Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
Friday's morning session saw 156 companies set new 52-week lows.
Facts of Interest:
- Exxon Mobil (NYSE: XOM) was the biggest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low.
- The smallest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low was BitFrontier Capital Hldgs (OTC: BFCH).
- TrueBlue (NYSE: TBI) shares were the most resilient, as shares rose 23.64%, rebounding from its new 52-week low.
Stocks that set new 52-week lows as of 10 a.m. ET on Friday are as follows:
- Exxon Mobil (NYSE: XOM) shares fell to $59.44 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.47%.
- Royal Dutch Shell (OTC: RYDAF) stock set a new 52-week low of $49.58 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 1.58%.
- Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE: RDS-B) stock hit a yearly low of $49.05 this morning. The stock was down 1.66% for the day.
- Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE: RDS-A) shares hit a yearly low of $24.75 today morning. The stock was down 1.85% on the session.
- Anheuser-Busch InBev (OTC: BUDFF) stock moved down 1.61% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $71.94 to open trading.
- Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE: BUD) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $71.77 on Friday. The stock was down 1.8% for the day.
- Total (NYSE: TOT) shares set a new yearly low of $47.70 this morning. The stock was down 1.18% on the session.
- Ambev (NYSE: ABEV) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $3.59, and later moved down 1.36% over the session.
- Bank Bradesco (NYSE: BBD) stock set a new 52-week low of $7.18 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 0.55%.
- Eni (NYSE: E) stock moved down 1.27% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $27.64 to open trading.
- Central Japan Railway (OTC: CJPRY) shares set a new 52-week low of $18.32 today morning. The stock traded up 0.41% over the session.
- Ford Motor (NYSE: F) shares reached a new 52-week low of $7.98 on Friday morning, later moving down 1.37% over the rest of the day.
- Canon (NYSE: CAJ) stock hit a yearly low of $24.81 this morning. The stock was down 1.0% for the day.
- Shiseido Co (OTC: SSDOY) stock hit a new 52-week low of $62.00 to begin trading. The stock was down 3.33% on the session.
- Baker Hughes (NYSE: BKR) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $20.42. Shares then traded down 2.59%.
- Repsol (OTC: REPYY) stock hit $13.03 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 1.97% over the course of the day.
- Komatsu (OTC: KMTUY) shares set a new 52-week low of $20.35 today morning. The stock traded down 1.47% over the session.
- ViacomCBS (NASDAQ: VIACA) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $32.87 on Friday. The stock was down 2.94% for the day.
- ViacomCBS (NASDAQ: VIAC) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $28.93. Shares then traded down 2.99%.
- Unibail-Rodamco (OTC: UNBLF) stock hit a yearly low of $132.68 this morning. The stock was down 3.28% for the day.
- Credicorp (NYSE: BAP) shares were up 0.39% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $198.69.
- Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE: SHG) shares reached a new 52-week low of $29.52 on Friday morning, later moving down 1.84% over the rest of the day.
- Cheniere Energy (AMEX: LNG) shares moved down 2.33% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $54.45 to begin trading.
- ABN AMRO Bank (OTC: AAVMY) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $15.96 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.36% on the day.
- SK Telecom Co (NYSE: SKM) shares reached a new 52-week low of $20.21 on Friday morning, later moving down 1.32% over the rest of the day.
- Continental Resources (NYSE: CLR) shares set a new yearly low of $25.49 this morning. The stock was down 2.45% on the session.
- Marathon Oil (NYSE: MRO) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $10.14. Shares then traded down 2.24%.
- Sasol (NYSE: SSL) shares set a new yearly low of $14.16 this morning. The stock was down 3.73% on the session.
- Japan Airlines Co (OTC: JAPSY) stock hit a new 52-week low of $13.27 to begin trading. The stock was up 0.11% on the session.
- Teck Resources (NYSE: TECK) stock hit $12.50 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 9.4% over the course of the day.
- Noble Energy (NASDAQ: NBL) shares set a new yearly low of $18.26 this morning. The stock was down 3.32% on the session.
- Dentsu Group (OTC: DNTUY) shares were 0.0% (flat) over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $29.52.
- Western Midstream (NYSE: WES) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $15.45, and later moved down 2.46% over the session.
- Under Armour (NYSE: UAA) stock hit a new 52-week low of $16.25 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.21% on the session.
- Under Armour (NYSE: UA) shares set a new yearly low of $14.72 this morning. The stock was down 1.45% on the session.
