Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday
Before 10 a.m. ET on Thursday, 288 companies hit new 52-week highs.
Highlights:
- The largest company by market cap to hit a new 52-week high was Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE).
- New Source Energy (OTC: NSLPQ) was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high
- Pembina Pipeline (NYSE: PBA) slumped the most, hitting a new 52-week high but then dropping 2.82%.
The stocks that set new 52-week highs during the first half-hour of trading on Thursday:
- Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $385.05. Shares traded up 0.14%.
- Salesforce.com (NYSE: CRM) shares hit a yearly high of $193.95. The stock traded up 0.85% on the session.
- NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) shares were down 0.47% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $315.43.
- TJX Companies (NYSE: TJX) shares broke to $63.99 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.52%.
- Iberdrola (OTC: IBDSF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $11.97. The stock traded up 2.4% on the session.
- Crown Castle Intl (NYSE: CCI) shares were up 0.8% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $166.95.
- Illinois Tool Works (NYSE: ITW) shares hit a yearly high of $190.06. The stock traded up 0.97% on the session.
- Ecolab (NYSE: ECL) stock hit a yearly high price of $210.73. The stock was up 0.3% for the day.
- Schneider Electric (OTC: SBGSY) stock set a new 52-week high of $22.56 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 7.45%.
- TC Energy (NYSE: TRP) shares were up 0.42% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $57.50.
- Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) shares set a new yearly high of $22.36 this morning. The stock was up 1.13% on the session.
- Ross Stores (NASDAQ: ROST) shares set a new 52-week high of $123.74 on Thursday, moving up 0.69%.
- Autodesk (NASDAQ: ADSK) shares were up 0.2% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $211.20.
- Eaton (NYSE: ETN) stock set a new 52-week high of $104.99 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.67%.
- Newmont (NYSE: NEM) shares set a new yearly high of $46.51 this morning. The stock was up 4.25% on the session.
- Barrick Gold (NYSE: GOLD) shares hit a new 52-week high of $21.05. The stock traded up 1.53% on the session.
- MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) shares broke to $745.37 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.38%.
- Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE: IR) shares were up 0.37% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $146.68.
- Sirius XM Holdings (NASDAQ: SIRI) stock hit a yearly high price of $7.32. The stock was up 1.17% for the day.
- Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ: LULU) shares hit $263.51 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.28%.
- ONEOK (NYSE: OKE) stock made a new 52-week high of $77.30 Thursday. The stock was up 1.89% for the day.
- Paychex (NASDAQ: PAYX) shares hit a new 52-week high of $90.39. The stock traded up 0.26% on the session.
- Motorola Solutions (NYSE: MSI) shares were up 0.46% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $187.00.
- Square (NYSE: SQ) shares set a new 52-week high of $86.49 on Thursday, moving up 1.92%.
- Eversource Energy (NYSE: ES) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $95.90 with a daily change of up 2.04%.
- Realty Income (NYSE: O) shares hit a yearly high of $84.29. The stock traded up 3.04% on the session.
- Best Buy Co (NYSE: BBY) shares reached a new 52-week high of $91.86 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.7%.
- ZTE (OTC: ZTCOF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $4.22. The stock traded up 1.74% on the session.
- Smith & Nephew (NYSE: SNN) shares were up 7.94% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $51.69.
- Sika (OTC: SXYAY) shares hit a new 52-week high of $19.12. The stock traded up 0.31% on the session.
- Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) shares hit $107.41 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.21%.
- Ameriprise Financial (NYSE: AMP) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $179.66 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.27%.
- Grifols (NASDAQ: GRFS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $25.32 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 0.04%.
- Fastenal (NASDAQ: FAST) shares were up 1.65% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $38.66 for a change of up 1.65%.
- Pembina Pipeline (NYSE: PBA) shares set a new 52-week high of $40.33 on Thursday, moving up 0.65%.
- Franco-Nevada (NYSE: FNV) stock hit a yearly high price of $117.64. The stock was down 0.27% for the day.
- Sea (NYSE: SE) shares broke to $51.25 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.25%.
- ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE: ZTO) shares set a new yearly high of $24.91 this morning. The stock was up 1.67% on the session.
- Brookfield Infr Partners (NYSE: BIP) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $55.98 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.34%.
- Swiss Life Holding (OTC: SZLMY) shares were up 1.19% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $26.40.
