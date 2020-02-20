FreightWaves NOW: Southeastern Markets Tighten As Winter Storm Hits The Carolinas
Director of Freight Market Intelligence Zach Strickland examines the impact the current weather system is having on market capacity in the south eastern U.S. in the Carrier Update presented by PowerFleet, then Market Expert Mike Baudendistel discusses rail industry trends with Lead Economist Anthony Smith in the Rail and Intermodal Update.
