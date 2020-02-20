State Department Bans Exports To 13 Weapons Proliferators

The U.S. State Department's Bureau of International Security and Nonproliferation has banned all federal government and private sector export activity to 13 foreign enterprises and individuals, which the agency said have engaged in the production of weapons of mass destruction.

The bulk of the enterprises and individuals are located in China, including Baoding Shimaotong Enterprises Services Co. Ltd., Dandong Zhensheng Trade Co. Ltd., Gaobeidian Kaituo Precise Instrument Co. Ltd., Luo Dingwen, Shenzhen Tojoin Communications Technology Co. Ltd., Shenzhen Xiangu High-Tech Co. Ltd., Wong Myong Son, and Wuhan Snajiang Import and Export Co. Ltd.

Russian companies Kumertau Aviation Production Enterprise, Instrument Building Design Bureau, and Scientific Production Association Mashinostroyeniya, in addition to Kata'ib Sayyid al-Shuhada of Iraq and Eren Carbon Graphite Industrial Trading Co. Ltd. of Turkey, were also added to the export ban.

Specifically, these entities and individuals violated the Iran, North Korea and Syria Nonproliferation Act. The export ban, which was published by the State Department agency in the Feb. 14 Federal Register, took effect on Feb. 3.

The agency also said that no new Commerce Department export licenses will be issued to these listed entities or individuals and any existing licenses are suspended.

Image by SpaceX-Imagery from Pixabay