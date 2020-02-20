Some Market Stats In 5 Minutes
Indices
- S&P 500 ETF (NYSE:SPY) fell 0.13% to $337.88
- Nasdaq ETF (NASDAQ:QQQ) fell 0.3% to $236.26
- Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (NYSE:DIA) fell 0.14% to $293.67
- FTSE/Xinhua China 25 ETF (NYSE:FXI) decreased 0.49% to $42.25
- FTSE Europe ETF (NYSE:VGK) decreased 0.21% to $58.41
Commodities
Bonds
- 20+ Yr Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) rose 0.44% to $146.17
-
Industries
- Retail ETF (NYSE:XRT) increased 1.09% to $45.62
- Energy (NYSE:XLE) increased 0.35% to $55.04
- Technology (NYSE:XLK) fell 0.22% to $102.55
- Financial (NYSE:XLF) decreased 0.1% to $31.09
Stocks Higher
- Home Depot (NYSE:HD) rose 0.66% to $245.25
- Domino's Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) increased 27.65% to $379.24
- Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) increased 49.77% to $142.97
Stocks Lower
- Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM) fell 1.79% to $56.62
- ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) decreased 18.22% to $29.17
- Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) decreased 42% to $13.30
Top News
Trump Offered To Pardon Wikileaks Founder If He Denied Russia Link To Hillary Emails, Alleges Lawyer
Tesla Charges Ahead In Efforts To Achieve 400 Mile Range
Apple Demands To Stop Publication Of Book Written By Employee Because It Allegedly Reveals Company Secrets
Upcoming Earnings
Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) is expected to release earnings for Q4. In the same quarter last year, they reported an earnings per share loss of $0.92 and revenue of $14,456,000. Analysts expect the revenue to be around $19,460,000 and the earnings per share loss at $0.77.
BJ's Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) will release earnings today for Q4. Last year, for the same quarter, they reported an EPS of $0.49 and revenue of $280,523,000. Analysts predict the revenue to be around $292,310,000 and the EPS to be at $0.45.
Posted-In: News Futures Commodities Markets
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.