- CarMax (NYSE: KMX) shares were up 1.66% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $100.78.
- Old Dominion Freight (NASDAQ: ODFL) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $226.21 with a daily change of up 0.23%.
- Liberty SiriusXM Gr (NASDAQ: LSXMK) shares were up 1.57% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $50.69.
- Liberty SiriusXM Gr (NASDAQ: LSXMA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $50.27 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.28%.
- Burlington Stores (NYSE: BURL) shares were up 0.34% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $250.00.
- Straumann Holding (OTC: SAUHF) shares broke to $1,055.60 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of flat%.
- Sun Communities (NYSE: SUI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $170.09 on Thursday morning, moving up 2.74%.
- Genmab (NASDAQ: GMAB) stock hit a yearly high price of $24.72. The stock was up 1.65% for the day.
- Ashtead Group (OTC: ASHTY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $145.31 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.67%.
- Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE: WPM) shares hit a yearly high of $32.23. The stock traded up 0.31% on the session.
- Equity Lifestyle Props (NYSE: ELS) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $75.89 with a daily change of up 0.68%.
- Raymond James Financial (NYSE: RJF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $101.46. The stock traded down 0.2% on the session.
- EPAM Systems (NYSE: EPAM) shares were up 3.16% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $243.63.
- Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE: J) shares were up 0.49% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $101.83 for a change of up 0.49%.
- Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $109.54 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 2.62%.
- Barry Callebaut (OTC: BYCBF) stock set a new 52-week high of $2,251.00 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.49%.
- Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) shares reached a new 52-week high of $318.69 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.18%.
- Domino's Pizza (NYSE: DPZ) stock set a new 52-week high of $362.00 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 26.3%.
- Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ: JKHY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $174.93 with a daily change of up 0.26%.
- Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE: BIO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $411.02 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.08%.
- Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB) stock made a new 52-week high of $46.27 Thursday. The stock was up 0.33% for the day.
- Coupa Software (NASDAQ: COUP) shares reached a new 52-week high of $175.12 on Thursday morning, moving up 2.15%.
- Tradeweb Markets (NASDAQ: TW) stock hit a yearly high price of $50.52. The stock was up 1.1% for the day.
- E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ: ETFC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $55.71 on Thursday morning, moving up 24.19%.
- Zillow Group (NASDAQ: ZG) stock made a new 52-week high of $62.88 Thursday. The stock was up 18.16% for the day.
- Zillow Group (NASDAQ: Z) stock set a new 52-week high of $62.57 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 17.58%.
- WEX (NYSE: WEX) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $235.79. Shares traded up 0.33%.
- Icon (NASDAQ: ICLR) stock hit a yearly high price of $178.11. The stock was down 2.35% for the day.
- Dynatrace (NYSE: DT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $36.50 with a daily change of up 3.22%.
- Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEP) shares set a new yearly high of $57.47 this morning. The stock was up 0.81% on the session.
- Hyatt Hotels (NYSE: H) shares broke to $91.43 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 4.85%.
- Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTC: SPXSF) stock hit a yearly high price of $121.55. The stock was up 3.49% for the day.
- Albemarle (NYSE: ALB) shares were up 6.82% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $93.16.
- Masimo (NASDAQ: MASI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $184.55 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.14%.
- Canadian Utilities (OTC: CDUAF) shares set a new 52-week high of $31.80 on Thursday, moving up 0.1%.
- Stockland Corp (OTC: STKAF) shares were flat% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $3.52.
- AECOM (NYSE: ACM) shares hit a yearly high of $51.49. The stock traded up 1.56% on the session.
- Dolby Laboratories (NYSE: DLB) shares were up 0.01% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $73.13 for a change of up 0.01%.
- Pegasystems (NASDAQ: PEGA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $100.89 with a daily change of up 3.4%.
- Morningstar (NASDAQ: MORN) stock set a new 52-week high of $166.31 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.31%.
- Syneos Health (NASDAQ: SYNH) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $69.69 with a daily change of up 5.97%.
- Kinross Gold (NYSE: KGC) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $5.59. Shares traded up 2.16%.
- Clarivate Analytics (NYSE: CCC) shares were up 2.66% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $22.53.
- Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE: JEF) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $23.86. Shares traded up 0.87%.