- Bank Of Ayudhya (OTC: BKAYY) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $17.89 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded 0.0% (flat) on the day.
- San Miguel (OTC: SMGBF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $2.66, and later moved down 7.32% over the session.
- Nedbank Group (OTC: NDBKY) shares fell to $12.75 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.02%.
- Ryohin Keikaku (OTC: RYKKY) shares set a new 52-week low of $15.30 today morning. The stock traded down 0.78% over the session.
- Woori Financial Group (NYSE: WF) stock hit a yearly low of $23.97 this morning. The stock was down 0.99% for the day.
- Pearson (NYSE: PSO) shares set a new yearly low of $7.16 this morning. The stock was down 5.77% on the session.
- JC Decaux (OTC: JCDXF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $24.41 on Friday morning, later moving down 0.82% over the rest of the day.
- Mitsubishi Motors (OTC: MMTOF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.55 on Friday morning, later moving down 2.47% over the rest of the day.
- Companhia Brasileira (NYSE: CBD) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $18.17 on Friday. The stock was down 1.3% for the day.
- KT (NYSE: KT) shares set a new yearly low of $10.18 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
- DCP Midstream (NYSE: DCP) shares fell to $19.20 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.64%.
- Nikon (OTC: NINOY) stock set a new 52-week low of $10.49 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 1.32%.
- Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE: ENBL) shares set a new 52-week low of $7.75 today morning. The stock traded down 1.71% over the session.
- Cinemark Hldgs (NYSE: CNK) shares set a new yearly low of $30.37 this morning. The stock was down 6.24% on the session.
- Viasat (NASDAQ: VSAT) shares set a new 52-week low of $56.23 today morning. The stock traded down 3.59% over the session.
- United Bankshares (NASDAQ: UBSI) shares moved down 1.75% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $33.57 to begin trading.
- Aaron's (NYSE: AAN) shares fell to $44.00 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.77%.
- Salvatore Ferragamo (OTC: SFRGY) shares hit a yearly low of $8.62 today morning. The stock was down 2.38% on the session.
- Itau Corpbanca (NYSE: ITCB) shares moved down 1.37% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $6.46 to begin trading.
- EnLink Midstream (NYSE: ENLC) shares set a new yearly low of $4.32 this morning. The stock was down 3.09% on the session.
- Woolworths Holdings (OTC: WLWHY) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $2.64, and later moved 0.0% (flat) over the session.
- Ingevity (NYSE: NGVT) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $58.59. Shares then traded down 7.59%.
- Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE: MGY) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $8.58, and later moved down 3.33% over the session.
- Extended Stay America (NASDAQ: STAY) shares were down 0.79% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $12.54.
- HMS Holdings (NASDAQ: HMSY) stock hit a yearly low of $24.35 this morning. The stock was down 9.72% for the day.
- Rogers (NYSE: ROG) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $109.02 on Friday. The stock was up 0.12% for the day.
- AMC Networks (NASDAQ: AMCX) stock hit a new 52-week low of $35.55 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.09% on the session.
- Fanhua (NASDAQ: FANH) shares were down 1.54% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $21.87.
- Groupon (NASDAQ: GRPN) shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.69 on Friday morning, later moving down 4.71% over the rest of the day.
- Core Laboratories (NYSE: CLB) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $32.41. Shares then traded down 4.07%.
- Superior Plus (OTC: SUUIF) shares were down 6.81% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $8.35.
- First Pacific Co (OTC: FPAFY) stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.47 to begin trading. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
- Conduent (NASDAQ: CNDT) shares hit a yearly low of $4.14 today morning. The stock was down 19.31% on the session.
- Danieli & C. Officine (OTC: DNIYY) shares set a new 52-week low of $9.59 today morning. The stock traded up 0.41% over the session.
- Tullow Oil (OTC: TUWOY) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.27 on Friday morning, later moving down 1.85% over the rest of the day.
- Alliance Resource (NASDAQ: ARLP) stock moved down 2.43% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $7.29 to open trading.
- Materion (NYSE: MTRN) shares fell to $49.73 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.03%.
- Eramet (OTC: ERMAY) stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.41 to begin trading. The stock was down 8.22% on the session.
- Hudbay Minerals (NYSE: HBM) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $2.81, and later moved down 11.57% over the session.
- Tivity Health (NASDAQ: TVTY) stock set a new 52-week low of $12.00 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 1.84%.
