Tesla Charges Ahead In Efforts To Achieve 400 Mile Range
Tesla Inc.(NASDAQ: TSLA) is developing a new battery pack that would allow some of its electric vehicles to achieve a range of more than 400 miles.
Tinkering Under The Hood
Jason Hughes, a Tesla parts reseller, has discovered Tesla’s new battery pack while reverse engineering a recent Tesla battery management system (BMS) firmware, a publication about electrically powered transportation Electrek reports. Hughes outlined some battery characteristics in tweet.
Spent a little time RE'ing some recent Tesla BMS firmware.
Some variables were tweaked to fit 108 cell groups (~450V pack).
There is a packID that starts life set to ~109 kWh usable (400+ miles).
Bunch of other tweaks suggest prep for new S/X/3 pack configs at some point.