- Coca-Cola Amatil (OTC: CCLAY) shares set a new yearly high of $8.55 this morning. The stock was up 4.93% on the session.
- Coca-Cola Amatil (OTC: CCLAF) shares were up 4.33% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $8.32.
- Trex Co (NYSE: TREX) stock set a new 52-week high of $102.88 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.79%.
- BWX Technologies (NYSE: BWXT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $70.00 with a daily change of up 0.11%.
- New York Times (NYSE: NYT) shares were up 0.52% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $39.90.
- HealthEquity (NASDAQ: HQY) shares reached a new 52-week high of $86.79 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.22%.
- IWG (OTC: IWGFF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $5.70. The stock traded up 1.79% on the session.
- Pan American Silver (NASDAQ: PAAS) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $24.89. Shares traded up 0.97%.
- Floor & Decor Holdings (NYSE: FND) stock hit a yearly high price of $53.93. The stock was up 1.58% for the day.
- SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ: SEDG) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $138.40 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 5.52%.
- Tomra Systems (OTC: TMRAY) shares were up 15.78% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $35.15 for a change of up 15.78%.
- B2Gold (AMEX: BTG) shares set a new yearly high of $4.59 this morning. The stock was up 2.31% on the session.
- nVent Electric (NYSE: NVT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $28.54 with a daily change of up 0.76%.
- AltaGas (OTC: ATGFF) shares were up 0.12% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $17.36.
- Two Harbors Investment (NYSE: TWO) shares set a new 52-week high of $15.66 on Thursday, moving up 0.45%.
- Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ: ERI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $70.19 with a daily change of up 0.72%.
- Stifel Financial (NYSE: SF) shares were up 1.22% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $68.63 for a change of up 1.22%.
- Aker (OTC: AKAAF) shares broke to $54.00 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 14.84%.
- TerraForm Power (NASDAQ: TERP) shares broke to $21.48 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.27%.
- Globant (NYSE: GLOB) shares hit a new 52-week high of $134.60. The stock traded up 0.57% on the session.
- Yamana Gold (NYSE: AUY) shares hit $4.42 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.58%.
- Clearway Energy (NYSE: CWEN-A) shares were up 0.27% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $23.21.
- Clearway Energy (NYSE: CWEN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $22.56 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.17%.
- Exponent (NASDAQ: EXPO) shares hit a new 52-week high of $82.67. The stock traded up 0.02% on the session.
- SLM (NASDAQ: SLM) stock hit a yearly high price of $12.15. The stock was up 1.13% for the day.
- AppFolio (NASDAQ: APPF) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $146.03. Shares traded up 0.78%.
- NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE: NEP) shares reached a new 52-week high of $61.84 on Thursday morning, moving down 0.14%.
- Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ: TNDM) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $90.72 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.01%.
- Aerojet Rocketdyne Hldgs (NYSE: AJRD) stock hit a yearly high price of $56.55. The stock was up 4.12% for the day.
- National Health Investors (NYSE: NHI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $89.52 with a daily change of up 0.73%.
- CoreLogic (NYSE: CLGX) shares hit a yearly high of $51.19. The stock traded up 2.19% on the session.
- Zai Lab (NASDAQ: ZLAB) shares reached a new 52-week high of $63.30 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.73%.
- Brookfield Business (NYSE: BBU) shares hit $46.73 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.3%.
- QTS Realty Trust (NYSE: QTS) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $62.78 with a daily change of up 1.7%.
- AllianceBernstein Holding (NYSE: AB) shares hit $35.73 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.88%.
- Mantech Intl (NASDAQ: MANT) stock made a new 52-week high of $90.70 Thursday. The stock was up 8.62% for the day.
- Novagold Resources (AMEX: NG) shares broke to $9.52 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.05%.
- Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ: UFPI) stock made a new 52-week high of $52.84 Thursday. The stock was up 9.22% for the day.
- Inovalon Holdings (NASDAQ: INOV) shares broke to $22.99 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 2.72%.
- Sprott Physical Gold (ARCA: CEF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $15.56. The stock traded up 0.14% on the session.
- Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE: TMHC) shares set a new 52-week high of $28.24 on Thursday, moving up 0.94%.
- Granite REIT (NYSE: GRP-U) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $56.05 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.52%.
- LCI Industries (NYSE: LCII) stock set a new 52-week high of $115.39 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.5%.
