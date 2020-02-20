Some Market Stats In 5 Minutes

Indices

S&P 500 ETF (NYSE:SPY) fell 0.13% to $337.88

Nasdaq ETF (NASDAQ:QQQ) fell 0.3% to $236.26

Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (NYSE:DIA) fell 0.14% to $293.67

FTSE/Xinhua China 25 ETF (NYSE:FXI) decreased 0.49% to $42.25

FTSE Europe ETF (NYSE:VGK) decreased 0.21% to $58.41

Commodities

United States Oil ETF (NYSE:USO) rose 1.21% to $11.31

Gold ETF (NYSE:GLD) increased 0.2% to $152.12

Bonds

20+ Yr Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) rose 0.44% to $146.17

Industries

Retail ETF (NYSE:XRT) increased 1.09% to $45.62

Energy (NYSE:XLE) increased 0.35% to $55.04

Technology (NYSE:XLK) fell 0.22% to $102.55

Financial (NYSE:XLF) decreased 0.1% to $31.09

Stocks Higher

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) rose 0.66% to $245.25

Stocks Lower

Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM) fell 1.79% to $56.62

Top News

Trump Offered To Pardon Wikileaks Founder If He Denied Russia Link To Hillary Emails, Alleges Lawyer

Tesla Charges Ahead In Efforts To Achieve 400 Mile Range

Apple Demands To Stop Publication Of Book Written By Employee Because It Allegedly Reveals Company Secrets

Upcoming Earnings

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) is expected to release earnings for Q4. In the same quarter last year, they reported an earnings per share loss of $0.92 and revenue of $14,456,000. Analysts expect the revenue to be around $19,460,000 and the earnings per share loss at $0.77.

BJ's Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) will release earnings today for Q4. Last year, for the same quarter, they reported an EPS of $0.49 and revenue of $280,523,000. Analysts predict the revenue to be around $292,310,000 and the EPS to be at $0.45.