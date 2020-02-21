33 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: BXRX) shares rose 30% to $10.40 in pre-market trading after the company reported the FDA approval of ANJESO for management of moderate to severe pain.
- California Resources Corporation (NYSE: CRC) shares rose 19.6% to $7.76 in pre-market trading.
- eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: EHTH) rose 18.4% to $152.99 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results and issues a strong outlook.
- Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: AERI) shares rose 15.6% to $23.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 sales results.
- ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBLT) rose 14.7% to $0.2340 in pre-market trading after surging more than 28% on Thursday.
- Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ: DBX) rose 12.6% to $21.07 in pre-market trading after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter and disclosed a $600 million buyback program.
- Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE: DCO) rose 10% to $47.05 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results. B. Riley upgraded Ducommun from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $55 to $60.
- Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFM) rose 8.6% to $17.42 in pre-market trading after the company reported upbeat Q4 results. Bernstein upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from Market Perform to Outperform.
- Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ: TXRH) rose 7% to $71.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
- Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NYSE: ZOM) rose 6.9% to $0.3420 in pre-market trading after gaining 33.33% on Thursday.
- Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAXN) rose 5.8% to $91.54 in pre-market trading.
- AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE: AU) rose 5.3% to $21.29 in pre-market trading.
- Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDP) rose 4.4% to $13.35 in pre-market trading after the falling around 10% on Thursday.
- Sprint Corporation (NYSE: S) rose 4.3% to $9.89 in pre-market trading. T-Mobile and Sprint reported amended business combo deal.
- Galapagos NV (NASDAQ: GLPG) rose 3.6% to $269.45 in pre-market trading.
Losers
- TrueCar Inc (NASDAQ: TRUE) shares fell 27.1% to $2.85 in pre-market trading after the company issued FY20 sales guidance below estimates.
- Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSE: DSS) shares fell 26.2% to $0.18 in pre-market trading. Document Security Systems priced its 22.2 million share common stock offering at $0.18 per share.
- EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYPT) fell 21.5% to $1.53 in pre-market trading after the company announced a proposed offering of common stock.
- Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AGRX) shares fell 16.5% to $2.99 in pre-market trading after the company announced a proposed underwritten public offering of common stock.
- First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) fell 16.7% to $49.41 in pre-market trading after the company reported a surprise loss for its fourth quarter. The company’s quarterly sales also missed expectations.
- Livent Corporation (NASDAQ: LTHM) fell 14.1% to $10.19 in pre-market trading after the company reported downbeat Q4 sales. BMO Capital downgraded Livent from Market Perform to Underperform.
- Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNS) fell 12.8% to $2.65 in pre-market trading after climbing over 16% on Thursday.
- Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS) fell 12.3% to $57.16 in pre-market trading after the company issued Q3 guidance below estimates.
- Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDMO) fell 10.1% to $6.50 in pre-market trading.
- Appian Corp (NASDAQ: APPN) fell 9.9% to $56.50 in pre-market trading after the company issued Q1 EPS guidance and FY20 EPS and sales guidance below estimates.
- Conduent Inc (NASDAQ: CNDT) fell 9.7% to $4.49 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS results. The company also issued FY20 sales guidance down 6-8%.
- BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: BSGM) fell 9.1% to $4.09 in pre-market trading after the company reported an offering of common stock.
- Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) shares fell 7.6% to $34.21 in pre-market trading.
- Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE: UTI) fell 6.3% to $8.02 in pre-market trading after reporting a 5.65 million common stock offering.
- Rogers Corporation (NYSE: ROG) fell 6.1% to $104.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results. The company also issued Q1 EPS and sales guidance below estimates.
- Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ: OLED) fell 5% to $170.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results. The company also issued FY20 sales guidance below estimates.
- Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE: CMCM) fell 4.7% to $3.43 in the pre-market trading session.
- Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ: GOGL) fell 3.4% to $4.56 in pre-market trading.
