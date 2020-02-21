95 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ: TOCA) shares jumped 85.5% to close at $0.90 on Thursday after the company announced a reverse merger with privately held Forte Biosciences.
- Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBI) shares climbed 68.1% to close at $3.06 on Thursday following news Phase 2b study results for its sofpironium bromide hyperhidrosis treatment were published in The Journal Of American Academy Of Dermatology.
- Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ: STMP) shares rose 65.5% to close at $157.99 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results and issued FY20 guidance above estimates.
- Adesto Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: IOTS) shares surged 54.6% to close at $12.35. Dialog Semiconductor announced plans to acquire Adesto Technologies for $12.55 per share in cash.
- TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSRI) gained 46.4% to close at $6.00.
- Ascena Retail Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASNA) rose 43.1% to close at $6.11 after the company disclosed that the Dressbarn brand has completed the wind down of its business operations.
- BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BXC) shares surged 40.9% to close at $19.53 after the company reported completion of nine-property sale-leaseback transaction.
- Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE: CYH) gained 39.7% to close at $6.72 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 sales results.
- Schrodinger, Inc. (NASDAQ: SDGR) rose 33.3% to close at $47.62.
- Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE: NLS) shares jumped 31.1% to close at $3.84. Nautilus is expected to release Q4 results on February 24.
- Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: BASI) rose 30.7% to close at $5.62.
- Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSL) shares gained 26.3% to close at $6.97 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results.
- Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) climbed 25.6% to close at $373.16 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results. The company also issued global retail sales growth of 7-10%, US comps growth of 2-5%, and international comps growth of 1-4%.
- Cancer Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CGIX) gained 24.8% to close at $5.44.
- Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ: MORF) shares rose 22.1% to close at $17.03.
- E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ: ETFC) jumped 21.8% to close at $54.73 after Morgan Stanley announced plans to buy E*Trade in an all-stock $13 billion deal.
- ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEY) surged 19.9% to close at $4.36.
- Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: LL) gained 18.6% to close at $9.69.
- Tenneco Inc. (NYSE: TEN) shares surged 17.3% to close at $10.87 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 sales results.
- Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZG) climbed 17% to close at $64.17 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results.
- Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE: FVRR) surged 17% to close at $35.11. JP Morgan upgraded Fiverr International from Neutral to Overweight and raised the price target from $28 to $37.
- Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CAR) rose 16.6% to close at $50.34 after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter and issued FY20 sales guidance above estimates.
- Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ: TWST) rose 16.5% to close at $33.13. Twist Bioscience priced upsized 4.6 million share public offering of common stock at $28 per share.
- Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNS) surged 16.5% to close at $3.04.
- Constellium SE (NYSE: CSTM) gained 16.4% to close at $14.20 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results.
- FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: FARO) shares surged 15.4% to close at $62.00 following Q4 results.
- Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ACER) shares gained 15% to close at $5.86.
- New Age Beverages Corporation (NASDAQ: NBEV) shares rose 14.9% to close at $2.55.
- Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: AHPI) rose 14.4% to close at $2.39.
- I-Mab (NASDAQ: IMAB) rose 14.1% to close at $12.14.
- Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOOP) surged 14% to close at $11.41.
- scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SCPH) gained 14% to close at $10.45.
- Interpace Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDXG) climbed 14% to close at $10.37.
- Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: UFPI) shares rose 13.7% to close at $56.99 following upbeat quarterly earnings.
- Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PGNX) gained 13.4% to close at $5.16. Lantheus and Progenics Pharma reported amended ratio for deal.
- Intelsat S.A. (NYSE: I) shares surged 13.2% to close at $4.54 after the company reported a narrower-than-expected Q4 loss.
- Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE: NET) rose 12.7% to close at $20.30.
- Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: WVE) gained 12.4% to close at $9.72.
- Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNPX) rose 12.3% to close at $4.38.
- Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CKPT) surged 12.2% to close at $2.30.
- Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ: PBPB) rose 12% to close at $5.60.
- Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAWW) gained 12% to close at $33.22 following better-than-expected Q4 earnings.
- CounterPath Corporation (NASDAQ: CPAH) rose 11.7% to close at $2.48.
- SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEDG) climbed 11.3% to close at $142.20 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results. The company also issued Q1 sales guidance above estimates.
- Qudian Inc. (NYSE: QD) gained 11.3% to close at $2.66.
- Contango Oil & Gas Company (NYSE: MCF) rose 11.3% to close at $4.54.
- Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIL) gained 11.2% to close at $4.16.
- SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ: SPTN) rose 10.6% to close at $14.74 following Q4 results.