- Integer Holdings (NYSE: ITGR) stock made a new 52-week high of $96.88 Thursday. The stock was up 3.4% for the day.
- Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE: IVR) stock made a new 52-week high of $18.29 Thursday. The stock was up 0.11% for the day.
- Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ: CWST) shares hit a new 52-week high of $55.27. The stock traded down 0.02% on the session.
- eHealth (NASDAQ: EHTH) shares reached a new 52-week high of $133.28 on Thursday morning, moving down 2.53%.
- Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ: CAR) shares broke to $48.74 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 15.77%.
- Sprott Physical Gold (ARCA: PHYS) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $12.98. Shares traded up 0.6%.
- Nuveen Municipal Credit (NYSE: NZF) stock hit a yearly high price of $16.65. The stock was up 0.45% for the day.
- Redfin (NASDAQ: RDFN) shares hit a yearly high of $31.85. The stock traded up 2.29% on the session.
- Hertz Global Holdings (NYSE: HTZ) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $20.19 with a daily change of up 5.51%.
- Nuveen Municipal Value (NYSE: NUV) shares were up 0.37% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $10.94 for a change of up 0.37%.
- Calamos Strategic Total (NASDAQ: CSQ) shares set a new yearly high of $14.51 this morning. The stock was up 0.42% on the session.
- Papa John's International (NASDAQ: PZZA) shares reached a new 52-week high of $69.26 on Thursday morning, moving up 2.86%.
- Freshpet (NASDAQ: FRPT) shares set a new yearly high of $76.72 this morning. The stock was up 1.11% on the session.
- Ping Identity Holding (NYSE: PING) shares were up 3.8% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $28.03 for a change of up 3.8%.
- Centamin (OTC: CELTF) shares set a new yearly high of $1.89 this morning. The stock was up 2.16% on the session.
- Masonite International (NYSE: DOOR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $86.45 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.12%.
- Mueller Water Products (NYSE: MWA) stock hit a yearly high price of $12.57. The stock was up 0.93% for the day.
- Cott (NYSE: COT) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $15.87. Shares traded down 0.51%.
- Boardwalk REIT (OTC: BOWFF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $38.78 on Thursday morning, moving flat%.
- Winnebago Industries (NYSE: WGO) stock set a new 52-week high of $61.51 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.51%.
- American Woodmark (NASDAQ: AMWD) shares set a new yearly high of $116.52 this morning. The stock was up 1.01% on the session.
- Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: MNTA) stock set a new 52-week high of $33.86 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.61%.
- Sunrun (NASDAQ: RUN) shares hit $23.00 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.49%.
- Perficient (NASDAQ: PRFT) shares were up 0.62% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $53.50.
- HNI (NYSE: HNI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $42.49 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 12.69%.
- Hercules Capital (NYSE: HTGC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $15.37. The stock traded up 2.1% on the session.
- TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE: TSLX) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $23.16 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 2.17%.
- Virgin Galactic Holdings (NYSE: SPCE) shares were up 6.49% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $38.80.
- Sleep Number (NASDAQ: SNBR) shares set a new 52-week high of $57.00 on Thursday, moving up 5.8%.
- Camping World Holdings (NYSE: CWH) shares hit a yearly high of $16.97. The stock traded up 3.35% on the session.
- Royce Value Trust (NYSE: RVT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $15.27. The stock traded up 0.53% on the session.
- AMERISAFE (NASDAQ: AMSF) shares set a new 52-week high of $78.25 on Thursday, moving up 11.39%.
- Palomar Holdings (NASDAQ: PLMR) shares hit a yearly high of $60.24. The stock traded up 6.53% on the session.
- KKR Real Estate Finance (NYSE: KREF) shares hit $21.55 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.42%.
- Marten Transport (NASDAQ: MRTN) shares were down 0.31% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $22.97.
- Everi Holdings (NYSE: EVRI) shares were up 2.95% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $14.43.
- Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FATE) shares hit a yearly high of $29.86. The stock traded down 0.68% on the session.
- Nuveen Municipal High Inc (NYSE: NMZ) shares hit $14.73 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.48%.
- Vivint Solar (NYSE: VSLR) shares were up 6.91% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $12.18.
- Polynovo (OTC: CALZF) shares hit $2.25 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 2.73%.
