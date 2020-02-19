51 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- KBS Fashion Group Limited (NASDAQ: KBSF) shares jumped 74% to $3.83.
- Myomo, Inc. (NYSE: MYO) gained 46.9% to $8.02 after the company signed a nationwide payer network agreement with HOMELINK.
- Viveve Medical, Inc (NASDAQ: VIVE) shares climbed 32.3% to $1.80 after climbing 15.25% on Tuesday.
- Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ: ENPH) gained 29.6% to $52.08 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results.
- Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCUS) rose 28.5% to $15.97.
- Shotspotter Inc (NASDAQ: SSTI) shares jumped 28.3% to $36.33 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results. The company also reaffirmed FY20 guidance.
- Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE: QUAD) shares climbed 25% to $6.36 after the company reported financial results for its fourth quarter.
- Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE: BKD) rose 20.8% to $8.40 after reporting Q4 results.
- Xperi Corporation (NASDAQ: XPER) climbed 19.8% to $18 after the company announced Q4 results.
- TiVo Corporation (NASDAQ: TIVO) shares gained 19.7% to $8.13 after the company reported results for its fourth quarter.
- Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTX) jumped 19% to $2.74.
- The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HCKT) gained 15.7% to $17.48 after reporting upbeat quarterly earnings. Craig-Hallum upgraded Hackett Group from Hold to Buy.
- GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GSX) gained 14.9% to $43.49 on continued momentum after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
- Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVFM) jumped 13.9% to $6.82.
- Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE: NOVA) gained 12% to $18.19.
- Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSE: PLG) shares climbed 11.9% to $2.4178.
- Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FPRX) shares rose 11.3% to $4.92. Wedbush downgraded Five Prime Therapeutics from Outperform to Neutral and lowered the price target from $12 to $5.
- Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE: CMCM) gained 11% to $3.7305.
- Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE: BE) jumped 11% to $13.01.
- Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE: SOI) gained 9.8% to $13.71.
- Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ABEO) shares surged 9.6% to $3.8347.
- Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) rose 9.4% to $33.15 after surging 5.65% on Tuesday.
- Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOR) gained 8.5% to $23.77 following Q4 results.
- Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDP) shares rose 8.2% to $13.52 after gaining 10% on Tuesday.
- Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) rose 7.1% to $919.56. Piper Sandler raised price target on Tesla from $729 to $928.
- Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE: FVRR) rose 6.8% to $29.89 following strong quarterly results.
- Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE: SBGL) rose 6.2% to $12.76 after gaining 6.18% on Tuesday.
- FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) rose 6.1% to $2.6101 after climbing over 18% on Tuesday.
- NIO Limited (NYSE: NIO) rose 5.1% to $3.9950.
- Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) gained 5% to $5.09. Plug Power shares climbed around 10% on Tuesday after GSB Wealth Management increased its stake in the company.
- NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) gained 4.7% to $310.42 after Bernstein upgraded the stock from Market Perform to Outperform and raised its price target from $300 to $360 per share.
Losers
- Groupon Inc (NASDAQ: GRPN) shares dipped 41.8% to $1.7750 after the company reported weaker-than-expected Q4 results and announced plans to exit the goods industry.
- Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: APRN) dropped 22.2% to $3.40. Blue Apron reported weak quarterly earnings and disclosed that it is evaluating a range of strategic alternatives.
- Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ: SGMS) fell 19.8% to $23.56 after reporting Q4 results.
- Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE: FDP) dipped 15.6% to $28.70 after the company reported downbeat results for its fourth quarter.
- Knoll, Inc. (NYSE: KNL) declined 13% to $22.49 following weaker-than-expected Q4 results.
- Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ETON) shares slipped 11.8% to $6.45 after the company issued an update on ET-105 program.
- Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE: SAH) dropped 11.1% to $27.48 following weak quarterly sales.
- Genprex Inc (NASDAQ: GNPX) fell 10.8% to $4.37 after the company filed for $3 million common stock offering.
- Ally Financial Inc (NYSE: ALLY) dropped 10.7% to $28.61 after the company announced it will acquire Cardworks for approximately $2.65 billion.
- SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLS) fell 10.5% to $2.4082.
- NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSE: NNVC) dropped 10.3% to $6.32.
- MTBC, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTBC) shares declined 9.9% to $6.84.
- Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) fell 9.7% to $3.81.
- Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ: DTSS) dropped 9.4% to $2.80.
- Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE: BHC) tumbled 9.2% to $25.46 after the company reported Q4 earnings.
- Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ: WIRE) fell 9% to $51.26 following downbeat quarterly results.
- NOW Inc. (NYSE: DNOW) dropped 9% to $8.92 after reporting weak Q4 results.
- Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLSE) fell 8.4% to $7.44.
- bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLUE) dropped 6% to $83.06 after the company reported Q4 results.
- Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLPH) fell 5% to $8.75. Shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics jumped over 168% on Tuesday following a positive clinical readout from the company.
