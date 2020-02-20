Market Overview

Tesla Charges Ahead In Efforts To Achieve 400 Mile Range
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 20, 2020 12:36am   Comments
Tesla Inc.(NASDAQ: TSLA) is developing a new battery pack that would allow some of its electric vehicles to achieve a range of more than 400 miles.

Tinkering Under The Hood

Jason Hughes, a Tesla parts reseller, has discovered Tesla’s new battery pack while reverse engineering a recent Tesla battery management system (BMS) firmware, a publication about electrically powered transportation Electrek reports. Hughes outlined some battery characteristics in tweet.