- Century Communities (NYSE: CCS) stock set a new 52-week high of $38.42 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.81%.
- Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ: MCRI) shares broke to $57.53 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.41%.
- Equinox Gold (AMEX: EQX) shares hit a yearly high of $9.68. The stock traded up 1.87% on the session.
- Community Healthcare (NYSE: CHCT) shares were up 0.76% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $50.88 for a change of up 0.76%.
- Ultra Clean Holdings (NASDAQ: UCTT) shares set a new yearly high of $28.01 this morning. The stock was up 0.19% on the session.
- Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $5.95 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 2.45%.
- Perseus Mining (OTC: PMNXF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $0.81 with a daily change of up 0.33%.
- Fiera Capital (OTC: FRRPF) shares hit a yearly high of $9.81. The stock traded up 1.45% on the session.
- Sunnova Energy Intl (NYSE: NOVA) shares were up 2.99% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $18.30.
- Faro Technologies (NASDAQ: FARO) shares set a new 52-week high of $58.60 on Thursday, moving up 14.45%.
- Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AKBA) shares set a new 52-week high of $9.83 on Thursday, moving up 2.99%.
- Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ: RVNC) shares set a new yearly high of $27.08 this morning. The stock was up 0.72% on the session.
- JinkoSolar Holding Co (NYSE: JKS) shares set a new yearly high of $28.78 this morning. The stock was up 0.74% on the session.
- Calamos Convertible (NASDAQ: CHY) shares reached a new 52-week high of $12.27 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.33%.
- Ameresco (NYSE: AMRC) shares were up 0.75% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $22.95 for a change of up 0.75%.
- 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ: VNET) shares were up 0.82% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $14.93 for a change of up 0.82%.
- Ellington Financial (NYSE: EFC) stock made a new 52-week high of $19.12 Thursday. The stock was down 0.21% for the day.
- Surgery Partners (NASDAQ: SGRY) stock set a new 52-week high of $19.10 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.15%.
- Leagold Mining (OTC: LMCNF) shares were up 0.95% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $3.21.
- CALAMOS CONVERTIBLE (NASDAQ: CHI) shares were up 0.51% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $11.74 for a change of up 0.51%.
- America's Car-Mart (NASDAQ: CRMT) stock set a new 52-week high of $126.99 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 1.67%.
- Daqo New Energy (NYSE: DQ) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $79.07 with a daily change of up 2.46%.
- Repay Holdings (NASDAQ: RPAY) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $19.58. Shares traded down 0.72%.
- Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ: REGI) shares hit a yearly high of $31.04. The stock traded up 0.33% on the session.
- Blackrock Municipal IT (NYSE: BFK) shares reached a new 52-week high of $15.01 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.33%.
- Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ: RLMD) shares hit a new 52-week high of $48.00. The stock traded up 3.71% on the session.
- K92 Mining (OTC: KNTNF) shares were down 0.9% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $3.42 for a change of down 0.9%.
- AllianzGI Equity (NYSE: NIE) shares reached a new 52-week high of $24.65 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.26%.
- Azure Power Global (NYSE: AZRE) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $14.25 with a daily change of up 1.49%.
- Teranga Gold (OTC: TGCDF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $6.36 on Thursday morning, moving up 5.86%.
- Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ: GRBK) shares were up 0.24% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $12.65.
- EverQuote (NASDAQ: EVER) shares were up 1.12% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $44.70.
- DRDGold (NYSE: DRD) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $7.14 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.43%.
- First Trust High Income (NYSE: FSD) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $15.99 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.16%.
- Advent Claymore Convt (NYSE: AVK) shares hit a yearly high of $16.18. The stock traded up 0.25% on the session.
- BNY Mellon Strategic (NYSE: LEO) shares were up 0.29% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $8.97.
- Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ: APTO) shares hit $8.92 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 4.77%.
- Eaton Vance Municipal IT (NYSE: EVN) stock set a new 52-week high of $13.75 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.66%.
- Calix (NYSE: CALX) shares broke to $10.42 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.19%.
- Calamos Dynamic Converti (NASDAQ: CCD) shares were up 0.13% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $22.66.
- Ardelyx (NASDAQ: ARDX) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $8.50 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 4.7%.
- Limelight Networks (NASDAQ: LLNW) shares were up 0.88% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $5.70.
- CEL-SCI (AMEX: CVM) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $16.48. Shares traded up 3.77%.
