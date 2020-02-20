Drilling Deep: What Truck Drivers Are Going To Report To The IRS This Year

Todd Amen, the president of ATBS, sees lots of truckers' tax returns. It's one of the things his company does among the services it provides to truckers.

On this week's Drilling Deep podcast, Todd sat in with host John Kingston to discuss some of the numbers he's seen so far. It's reasonable to assume that driver incomes went down in 2019 compared to 2018. But how much did they fall? Todd discusses the type of year drivers had last year.

Also on this week's podcast, John talks about the diesel market and a new report that should make everybody who is exposed to the price of diesel – shippers and carriers – very happy. The report sees lots of diesel sloshing around in the world, especially in Asia, and the report sees little chance of a significant uptick in diesel prices, even after the coronavirus spread is brought to a halt.