- Oil States International (NYSE: OIS) shares were down 2.09% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $10.00.
- Warrior Met Coal (NYSE: HCC) stock hit a new 52-week low of $17.51 to begin trading. The stock was up 0.88% on the session.
- OneSmart Intl Edu (NYSE: ONE) stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.98 to begin trading. The stock was down 7.71% on the session.
- Criteo (NASDAQ: CRTO) stock hit a yearly low of $13.05 this morning. The stock was up 0.61% for the day.
- Borr Drilling (NYSE: BORR) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $3.62. Shares then traded down 4.47%.
- Tortoise Energy Infr (NYSE: TYG) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $15.85 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.91% on the day.
- MRC Global (NYSE: MRC) stock hit $9.93 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 2.76% over the course of the day.
- Solar Capital (NASDAQ: SLRC) shares fell to $19.86 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 5.3%.
- TrueBlue (NYSE: TBI) shares set a new 52-week low of $16.09 today morning. The stock traded down 1.47% over the session.
- Benefitfocus (NASDAQ: BNFT) stock hit a yearly low of $16.48 this morning. The stock was down 3.77% for the day.
- W&T Offshore (NYSE: WTI) stock moved down 5.59% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $3.51 to open trading.
- Netgear (NASDAQ: NTGR) shares set a new yearly low of $21.47 this morning. The stock was down 1.86% on the session.
- Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE: KRP) shares fell to $13.15 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 3.44%.
- Schoeller-Bleckmann (OTC: SBOEF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $43.99, and later moved down 8.77% over the session.
- Lifull Co (OTC: NXCLF) shares moved 0.0% (flat) on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $4.29 to begin trading.
- Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE: DO) shares set a new 52-week low of $3.63 today morning. The stock traded down 3.81% over the session.
- Magellan Aerospace (OTC: MALJF) shares hit a yearly low of $10.00 today morning. The stock was down 0.99% on the session.
- Sabine Royalty (NYSE: SBR) stock moved down 1.08% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $35.77 to open trading.
- TrueCar (NASDAQ: TRUE) shares were down 17.77% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $2.60.
- Cooper-Standard Holdings (NYSE: CPS) stock set a new 52-week low of $20.37 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 5.44%.
- Penn Virginia (NASDAQ: PVAC) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $16.43 on Friday. The stock was down 4.39% for the day.
- Newpark Resources (NYSE: NR) shares hit a yearly low of $4.02 today morning. The stock was down 1.98% on the session.
- United Insurance Holdings (NASDAQ: UIHC) shares fell to $10.07 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.85%.
- Canfor Pulp Products (OTC: CFPUF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $5.92 on Friday. The stock was down 3.02% for the day.
- Goldman Sachs MLP (NYSE: GER) stock hit $3.77 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 6.37% over the course of the day.
- MediciNova (NASDAQ: MNOV) stock hit a yearly low of $5.35 this morning. The stock was down 11.73% for the day.
- Medical Marijuana (OTC: MJNA) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.02 today morning. The stock traded down 3.11% over the session.
- TMAC Resources (OTC: TMMFF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $1.69 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded up 0.32% on the day.
- Just Energy Group (NYSE: JE) stock moved down 0.55% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.99 to open trading.
- CONSOL Energy (NYSE: CEIX) shares set a new yearly low of $5.98 this morning. The stock was down 1.98% on the session.
- Center Coast Brookfield (NYSE: CEN) shares set a new yearly low of $5.70 this morning. The stock was down 3.14% on the session.
- Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ: XOG) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.86 on Friday. The stock was down 7.02% for the day.
- Titan Intl (NYSE: TWI) stock hit a yearly low of $2.22 this morning. The stock was down 1.77% for the day.
- Culp (NYSE: CULP) stock hit $10.19 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 0.73% over the course of the day.
- KLX Energy Services Hldgs (NASDAQ: KLXE) shares hit a yearly low of $3.04 today morning. The stock was down 5.77% on the session.
- SandRidge Energy (NYSE: SD) stock set a new 52-week low of $2.23 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 3.9%.
- Bassett Furniture Indus (NASDAQ: BSET) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $10.41. Shares then traded down 0.57%.
- China XD Plastics Co (NASDAQ: CXDC) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $1.50 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 0.01% on the day.
- Fission Uranium (OTC: FCUUF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.17 to begin trading. The stock was down 5.99% on the session.