- Ares Commercial Real (NYSE: ACRE) stock hit a yearly high price of $17.13. The stock was up 3.63% for the day.
- Putnam Municipal Opps (NYSE: PMO) shares were up 0.29% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $13.61.
- Compugen (NASDAQ: CGEN) shares hit $10.35 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.78%.
- Purple Innovation (NASDAQ: PRPL) shares were down 0.67% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $15.34 for a change of down 0.67%.
- Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ: RRGB) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $36.91 with a daily change of up 1.92%.
- BELLUS Health (NASDAQ: BLU) shares set a new 52-week high of $10.14 on Thursday, moving up 5.92%.
- Dynex Capital (NYSE: DX) shares were up 0.75% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $19.98.
- Wells Fargo Multi-Sector (AMEX: ERC) stock hit a yearly high price of $13.29. The stock was up 0.23% for the day.
- The Meet Group (NASDAQ: MEET) shares reached a new 52-week high of $6.83 on Thursday morning, moving up 3.63%.
- Nuveen Enhanced Municipal (NYSE: NEV) shares set a new yearly high of $15.57 this morning. The stock was up 0.65% on the session.
- Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ: CUE) shares hit a new 52-week high of $20.72. The stock traded up 1.79% on the session.
- Western Asset Inflation (NYSE: WIA) stock made a new 52-week high of $12.54 Thursday. The stock was up 0.01% for the day.
- Arcus Biosciences (NYSE: RCUS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $16.25 on Thursday morning, moving up 5.3%.
- UFP Technologies (NASDAQ: UFPT) shares set a new 52-week high of $51.99 on Thursday, moving up 1.05%.
- Community Health Systems (NYSE: CYH) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $5.44 with a daily change of up 19.88%.
- Royce Micro-Cap Trust (NYSE: RMT) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $8.90. Shares traded up 0.75%.
- Nuveen Maryland Quality (NYSE: NMY) stock hit a yearly high price of $14.08. The stock was up 0.41% for the day.
- Semler Scientific (OTC: SMLR) shares hit a yearly high of $54.85. The stock traded up 4.48% on the session.
- Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MRSN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $9.27 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.55%.
- BlackRock MuniHoldings (NYSE: MUE) shares hit $13.07 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.18%.
- Twelve Seas Investment (NASDAQ: BROG) stock made a new 52-week high of $12.80 Thursday. The stock was down 2.82% for the day.
- ASA Gold & Precious Metal (NYSE: ASA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $14.19. The stock traded up 0.28% on the session.
- Netfin Acquisition (NASDAQ: NFIN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $10.16 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.3%.
- Repro-Med Systems (NASDAQ: KRMD) stock set a new 52-week high of $7.30 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.1%.
- Gran Colombia Gold (OTC: TPRFF) shares broke to $4.95 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 6.2%.
- Apollo Tactical Income (NYSE: AIF) shares hit $15.87 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.03%.
- DynaCERT (OTC: DYFSF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $0.88 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 10.65%.
- Adesto Technologies (NASDAQ: IOTS) shares set a new 52-week high of $12.35 on Thursday, moving up 54.57%.
- Acadian Timber (OTC: ACAZF) shares were up 1.93% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $13.70.
- New America High Income (NYSE: HYB) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $9.32. Shares traded up 0.38%.
- Blackrock Muniyield (NYSE: MPA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $14.83 with a daily change of up 0.14%.
- Brookfield Global Listed (NYSE: INF) shares set a new yearly high of $15.61 this morning. The stock was down 0.06% on the session.
- LSI Industries (NASDAQ: LYTS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $7.20. The stock traded up 0.71% on the session.
- Blackrock Long-term (NYSE: BTA) shares set a new yearly high of $13.40 this morning. The stock was up 0.46% on the session.
- Credit Suisse Asset Mgmt (AMEX: CIK) shares broke to $3.44 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.26%.
- Virtus Global (NYSE: VGI) stock made a new 52-week high of $13.97 Thursday. The stock was up 0.43% for the day.
- Ellsworth G&I Fund (AMEX: ECF) shares were up 0.49% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $12.29.
- CyberOptics (NASDAQ: CYBE) shares hit a yearly high of $25.41. The stock traded up 12.1% on the session.