- CyberOptics Corporation (NASDAQ: CYBE) gained 8.6% to close at $25.20 after reporting Q4 results.
- Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLRX) rose 8.5% to close at $1.04 after gaining 6.5% on Wednesday.
- Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMSF) rose 7.7% to close at $76.26 following strong quarterly results.
- Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ: ODP) rose 7.2% to close at $2.68.
- Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: SURF) rose 7.1% to close at $3.64.
- Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE: SNN) rose 7.1% to close at $51.64 after reporting 2H results.
- Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ: SBLK) surged 6.9% to close at $9.15 following upbeat Q4 earnings.
- HNI Corporation (NYSE: HNI) gained 6.8% to close at $40.70 after reporting Q4 results.
- Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE: TRGP) shares surged 6.8% to close at $39.45 after the company reported Q4 results.
- Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE: TRN) surged 5.6% to close at $23.30 after reporting strong quarterly results.
- Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ: SNBR) rose 5.6% to close at $59.72 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
- Green Dot Corporation (NYSE: GDOT) jumped 5.5% to close at $37.09 following strong quarterly results.
- Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ: MANT) gained 5.3% to close at $86.14 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
Losers
- Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: TVTY) shares tumbled 45.5% to close at $12.50 on Thursday after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 results.
- MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE: MD) fell 21.2% to close at $20.96 despite of reporting upbeat quarterly results.
- Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE: AAN) dipped 19.1% to close at $45.45 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results. The company also issued FY20 EPS and sales guidance below analyst estimates.
- Atlas Technical Consultants, In (NASDAQ: ATCX) fell 18.3% to close at $9.62.
- ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAC) dropped 17.9% to close at $29.29 after the company reported Q4 EPS and sales results down from last year.
- Fang Holdings Limited (NYSE: SFUN) dipped 17.5% to close at $2.21.
- BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: BTAI) fell 16.9% to close at $34.20 after announcing a 2 million share common stock offering.
- Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: SIX) fell 16.1% to close at $31.89 after the company reported Q4 results and announced retirement of its CFO Marshall Barber.
- Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLRB) shares declined 14.9% to close at $2.29.
- OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSUR) shares fell 13.9% to close at $6.13 after the company reported downbeat Q4 earnings.
- Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: APRN) dropped 13.9% to close at $3.10.
- Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ: AGEN) fell 13.7% to close at $3.79. The company earlier reported data from balstilimab and zalifrelimab clinical trials.
- Invitae Corporation (NYSE: NVTA) shares fell 13.4% to close at $23.82 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results.
- Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ: COMM) dropped 13.1% to close at $12.59 after the company reported upbeat Q4 results.
- Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE: VMI) fell 12.7% to close at $134.68 after the company reported weaker-than-expected Q4 earnings.
- Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE: HCC) dipped 12.2% to close at $17.71.
- SP Plus Corporation (NASDAQ: SP) dropped 11.9% to close at $41.00 following Q4 results.
- CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLSK) fell 11.6% to close at $3.0930.
- Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE: CSV) dipped 11.2% to close at $22.20 after reporting 2019 annual results.
- H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: HEES) dropped 11% to close at $26.44 after reporting Q4 results.
- TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ: TXMD) fell 10.4% to close at $2.15 following Q4 results.
- Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE: UGP) shares tumbled 9.8% to close at $4.97.
- Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE: BE) dropped 9.7% to close at $12.72 after Raymond James downgraded the company's stock from Outperform to Market Perform.
- Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE: OIS) shares slipped 9.6% to close at $10.08 after announcing Q4 results.
- Myomo, Inc. (NYSE: MYO) fell 9.1% to close at $7.12 after surging more than 43% on Wednesday.
- Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: WIX) dipped 8.7% to close at $141.68 following weak quarterly sales.
- Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE: SAM) fell 7.6% to close at $396.29 after the company reported downbeat quarterly results and issued weak outlook.
- IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE: IAG) fell 7.3% to close at $2.92 following 2019 year-end results.
- Brightcove Inc (NASDAQ: BCOV) fell 7.2% to close at $8.54 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results.
- Canaan Inc. (NYSE: CAN) fell 6.8% to close at $5.32.
- Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ: HSIC) shares declined 6.5% to close at $68.92 despite the company reporting better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
- Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNPS) shares fell 6% to close at $155.08. Synopsys reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter, but issued light outlook for the second quarter.
- Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE: IRT) fell 5.9% to close at $15.35 after the company announced public offering of 8.5 million shares of common stock.
- NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSE: NNVC) shares declined 5.2% to close at $5.99.
