OTC: AGEEF) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.09 today morning. The stock traded up 4.36% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.09 today morning. The stock traded up 4.36% over the session. Better Choice (OTC: BTTR) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.65 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 34.14%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.65 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 34.14%. Blue Apron Hldgs (NYSE: APRN) stock hit a yearly low of $3.01 this morning. The stock was down 5.99% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $3.01 this morning. The stock was down 5.99% for the day. Jupai Holdings (NYSE: JP) stock moved down 1.97% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.25 to open trading.

stock moved down 1.97% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.25 to open trading. Performance Shipping (NASDAQ: DCIX) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.71 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 3.27% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.71 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 3.27% on the day. Sproutly Canada (OTC: SRUTF) shares set a new yearly low of $0.13 this morning. The stock was up 3.94% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.13 this morning. The stock was up 3.94% on the session. Choom Holdings (OTC: CHOOF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $0.10, and later moved down 0.99% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $0.10, and later moved down 0.99% over the session. Planet Green Holdings (AMEX: PLAG) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $1.91, and later moved down 6.0% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $1.91, and later moved down 6.0% over the session. GTEC Holdings (OTC: GGTTF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $0.11, and later moved down 2.59% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $0.11, and later moved down 2.59% over the session. Precipio (NASDAQ: PRPO) shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.65 on Friday morning, later moving down 2.92% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.65 on Friday morning, later moving down 2.92% over the rest of the day. Sharing Services Global (OTC: SHRG) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.03 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 56.6% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.03 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 56.6% on the day. Document Security Systems (AMEX: DSS) shares hit a yearly low of $0.17 today morning. The stock was down 27.96% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.17 today morning. The stock was down 27.96% on the session. Socket Mobile (NASDAQ: SCKT) shares were up 0.35% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $1.47.

shares were up 0.35% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $1.47. Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ: POAI) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $2.18 on Friday. The stock was down 5.31% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $2.18 on Friday. The stock was down 5.31% for the day. ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ: ABIO) stock set a new 52-week low of $4.75 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 15.58%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $4.75 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 15.58%. Midland Capital Holdings (OTC: MCPH) shares fell to $16.81 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.12%.

shares fell to $16.81 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.12%. Pledge Petroleum (OTC: PROP) shares set a new yearly low of $0.0035 this morning. The stock was down 2.56% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.0035 this morning. The stock was down 2.56% on the session. MCTC Hldgs (OTC: MCTC) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.05 today morning. The stock traded up 23.64% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.05 today morning. The stock traded up 23.64% over the session. Vestin Realty Mortgage I (OTC: VRTA) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $0.75, and later moved down 3.57% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $0.75, and later moved down 3.57% over the session. VisualMED Clinical Solns (OTC: VMCS) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.0012 on Friday. The stock was down 20.0% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.0012 on Friday. The stock was down 20.0% for the day. Latteno Food (OTC: LATF) shares fell to $0.000001 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved 0.0% (flat).

shares fell to $0.000001 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved 0.0% (flat). Galaxy Next Generation (OTC: GAXY) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $0.04. Shares then traded down 11.11%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $0.04. Shares then traded down 11.11%. Health Advance (OTC: HADV) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.0035 on Friday morning, with shares later moving 0.0% (flat).

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.0035 on Friday morning, with shares later moving 0.0% (flat). InsPro Technologies (OTC: ITCC) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.0038 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 20.0%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.0038 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 20.0%. BioRestorative Therapies (OTC: BRTX) shares fell to $0.00015 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 10.0%.

shares fell to $0.00015 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 10.0%. Laredo Oil (OTC: LRDC) shares were down 0.8% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.02.

shares were down 0.8% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.02. AppSwarm (OTC: SWRM) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.0023 to begin trading. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.0023 to begin trading. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session. SpectraScience (OTC: SCIE) shares moved 0.0% (flat) on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.000001 to begin trading.

shares moved 0.0% (flat) on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.000001 to begin trading. Applied Visual Sciences (OTC: APVS) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.0008 on Friday morning, later moving up 16.67% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.0008 on Friday morning, later moving up 16.67% over the rest of the day. CableClix (USA) (OTC: CCLX) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.0011 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 15.38%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.0011 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 15.38%. CGrowth Capital (OTC: CGRA) shares hit a yearly low of $0.0021 today morning. The stock was up 4.0% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.0021 today morning. The stock was up 4.0% on the session. CBD Life Sciences (OTC: CBDL) shares set a new yearly low of $0.001 this morning. The stock was down 25.58% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.001 this morning. The stock was down 25.58% on the session. BitFrontier Capital Hldgs (OTC: BFCH) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.01 to begin trading. The stock was down 6.47% on the session.

Stay with Benzinga for further updates about these companies and many others going forward.