- Northeast Community (OTC: NECB) shares were up 1.49% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $12.25.
- ENB Financial (OTC: ENBP) shares set a new 52-week high of $22.80 on Thursday, moving up 1.79%.
- ServiceSource Intl (NASDAQ: SREV) shares hit $2.09 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.95%.
- GoldMining (OTC: GLDLF) stock made a new 52-week high of $1.37 Thursday. The stock was up 1.48% for the day.
- Hummingbird Resources (OTC: HUMRF) shares were up 5.11% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $0.37 for a change of up 5.11%.
- Hamilton Thorne (OTC: HTLZF) stock set a new 52-week high of $1.01 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 17.47%.
- Royce Global Value Trust (NYSE: RGT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $12.21. The stock traded up 1.4% on the session.
- Vertical Capital Income (NYSE: VCIF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $11.00 with a daily change of down 0.79%.
- scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: SCPH) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $9.89. Shares traded up 9.92%.
- GABELLI CONVERTIBLE (NYSE: GCV) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $6.12 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.17%.
- Liberated Syndication (OTC: LSYN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $3.94 with a daily change of up 1.53%.
- Macquarie/First Trust (NYSE: MFD) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $11.46 with a daily change of up 0.16%.
- Medicenna Therapeutics (OTC: MDNAF) stock set a new 52-week high of $3.00 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 8.73%.
- Neuberger Berman CA Muni (AMEX: NBW) shares set a new 52-week high of $14.58 on Thursday, moving flat%.
- Lexagene Holdings (OTC: LXXGF) shares were up 7.53% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $0.76.
- Golden Valley Mines (OTC: GLVMF) shares were up 0.62% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $0.46 for a change of up 0.62%.
- Origen Financial (OTC: ORGN) shares broke to $0.13 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 6.56%.
- Mawson Resources (OTC: MWSNF) shares were up 3.02% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $0.23 for a change of up 3.02%.
- IMPACT Silver (OTC: ISVLF) stock set a new 52-week high of $0.40 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.63%.
- 5G Networks (OTC: FNGWF) shares hit a yearly high of $0.90. The stock traded up 32.35% on the session.
- SANUWAVE Health (OTC: SNWV) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $0.30 with a daily change of up 6.22%.
- Northumberland Bancorp (OTC: NUBC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $37.50. The stock traded up 2.03% on the session.
- Addvantage Technologies (NASDAQ: AEY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $3.69 with a daily change of up 6.77%.
- Talisker Resources (OTC: TSKFF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $0.40 with a daily change of down 0.58%.
- Velocys (OTC: OXFCF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $0.09. The stock traded flat% on the session.
- Else Nutrition Holdings (OTC: BABYF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $0.85 with a daily change of up 10.7%.
- Soligenix (NASDAQ: SNGX) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $3.50 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 4.15%.
- VIQ Solutions (OTC: VQSLF) shares set a new 52-week high of $2.34 on Thursday, moving up 11.0%.
- Coral Gold Resources (OTC: CLHRF) stock hit a yearly high price of $0.43. The stock was up 1.37% for the day.
- Eloro Resources (OTC: ELRRF) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $0.34. Shares traded up 20.7%.
- Dakota Territory (OTC: DTRC) shares hit a yearly high of $0.23. The stock traded down 2.75% on the session.
- Canada Carbon (OTC: BRUZF) shares set a new 52-week high of $0.16 on Thursday, moving up 37.49%.
- Grande Portage Resources (OTC: GPTRF) stock made a new 52-week high of $0.20 Thursday. The stock was down 2.5% for the day.
- HealthSpace Data Systems (OTC: HDSLF) shares hit a yearly high of $0.07. The stock traded up 10.09% on the session.
- Peruvian Metals (OTC: DUVNF) stock set a new 52-week high of $0.04 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 39.58%.
- Guerrero Ventures (OTC: GVXNF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $0.31 on Thursday morning, moving up 3.33%.
- Speed Commerce (OTC: SPDC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $0.03. The stock traded up 149.64% on the session.
- Chun Can Capital (OTC: CNCN) shares were up 233.33% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $10.00.
- VIPR (OTC: VIPV) shares set a new yearly high of $0.02 this morning. The stock was flat% on the session.
- New Source Energy (OTC: NSLPQ) shares hit $0.01 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 566.67%.
