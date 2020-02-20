Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

FreightWaves NOW: Southeastern Markets Tighten As Winter Storm Hits The Carolinas
FreightWaves  
February 20, 2020 1:02pm   Comments
Share:
FreightWaves NOW: Southeastern Markets Tighten As Winter Storm Hits The Carolinas

Director of Freight Market Intelligence Zach Strickland examines the impact the current weather system is having on market capacity in the south eastern U.S. in the Carrier Update presented by PowerFleet, then Market Expert Mike Baudendistel discusses rail industry trends with Lead Economist Anthony Smith in the Rail and Intermodal Update.

Image by 1778011 from Pixabay

Posted-In: Freight Freightwaves LogisticsNews Commodities Global Markets General

Originally posted here...

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga