71 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session

Gainers
- Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBI) shares surged 84% to $3.3525 following news Phase 2b study results for its sofpironium bromide hyperhidrosis treatment were published in The Journal Of American Academy Of Dermatology.
- Adesto Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: IOTS) shares jumped 54.4% to $12.34. Dialog Semiconductor announced plans to acquire Adesto Technologies for $12.55 per share in cash.
- Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ: STMP) gained 52.7% to $145.75 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results and issued FY20 guidance above estimates.
- Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ: TOCA) rose 51.4% to $0.7348 after the company announced a reverse merger with privately held Forte Biosciences.
- Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSL) shares climbed 31.3% to $7.25 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results.
- Ascena Retail Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASNA) gained 27.5% to $5.45 after the company disclosed that the Dressbarn brand has completed the wind down of its business operations.
- Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE: CYH) rose 26.3% to $6.07 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 sales results.
- E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ: ETFC) jumped 24.7% to $56.01 after Morgan Stanley announced plans to buy E*Trade in an all-stock $13 billion deal.
- Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) climbed 24.1% to $368.58 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results. The company also issued global retail sales growth of 7-10%, US comps growth of 2-5%, and international comps growth of 1-4%.
- Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZG) climbed 21.2% to $66.42 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results.
- Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CAR) rose 20.6% to $52.08 after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter and issued FY20 sales guidance above estimates.
- Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE: NLS) shares jumped 18.8% to $3.48. Nautilus is expected to release Q4 results on February 24.
- New Age Beverages Corporation (NASDAQ: NBEV) shares rose 18% to $2.6199.
- scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SCPH) gained 17% to $10.73.
- Constellium SE (NYSE: CSTM) gained 16% to $14.16 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results.
- FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: FARO) shares surged 14% to $61.24 following Q4 results.
- Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ACER) shares gained 14% to $5.80.
- Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: SURF) rose 13.5% to $3.86.
- Intelsat S.A. (NYSE: I) shares surged 13.4% to $4.55 after the company reported a narrower-than-expected Q4 loss.
- Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ: TWST) rose 13.1% to $32.15. Twist Bioscience priced upsized 4.6 million share public offering of common stock at $28 per share.
- Qudian Inc. (NYSE: QD) gained 12.6% to $2.69.
- ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEY) surged 12.6% to $4.0875.
- Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: LL) gained 12.2% to $9.17.
- Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMSF) rose 12.2% to $79.42 following strong quarterly results.
- Tenneco Inc. (NYSE: TEN) shares surged 12% to $10.37 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 sales results.
- Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE: FVRR) gained 11.3% to $33.40. JP Morgan upgraded Fiverr International from Neutral to Overweight and raised the price target from $28 to $37.
- Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE: NET) rose 11.1% to $20.00.
- SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGBX) surged 11% to $2.80.
- Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAWW) gained 11% to $32.93 following better-than-expected Q4 earnings.
- Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) rose 10.7% to $41.34 after climbing over 23% on Wednesday.
- CyberOptics Corporation (NASDAQ: CYBE) gained 10.7% to $25.68 after reporting Q4 results.
- Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ: SBLK) surged 10.4% to $9.45 following upbeat Q4 earnings.
- Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: UFPI) shares rose 10% to $55.13 following upbeat quarterly earnings.
- Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE: TRN) surged 9.8% to $24.23 after reporting strong quarterly results.
- Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNPX) gained 9.7% to $4.28.
- Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLRX) rose 9.6% to $1.0504 after gaining 6.5% on Wednesday.
- Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ: ODP) rose 9.4% to $2.735.
- Cancer Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CGIX) gained 9.4% to $4.77.
- HNI Corporation (NYSE: HNI) gained 9.3% to $41.63 after reporting Q4 results.
- Green Dot Corporation (NYSE: GDOT) jumped 9% to $38.32 following strong quarterly results.
- Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE: TRGP) shares surged 8.3% to $40.01 after the company reported Q4 results.
- Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE: SNN) rose 7.5% to $51.82 after reporting 2H results.
- Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ: MANT) rose 6.4% to $87.10 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
- SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEDG) rose 6.1% to $135.64 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results. The company also issued Q1 sales guidance above estimates.
- Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ: SNBR) rose 5.4% to $59.57 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
- Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HTZ) rose 5.3% to $20.44, potentially in sympathy with car rental peer Avis, which reported strong Q4 results and issued upbeat FY20 guidance.
- Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) rose 5.2% to $6.02 after gaining around 18% on Wednesday.
Losers
- Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: TVTY) shares dipped 43% to $13.10 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 results.
- MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE: MD) fell 21.2% to $20.96 despite of reporting upbeat quarterly results.
- Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: SIX) fell 18.3% to $31.12 after the company reported Q4 results and announced retirement of its CFO Marshall Barber.
- Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE: AAN) dipped 17% to $46.63 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results. The company also issued FY20 EPS and sales guidance below analyst estimates.
- OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSUR) shares fell 16.1% to $5.97 after the company reported downbeat Q4 earnings.
- ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAC) dropped 15.4% to $30.19 after the company reported Q4 EPS and sales results down from last year.
- BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: BTAI) fell 14.7% to $35.10 after announcing a 2 million share common stock offering.
- Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLRB) shares declined 13.4% to $2.33.
- Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE: VMI) fell 13% to $134.26 after the company reported weaker-than-expected Q4 earnings.
- Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ: COMM) dropped 12.7% to $12.65 after the company reported upbeat Q4 results.
- Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE: CSV) dipped 12.2% to $21.96 after reporting 2019 annual results.
- Invitae Corporation (NYSE: NVTA) shares fell 11% to $24.47 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results.
- NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSE: NNVC) shares declined 10.8% to $5.64.
- Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: APRN) dropped 10.6% to $3.215.
- Brightcove Inc (NASDAQ: BCOV) fell 10.7% to $8.22 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results.
- Myomo, Inc. (NYSE: MYO) fell 9% to $7.13 after surging more than 43% on Wednesday.
- Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ: HSIC) shares declined 8.6% to $67.39 despite the company reporting better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
- Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: WIX) dipped 8.5% to $141.74 following weak quarterly sales.
- IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE: IAG) fell 7.6% to $2.91 following 2019 year-end results.
- TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ: TXMD) fell 7.1% to $2.23 following Q4 results.
- Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE: SAM) fell 6.7% to $400.39 after the company reported downbeat quarterly results and issued weak outlook.
- Canaan Inc. (NYSE: CAN) fell 6% to $5.37.
- Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNPS) shares fell 4.7% to $157.29. Synopsys reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter, but issued light outlook for the second quarter.
- Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE: IRT) fell 4.5% to $15.59 after the company announced public offering of 8.5 million shares of common stock.
