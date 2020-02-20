Market Overview

78 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 20, 2020 5:16am   Comments
Gainers

  • Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYCN) shares surged 44.6% to close at $5.84 on Wednesday.
  • Myomo, Inc. (NYSE: MYO) shares jumped 43.4% to close at $7.83 on Wednesday after the company signed a nationwide payer network agreement with HOMELINK.
  • Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ: ENPH) surged 42.4% to close at $57.22 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results.
  • Shotspotter Inc (NASDAQ: SSTI) shares climbed 32.6% to close at $37.54 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results. The company also reaffirmed FY20 guidance.
  • Viveve Medical, Inc (NASDAQ: VIVE) shares gained 32.4% to close at $1.80 after climbing 15.25% on Tuesday.
  • LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMPX) rose 28.4% to close at $14.69.
  • Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCUS) gained 26.6% to close at $15.74.
  • Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTX) gained 26.1% to close at $2.90.
  • TiVo Corporation (NASDAQ: TIVO) shares jumped 25% to close at $8.49 after the company reported results for its fourth quarter.
  • Xperi Corporation (NASDAQ: XPER) surged 24.5% to close at $18.70 after the company announced Q4 results.
  • Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) climbed 23.3% to close at $37.35 after surging 5.65% on Tuesday.
  • Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE: BKD) gained 21.1% to close at $8.39 after reporting Q4 results.
  • Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE: BE) surged 20.3% to close at $14.09.
  • Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNGX) rose 20% to close at $3.30.
  • The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HCKT) gained 18.9% to close at $17.96 after reporting upbeat quarterly earnings. Craig-Hallum upgraded Hackett Group from Hold to Buy.
  • GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GSX) gained 18.8% to close at $44.98 on continued momentum after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
  • Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FPRX) shares gained 18.3% to close at $5.23. Wedbush downgraded Five Prime Therapeutics from Outperform to Neutral and lowered the price target from $12 to $5.
  • Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRMD) surged 18.2% to close at $7.09.
  • Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) gained 17.9% to close at $5.72. Plug Power shares climbed around 10% on Tuesday after GSB Wealth Management increased its stake in the company.
  • SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEDG) rose 17.9% to close at $127.82 following strong quarterly results.
  • Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVLO) gained 17.9% to close at $6.52.
  • Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE: QUAD) shares gained 17.7% to close at $5.99 after the company reported financial results for its fourth quarter.
  • Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ABEO) shares gained 16.6% to close at $4.08.
  • Montage Resources Corporation (NYSE: MR) jumped 16.3% to close at $3.93.
  • Electromed, Inc. (NYSE: ELMD) gained 15.6% to close at $12.04.
  • Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSE: PLG) shares climbed 14.8% to close at $2.48.
  • Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVFM) jumped 14.5% to close at $6.86.
  • Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: CUE) gained 14.5% to close at $20.62.
  • Youdao, Inc. (NYSE: DAO) jumped 14.3% to close at $25.40.
  • InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ: IFRX) gained 13.8% to close at $4.77.
  • BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: BSGM) climbed 13.7% to close at $4.80.
  • Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSE: MLSS) surged 13.7% to close at $2.49.
  • Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ: UNIT) shares gained 13.7% to close at $10.44.
  • Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG) gained 13.5% to close at $104.21 following Q4 results.
  • FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) rose 13.4% to close at $2.79 after climbing over 18% on Tuesday.
  • Carvana Co. (NYSE: CVNA) shares jumped 13.2% to close at $106.78.
  • SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ: SPWR) gained 13.1% to close at $10.42.
  • Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDP) shares rose 13.1% to close at $14.14 after gaining 10% on Tuesday.
  • Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVS) jumped 13% to close at $10.46.
  • ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEY) rose 12.9% to close at $3.6350.
  • Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLGG) shares rose 12.7% to close at $3.02.
  • Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ: AGEN) rose 12.6% to close at $4.39.
  • Autohome Inc. (NYSE: ATHM) climbed 12.4% to close at $88.62 following Q4 results.
  • Schrodinger, Inc. (NASDAQ: SDGR) gained 12% to close at $35.72.
  • Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE: CMCM) gained 11.6% to close at $3.75.
  • Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE: NOVA) rose 11.1% to close at $18.04.
  • Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE: SBGL) rose 10.2% to close at $13.25 after gaining 6.18% on Tuesday.
  • Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE: SOI) rose 8% to close at $13.48.
  • NIO Limited (NYSE: NIO) gained 7.4% to close at $4.08.
  • Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE: FVRR) rose 7.1% to close at $30.00 following strong quarterly results.
  • Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) rose 6.9% to close at $917.42. Piper Sandler raised price target on Tesla from $729 to $928.
  • NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) gained 6.1% to close at $314.70 after Bernstein upgraded the stock from Market Perform to Outperform and raised its price target from $300 to $360 per share.

Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers

Losers

  • Groupon Inc (NASDAQ: GRPN) shares tumbled 44.2% to close at $1.70 on Wednesday after the company reported weaker-than-expected Q4 results and announced plans to exit the goods industry.
  • Genprex Inc (NASDAQ: GNPX) fell 20.4% to close at $3.90 after the company filed for $3 million common stock offering.
  • Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ: SGMS) fell 18% to close at $24.09 after reporting Q4 results.
  • Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: APRN) dropped 17.6% to close at $3.60. Blue Apron reported weak quarterly earnings and disclosed that it is evaluating a range of strategic alternatives.
  • Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRTX) fell 16.8% to close at $58.97.
  • Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE: HVT) dropped 15.3% to close at $17.17 after reporting Q4 results.
  • Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLRB) fell 15.1% to close at $2.69 after announcing updated Phase 2 data on CLR 131.
  • Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE: FDP) dipped 14% to close at $29.26 after the company reported downbeat results for its fourth quarter.
  • SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLS) fell 13% to close at $2.34.
  • Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE: GEL) dipped 12.4% to close at $15.51 following Q4 results.
  • Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLPH) fell 11.9% to close at $8.11. Shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics jumped over 168% on Tuesday following a positive clinical readout from the company.
  • Broadwind Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: BWEN) fell 11.9% to close at $2.07.
  • Ally Financial Inc (NYSE: ALLY) dropped 11.6% to close at $28.33 after the company announced it will acquire Cardworks for approximately $2.65 billion.
  • Knoll, Inc. (NYSE: KNL) declined 11.6% to close at $22.84 following weaker-than-expected Q4 results.
  • Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ: DTSS) dropped 11.3% to close at $2.74.
  • NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSE: NNVC) dropped 10.2% to close at $6.32.
  • Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) fell 9.7% to close at $3.81.
  • Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) dipped 9.7% to close at $2.41.
  • Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ: DMRC) tumbled 9.6% to close at $31.46.
  • bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLUE) dropped 8.8% to close at $80.45 after the company reported Q4 results.
  • Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ: WIRE) fell 7.7% to close at $51.94 following downbeat quarterly results.
  • Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ETON) shares fell 7% to close at $6.80 after the company issued an update on ET-105 program.
  • Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE: SAH) dropped 6.3% to close at $28.95 following weak quarterly sales.
  • Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE: BHC) tumbled 5.7% to close at $26.46 after the company reported Q4 earnings.
  • MTBC, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTBC) shares declined 5.4% to close at $7.18.
  • Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLSE) fell 5.2% to close at $7.70.

