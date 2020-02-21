Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Report: Tesla's Shanghai Gigafactory Up And Running Following Coronavirus Production Hit
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 21, 2020 11:16am   Comments
Share:
Report: Tesla's Shanghai Gigafactory Up And Running Following Coronavirus Production Hit

Shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) could be in for further upside amid a couple of positive catalysts.

The electric vehicle maker has resumed production in full swing at its Shanghai Gigafactory following the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 outbreak in Wuhan in late January, China Daily.com reported, citing the news portal Shanghai Observer.

The U.S. EV maker, which began rolling out its first domestically produced Model 3 vehicles in China in January, has adopted several scientific prevention and control measures to ensure health of its employees, the report said.

See Also: Tesla Model 3 Teardown Finds Technology Years Ahead Of Established Automakers

Tesla resumed production Feb. 10, the publication said. 

The production capacity of the Shanghai plant is 3,000 vehicles per week.

Earlier in the day, German media reports said Tesla received the green signal from a German court to continue construction at its Berlin gigafactory after environmental activists opposed the clearing of forest to facilitate construction.

Tesla shares were down 0.55% at $894.50 at the time of publication Friday. 

Photo courtesy of Tesla. 

Posted-In: China Daily coronavirus electric vehicles EVsNews Global Media Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSLA)

Ark Invest Says Autonomous Ride-Hailing Now Looks Even More Profitable Than Previously Estimated
4 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Tesla Gets Court Approval To Continue Work At Berlin Gigafactory
Citron Likes Recent IPO Schrodinger, Compares Company To 'An Early Stage Tesla'
China Stimulus Doesn't Translate Into US Strength As Deere Prepares To Report Friday
7 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga