Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

What To Know About 'McMillions,' A Documentary On The McDonald's Monopoly Scam

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 19, 2020 4:25pm   Comments
Share:
What To Know About 'McMillions,' A Documentary On The McDonald's Monopoly Scam

The theft of McDonald's Corp (NYSE: MCD) promotional Monopoly pieces is likely the biggest financial scandal you've never heard of. 

The 'Funny And Tragic' Documentary 'McMillions' 

McDonald's ongoing Monopoly promotion, where guests collect properties and hope to win a prize, was riddled with corruption and fraud throughout the 1990s.

The story is the subject of a six-part documentary on HBO and explains how an ex-police officer named Jerry Jacobson managed to steal rare Monopoly pieces and sell them.

Filmmaker James Lee Hernandez drew inspiration to create a documentary on the fraud in 2012, and his documentary "McMillions" takes a "funny and tragic" approach in its storytelling, according to the Los Angeles Times.

It's in contrast to a growing trend of documentaries focusing on mass murderers and other depressing storylines, the Times said. 

The decade-long fraud barely made headlines, as it unraveled near 9/11 and was overshadowed by that story. The documentary was made possible with the assistance of law enforcement personnel who were eager to share their stories.

Former McDonald's CEO Comments On Scam

Ed Rensi was president and CEO of McDonald's from 1991 to 1997, and he said on Fox Business the scam went unnoticed until a "clever" FBI agent in Florida put the pieces together.

The FBI agent, Doug Matthews, discovered that an unusual number of Monopoly winners were located in the Jacksonville area.

Rensi said it turned out all of the prize winners were relatives of the ex-cop Jacobson, who coincidentally happened to be in charge of securing the Monopoly pieces.

Legitimate customers were left with hamburgers and french fries as prizes.

The event is "embarrassing" for McDonald's and a "tragedy" because McDonald's employees and customers were a victim of a fraud, Rensi said. 

'McMillions' Airing On HBO 

Episode one of the documentary premiered Feb. 3, and it will air each week until the finale on March 9.

Related Links:

Former McDonald's Chef Defects To Wendy's

McDonald's Announces New Seasonal Shamrock McFlurry

Photo by Katy Warner via Wikimedia

 

Posted-In: Fox Business HBO Monopoly The Los Angeles TimesNews Restaurants Media General Best of Benzinga

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MCD)

A Foodie's Guide To Valentine's Day 2020
Judging By These Leveraged Funds, Consumers Are Still In The Economic Driver Seat
This Beyond Meat Consumer Survey Highlights Some Challenges, Analyst Says
Former McDonald's Chef Defects To Wendy's
McDonald's Announces New Seasonal Shamrock McFlurry
Wendy's Nationwide Breakfast Launch Is Coming Soon
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga