Some Market Stats In 5 Minutes
Benzinga News Desk  
 
February 20, 2020 10:50am   Comments
Indices

  • S&P 500 ETF (NYSE:SPY) fell 0.13% to $337.88
  • Nasdaq ETF (NASDAQ:QQQ) fell 0.3% to $236.26
  • Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (NYSE:DIA) fell 0.14% to $293.67
  • FTSE/Xinhua China 25 ETF (NYSE:FXI) decreased 0.49% to $42.25
  • FTSE Europe ETF (NYSE:VGK) decreased 0.21% to $58.41

Commodities

  • United States Oil ETF (NYSE:USO) rose 1.21% to $11.31
  • Gold ETF (NYSE:GLD) increased 0.2% to $152.12

Bonds

  • 20+ Yr Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) rose 0.44% to $146.17

  • Industries

  • Retail ETF (NYSE:XRT) increased 1.09% to $45.62
  • Energy (NYSE:XLE) increased 0.35% to $55.04
  • Technology (NYSE:XLK) fell 0.22% to $102.55
  • Financial (NYSE:XLF) decreased 0.1% to $31.09

Stocks Higher

  • Home Depot (NYSE:HD) rose 0.66% to $245.25
  • Domino's Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) increased 27.65% to $379.24
  • Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) increased 49.77% to $142.97

Stocks Lower

  • Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM) fell 1.79% to $56.62
  • ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) decreased 18.22% to $29.17
  • Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) decreased 42% to $13.30

Top News

Trump Offered To Pardon Wikileaks Founder If He Denied Russia Link To Hillary Emails, Alleges Lawyer

Tesla Charges Ahead In Efforts To Achieve 400 Mile Range

Apple Demands To Stop Publication Of Book Written By Employee Because It Allegedly Reveals Company Secrets

Upcoming Earnings

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) is expected to release earnings for Q4. In the same quarter last year, they reported an earnings per share loss of $0.92 and revenue of $14,456,000. Analysts expect the revenue to be around $19,460,000 and the earnings per share loss at $0.77.

BJ's Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) will release earnings today for Q4. Last year, for the same quarter, they reported an EPS of $0.49 and revenue of $280,523,000. Analysts predict the revenue to be around $292,310,000 and the EPS to be at $0.45.