- Duff & Phelps Select MLP (NYSE: DSE) shares were down 2.01% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $3.27.
- LSB Industries (NYSE: LXU) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $2.50. Shares then traded down 3.97%.
- Armstrong Flooring (NYSE: AFI) shares fell to $3.23 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.72%.
- RigNet (NASDAQ: RNET) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $3.10 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 2.52% on the day.
- Amerigo Resources (OTC: ARREF) shares moved down 3.85% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.30 to begin trading.
- CPI Aerostructures (AMEX: CVU) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $3.95. Shares then traded down 2.26%.
- Strata Skin Sciences (NASDAQ: SSKN) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $1.60. Shares then traded up 1.23%.
- Crew Energy (OTC: CWEGF) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.30 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 2.02%.
- Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP (NYSE: JMLP) stock hit a yearly low of $4.65 this morning. The stock was down 1.92% for the day.
- Halo Labs (OTC: AGEEF) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.09 today morning. The stock traded up 4.36% over the session.
- Better Choice (OTC: BTTR) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.65 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 34.14%.
- Blue Apron Hldgs (NYSE: APRN) stock hit a yearly low of $3.01 this morning. The stock was down 5.99% for the day.
- Jupai Holdings (NYSE: JP) stock moved down 1.97% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.25 to open trading.
- Performance Shipping (NASDAQ: DCIX) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.71 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 3.27% on the day.
- Sproutly Canada (OTC: SRUTF) shares set a new yearly low of $0.13 this morning. The stock was up 3.94% on the session.
- Choom Holdings (OTC: CHOOF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $0.10, and later moved down 0.99% over the session.
- Planet Green Holdings (AMEX: PLAG) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $1.91, and later moved down 6.0% over the session.
- GTEC Holdings (OTC: GGTTF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $0.11, and later moved down 2.59% over the session.
- Precipio (NASDAQ: PRPO) shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.65 on Friday morning, later moving down 2.92% over the rest of the day.
- Sharing Services Global (OTC: SHRG) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.03 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 56.6% on the day.
- Document Security Systems (AMEX: DSS) shares hit a yearly low of $0.17 today morning. The stock was down 27.96% on the session.
- Socket Mobile (NASDAQ: SCKT) shares were up 0.35% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $1.47.
- Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ: POAI) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $2.18 on Friday. The stock was down 5.31% for the day.
- ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ: ABIO) stock set a new 52-week low of $4.75 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 15.58%.
- Midland Capital Holdings (OTC: MCPH) shares fell to $16.81 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.12%.
- Pledge Petroleum (OTC: PROP) shares set a new yearly low of $0.0035 this morning. The stock was down 2.56% on the session.
- MCTC Hldgs (OTC: MCTC) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.05 today morning. The stock traded up 23.64% over the session.
- Vestin Realty Mortgage I (OTC: VRTA) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $0.75, and later moved down 3.57% over the session.
- VisualMED Clinical Solns (OTC: VMCS) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.0012 on Friday. The stock was down 20.0% for the day.
- Latteno Food (OTC: LATF) shares fell to $0.000001 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved 0.0% (flat).
- Galaxy Next Generation (OTC: GAXY) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $0.04. Shares then traded down 11.11%.
- Health Advance (OTC: HADV) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.0035 on Friday morning, with shares later moving 0.0% (flat).
- InsPro Technologies (OTC: ITCC) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.0038 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 20.0%.
- BioRestorative Therapies (OTC: BRTX) shares fell to $0.00015 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 10.0%.
- Laredo Oil (OTC: LRDC) shares were down 0.8% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.02.
- AppSwarm (OTC: SWRM) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.0023 to begin trading. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
- SpectraScience (OTC: SCIE) shares moved 0.0% (flat) on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.000001 to begin trading.
- Applied Visual Sciences (OTC: APVS) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.0008 on Friday morning, later moving up 16.67% over the rest of the day.
- CableClix (USA) (OTC: CCLX) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.0011 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 15.38%.
- CGrowth Capital (OTC: CGRA) shares hit a yearly low of $0.0021 today morning. The stock was up 4.0% on the session.
- CBD Life Sciences (OTC: CBDL) shares set a new yearly low of $0.001 this morning. The stock was down 25.58% on the session.
- BitFrontier Capital Hldgs (OTC: BFCH) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.01 to begin trading. The stock was down 6.47% on the session.
